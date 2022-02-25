Raptors vs. Hornets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Toronto Raptors (32-25) play against the Charlotte Hornets (31-31) at Spectrum Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Friday February 25, 2022
Toronto Raptors 35, Charlotte Hornets 50 (Q2 06:13)
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
the rook out in transition! @ScottBarnes561 pic.twitter.com/jgTGPwO3dV – 7:53 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets reserve Cody Martin left the game in the 2Q with low back tightness. He is probable to return to tonight’s game against the Raptors #AllFly – 7:52 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Hornets defense has been terrific, even on the Trent/VanVleet makes the majority have been tough contested looks. Blocks and steals leading to transition offense which Charlotte have been comfortable with all season – 7:45 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors extending their week long break another hour or so
Down 16 with 8:17 until halftime – 7:44 PM
Raptors extending their week long break another hour or so
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Feelin’ well-rested after break 😏
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/sGZEOPQceh – 7:39 PM
Feelin’ well-rested after break 😏
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Some truly gruesome basketball both ways
Hornets up 28-19 on Raptors after a quarter
Raptors had 8 turnovers. EIGHT! – 7:37 PM
Some truly gruesome basketball both ways
Hornets up 28-19 on Raptors after a quarter
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Raptors through 12 minutes: 8 field goals, 8 turnovers.
So, yeah, still some vacation rust to shake off. Charlotte leads 28-19 after 1Q. – 7:37 PM
Raptors through 12 minutes: 8 field goals, 8 turnovers.
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Both of these teams had two full practices and had a shoot around this morning. Naturally, they combined for 14 turnovers in the first quarter. The Raptors were worse, and they trail 28-19. – 7:36 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
What a finish by @Terry Rozier 💪
#AllFly | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/py0XhGg53L – 7:29 PM
What a finish by @Terry Rozier 💪
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Raptors doing a very good impression of a team that hasn’t played in eight days. – 7:17 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
And at 9-2 Hornets, Raptors need a timeout because they look dreadful – 7:15 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Hornets basketball is back and I don’t know about you but I’m ready and excited for this regular season stretch – 7:11 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
guy walking outside Amway on the Magic telecast wearing a Serge Ibaka Raptors jersey – 7:08 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
GO TIME! 🟢
📍 – BUZZ CITY
🆚 – @Toronto Raptors
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻 – @WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/GAvaDN0DQF – 7:04 PM
GO TIME! 🟢
📍 – BUZZ CITY
🆚 – @Toronto Raptors
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻 – @WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
I’ll be solo for the @raptors game on @FAN590 tonight as my man @Paul Jones jumps over to TV to fill-in for the sidelined @Matt__Devlin (see Matt’s tweet).
Join me at 7pm ET for the PxP of the #Raptors & Hornets.
#SmithAndJones (sounds better than just #Smith, 🤣). #rtz #nba – 6:53 PM
I’ll be solo for the @raptors game on @FAN590 tonight as my man @Paul Jones jumps over to TV to fill-in for the sidelined @Matt__Devlin (see Matt’s tweet).
Join me at 7pm ET for the PxP of the #Raptors & Hornets.
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Tonight’s @Invisalign starting line up pic.twitter.com/l3VvAXG8Ve – 6:38 PM
Paul Jones @Paul__Jones
Standing in for @Matt__Devlin tonight and I had to take the obligatory studio shot with crew. Looking forward to working with my guy @LeoRautins with @KayNurse11 and @KateBeirness #rtz #Raptors pic.twitter.com/hYWmaUlvzl – 6:13 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Back at the HIVE!
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/URBwYJeAJF – 6:10 PM
Back at the HIVE!
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Khem Birch will start in Anunoby’s place, with Thad Young playing a key role off the bench.
Nurse said Young has picked things up quickly (“you can tell he’s been around”) and will be “vitally important” with OG out. – 5:56 PM
Khem Birch will start in Anunoby’s place, with Thad Young playing a key role off the bench.
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT vs TOR
McDaniels (L Ankle Sprain) is doubtful.
Richards (R Foot Soreness) is doubtful.
Martin (L Ankle/Achilles) is probable.
Hayward (L Ankle) is out.
#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/38XCDJa5op – 5:47 PM
INJURY REPORT vs TOR
McDaniels (L Ankle Sprain) is doubtful.
Richards (R Foot Soreness) is doubtful.
Martin (L Ankle/Achilles) is probable.
Hayward (L Ankle) is out.
