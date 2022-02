Kemba Walker still not interested in buyout with Knicks

With still a couple of months remaining in the regular season, however, there have been rumors of a potential buyout for Walker. Several other teams have apparently shown interest in adding the former All-Star to their lineup as they look to give Kemba a fresh start. ESPN’s senior NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, however, has quickly doused some ice-cold water on that prospect: “There are a number of teams who would love to have Kemba Walker in a buyout,” Woj said on Thursday’s episode of NBA Today. “That’s not gonna happen. He’s not interested in that with New York.” Source: Paolo Songco @ Clutch Points