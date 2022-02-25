Joel Embiid on James Harden: It's different than what you see, he's a great person

“I mean, it’s funny, you see all the stories that are out there, and all that stuff, and obviously we all see it,” Embiid said prior to Philadelphia’s shootaround Friday morning. “It’s completely different than what you see out there. He’s a great person, a great personality, always smiling, fun to be around. Everything, really.
Source: Tim Bontemps @ ESPN
Source: Tim Bontemps @ ESPN
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ryan McDonough @McDNBA
James Harden makes his debut tonight – I’m fascinated to see if he’s willing to give the ball up more quickly than he has in years
Joel Embiid is an MVP frontrunner on a Top 3 team in the East – the 76ers duo can be terrific but the Beard has to let the offense flow through Joel – 6:25 PM
James Harden makes his debut tonight – I’m fascinated to see if he’s willing to give the ball up more quickly than he has in years
Joel Embiid is an MVP frontrunner on a Top 3 team in the East – the 76ers duo can be terrific but the Beard has to let the offense flow through Joel – 6:25 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
When asked about holding James Harden to a 4-13 performance last month, Wolves coach Chris Finch joked that he wasn’t sure that was the “most engaged” version of Harden. Said he fully expects Harden to be at his best tonight in his 76ers debut. – 6:22 PM
When asked about holding James Harden to a 4-13 performance last month, Wolves coach Chris Finch joked that he wasn’t sure that was the “most engaged” version of Harden. Said he fully expects Harden to be at his best tonight in his 76ers debut. – 6:22 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
After a brief delay, the James Harden era is set to begin Friday in Minnesota inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 5:03 PM
After a brief delay, the James Harden era is set to begin Friday in Minnesota inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 5:03 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
As James Harden gets set to make his debut tonight in Minnesota, the team discusses their expectations for him #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/24/six… via @SixersWire – 4:33 PM
As James Harden gets set to make his debut tonight in Minnesota, the team discusses their expectations for him #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/24/six… via @SixersWire – 4:33 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New Mismatch with @Chris Vernon on appreciating DeRozan, Bulls depth, Wolves-Grizz, Nuggets-Kings, Celtics beating the depleted Nets, Harden debut, Warriors, and POINT BOOKER. I promised on the pod I’d tweet a video of Booker assists so here it is 🤘🤘 https://t.co/lyoK8ax8zT pic.twitter.com/y1zwSNMjPH – 4:11 PM
New Mismatch with @Chris Vernon on appreciating DeRozan, Bulls depth, Wolves-Grizz, Nuggets-Kings, Celtics beating the depleted Nets, Harden debut, Warriors, and POINT BOOKER. I promised on the pod I’d tweet a video of Booker assists so here it is 🤘🤘 https://t.co/lyoK8ax8zT pic.twitter.com/y1zwSNMjPH – 4:11 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
James Harden is set to make his Sixers debut tonight against the T-Wolves.
How many points do you think the Beard will drop? pic.twitter.com/zuzZSp3jD3 – 3:29 PM
James Harden is set to make his Sixers debut tonight against the T-Wolves.
How many points do you think the Beard will drop? pic.twitter.com/zuzZSp3jD3 – 3:29 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA story: What do you expect from the James Harden and Joel Embiid pairing in Harden’s #Sixers’ debut tonight? https://t.co/uccYbybRHr pic.twitter.com/faFtmEKzaL – 3:00 PM
#NBA story: What do you expect from the James Harden and Joel Embiid pairing in Harden’s #Sixers’ debut tonight? https://t.co/uccYbybRHr pic.twitter.com/faFtmEKzaL – 3:00 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
The 76ers get better by simply adding a former MVP with Joel Embiid, but questions linger in the present and future…
– Will Harden improve his play?
– Can he co-exist with Embiid?
– Can Philly adjust the offense?
– Will he be worth $60M at 37?
frontofficesports.com/stakes-are-hig… @fos – 2:37 PM
The 76ers get better by simply adding a former MVP with Joel Embiid, but questions linger in the present and future…
– Will Harden improve his play?
– Can he co-exist with Embiid?
