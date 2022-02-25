Ken Mauer says Russell Westbrook gets poorly officiated

NBA Central: Ken Mauer admits Russell Westbrook receives an unfair whistle “We miss on him and we miss on him because he was so strong, he’d finish. He’d get fouled, and we’d missed plays on him. And I’d go back and look at plays and I’d come to him after the game,” pic.twitter.com/Xz4w95J2qS
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Russell Westbrook says Frank Vogel’s message for the final stretch of the season was “just keeping our energy in the right direction.” – 5:17 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Westbrook, after today’s practice, said they watched some film of the games they played prior to the All-Star break without Davis:
“There are some things (we) can go to that will be beneficial moving forward.” – 5:15 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Russell Westbrook says “take one day at a time” approach to this Lakers team w/o AD moving forward. – 5:11 PM
Mike Mazzeo @MazzNYC
FanDuel surveyed 1,938 DFS players on a number of NBA topics. LeBron James was voted most overrated, followed by Russell Westbrook, Kyrie Irving and James Harden. The NY Court of Appeals is expected to release its decision on the legal fate of DFS in the state in March – 3:55 PM
