Mitchell Robinson's father found safe

New York Knicks big man Mitchell Robinson announced last week that his father was missing and that he was seeking help from the public to identify his whereabouts. On Thursday, it was revealed that Robinson’s father, Mitchell Robinson Jr., had been found safe and sound.
Source: Paolo Songco @ Clutch Points
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Alec Burks is starting for NYK tonight alongside RJ Barrett, Evan Fournier, Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson. When asked about Burks’ impact before the game, Thibodeau cited NYK’s net rating with Burks at lead guard w/starters. That lineup is +27 over 201 minutes, per @NBAcom. – 7:20 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat starters: Bam Adebayo, P.J. Tucker, Jimmy Butler, Duncan Robinson, Kyle Lowry.
Knicks starters: Alec Burks, Evan Fournier, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson. – 7:19 PM
According to a report by Lucas Semb of pensacola news journal, Robinson Jr. was found in Clayton, Missouri by officers of the Clayton Police Department. It was chief public information officer Amber Southard of the Escambia County Sherrif’s Office that broke the news. Robinson was declared missing on February 11th in Escambia County. He had gone missing for two weeks. -via Clutch Points / February 25, 2022