– Can Philly adjust the offense?
– Will he be worth $60M at 37?
frontofficesports.com/stakes-are-hig… @fos – 2:37 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
James Harden on playing w/ Tobias Harris (@Tobias Harris) and the @Philadelphia 76ers:
“Tobias has that smooth game. He can shoot it, he can post up, he can score from anywhere. I think everybody on the floor – Tisse, to Danny, to Maxey – the entire group, they’re competitors. They want to win.” pic.twitter.com/xL0YKwddb4 – 2:09 PM
James Harden on playing w/ Tobias Harris (@Tobias Harris) and the @Philadelphia 76ers:
“Tobias has that smooth game. He can shoot it, he can post up, he can score from anywhere. I think everybody on the floor – Tisse, to Danny, to Maxey – the entire group, they’re competitors. They want to win.” pic.twitter.com/xL0YKwddb4 – 2:09 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Who has the better step-back move? James Harden? Joel Embiid? The #Sixers center weighs in. inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 1:47 PM
Who has the better step-back move? James Harden? Joel Embiid? The #Sixers center weighs in. inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 1:47 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch was a Rockets assistant when Houston traded for James Harden. Finch brought that up when talking about the Pacers trading for Tyrese Haliburton. On Indiana’s new young guard, in a fantastic spot to grow: forbes.com/sites/tonyeast… – 1:23 PM
Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch was a Rockets assistant when Houston traded for James Harden. Finch brought that up when talking about the Pacers trading for Tyrese Haliburton. On Indiana’s new young guard, in a fantastic spot to grow: forbes.com/sites/tonyeast… – 1:23 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
About to hop on @SportsCenter to talk about the debut — finally — of the James Harden-Joel Embiid partnership tonight in Minneapolis. – 12:57 PM
About to hop on @SportsCenter to talk about the debut — finally — of the James Harden-Joel Embiid partnership tonight in Minneapolis. – 12:57 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Will James Harden take the #Sixers to the finals? inquirer.com/sixers/gameday… – 12:34 PM
Will James Harden take the #Sixers to the finals? inquirer.com/sixers/gameday… – 12:34 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Joel Embiid has been impressed with James Harden as a teammate thus far #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/25/big… via @SixersWire #NBA – 12:08 PM
Joel Embiid has been impressed with James Harden as a teammate thus far #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/25/big… via @SixersWire #NBA – 12:08 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Joel Embiid on James Harden:
“He’s a great person, a great personality. Always smiling. Fun to be around. His presence – on the team, and on the floor – has really changed us a lot since he got here.” pic.twitter.com/a63OX5XhO9 – 12:06 PM
Joel Embiid on James Harden:
“He’s a great person, a great personality. Always smiling. Fun to be around. His presence – on the team, and on the floor – has really changed us a lot since he got here.” pic.twitter.com/a63OX5XhO9 – 12:06 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Gearing up for James Harden’s Sixers debut:
nbcsports.com/philadelphia/s… – 12:05 PM
Gearing up for James Harden’s Sixers debut:
nbcsports.com/philadelphia/s… – 12:05 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Doc Rivers on implementing James Harden with 24 regular-season games to play: “This is a race now. … We’re gonna just have to figure it out on the fly. Speed dating. That’s what this is.” – 12:01 PM
Doc Rivers on implementing James Harden with 24 regular-season games to play: “This is a race now. … We’re gonna just have to figure it out on the fly. Speed dating. That’s what this is.” – 12:01 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
The Knicks’ next four games (starting tonight) are against the Heat (best record in the East), the Suns (best record in NBA) and two games vs. the Sixers (w/ Harden).
9 of NY’s next ten games are against playoff teams. 7 of those ten games are on the road
tommybeer.substack.com/p/thibs-claims… – 11:55 AM
The Knicks’ next four games (starting tonight) are against the Heat (best record in the East), the Suns (best record in NBA) and two games vs. the Sixers (w/ Harden).
