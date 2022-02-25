Pelicans vs. Suns: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The New Orleans Pelicans (23-36) play against the Phoenix Suns (10-10) at Footprint Center
Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Friday February 25, 2022
New Orleans Pelicans 21, Phoenix Suns 17 (Q1 03:13)
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
CJ McCollum has taken 14 foul shots in the last three games, which is more than he’s gotten in any three-game span this season. Aggressiveness is at a high level but always plays composed and under control – 9:28 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Pelicans immediately switched to blitzing Devin Booker in the pick-and-roll with Elfrid Payton in the game on that last possession – 9:27 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
So far Booker’s getting more space to shoot off the dribble. Same pace as last night where he’s taking his time and not looking for his shot. Already up to 5 FGAs tho with this first dose from Green. – 9:19 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Jaxson Hayes takes an early seat after picking up two fouls. Tony Snell takes his place. – 9:17 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Post up of Ayton, Booker looking for him. Ayton fouled by Hayes.
Definitely something to watch. #Suns – 9:17 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Bit more of an aggressive start for Devin Booker, who has taken 4 shots in the first 4 minutes – 9:17 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
DA dunks and scores to kick off our night! 😤 pic.twitter.com/fm3owwDFGn – 9:12 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chris Paul on bench talking to Monty Williams and Kevin Young before #Suns game tonight. pic.twitter.com/yoUQh8kb8e – 9:11 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
CP3 with the coaching staff during starting lineups pic.twitter.com/3V98T5t6O8 – 9:10 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
I don’t want to say DLo is as good as Chris Paul at the rip through. But I don’t know how you can make much distinction — DLo gets it every time they’re at four team fouls. – 9:08 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
At one point during warmups Deandre Ayton and Mikal Bridges took turns performing with a pole-type dealio they use for stretching as a microphone stand to sing a song that was blaring through the speakers. – 8:57 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker and the Suns made a show of being gentle with Chris Paul during their pregame shenanigans pic.twitter.com/RO7CctQIMg – 8:52 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Matt Babcock @MattBabcock11
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters tonight:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Jaxson Hayes
Jonas Valanciunas – 8:32 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Same 5 for the Suns w/ Point Book. Big 5 for New Orleans.
Suns: Booker, Bridges, Johnson, Crowder, Ayton
Pelicans: McCollum, Jones, Ingram, Hayes, Valanciunas
I’m sure Jones will be draped on Booker and Willie Green will blitz all night (again). Different task tonight. – 8:32 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Pelicans starters:
CJ McCollum
Brandon Ingram
Herb Jones
Jaxson Hayes
Jonas Valanciunas – 8:31 PM
Tim Chisholm @timpchisholm
This is also not like the Pelicans game before the break. In that game the team had some juice they just couldn’t score. This game they looked totally unprepared to play. Way too cool for school approach to a team they beat twice already this season. – 8:30 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
#Pelicans are sticking with same starting five vs. Suns from the game prior to break: McCollum, Jones, Ingram, Hayes, Valanciunas – 8:29 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Pels are sticking with the jumbo lineup. Starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Jaxson Hayes
Jonas Valanciunas – 8:29 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Tonight’s starters!
