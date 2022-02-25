Kings, Nuggets players lock arms in support of Alex Len, Ukraine

The Kings and visiting Denver Nuggets held a moment of silence and linked arms in a show of solidarity with Sacramento center Alex Len and his home country of Ukraine ahead of Thursday night’s game. Len and Toronto Raptors wing Svi Mykhailiuk, the two Ukrainian players in the NBA this season, released a statement earlier Thursday condemning Russia’s invasion of their country. “A great tragedy befell our dear homeland Ukraine,” they said in a joint statement on social media. “We categorically condemn the war. Ukraine is a peaceful, sovereign state inhabited by people who want to decide their own destiny. We pray for our families, friends, relatives and all the people who are in the territory of Ukraine. We hope for an end to this terrible war as soon as possible.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
The Sacramento Kings on supporting Ukrainian teammate Alex Len, the sign of solidarity with the Denver Nuggets before last night’s game & Domantas Sabonis thinking of his family in Lithuania, as the country goes into a state of emergency.
FULL VIDEOS: https://t.co/s98INiWSUa pic.twitter.com/fs2EuvSMPm – 5:50 AM
The Sacramento Kings on supporting Ukrainian teammate Alex Len, the sign of solidarity with the Denver Nuggets before last night’s game & Domantas Sabonis thinking of his family in Lithuania, as the country goes into a state of emergency.
FULL VIDEOS: https://t.co/s98INiWSUa pic.twitter.com/fs2EuvSMPm – 5:50 AM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Nuggets stand by Kings in solidarity with Alex Len to denounce Russian attack on Ukraine sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 4:37 AM
Nuggets stand by Kings in solidarity with Alex Len to denounce Russian attack on Ukraine sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 4:37 AM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
“We’re praying for him and his family, and we’ve got his back.” — Davion Mitchell on Alex Len – 1:25 AM
“We’re praying for him and his family, and we’ve got his back.” — Davion Mitchell on Alex Len – 1:25 AM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
“We stand with Alex Len, our brother. We support him.” — Domantas Sabonis – 12:34 AM
“We stand with Alex Len, our brother. We support him.” — Domantas Sabonis – 12:34 AM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Sacramento Kings and Denver Nuggets stand in solidarity with Alex Len to denounce Russia’s attack on Ukraine during a moment of silence before tonight’s game. pic.twitter.com/zYRlHCUtlL – 10:14 PM
Sacramento Kings and Denver Nuggets stand in solidarity with Alex Len to denounce Russia’s attack on Ukraine during a moment of silence before tonight’s game. pic.twitter.com/zYRlHCUtlL – 10:14 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Sacramento Kings and Denver Nuggets held moment of silence pregame tonight and all linked arms in solidarity with Kings’ Alex Len, whose nation of Ukraine has been invaded by Russia. Len is one of two Ukrainian NBA players. – 10:07 PM
The Sacramento Kings and Denver Nuggets held moment of silence pregame tonight and all linked arms in solidarity with Kings’ Alex Len, whose nation of Ukraine has been invaded by Russia. Len is one of two Ukrainian NBA players. – 10:07 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
A moment of unity prior to Kings-Nuggets tonight in Sacramento. Kings big man Alex Len was born in Ukraine and has family in the country. pic.twitter.com/HD5p2cMDOY – 10:05 PM
A moment of unity prior to Kings-Nuggets tonight in Sacramento. Kings big man Alex Len was born in Ukraine and has family in the country. pic.twitter.com/HD5p2cMDOY – 10:05 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Nuggets and Kings stand in solidarity with Alex Len and Ukraine for a moment of silence in pregame. pic.twitter.com/j5tTXEywoW – 10:05 PM
Nuggets and Kings stand in solidarity with Alex Len and Ukraine for a moment of silence in pregame. pic.twitter.com/j5tTXEywoW – 10:05 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings interim head coach Alvin Gentry with his opening comments supporting his center Alex Len and his team taking time to meet with their Ukrainian born center to show him support. pic.twitter.com/QpenchkNy0 – 8:42 PM
Kings interim head coach Alvin Gentry with his opening comments supporting his center Alex Len and his team taking time to meet with their Ukrainian born center to show him support. pic.twitter.com/QpenchkNy0 – 8:42 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Alvin Gentry on the Alex Len situation and the Kings rallying around their big man. pic.twitter.com/Ksw87be7Dv – 8:34 PM
Alvin Gentry on the Alex Len situation and the Kings rallying around their big man. pic.twitter.com/Ksw87be7Dv – 8:34 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