9 of NY’s next ten games are against playoff teams. 7 of those ten games are on the road
tommybeer.substack.com/p/thibs-claims… – 11:55 AM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Joel Embiid on James Harden: “He’s a great basketball player obviously but I think he’s also very smart, you add that with the guys that we have. At the end of the day, it starts at the top. We got to want it, I got to want it, he’s got to want it.” – 11:55 AM
Joel Embiid on James Harden: “He’s a great basketball player obviously but I think he’s also very smart, you add that with the guys that we have. At the end of the day, it starts at the top. We got to want it, I got to want it, he’s got to want it.” – 11:55 AM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Joel Embiid on adding James Harden to the @Philadelphia 76ers:
“[James is] great for us as a team. It sets our expectations even higher than they were before. It puts a lot of pressure on everybody. So I’m excited, excited for everybody to play at that other level. It’s going to be fun.” – 11:48 AM
Joel Embiid on adding James Harden to the @Philadelphia 76ers:
“[James is] great for us as a team. It sets our expectations even higher than they were before. It puts a lot of pressure on everybody. So I’m excited, excited for everybody to play at that other level. It’s going to be fun.” – 11:48 AM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Earlier this year, in a different setting, Joel Embiid said, “I feel like I can really play with anybody and I can make anybody be better on the court.”
Here is what he said today at shootaround about trying to do just that with James Harden. pic.twitter.com/6pPFaUSRoN – 11:33 AM
Earlier this year, in a different setting, Joel Embiid said, “I feel like I can really play with anybody and I can make anybody be better on the court.”
Here is what he said today at shootaround about trying to do just that with James Harden. pic.twitter.com/6pPFaUSRoN – 11:33 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
The free throw line after Embiid and Harden first game together pic.twitter.com/VtWhk6eX73 – 11:16 AM
The free throw line after Embiid and Harden first game together pic.twitter.com/VtWhk6eX73 – 11:16 AM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Joel Embiid on if his stepback is better than James Harden’s: “From the mid-range, yeah. From 3, he got it.” – 11:15 AM
Joel Embiid on if his stepback is better than James Harden’s: “From the mid-range, yeah. From 3, he got it.” – 11:15 AM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
James Harden getting shots up ahead of tonight’s Sixers debut against Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/m8u4iViG0s – 11:12 AM
James Harden getting shots up ahead of tonight’s Sixers debut against Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/m8u4iViG0s – 11:12 AM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
James Harden and Tobias Harris are chopping it up at shootaround this morning #Sixers pic.twitter.com/ezyq21iMD9 – 11:10 AM
James Harden and Tobias Harris are chopping it up at shootaround this morning #Sixers pic.twitter.com/ezyq21iMD9 – 11:10 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
RPR MVP Predictor:
1. Nikola Jokic: 17.61
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 16.18
3. Joel Embiid: 15.94
4. DeMar DeRozan: 14.87
5. LeBron James: 14.46
6. Luka Doncic: 14.11
7. Trae Young: 13.9
8. Stephen Curry: 13.82
9. Ja Morant: 13.45
10. Chris Paul: 13.17
https://t.co/onGqrEd9sz pic.twitter.com/rmu71sYQ6z – 11:05 AM
RPR MVP Predictor:
1. Nikola Jokic: 17.61
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 16.18
3. Joel Embiid: 15.94
4. DeMar DeRozan: 14.87
5. LeBron James: 14.46
6. Luka Doncic: 14.11
7. Trae Young: 13.9
8. Stephen Curry: 13.82
9. Ja Morant: 13.45
10. Chris Paul: 13.17
https://t.co/onGqrEd9sz pic.twitter.com/rmu71sYQ6z – 11:05 AM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Danny Green (@Danny Green) on adding James Harden to the @Philadelphia 76ers tonight:
“We’ve had so many battles throughout the years. He’s one of the hardest guys to guard in the league. One of the most annoying players to guard. So it’s good that he’s on my team, & can be that for us.” 😁 – 10:24 AM
Danny Green (@Danny Green) on adding James Harden to the @Philadelphia 76ers tonight:
“We’ve had so many battles throughout the years. He’s one of the hardest guys to guard in the league. One of the most annoying players to guard. So it’s good that he’s on my team, & can be that for us.” 😁 – 10:24 AM
David Locke @DLocke09
LOCKED ON JAZZ – Who is the best vs. the best? The Utah Jazz look good. 4 things for final 24 games for the Utah Jazz and Luka Doncic and the Mavericks have become the Harden Rockets – lockedonjazz.net/jazz/who-is-th… – 10:15 AM
LOCKED ON JAZZ – Who is the best vs. the best? The Utah Jazz look good. 4 things for final 24 games for the Utah Jazz and Luka Doncic and the Mavericks have become the Harden Rockets – lockedonjazz.net/jazz/who-is-th… – 10:15 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Tonight former MVP James Harden will make his debut for the @Philadelphia 76ers.
