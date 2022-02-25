Kemba Walker still not interested in buyout with Knicks

With still a couple of months remaining in the regular season, however, there have been rumors of a potential buyout for Walker. Several other teams have apparently shown interest in adding the former All-Star to their lineup as they look to give Kemba a fresh start. ESPN’s senior NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, however, has quickly doused some ice-cold water on that prospect: “There are a number of teams who would love to have Kemba Walker in a buyout,” Woj said on Thursday’s episode of NBA Today. “That’s not gonna happen. He’s not interested in that with New York.”
Source: Paolo Songco @ Clutch Points
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Knicks injury report for Friday vs. Heat:
RJ Barrett, Questionable, Left Ankle; sprained
Nerlens Noel, Questionable, Left Foot; sore
Derrick Rose, Doubtful, Right Ankle; surgery
Luka Samanic, Out, G League
Kemba Walker, Out, Not With Team
(Heat report not out yet.) – 3:32 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
However you view Kemba Walker’s Knicks tenure, you should know he played through significant discomfort & gave NY everything he had: pic.twitter.com/ur4jxwOMSQ – 11:26 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Experiment over – Kemba Walker will miss the rest of the Knicks’ season. Notes in here, too, Barrett on the timing of his injured ankle; Thibodeau on rumors of his job security newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 8:45 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knicks seem committed to pursuing play-in spot post All Star break; NYK didn’t aggressively pursue trade options on Kemba Walker ahead of deadline. More here: on.sny.tv/wPz55g7 – 8:15 AM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
The Knicks have shut down Kemba Walker for the season. Thoughts here: https://t.co/pw7r3ArKiu pic.twitter.com/EgnEJVy1zI – 7:15 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Kemba Walker, after celebrated homecoming, shuts down for the season, likely playing his last for the Knicks newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 7:12 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
The first domino? Kemba Walker shutting down for the rest of the Knicks’ season newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 10:17 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I talk Kemba being sat in NY, Kyrie back soon?, Lakers-Rockets could have done a deal, Kings expected to trade Richaun Holmes and more. Watch, like and subscribe below. 20K on the way!
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Thibs after Kemba leaves team and solidifies disappointing homecoming:
“We knew there was risk involved. We thought it was worth it. There were some good moments. If he’s healthy, he’s good. So, that’s about it.”
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Kemba Walker to be sidelined for remainder of Knicks season nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/23/kem… – 5:43 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Various ways Tom Thibodeau could go with the open starting point guard spot. Does he place Alec Burks back into the first unit, like he did when he benched Kemba back in the fall? Does Derrick Rose finally start? Is it Quickley? Does this clear any minutes for Miles McBride? – 5:26 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Thought it would end in a buyout but Kemba Walker’s decision to shut it down this season is still beginning of end. Thibodeau was angling to remove him from rotation once Derrick Rose returned. – 5:23 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Kemba Walker will miss the rest of the Knicks’ season, shutting it down after a roller-coaster season — with too many long downhill runs. newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 5:09 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knicks’ team president Leon Rose says club supports Kemba Walker’s decision to shut himself down for the rest of the season. Rose’s full statement: pic.twitter.com/r9Xtvi0x0I – 5:05 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Sad it didn’t work out for Kemba & the Knicks. He seemed so happy to be playing back in his hometown. #FreeHim – 5:00 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: The New York Knicks and guard Kemba Walker have agreed that the four-time All-Star will be sidelined for the remainder of the team’s season. Story: es.pn/3BKAx56 – 4:49 PM
Ian Begley: Tom Thibodeau says he’s not sure if Kemba Walker will be around the team moving forward. He said those conversations were between management and Walker. Walker was not at practice today. -via Twitter @IanBegley / February 23, 2022
New York Knicks PR: Statement from New York Knicks President Leon Rose on Kemba Walker -via Twitter @NY_KnicksPR / February 23, 2022
The New York Knicks and guard Kemba Walker have agreed that the four-time All-Star will be sidelined for the remainder of the team’s schedule, allowing him to work out in preparation for the 2022-23 season, sources told ESPN on Wednesday. -via ESPN / February 23, 2022