#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/5N27pmdiTz – 8:28 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Monty Williams noted how the Pelicans blitzed them almost all game last time they played after OKC didn’t do any of that last night. Said playing in different environments at this time of year is key and where you want to see growth before the real deal of that in the playoffs. – 8:21 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
New @RealGM Radio podcast! @JADubin5 and I discuss Chris Paul’s injury, the East playoff picture, his new @FiveThirtyEight piece on player introductions, Chet Holmgren and more basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/265963… – 8:21 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
First Suns home game in a minute pic.twitter.com/7ueV9A0TEq – 8:15 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
They’re still a great team. There’s no making up for what Chris brings to this team, but you can’t negate what the other guys are doing.” Pelicans coach Willie Green on #Suns as Chris Paul (fractured right thumb) will be re-evaluated in six to eight weeks. pic.twitter.com/LLnfV0PE83 – 8:01 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
I asked Monty about Elfrid Payton for tonight and Landry Shamet’s first game back. He said he talked to Payton about the rotation yesterday to be straight with him and that Elf handled it well. Monty believes he’ll do well tonight because of how he’s stayed ready mentally. – 7:52 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Alperen Sengun hits Jae’Sean Tate with a perfect pass — only Tate wasn’t in the game. pic.twitter.com/KzaT7lZI0w – 7:50 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“He’s grown a ton. I’m extremely proud of him.” #Pelicans coach Willie Green on Devin Booker as Green was the lead assistant under Monty Williams in Phoenix the previous two years. #Suns pic.twitter.com/SHclCJFzY5 – 7:49 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Monty Williams said the Aaron Holiday injury was something from last night’s game that he started to feel a lot more once the adrenaline of the game wore off. They were going to see how it felt today after feeling sore. Iced him for today after Holiday tried hard to get cleared. – 7:38 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Watch Live: Willie Green
#Pelicans | @Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 7:31 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“The length and size allows for you to have some versatility with your switches.” #Suns coach Monty Williams on having Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder and Deandre Ayton starting as Chris Paul is out with a fractured right thumb. pic.twitter.com/HHPTBMri0D – 7:29 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Tomas Satoransky was out of the rotation with the Pelicans so good to see him making his Spurs debut, fitting it comes against the Wizards – 7:28 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams said Aaron Holiday’s ankle was something that flared up in last night’s game, but he was fine playing through it until the adrenaline wore off over night and it started bothering him more – 7:19 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Ready to hoop 🏀
#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/LOIql8KmNY – 7:12 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Keys to the game from @Jim Eichenhofer!
▪️ NOP 12.0 steals average vs. PHX highest against any team
▪️ Pelicans have shot 40% from field, 32% on threes vs. Suns
▪️ Valanciunas 24.0 ppg, 15.0 rpg vs. Suns, but Ayton two DNPs
#WBD | @FanDuel pic.twitter.com/3FyEBQ4B09 – 7:08 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Point Book rolls in first test without Chris Paul – https://t.co/3ptB8cHnrF via @PHNX_Suns pic.twitter.com/dqJ3M84rVP – 7:02 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
New @RealGM Radio podcast! @JADubin5 and I discuss Chris Paul’s injury, the East playoff picture, his new @FiveThirtyEight piece on player introductions, Chet Holmgren and more- basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/265963… – 6:45 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
All-NBA on Feb 25
1st Team
G: Curry
G: DeRozan
F: Giannis
F: Jokic
C: Embiid
2nd Team
G: Morant
G: Booker
F: LeBron
F: Butler
C: Gobert
3rd Team
G: Luka
G: Trae
F: Tatum
F: Siakam
C: Allen – 6:44 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
I’d expect to see some pretty big changes to the Pelicans rotation tonight – 6:33 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement with @jphanned is live @Underdog__NBA
We back up.
– Harden’s debut
– Brogdon with Hali now
– Luka vs. Don
– Point Book
– and oh good the Knicks are back too
Lord of Lineups at the top of the show, live all the way through tipoff:
➡️ https://t.co/yt3eTgGeJM pic.twitter.com/CBubSYllZb – 6:31 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
“(Pelicans) have been Grade A since the news of the trade broke,” – @Larry Nance Jr speaks with the media for the first time since joining New Orleans
#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/GQ10DUZXGX – 5:59 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Thunder guard Josh Giddey, the 6th overall pick in 2021, won’t play tonight in Indy due to right hip soreness.
