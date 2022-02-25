Rajon Rondo out at least two weeks

Adrian Wojnarowski: Cleveland guard Rajon Rondo will be out two weeks with a toe sprain, team says.
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
With #Cavs Rajon Rondo the latest guard added to a lengthy injury list, the front office has started digging deeper into free agent point guards and is hoping to sign one soon.
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/02/r… – 6:09 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Cavs‘ guard woes: Rajon Rondo to miss two weeks, Darius Garland has bone bruise in back beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 5:31 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Rajon Rondo injury update: Cavaliers guard out two weeks with sprained toe
cbssports.com/nba/news/rajon… – 5:15 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Cavaliers Rajon Rondo will be out approximately two weeks with a right great toe sprain, per the team. – 4:48 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Rajon Rondo will be OUT for approximately two weeks with his toe sprain. The injury happened late in the fourth quarter last night against Detroit. An MRI revealed the sprain. He did not finish the game. Brandon Goodwin did. – 4:43 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs announce Rajon Rondo will be out approx. 2 weeks with a great right toe sprain.
The injury occurred late in the 4th quarter at Detroit last night. He had an MRI today to confirm the injury. – 4:42 PM
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
#Cavs update:
Rajon Rondo will be OUT approximately two weeks with a right great toe sprain. The injury occurred late in the fourth quarter at Detroit last night. Rondo will undergo a period of treatment & rehab & his return to play will be updated as appropriate. – 4:42 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Cavs announce Rajon Rondo will be out approximately two weeks with right big toe sprain suffered in the fourth quarter Thursday at Detroit. – 4:41 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Cleveland Cavaliers say Rajon Rondo will be sidelined for approximately two weeks with a toe strain. – 4:41 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Cleveland guard Rajon Rondo will be out two weeks with a toe sprain, team says. – 4:41 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Cavs will be without guards Darius Garland (lower back soreness), Rajon Rondo (right big toe sprain) and Caris LeVert (sprained right foot) Saturday against Washington. Dylan Windler will be on G League assignment. – 4:38 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
For tomorrow night’s game against Washington, #Cavs are listing Darius Garland (back) as OUT. Rajon Rondo (big toe sprain), Caris LeVert (foot sprain) and Dylan Windler (on assignment with G League) are also OUT. – 4:33 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs starting lineup tonight against Detroit: Rajon Rondo, Isaac Okoro, Lauri Markkanen, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen – 6:43 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs will start Rajon Rondo in place of injured All-Star Darius Garland tonight against Detroit, sources tell @clevelanddotcom. Lauri Markkanen, after an 11-game absence, will also be back in the starting lineup. The other three starters are the same — Okoro, Mobley and Allen – 6:02 PM
