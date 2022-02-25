Heat vs. Knicks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Miami Heat (38-21) play against the New York Knicks (34-34) at Madison Square Garden
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Friday February 25, 2022
Miami Heat 4, New York Knicks 13 (Q1 07:01)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Knicks guard Derrick Rose’s minor procedure on his right ankle today addressed a skin infection in the area of his December surgery and there’s optimism that Rose can return to the lineup in one-to-two weeks, sources tell ESPN. – 7:52 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat out of the All-Star break: 0 for 6 from field, 0 for 3 on 3s, 0 for 2 from line. Down 10-0 to Knicks. – 7:52 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Knicks ahead 10-0. Heat 0 of 6 from field, 0 of 3 on threes and 0 of 2 from the foul line. – 7:52 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Well that’s quite the start offensively for Miami out the All Star break
First opportunity to score comes on Bam free throws following Kyle’s coveted insert pass and runaway
New York Knicks @nyknicks
First bucket of the second half belongs to @Julius Randle. pic.twitter.com/uJQDzwFp65 – 7:50 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
The wait is over ⌛️
@Miami Heat // @therabody pic.twitter.com/UDopCT6tHQ – 7:40 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Alec Burks is starting for NYK tonight alongside RJ Barrett, Evan Fournier, Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson. When asked about Burks’ impact before the game, Thibodeau cited NYK’s net rating with Burks at lead guard w/starters. That lineup is +27 over 201 minutes, per @NBAcom. – 7:20 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Your NY Knicks starters vs. Miami tonight – Burks, Fournier, Barrett, Randle, Robinson. Have at it. – 7:20 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat starters: Bam Adebayo, P.J. Tucker, Jimmy Butler, Duncan Robinson, Kyle Lowry.
Knicks starters: Alec Burks, Evan Fournier, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson. – 7:19 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
The Heat’s Victor Oladipo could make his season debut as soon as the second week of March, per @Adrian Wojnarowski. pic.twitter.com/NyD26QCIqi – 7:02 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Sources: Miami Heat’s Victor Oladipo could make season debut by second week of March – via @ESPN App espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 6:56 PM
Ethan J. Skolnick @EthanJSkolnick
Follow the rest of our @5ReasonsSports group for coverage of tonight’s Heat-Knicks game
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks’ Derrick Rose as savior disappears as he gives in to another surgery newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 6:54 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Putting Jimmy Butler’s $25,000 NBA fine in perspective:
Jimmy Butler Big Face Coffee Road kit, “a $25,000 suitcase/travel kit that includes a scale, manual hand grinder, Fellow electric kettle, Chemex, logo mugs, ‘BF X01/X02 blend beans,’ and various other merch and supplies.” pic.twitter.com/gQ4x3NXxib – 6:51 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Can’t believe the Knicks are on national TV tonight and they didn’t flex this Harden-Embiid debut. – 6:43 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement with @jphanned is live @Underdog__NBA
We back up.
– Harden’s debut
– Brogdon with Hali now
– Luka vs. Don
– Point Book
– and oh good the Knicks are back too
Lord of Lineups at the top of the show, live all the way through tipoff:
➡️ https://t.co/yt3eTgGeJM pic.twitter.com/CBubSYllZb – 6:31 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Both RJ Barrett (ankle) and Nerlens Noel (foot) are available to play tonight vs. Miami – 6:24 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
📍 Friday Night Knicks
#UltraDrip | #NewYorkForever pic.twitter.com/sMUZgAp28S – 6:15 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
The procedure today on Derrick Rose’s ankle was done after Rose felt discomfort following Thursday’s practice, Tom Thibodeau said. Thibodeau said it was done to clean up something in the area of Rose’s ankle that was originally operated on in December. No timetable available yet. – 6:15 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
#MIAvsNYK INJURY UPDATE: Dewayne Dedmon (back) has been ruled out of tonight’s game vs the Knicks. – 6:03 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Spoelstra on Knicks, “I’m a coach, so I find these kind of teams dangerous.” – 6:03 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Omer Yurtseven going off in the Garden tonight
Twitter bouta be a wild ride lol – 6:02 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Dewayne Dedmon will not play tonight because of back tightness. He practiced yesterday and is making progress, but he’s not ready to play yet, Spoelstra said. – 6:01 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Dewayne Dedmon out tonight due to back soreness. So a Yurtseven night. – 6:00 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Erik Spoelstra says Dewayne Dedmon will not play tonight vs the Knicks due to back tightness – 6:00 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Nerlens Noel and RJ Barrett are both available for the Knicks tonight vs. the Heat. – 5:49 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
RJ Barrett and Nerlens Noel will be available tonight for Knicks vs. Heat. They had been questionable. – 5:49 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
RJ Barrett and Nerlens Noel are available tonight, Tom Thibodeau says. – 5:48 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
We here.