But @Tyrese Maxey says it’s Joel Embiid who deserves this season’s MVP award. pic.twitter.com/kuYPxYSuQv – 10:15 AM
Tonight former MVP James Harden will make his debut for the @Philadelphia 76ers.
But @Tyrese Maxey says it’s Joel Embiid who deserves this season’s MVP award. pic.twitter.com/kuYPxYSuQv – 10:15 AM
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
Top 5 Win Probability Added
2021-22 Season
9.38 wins — DeMar DeRozan
.
.
.
5.72 wins — Stephen Curry
5.61 wins — Nikola Jokic
4.85 wins — Joel Embiid
4.57 wins — Karl-Anthony Towns
via
@Mike Beuoy – 10:04 AM
Top 5 Win Probability Added
2021-22 Season
9.38 wins — DeMar DeRozan
.
.
.
5.72 wins — Stephen Curry
5.61 wins — Nikola Jokic
4.85 wins — Joel Embiid
4.57 wins — Karl-Anthony Towns
via
@Mike Beuoy – 10:04 AM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
James Harden makes his debut tonight. What will the Sixers’ rotation look like? phillyvoice.com/sixers-76ers-j… – 10:01 AM
James Harden makes his debut tonight. What will the Sixers’ rotation look like? phillyvoice.com/sixers-76ers-j… – 10:01 AM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Everybody knows James Harden can score the basketball at a high clip. However, some might not know of his elite passing ability. His new teammates have been impressed with his passing thus far. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/24/six… via @SixersWire – 9:50 AM
Everybody knows James Harden can score the basketball at a high clip. However, some might not know of his elite passing ability. His new teammates have been impressed with his passing thus far. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/24/six… via @SixersWire – 9:50 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
DeMar DeRozan is just the seventh player in NBA history to score at least 35+ points in eight straight games.
Here are the other six players in this club:
Wilt Chamberlain
Elgin Baylor
Michael Jordan
Kobe Bryant
LeBron James
James Harden – 9:26 AM
DeMar DeRozan is just the seventh player in NBA history to score at least 35+ points in eight straight games.
Here are the other six players in this club:
Wilt Chamberlain
Elgin Baylor
Michael Jordan
Kobe Bryant
LeBron James
James Harden – 9:26 AM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA story: What’s reasonable to expect from James Harden in tonight’s debut with the #Sixers? https://t.co/uccYbybRHr #76ers pic.twitter.com/Di0oBZmZev – 6:45 AM
#NBA story: What’s reasonable to expect from James Harden in tonight’s debut with the #Sixers? https://t.co/uccYbybRHr #76ers pic.twitter.com/Di0oBZmZev – 6:45 AM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
D’Angelo Russell when asked what he anticipates playing James Harden and Joel Embiid tomorrow:
“They gotta worry about us. That’s what I anticipate. They gotta guard us. They gotta stop us.” – 11:37 PM
D’Angelo Russell when asked what he anticipates playing James Harden and Joel Embiid tomorrow:
“They gotta worry about us. That’s what I anticipate. They gotta guard us. They gotta stop us.” – 11:37 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA story: How will James Harden and Joel Embiid pairing work in Harden’s #Sixers’ debut Friday night? https://t.co/uccYbybRHr pic.twitter.com/ScmGJWRSmK – 10:50 PM
#NBA story: How will James Harden and Joel Embiid pairing work in Harden’s #Sixers’ debut Friday night? https://t.co/uccYbybRHr pic.twitter.com/ScmGJWRSmK – 10:50 PM
David Thorpe @coachthorpe
If we can agree that Jokic, Giannis, and Embiid are the 3 best players in the world this year, then we must agree DeRozan won’t be first team all-NBA. I can’t agree to that. – 10:27 PM
If we can agree that Jokic, Giannis, and Embiid are the 3 best players in the world this year, then we must agree DeRozan won’t be first team all-NBA. I can’t agree to that. – 10:27 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Give Em To Me! I want your predictions for tomorrow’s game between the #Sixers vs. #Timberwolves. I want the winning team, final score and points for Joel Embiid, James Harden and KAT. #NBA #PhilaUnite – 9:48 PM
