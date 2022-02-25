OG Anunoby to get second opinion before team decides on timeline for injury return

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Khem Birch will start in Anunoby’s place, with Thad Young playing a key role off the bench.
Nurse said Young has picked things up quickly (“you can tell he’s been around”) and will be “vitally important” with OG out. – 5:56 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Anunoby went through a full practice on Thursday. Nurse was encouraging to keep shooting, use his left-hand around the basket more if needed. “I think it is probably something he can play through … but he/we need reassurance of that.” – 5:43 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Nurse says Thad Young has picked things up pretty quickly and is going to be “vitally important” with Anunoby out. – 5:41 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Khem Birch slides into the OG Anunoby spot in the Raptors starting five tonight in Charlotte – 5:38 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Fred VanVleet will play (knee); Khem Birch will join the starting lineup in Anunoby’s place. – 5:37 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Fred VanVleet will play and Khem Birch will replace OG Anunoby in the starting lineup. – 5:37 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
No timeline on Anunoby’s finger injury. He is getting a second opinion. Team was hopeful that it would improve over All-Star break and it didn’t. – 5:37 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Nick Nurse says OG Anunoby is going to get a second opinion on his finger before they’ll have a timeline – 5:36 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Raptors’ OG Anunoby to miss time with fractured right ring finger nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/25/rap… – 3:15 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
Via the Raptors…
Personnel report, Feb. 25 at Charlotte:
OG Anunoby (Right Ring Finger Fracture) – OUT
Isaac Bonga (G League – On Assignment) – OUT
David Johnson (G League – Two-Way) – OUT
Fred VanVleet (Right Knee Soreness) – QUESTIONABLE – 1:01 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
OG Anunoby fractured his right ring finger, according to the Raptors. Tough break, for player and team. Should get more info later, but he’s out tonight vs Charlotte and is expected to miss time with the injury. – 12:58 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
New injury on Toronto’s report for tonight:
OG Anunoby is OUT with a right ring finger fracture. – 12:55 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Raptors say OG Anunoby has sustained a fractured right ring finger and is out tonight against Charlotte.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 12:54 PM
Mike Ganter @Mike_Ganter
Yikes. OG Anunoby has a broken right ring finger and is out for tonight and presumably the next little while. – 12:53 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
So much for the All-Star break helping the Raptors out. OG Anunoby is out tonight with a right ring finger fracture. More info later. – 12:52 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Raptors say OG Anunoby is out and has a right ring finger fracture. Not great – 12:52 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
This is far from good for Raptors fans
OG Anunoby has a fractured ring finger on his right hand is out tonight in Charlotte; we’ll get more details pre-game – 12:51 PM
More on this storyline
Josh Lewenberg: Nick Nurse clarifies that Anunoby’s finger had been bothering him for a while. Played through soreness before all-star and they were hoping some rest over the break would help it heal. Got an X-ray yesterday, which revealed the fracture. Will get a 2nd opinion from a specialist. -via Twitter @JLew1050 / February 25, 2022
Michael Grange: Raptors say OG Anunoby is out vs. Charlotte with a fracture of the ring finger on his right (shooting) hand. I’m assuming this happened in practice on Thursday? Fred VanVleet is questionable (knee). Anunoby missed 14 games earlier with a hip flexor he also injured in practice. -via Twitter @michaelgrange / February 25, 2022
Doug Smith: OG info: Was feeling discomfort before the break, didn’t get better, had imaging this week that showed small undisplaced fracture. Will get further exams and treatment now is rest -via Twitter @SmithRaps / February 25, 2022