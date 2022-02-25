Marvin Bagley on trade Pistons: I feel like a weight was taken off my back

Detroit, in the midst of a rebuild, was looking for players to extend a second chance to. “I felt like a weight was taken off my back,” Bagley said. “I felt like I could have fun playing basketball. Being in a new environment, new facility, new teammates, new faces, I think that’s what I needed. To finally get that, I’m going to make the most of the opportunity.”
Source: James L. Edwards III @ The Athletic
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Diallo on Bagley: “He’s great. I feel like it’s an easy plug. I was in his position last year, came in midway through, and it’s hard to find ways to play well. But good players find ways.” – 10:16 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Hamidou Diallo on Marvin Bagley III: “It’s an easy plug. I was in his position last year, coming in halfway through…he’s doing a great job and it’s great to have him.” – 10:15 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey on Bagley: “We ran some lob plays to get him going. Killian did a good job of getting him going. We haven’t run too many of them, but they’re looking for him and he is a lob threat.” – 9:53 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Casey said they ran a couple of lob plays to get Bagley going. “They’re looking for him.” – 9:52 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Bagley: “We can take this thing to the next level. I’m excited about that.” – 9:45 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Marvin Bagley III: “We have to have that next-play mentality. Not everything is going to be perfect in an NBA game, but just figuring out a way to help the team is the thing.” – 9:44 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Marvin Bagley III on the lob from Cade Cunningham: “That was a great play; he threw it high and I had to go and get it.” – 9:42 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Bagley on Cade oop: “It was a great pass. It was high. I had to go get it.” – 9:42 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Marvin Bagley III on the crowd energy: “I loved it. It’s my first one in this building as a Piston and it’s great to have the fans on your side.” – 9:41 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Marvin Bagley: “I’m way more comfortable. The first couple of days, it was a lot. It was a lot to take in.” Said catching up on terminology has been the biggest hurdle. – 9:41 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Marvin Bagley III on his game tonight after learning the playbook a bit more: “I’m way more comfortable. The first couple of games, that was a lot.” – 9:41 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
FINAL: Pistons 106, Cavaliers 103. Detroit tried everything it could to give than one away late. Pistons beat the Cavs for the 2nd time in a month, win second straight.
Diallo: 21p, 6r
Cade Cunningham: 17p, 6r and 6a
Jerami Grant/Marvin Bagley: 16p each
Isaiah Stewart: 11p, 8r – 9:30 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
FINAL: Pistons 106, Cavs 103. Gutsy win for Detroit, which has now won two straight games after defeating the Celtics last Thursday. Two close wins over playoff teams.
Diallo: 21 points, 6 rebounds
Cunningham: 17 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists
Bagley: 16 points
Grant: 16 points – 9:30 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Final: #Pistons 106, #Cavs 103
Diallo: 21 pts, 6 rebs
Cunningham: 17 pts, 6 rebs, 6 assts (4 FT in final minute)
Grant/Bagley: 16 pts each
DET has won two straight games. – 9:29 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Diallo (17 points, 6-9 shooting) and Bagley (14 points, 7-11) have been huge off of the bench tonight. All of the starters except Stew have struggled to shoot. Pistons are up 84-83 with 10:31 to play – 8:59 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Marvin Bagley III (14 pts) has been pretty good tonight. – 8:57 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
End of 3rd: Cavs 82, Pistons 80.
Diallo: 15 points
Cunningham: 13 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists
Grant: 12 points
Bagley: 12 points
Close game despite the Pistons shooting 39.7% overall and 29.6% from 3. Detroit has a 12-3 offensive rebounding advantage, 8 second-chance points – 8:54 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
END OF 3Q: Cavaliers 82, Pistons 80
Hamidou Diallo: 15 points
Cade Cunningham: 13p, 5a and 5r
Isaiah Stewart: 11 points and 8 rebounds
Jerami Grant/Marvin Bagley: 12 points – 8:53 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
End 3Q: #Cavs 82, #Pistons 80
Diallo: 15 pts, 3 rebs
Cunningham: 13 pts, 5 rebs, 5 assts
Bagley/Grant: 12 pts each – 8:52 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Evan Mobley with the terrific block against Bagley from behind at one end and then the sprint back the other way to get position underneath for the quick dunk. Unicorns can fly. – 8:44 PM
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
1H looked like two teams returning from a week off – #Cavs up, 55-52; DET, just 39%FG, but Bagley (game-hi 12pts) big off bench; CLE led by 10 in 2Q; CLE, 27 bench pts; Markkanen, 9pts, 1-6FG, 7-8FT; Cedi, 9pts, 2-3 3ptFG; Okoro, 8pts, 3-4FG; Rondo, 4pts, team-hi 6asst. pic.twitter.com/UPJQ3PJzGB – 8:18 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
At half because of some foul trouble, Marvin Bagley played 19 first-half minutes with 12 points.
Marvin Bagley’s dad getting ready to tweet like: pic.twitter.com/DHqWdHzPBU – 8:12 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Halftime: Cavs 55, Pistons 52.
Bagley: 12 points (6-9 shooting), 2 rebounds
Diallo: 9 points, 3-3 from 3
Cunningham: 8 points, 4 rebounds
Grant: 6 points
Detroit’s starting five has struggled to shoot tonight; they’re a combined 6-for-23. – 8:11 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
HALFTIME: Cavs 55, Pistons 52. Very much two teams knocking rust off (there have been some badly missed shots on both sides).
Marvin Bagley: 12 points
Cade Cunningham: 8 points
Hamidou Diallo 9 points
Detroit is 38.6 percent from floor, 30 percent from 3. – 8:11 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Half: #Cavs 55, #Pistons 52
Bagley: 12 pts
Diallo: 9 pts
Cunningham: 8 pts, 4 rebs, 2 assts
Grant: 6 pts, 2 rebs – 8:10 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Cavs 55, #Pistons 50, 2:37 2Q
Bagley: 12 pts
Diallo: 9 pts
Cunningham: 8 pts, 4 rebs, 2 assts – 8:03 PM
Matt Dery @DerySpeaks
I know my feed is inundated with #Tigers minor league phenom slappyness, but #Pistons Marvin Bagley is ballin tonight. Maybe a change of scenery was needed for him. – 8:03 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
What a nice fastbreak by Cade and Bagley. Bagley has 12 points in 16 minutes, 6-8 from the floor – 8:02 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
That Cade-to-Bagley pop was by far the best of the Pistons’ season — and there haven’t been very many. – 8:02 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Bagley has given the Cavs some trouble inside. He’s 4 for 6 with 8 points in 12 minutes. Getting to his left hand, finishing with touch. – 7:53 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Bagley’s been solid. Eight points in 12 minutes, 4-6 from the floor. Lots of activity at the rim – 7:53 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
End 1Q: #Cavs 33, #Pistons 27
Diallo: 9 pts (3-of-3 3FG)
Cunningham: 8 pts, 2 rebs
Bagley: 4 pts – 7:41 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Cavs 14, Pistons 10 with 6:15 to play in the 1st. Early minutes for Bagley and Olynyk, since Grant and Stewart each have two fouls – 7:24 PM
More on this storyline
Rod Beard: #Pistons Dwane Casey says the Marvin Bagley III trade isn’t official until the physicals are done. -via Twitter @detnewsRodBeard / February 11, 2022
James Edwards III: Sources: The Pistons will also surrender two second-round picks in the four-team deal. -via Twitter @JLEdwardsIII / February 10, 2022