The second half of the season begins tonight 🔒 pic.twitter.com/SCjDj3Pl3E – 5:35 PM
Chiney Ogwumike @chiney
It’s time to turn up the HEAT!🔥💯
Here’s why Miami has the 2nd most wins in the East: pic.twitter.com/FHvo9WlRzW – 5:23 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The Heat is ready for bunches of home games: “It’s a good opportunity to get hot before the playoffs” miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Jimmy Butler fined and Dewayne Dedmon recaps his memorable All-Star break – 5:12 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier: Simulation has Nets, Hawks or Raptors as most likely Heat first-round opponent; Butler fined $25K. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 4:42 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier: ASK IRA: Will youth continue to be served by Heat? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 4:42 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier: Kyle Lowry-Jimmy Butler pairing has allowed for a Heat exhale. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 4:41 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Another one falls. Knicks’ Derrick Rose to have minor ankle procedure
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Former #Sixers forward and Miami Heat All-Star Jimmy Butler had been fined $25,000 for not taking part in the #NBAAllStar media obligations and for not complying with the #NBA afterward. pic.twitter.com/jTiah1bJL5 – 4:09 PM
Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report
With Derrick Rose out, Deuce McBride has a major opportunity to showcase himself as the legit NBA combo guy he is… Just needs a shot from Thibs, because the tools are all there. #Knicks – 4:08 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Jimmy Butler has been fined $25,000 for refusing to participate in postgame media availability at the All-Star Game. – 4:06 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Jimmy Butler probably won’t be in a good mood before tonight’s game against the Knicks. He was just fined 25k for violating media access rules at All-Star weekend. – 4:06 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Miami’s Jimmy Butler has been fined $25,000 for violating league rules governing media interview access, per the NBA. He failed to comply with his media availability obligations during NBA All-Star 2022, including following the game on Sunday night. – 4:05 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
Miami’s Jimmy Butler fined $25k for not taking part in All-Star media sessions and for not complying with the league afterward. pic.twitter.com/fPPgvjyuDE – 4:05 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NBA announces $25,000 fine for Jimmy Butler “for violating league rules governing media interview access and for his noncompliance with the resulting NBA investigation. This results from Butler’s failure to comply with his media availability obligations during NBA All-Star 2022.” – 4:04 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Per the NBA: “Jimmy Butler has been fined $25,000 for violating league rules governing media interview access and for his noncompliance with the resulting NBA investigation. This results from Butler’s failure to comply with his media availability obligations during NBA All-Star.” – 4:04 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The NBA just fined Jimmy Butler $25,000 for failure to comply with his media availability obligations during NBA All-Star 2022, including following the game on Sunday night. – 4:03 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler has been fined $25,000 for violating league rules governing media interview access during All-Star Weekend and for his noncompliance with the resulting NBA investigation. – 4:02 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Derrick Rose remains out indefinitely after the Knicks announce that the former MVP will undergo what the club termed a “minor procedure” on his right ankle today.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 3:59 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Knicks say Derrick Rose is having a minor procedure on his ankle today and no timetable for his return. Makes a play-in spot even less likely. – 3:56 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks’ Derrick Rose to have minor ankle procedure
No timetable set for point guard’s return yet. newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 3:54 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Sports betting has been legal in New York for 8 weeks. In that time, $2.4B of wagers, creating $80M in tax revenue.