He had 15-10-5 last meeting, and played last night in a loss to the Suns. – 5:45 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
ICYMI: Lowe Post podcast: @Andrew Lopez on what’s happening with Zion/future of Pels, then @ Jon Krawczynski on the strange and fun and pretty good Wolves:
Apple: apple.co/3hguKe4
Spotify: spoti.fi/3HhnHN4 – 5:38 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
👠 @SwinCash in Muses 👠
Photos 📸: https://t.co/xOryFXWR7T pic.twitter.com/CDGHvF0S4k – 5:21 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
“Which teammate would you take to a Mardi Gras parade?” 🎭 😄
#Pelicans | @SeatGeek pic.twitter.com/yl1Pq0e2Ba – 4:30 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns vs. #Pelicans injury report Friday night.
Aaron Holiday (right ankle soreness), Cameron Payne (right wrist sprain), Chris Paul (right thumb fracture), Dario Saric (knee) and Frank Kaminsky (knee) OUT. – 4:14 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New Mismatch with @Chris Vernon on appreciating DeRozan, Bulls depth, Wolves-Grizz, Nuggets-Kings, Celtics beating the depleted Nets, Harden debut, Warriors, and POINT BOOKER. I promised on the pod I’d tweet a video of Booker assists so here it is 🤘🤘 https://t.co/lyoK8ax8zT pic.twitter.com/y1zwSNMjPH – 4:11 PM
New Mismatch with @Chris Vernon on appreciating DeRozan, Bulls depth, Wolves-Grizz, Nuggets-Kings, Celtics beating the depleted Nets, Harden debut, Warriors, and POINT BOOKER. I promised on the pod I’d tweet a video of Booker assists so here it is 🤘🤘 https://t.co/lyoK8ax8zT pic.twitter.com/y1zwSNMjPH – 4:11 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
New @RealGM Radio podcast! @JADubin5 and I discuss Chris Paul’s injury, the East playoff picture, his new @FiveThirtyEight piece on player introductions, Chet Holmgren and more: basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/265963… – 4:07 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
In @RookieWire’s NBA Power Rankings at the All-Star break, the Warriors are sitting at No. 2 on the list behind the Suns. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/23/war… – 4:00 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Thunder still in the top half of the NBA in local viewership. ⬇️
Despite the rebuild, despite no Russ/KD/CP3 and despite Bally Sports Bally Sportsing.
Well done, Thunder fans. pic.twitter.com/VWppqMVnFw – 3:50 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Pelicans are back in action tonight at the Suns — here’s @ErinESummers with your game day rundown 🏀 pic.twitter.com/StBenOHE5g – 3:41 PM
Pelicans are back in action tonight at the Suns — here’s @ErinESummers with your game day rundown 🏀 pic.twitter.com/StBenOHE5g – 3:41 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Fight through traffic and score.
@PayPal | #RallyTheValley pic.twitter.com/MwnsMXB8NT – 3:32 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Time to tighten up the rotation
🏀 Willie Green needs to make one change to the starting lineup
🏀 Goals for the rest of the Pelicans season
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/gDyaYgnjwF – 3:30 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Anyone have any hoop runs in Phoenix this weekend?
Saturday night
Sunday morning
Anytime Monday
Appreciate y’all lol – 3:20 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
No Aaron Holiday for the Suns tonight due to right ankle soreness. Cam Payne remains out along with the usuals (Chris Paul, Dario Saric and Frank Kaminsky) – 3:04 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Aaron Holiday has been added to the injury report for the Suns and is out tonight against the Pelicans due to right ankle soreness.
Kaminsky, Paul, Payne and Saric all remain out. – 3:02 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
The @Phoenix Suns could become the 12th team in NBA history to reach 50 wins in 60 games:
66-67 PHI, 52-8*
71-72 LAL, 51-9*
77-78 POR, 50-10
82-83 PHI, 51-9*
95-96 CHI, 54-6*
96-97 CHI, 53-7*
06-07 DAL, 51-9
15-16 GSW, 55-5
15-16 SAS, 51-9
16-17 GSW, 50-10*
19-20 MIL, 52-8
* NBA champs pic.twitter.com/GYZ0AlPCYb – 3:01 PM