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Anunoby went through a full practice on Thursday. Nurse was encouraging to keep shooting, use his left-hand around the basket more if needed. “I think it is probably something he can play through … but he/we need reassurance of that.” – 5:43 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Nick Nurse clarifies that Anunoby’s finger had been bothering him for a while. Played through soreness before all-star and they were hoping some rest over the break would help it heal. Got an X-ray yesterday, which revealed the fracture. Will get a 2nd opinion from a specialist. – 5:42 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Nurse says Thad Young has picked things up pretty quickly and is going to be “vitally important” with Anunoby out. – 5:41 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Khem Birch slides into the OG Anunoby spot in the Raptors starting five tonight in Charlotte – 5:38 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Nurse says finger was bothering OG for a while. Nobody thought anything was serious. Getting a specialist to look at it and they hope to have a timeline by Monday. Khem Birch starts tonight. – 5:38 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Fred VanVleet will play (knee); Khem Birch will join the starting lineup in Anunoby’s place. – 5:37 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Fred VanVleet will play and Khem Birch will replace OG Anunoby in the starting lineup. – 5:37 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
No timeline on Anunoby’s finger injury. He is getting a second opinion. Team was hopeful that it would improve over All-Star break and it didn’t. – 5:37 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Nick Nurse says OG Anunoby is going to get a second opinion on his finger before they’ll have a timeline – 5:36 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Welcome Back from All-Star Break! Let’s check in with coach… #AllFly #TORvsCHA twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:16 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
For tomorrow’s game vs. Toronto:
De’Andre Hunter (illness) is probable.
John Collins (right foot strain) is out.
Lou Williams (left hip discomfort) is out. – 5:12 PM
For tomorrow’s game vs. Toronto:
De’Andre Hunter (illness) is probable.
John Collins (right foot strain) is out.
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
For tomorrow’s game vs. Toronto:
De’Andre Hunter (illness) is probable.
John Collins (right foot strain) is out.
Lou Williams (left hip discomfort) is out. – 5:00 PM
For tomorrow’s game vs. Toronto:
De’Andre Hunter (illness) is probable.
John Collins (right foot strain) is out.
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier: Simulation has Nets, Hawks or Raptors as most likely Heat first-round opponent; Butler fined $25K. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 4:42 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Let the games begin!
Raptors Rundown: https://t.co/7vTHLmK4KE pic.twitter.com/5BUkZCzJA5 – 4:00 PM
Let the games begin!
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
We love this game and we love our fans 💜🏀
🎙: https://t.co/YnraNZs8f0
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/Z1KH3UJ5GI – 3:54 PM
We love this game and we love our fans 💜🏀
🎙: https://t.co/YnraNZs8f0
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Raptors’ OG Anunoby to miss time with fractured right ring finger nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/25/rap… – 3:15 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
“Next week on Open Gym”
Open Gym: Moment presented by @Bell pic.twitter.com/rPMNkPW3Bi – 3:09 PM
“Next week on Open Gym”
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Support the Raptors and your community by purchasing your 50/50 tickets today for a chance to WIN the jackpot!
🎟: https://t.co/4Eo8xUvs9b pic.twitter.com/2CbeOhl7bM – 2:46 PM
Support the Raptors and your community by purchasing your 50/50 tickets today for a chance to WIN the jackpot!
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Simulation has Nets, Hawks or Raptors as most likely Heat first-round opponent. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: LeBron James reflects on Trayvon Martin and a Heat moment; Gregg Popovich arriving near wins milestone; and a whirlwind for Weston’s Mark Jones. Plus more. – 2:45 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Our guys are back on the floor in 5 hours! 🕺🙌
#AllFly | @LendingTree pic.twitter.com/xHC1TkDrYu – 2:08 PM
Our guys are back on the floor in 5 hours! 🕺🙌
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
OG’s right ring finger fracture unfortunately maintains the Raptors’ theme of the season. Wonder if it’s something that got worse over time and contributed to his recent slump. Important stretch coming up for Birch and Young with games coming thick and fast. – 1:14 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Join us in congratulating Noah Monroe who has been selected as the first recipient of the Rick Bonnell Memorial Scholarship! 📚
This scholarship was created to honor the legacy & impact made of late @theobserver Hornets beat writer Rick Bonnell, who passed away in June 2021. – 1:01 PM
Join us in congratulating Noah Monroe who has been selected as the first recipient of the Rick Bonnell Memorial Scholarship! 📚
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
Via the Raptors…
Personnel report, Feb. 25 at Charlotte:
OG Anunoby (Right Ring Finger Fracture) – OUT
Isaac Bonga (G League – On Assignment) – OUT
David Johnson (G League – Two-Way) – OUT
Fred VanVleet (Right Knee Soreness) – QUESTIONABLE – 1:01 PM
Via the Raptors…
Personnel report, Feb. 25 at Charlotte:
OG Anunoby (Right Ring Finger Fracture) – OUT
Isaac Bonga (G League – On Assignment) – OUT
David Johnson (G League – Two-Way) – OUT
