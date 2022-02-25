Nuggets officially sign DeMarcus Cousins for rest of season

Nuggets officially sign DeMarcus Cousins for rest of season

Main Rumors

Nuggets officially sign DeMarcus Cousins for rest of season

February 25, 2022- by

By |

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Katy Winge @katywinge
The Denver Nuggets have officially signed DeMarcus Cousins for the remainder of the season. – 5:42 PM
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
The Nuggets have officially signed veteran center DeMarcus Cousins for the remainder of the season, per the team. – 5:33 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
The #Nuggets have officially signed DeMarcus Cousins for the rest of the season, a league source tells @denverpost. – 5:29 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets would be up double-digits right now, but Domantas Sabonis predictably destroyed Denver’s bench in the second quarter. That’s probably happening again in the second half with no DeMarcus Cousins tonight. – 11:12 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Numbers don’t lie. In the eight games he’s played for the Nuggets, DeMarcus Cousins has been the best defensive rebounder in the NBA on a per-minute basis.
How a 10-day turned into a full contract, and how Michael Malone predicted it all from the jump.
thednvr.com/demarcus-cousi…12:46 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Nuggets signing DeMarcus Cousins for rest of season nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/22/rep…11:40 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Can confirm the earlier reports the Nuggets plan to sign DeMarcus Cousins for the remainder of the season. Sounds like the deal will be done Friday, per league source. – 6:20 PM

More on this storyline

Mike Singer: Confirming this. Plan is for #Nuggets to sign Cousins for the rest of the season on Friday, per league source. -via Twitter @msinger / February 22, 2022

, Main Rumors

, , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home