Give Em To Me! I want your predictions for tomorrow’s game between the #Sixers vs. #Timberwolves. I want the winning team, final score and points for Joel Embiid, James Harden and KAT. #NBA #PhilaUnite – 9:48 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
James Harden set to make Nets debut Friday vs. Timberwolves nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/24/jam… – 9:42 PM
James Harden set to make Nets debut Friday vs. Timberwolves nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/24/jam… – 9:42 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
James Harden Era with the Sixers begins Friday after a brief delay inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 9:31 PM
James Harden Era with the Sixers begins Friday after a brief delay inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 9:31 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
James Harden and Joel Embiid went one-on-one after Thursday’s practice. #Sixers pic.twitter.com/9NykH387cN – 9:14 PM
James Harden and Joel Embiid went one-on-one after Thursday’s practice. #Sixers pic.twitter.com/9NykH387cN – 9:14 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
James Harden is set to make his debut tomorrow night in Minnesota. The team discussed their expectations for him on Friday. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/24/six… via @SixersWire – 8:50 PM
James Harden is set to make his debut tomorrow night in Minnesota. The team discussed their expectations for him on Friday. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/24/six… via @SixersWire – 8:50 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
I laughed out loud at that De’Anthony Melton half-Bane half-Harden three point fly-by step-back attempts. Then he made his next shot, and I also chuckled.
Grizzlies basketball! – 8:25 PM
I laughed out loud at that De’Anthony Melton half-Bane half-Harden three point fly-by step-back attempts. Then he made his next shot, and I also chuckled.
Grizzlies basketball! – 8:25 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA story: What’s reasonable to expect from James Harden in Friday’s first game with the #Sixers? https://t.co/uccYbybRHr #76ers pic.twitter.com/khBuZlaWPF – 7:30 PM
#NBA story: What’s reasonable to expect from James Harden in Friday’s first game with the #Sixers? https://t.co/uccYbybRHr #76ers pic.twitter.com/khBuZlaWPF – 7:30 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
James Harden Era with the #Sixers begins Friday after a brief delay inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 7:29 PM
James Harden Era with the #Sixers begins Friday after a brief delay inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 7:29 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Joel Embiid and James Harden going 1-on-1 after practice #Sixers pic.twitter.com/Jifi9NjnHg – 7:03 PM
Joel Embiid and James Harden going 1-on-1 after practice #Sixers pic.twitter.com/Jifi9NjnHg – 7:03 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid, James Harden and Tobias Harris get up shots following practice. #Sixers pic.twitter.com/89Eg1zDaNi – 7:01 PM
Joel Embiid, James Harden and Tobias Harris get up shots following practice. #Sixers pic.twitter.com/89Eg1zDaNi – 7:01 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA column: It’ll be interesting to see how James Harden’s #Sixers’ debut compares to other Philly stars’ notable first games with the #76ers: https://t.co/MqDdD7yjFJ pic.twitter.com/56Bd2RsJtV – 7:00 PM
#NBA column: It’ll be interesting to see how James Harden’s #Sixers’ debut compares to other Philly stars’ notable first games with the #76ers: https://t.co/MqDdD7yjFJ pic.twitter.com/56Bd2RsJtV – 7:00 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Embiid, Harden and Harris getting up shots after practice in Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/oHGVH6O3DD – 6:58 PM
Embiid, Harden and Harris getting up shots after practice in Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/oHGVH6O3DD – 6:58 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Doc Rivers says the plan is for at least two of James Harden, Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris and Tyrese Maxey to be out on the court at all times, to ensure Philadelphia has consistent offensive threats out there at all times. – 6:54 PM
