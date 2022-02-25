OG Anunoby to potentially miss time with finger fracture

Michael Grange: Raptors say OG Anunoby is out vs. Charlotte with a fracture of the ring finger on his right (shooting) hand. I’m assuming this happened in practice on Thursday? Fred VanVleet is questionable (knee). Anunoby missed 14 games earlier with a hip flexor he also injured in practice.
Source: Twitter @michaelgrange
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Raptors’ OG Anunoby to miss time with fractured right ring finger nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/25/rap… – 3:15 PM
Raptors’ OG Anunoby to miss time with fractured right ring finger nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/25/rap… – 3:15 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
Via the Raptors…
Personnel report, Feb. 25 at Charlotte:
OG Anunoby (Right Ring Finger Fracture) – OUT
Isaac Bonga (G League – On Assignment) – OUT
David Johnson (G League – Two-Way) – OUT
Fred VanVleet (Right Knee Soreness) – QUESTIONABLE – 1:01 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
OG Anunoby fractured his right ring finger, according to the Raptors. Tough break, for player and team. Should get more info later, but he’s out tonight vs Charlotte and is expected to miss time with the injury. – 12:58 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
New injury on Toronto’s report for tonight:
OG Anunoby is OUT with a right ring finger fracture. – 12:55 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Raptors say OG Anunoby has sustained a fractured right ring finger and is out tonight against Charlotte.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 12:54 PM
Mike Ganter @Mike_Ganter
Yikes. OG Anunoby has a broken right ring finger and is out for tonight and presumably the next little while. – 12:53 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
So much for the All-Star break helping the Raptors out. OG Anunoby is out tonight with a right ring finger fracture. More info later. – 12:52 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Raptors say OG Anunoby is out and has a right ring finger fracture. Not great – 12:52 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
This is far from good for Raptors fans
OG Anunoby has a fractured ring finger on his right hand is out tonight in Charlotte; we’ll get more details pre-game – 12:51 PM