That is the blueprint for getting Minnesotans who otherwise wouldn’t agree to publicly fund a stadium to agree to a tax bill that helps fund a new Wolves stadium. – 3:43 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Knicks’ Derrick Rose to have procedure on troublesome ankle nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/25/kni… – 3:39 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
It’s gone from bad to pitiful as Derrick Rose’s #Knicks comeback squashed this weekend with another ankle surgery #NBA nypost.com/2022/02/25/der… – 3:34 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
𝐀𝐬 𝐓𝐨𝐥𝐝 𝐁𝐲 𝐔𝐬 𝐕𝐨𝐥. 𝟏
Shining light on the Black experience through the voices, stories, and styles of our Knicks family. Coming soon. pic.twitter.com/feEskUhWBS – 3:32 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Derrick Rose injury update: Knicks guard to undergo another procedure on right ankle
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“I’m a big fan of Miami.”
Former NBA Coach Jim Boylen tells @talkhoops and @Amin Elhassan why he’s high on the Heat heading towards the playoffs #HEATTwitter #HEATCULTURE pic.twitter.com/uvScmJTgl9 – 3:00 PM
“I’m a big fan of Miami.”
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Your favorite hoopers return to the floor tonight 🔥
See how you can watch/listen to tonight’s game inside MSG and other notes surrounding our matchup with the Knicks ⬇️ gohe.at/3530fpO – 2:56 PM
Your favorite hoopers return to the floor tonight 🔥
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Happy Post-All-Star Break: Derrick Rose’s long-anticipated #Knicks comeback squashed with another ankle surgery. Tank on. nypost.com/2022/02/25/der… – 2:56 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Derrick Rose underwent a procedure to clean up a lingering ankle injury in late December. The procedure was done w/intent to alleviate future issues. He was on track to return within the next few days. Wednesday was the 1st day he’d been cleared for contact. Now, another surgery. – 2:55 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Derrick Rose will undergo a minor procedure on his right ankle today, per the Knicks. A timeline for his return has not yet been determined. – 2:46 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Simulation has Nets, Hawks or Raptors as most likely Heat first-round opponent. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: LeBron James reflects on Trayvon Martin and a Heat moment; Gregg Popovich arriving near wins milestone; and a whirlwind for Weston’s Mark Jones. Plus more. – 2:45 PM
Mike Mazzeo @MazzNYC
Updated with Sen. Addabbo reaction: Bill Introduced In Senate To Authorize Interactive Gaming, Including Online Casinos In New York @VisitPlayNY playny.com/senate-bill-on… – 2:37 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Derrick Rose will have a minor procedure on his right ankle today, the Knicks announced. There’s no timetable for him to come back and play. He had right ankle surgery Dec. 22 and hasn’t played since Dec. 16. – 2:35 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Knicks said that Derrick Rose will have what they described as “a minor procedure” on his right ankle today. Knicks said it remains unclear when Rose will return – 2:35 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
“Hey Kemba, it’s coach… ummm hey buddy we were just kidding about that the whole ‘rest you for the rest of the season’ thing … see you at MSG tonight, okay?” – 2:33 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Derrick Rose is out again – maybe for the duration. After yesterday’s practice, he was to visit a doctor, a source said. And he will need another procedure after the bone spur. – 2:31 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Wow – Knicks announce Derrick Rose will undergo a minor procedure on his right ankle today. A timeline for his return has not yet been set. – 2:31 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Knicks guard Derrick Rose will undergo a minor procedure on his right ankle on Friday, per team. No timeline for his return. – 2:31 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks say Derrick Rose will undergo a minor procedure on his right ankle today. A timeline for his return has not yet been set. – 2:30 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knicks say Derrick Rose will undergo a minor procedure on his right ankle today. A timeline for his return has not yet been set. – 2:30 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Knicks say Derrick Rose will undergo a minor procedure on his right ankle today. A timeline for his return has not yet been set. – 2:30 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Knicks say Derrick Rose will undergo a minor procedure on his right ankle. – 2:30 PM
New York Knicks PR @NY_KnicksPR
Derrick Rose will undergo a minor procedure on his right ankle today. A timeline for his return has not yet been set. – 2:30 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
While teams are interested, Kemba Walker reportedly has no interest in Knicks buyout nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/25/whi… – 1:47 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Following tonight’s game in New York, the Heat will play 15 of its final 22 regular-season games at FTX Arena: “It’s a good opportunity to get hot before the playoffs.” miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 1:31 PM
