Mavericks vs. Jazz: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Dallas Mavericks (35-24) play against the Utah Jazz (22-22) at Vivint Arena
Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Friday February 25, 2022
Dallas Mavericks 25, Utah Jazz 27 (Q1 02:07)
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
to his spot 🕷
#TakeNote | @Donovan Mitchell pic.twitter.com/M9nayp6M6e – 9:28 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
High-level offense so far. Mavs have picked the Jazz apart with spacing and smallball, Jazz rotations slow and a little weird so far. But Jazz are countering through high-level execution… their rim pressure is tough for Dallas to handle without overcommitting too. – 9:28 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Really well played first quarter from both teams. We are tied at 25-25….Luka is one amazing pick and roll player. His reads are on point – 9:27 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Rust? What rust? Mavs 8-of-11 from the field. Then again Utah is 7-of-12. – 9:20 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Dallas’ spacing has given the Jazz some early fits, as the Mavs are 8-11 shooting. Jazz’s ball movement has made up for some early iffy shot selection — 4a on 7 buckets. Mavs lead 20-18 with 5:57 left 1Q. – 9:20 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
5:57 remaining in the first quarter. The Jazz trail the Mavericks 20-18 – 9:18 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Mike to Rudy to Don to Royce to Mike 🤑
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/tVdtGKdHxn – 9:16 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Mike Conley was shooting 24 percent from three over his last five games heading into the All-Star break, so it’s good to see him hit a few threes in the first quarter against Dallas. – 9:15 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavs have started 7 of 7 from the field (including a Dwight Powell 3-pointer, so you know it’s legit) and are on track to never miss another basket again. – 9:14 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Mike ♪ Don ♪ Royce ♪ Bojan ♪ Rudy
#StartingLineup | @zionsBank pic.twitter.com/U8mJODQNTn – 9:04 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“You can’t control the weather with flights. It wasn’t that big of a deal. People deal with it all the time. Cancelled flights. Try to rent a car. Do the best you can. It was a little icy in Dallas. OKC had a ton of snow on the ground, but I was fine.” bit.ly/3HpjvuB – 8:50 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Bullock, DFS, Powell, Brunson, Doncic
Utah starters: Bogdanovic, O’Neale, Gobert, Mitchell Conley
8:10 tip @theeagledallas – 8:33 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first five on the floor tonight.
@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/e97Hkk6QWu – 8:32 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Here in SLC watching Mike Conley and Rudy Gay get in their pregame work. Jazz and Mavs tip in an hour. pic.twitter.com/OgpAHMaOfA – 8:21 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
back-at-it looks ✌️
#VivintCam | @vivinthome pic.twitter.com/gqZns4DYMj – 8:18 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
In the second half of the Wolves-Sixers last matchup, Doc Rivers put Tobias Harris on KAT and Joel Embiid on Vanderbilt. They’re doing that again.
Chris Finch calls this “The Utah Defense” — because it’s what the Jazz do with Gobert, lurking to double team KAT. – 8:16 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
To All-Star and back ✨—we’re less than an hour away from Jazz basketball 🥺
#TakeNote | @Lexus pic.twitter.com/p1hAMRJldg – 8:09 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers PG James Harden (1,423 career steals) needs five steals to tie Tim Hardaway for 55th on the NBA all-time steals list at 1,428. #DidYouKnowFlow – 8:05 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Lots of love for Dorian Finney-Smith ahead of Mavs-Jazz tonight:
Jason Kidd: “Dorian, I think, should be up for one of the all-defensive teams.”
Quin Snyder: “I think Finney-Smith has shown the ability of an elite defender to take certain matchups.” – 8:00 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
If you’re looking to pass some time ahead of Jazz-Mavs tonight … there’s a new episode of the “How ’Bout This Jazz” podcast available! Me and @XoelCardenas hand out some Jazz and NBA midseason awards. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 7:58 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Rudy Gobert, when asked a follow-up about the ongoing Draymond commentary, and, more generally, the perception of him among his peers in the league. pic.twitter.com/hlCR34JNDF – 7:44 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Reggie Bullock (right hip contusion) and Trey Burke (left shoulder sprain) will be available for tonight’s game in Utah.