NBA’s two Ukrainian players — Len, Mykhailiuk — condemn Russian invasion nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/24/nba… – 8:33 PM
NBA’s two Ukrainian players — Len, Mykhailiuk — condemn Russian invasion nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/24/nba… – 8:33 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Alex Len told his Kings team that his family in Ukraine is safe right now, and as Alvin Gentry said, “that’s the most important thing right now.” – 8:31 PM
Alex Len told his Kings team that his family in Ukraine is safe right now, and as Alvin Gentry said, “that’s the most important thing right now.” – 8:31 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Alvin Gentry says Alex Len didn’t practice yesterday because he had food poisoning, on top of everything else he’s dealing with, but he is available tonight vs. the Nuggets. – 8:28 PM
Alvin Gentry says Alex Len didn’t practice yesterday because he had food poisoning, on top of everything else he’s dealing with, but he is available tonight vs. the Nuggets. – 8:28 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Alex Len also had a bout of food poisoning as well as travel delays getting back from All-Star break. Says despite that and what’s weighing heavily on his mind with what’s happening in Ukraine, says he’s available to play tonight. – 8:26 PM
Alex Len also had a bout of food poisoning as well as travel delays getting back from All-Star break. Says despite that and what’s weighing heavily on his mind with what’s happening in Ukraine, says he’s available to play tonight. – 8:26 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
“Being from the Ukraine, he has family there, so I’d just like for you guys to keep him in your prayers and hopefully his family is going to remain safe. That’s very important and he’s very important to us, not just as a player but as a human being.” — Alvin Gentry on Alex Len – 8:23 PM
“Being from the Ukraine, he has family there, so I’d just like for you guys to keep him in your prayers and hopefully his family is going to remain safe. That’s very important and he’s very important to us, not just as a player but as a human being.” — Alvin Gentry on Alex Len – 8:23 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Alvin Gentry says his Kings team met before the game for support of Alex Len and his family in Ukraine. – 8:20 PM
Alvin Gentry says his Kings team met before the game for support of Alex Len and his family in Ukraine. – 8:20 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
“I know his family is safe right now and that’s the most important thing.” -Alvin Gentry on Alex Len – 8:19 PM
“I know his family is safe right now and that’s the most important thing.” -Alvin Gentry on Alex Len – 8:19 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Kings center Alex Len and Raptors forward Svi Mykhailiuk are the two lone Ukrainian players in the NBA. Their statement below on theirInstagram pages in regards to Russia invading their native country pic.twitter.com/RHVkzk7EO8 – 5:23 PM
Kings center Alex Len and Raptors forward Svi Mykhailiuk are the two lone Ukrainian players in the NBA. Their statement below on theirInstagram pages in regards to Russia invading their native country pic.twitter.com/RHVkzk7EO8 – 5:23 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Statement from the NBA’s two players from Ukraine, Sacramento’s Alex Len and Toronto’s Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: pic.twitter.com/hhuhey4NWV – 5:18 PM
Statement from the NBA’s two players from Ukraine, Sacramento’s Alex Len and Toronto’s Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: pic.twitter.com/hhuhey4NWV – 5:18 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Alex Len on the current situation in Ukraine. instagram.com/p/CaYF1o3PSoo/… – 5:18 PM
Alex Len on the current situation in Ukraine. instagram.com/p/CaYF1o3PSoo/… – 5:18 PM
Alex Len @alexlen
НЕТ ВОЙНЕ #PrayForUkraine #StandWithUkraine @Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk pic.twitter.com/hGJG4fE8Ce – 5:17 PM
НЕТ ВОЙНЕ #PrayForUkraine #StandWithUkraine @Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk pic.twitter.com/hGJG4fE8Ce – 5:17 PM
More on this storyline
Sean Cunningham: Before tonight’s game tipped-off with the Kings and Nuggets in Sacramento, both teams joined arm-in-arm in support of Kings C Alex Len, whose home country of Ukraine has been invaded by Russia. Their message: “NO WAR.” -via Twitter @SeanCunningham / February 25, 2022
James Ham: “We just want it to end and be peaceful.” -Domantas Sabonis on the war in Eastern Europe -via Twitter @James_HamNBA / February 25, 2022
Donatas Urbonas: EuroLeague is expected to suggest hosting Russian teams’ home games at neutral arenas until the end of the season, per sources. -via Twitter @Urbodo / February 25, 2022
Main Rumors, Russia, Social Media, Ukraine, Alex Len, Denver Nuggets, Sacramento Kings, Toronto Raptors