Doc Rivers says the plan is for at least two of James Harden, Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris and Tyrese Maxey to be out on the court at all times, to ensure Philadelphia has consistent offensive threats out there at all times. – 6:54 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
James Harden here at practice in Minnesota #Sixers pic.twitter.com/xmdH6rIvco – 6:51 PM
James Harden here at practice in Minnesota #Sixers pic.twitter.com/xmdH6rIvco – 6:51 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
James Harden 76ers debut: All-Star guard to play Friday night vs. Timberwolves, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/james… – 5:53 PM
James Harden 76ers debut: All-Star guard to play Friday night vs. Timberwolves, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/james… – 5:53 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
James Harden will make his Sixers debut on Friday at Minnesota, per @Shams Charania 👀 pic.twitter.com/7FfzSQdhyG – 5:42 PM
James Harden will make his Sixers debut on Friday at Minnesota, per @Shams Charania 👀 pic.twitter.com/7FfzSQdhyG – 5:42 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA story: How will James Harden, who isn’t on the team’s injury list, perform in his first game with the #Sixers Friday night vs. #Timberwolves after not playing since Feb. 2? https://t.co/CNKsOeoRd6 #76ers pic.twitter.com/scRuiufDxy – 5:38 PM
#NBA story: How will James Harden, who isn’t on the team’s injury list, perform in his first game with the #Sixers Friday night vs. #Timberwolves after not playing since Feb. 2? https://t.co/CNKsOeoRd6 #76ers pic.twitter.com/scRuiufDxy – 5:38 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
10-time NBA All-Star James Harden will make his Philadelphia 76ers debut on Friday at Minnesota. – 5:30 PM
10-time NBA All-Star James Harden will make his Philadelphia 76ers debut on Friday at Minnesota. – 5:30 PM
Andrew Bogut @RogueBoguesPod
Basketball Pod Episode 54 – @andrewbogut and @HoopConsultants discuss James Harden “forgetting” to file his extension paperwork.
Listen to it here 👇
https://t.co/u0OwdyWBh0
#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues #NBA #JamesHarden #Philly pic.twitter.com/g0BvoJ72Nf – 5:19 PM
Basketball Pod Episode 54 – @andrewbogut and @HoopConsultants discuss James Harden “forgetting” to file his extension paperwork.
Listen to it here 👇
https://t.co/u0OwdyWBh0
#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues #NBA #JamesHarden #Philly pic.twitter.com/g0BvoJ72Nf – 5:19 PM
More on this storyline
NBA Central: James Harden says he used to stay up all night in the studio with Lil Durk, Meek Mill and Lil Baby and then go straight to practice “I can’t miss this opportunity” (h/t @kirppyy719) pic.twitter.com/8ENY465bvr -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / February 24, 2022
“Like I’ve been saying since the season started, I’m happy,” Embiid said. “Whoever wants to play is welcome. If someone wants to play, they’re welcome. But we’ve got guys here that want to be here, that show up every single night. “Like I said … I don’t know what other type of word I can use, but I get paid to bring results and win games. I don’t get paid to, you know, babysit Tyrese (Maxey). I get paid to challenge him to try to help me win games. I get paid to, you know, do the same thing to Tobias and all the other guys and they respond to it, every single time. And just like the same way they challenge me, they know that it is never personal. I always go at them, and they always come back at me, because we all got the same goal: we want to win. -via ESPN / February 9, 2022
“But anybody is welcome to play. And if you want to be part of us, I am sure everybody is gonna be fine with it, but you got to show up. You got to want to be there. And I’m sure everybody is going to accept whoever that is. But, you know, to answer your question, I’m just worried about the guys that are here, and for the guys that are here, and if you’re here, I’m going to challenge you and we’re going to challenge each other to be better and try to win a championship.” -via ESPN / February 9, 2022