Marquese Chriss (right knee soreness), Tim Hardaway Jr. (left foot surgery) and Theo Pinson (right fifth finger fracture) are out.
Moses Wright is inactive. – 7:35 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Back from the break at 8p on BSSW tonight for Mavs at Utah. Utah is 4th and Dallas is 5th in the West. The teams are separated by 1.5 games and will play each other 3 times in the next month. Utah leads the season series 1-0 after a win here on Xmas night. – 7:33 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Big post-All-Star news: Luka got a new dog pic.twitter.com/Sur9Lx3Bvd – 7:32 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, when asked about Draymond Green’s comments about him during the TBS broadcast of the All-Star Game. pic.twitter.com/r5205qlv1I – 7:14 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
The Mavericks announced today they have signed forward Moses Wright to a two-way contract. Wright (6-8, 226) went undrafted in 2021 and signed with the Agua Caliente Clippers of the G League. Wright has averaged 17.6 points, 8.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.9 blocks in 17 games. – 7:12 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Since Feb 1st the Utah Jaz are the #2 pick and roll defensive team in the NBA. Only the Boston Celtics have been better – 7:09 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
The Dallas Mavericks have signed Moses Wright to a two-way contract.
Wright has averaged 17.6 points (.583 FG%, .407 3FG%), 8.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.9 blocks in 17 appearances (all starts) with the Agua Caliente Clippers this season.
Wright will wear #5 for Dallas. pic.twitter.com/CAemDseIF3 – 7:07 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
“I think that’s when I really started to watch videos from guys I could learn from.”
#ShootaroundInterviews | @ZionsBank – 7:00 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
In case you missed it, Marquese Chriss (right knee soreness) is doubtful tonight vs. Utah. Reggie Bullock (right hip) is questionable, as is Trey Burke (left shoulder). And, of course, Theo Pinson and Tim Hardaway Jr. remain out. Tipoff just after 8 p.m. – 6:45 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
All-NBA on Feb 25
1st Team
G: Curry
G: DeRozan
F: Giannis
F: Jokic
C: Embiid
2nd Team
G: Morant
G: Booker
F: LeBron
F: Butler
C: Gobert
3rd Team
G: Luka
G: Trae
F: Tatum
F: Siakam
C: Allen – 6:44 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement with @jphanned is live @Underdog__NBA
We back up.
– Harden’s debut
– Brogdon with Hali now
– Luka vs. Don
– Point Book
– and oh good the Knicks are back too
Lord of Lineups at the top of the show, live all the way through tipoff:
➡️ https://t.co/yt3eTgGeJM pic.twitter.com/CBubSYllZb – 6:31 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Thank you, Jazz Nation for supporting @5ForTheFight_ and young investigators @huntsmancancer. Meet one of the 5 For The Fight Cancer Research Fellows, @ASanchez_UroOnc, who is working on new treatments by understanding how obesity can impact cancer.
#5ForTheFight #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/WkvqCprwrE – 4:39 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
🎧| The latest episode of The Note is all about Donovan Mitchell & the @LouisvilleMBB fans who support him 🕷
Download #TheNote wherever you get your podcasts or click to listen ⤵️ – 3:36 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
The @Phoenix Suns could become the 12th team in NBA history to reach 50 wins in 60 games:
66-67 PHI, 52-8*
71-72 LAL, 51-9*
77-78 POR, 50-10
82-83 PHI, 51-9*
95-96 CHI, 54-6*
96-97 CHI, 53-7*
06-07 DAL, 51-9
15-16 GSW, 55-5
15-16 SAS, 51-9
16-17 GSW, 50-10*
19-20 MIL, 52-8
* NBA champs pic.twitter.com/GYZ0AlPCYb – 3:01 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Danuel House says the Utah Jazz have gone above and beyond to make him part of the team, so he’s going above and beyond at … well, most everything right now. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 3:00 PM
