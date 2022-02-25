Rich Paul meets with Lakers brass, says LeBron James is committed to Lakers

In the aftermath of LeBron James’ public comments on a possible return to Cleveland and media reports describing his agency’s displeasure with the organization, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul met with Lakers owner Jeanie Buss and general manager Rob Pelinka on Tuesday, insisting that there’s no movement underway to seek management changes and that he believes there’s a shared accountability for the franchise’s disappointing season, sources told ESPN.
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski @ ESPN
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski @ ESPN
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Dan Favale @danfavale
rich paul having to meet with the lakers in february to assure them lebron won’t look to leave or get pelinka fired for doing what lebron and ad wanted is a perfect encapsulation of this lakers season – 7:25 PM
rich paul having to meet with the lakers in february to assure them lebron won’t look to leave or get pelinka fired for doing what lebron and ad wanted is a perfect encapsulation of this lakers season – 7:25 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
I’ve (unfairly) been resistant to DeMar DeRozan being an MVP candidate but it’s getting impossible to ignore. In my opinion, if Steph or LeBron were unleashing offensively like this and in first they would be the clear favourite. Factor in key Bulls injuries. Just a nuts season. – 7:15 PM
I’ve (unfairly) been resistant to DeMar DeRozan being an MVP candidate but it’s getting impossible to ignore. In my opinion, if Steph or LeBron were unleashing offensively like this and in first they would be the clear favourite. Factor in key Bulls injuries. Just a nuts season. – 7:15 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: @Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul met with Jeanie Buss and Rob Pelinka on Tuesday, insisting there’s no movement to seek changes in management and LeBron James’ primary objective is remaining a Laker and restoring team to championship contention. es.pn/36wuW6T – 7:08 PM
ESPN Sources: @Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul met with Jeanie Buss and Rob Pelinka on Tuesday, insisting there’s no movement to seek changes in management and LeBron James’ primary objective is remaining a Laker and restoring team to championship contention. es.pn/36wuW6T – 7:08 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
All-NBA on Feb 25
1st Team
G: Curry
G: DeRozan
F: Giannis
F: Jokic
C: Embiid
2nd Team
G: Morant
G: Booker
F: LeBron
F: Butler
C: Gobert
3rd Team
G: Luka
G: Trae
F: Tatum
F: Siakam
C: Allen – 6:44 PM
All-NBA on Feb 25
1st Team
G: Curry
G: DeRozan
F: Giannis
F: Jokic
C: Embiid
2nd Team
G: Morant
G: Booker
F: LeBron
F: Butler
C: Gobert
3rd Team
G: Luka
G: Trae
F: Tatum
F: Siakam
C: Allen – 6:44 PM
Ric Bucher @RicBucher
LeBron’s leverage: Include Bronny guarantee in Lakers extension foxsports.com/stories/nba/le… – 4:01 PM
LeBron’s leverage: Include Bronny guarantee in Lakers extension foxsports.com/stories/nba/le… – 4:01 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Friday’s @LockedOnLakers pod, YouTube version. We talk LeBron, Rich Paul, Rob Pelinka, heroes the Lakers need in the second half, and more. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Subscribe to the channel, folks!
youtube.com/watch?v=KocM1O… – 3:44 PM
For the sickos who like to watch, Friday’s @LockedOnLakers pod, YouTube version. We talk LeBron, Rich Paul, Rob Pelinka, heroes the Lakers need in the second half, and more. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Subscribe to the channel, folks!
youtube.com/watch?v=KocM1O… – 3:44 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Simulation has Nets, Hawks or Raptors as most likely Heat first-round opponent. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: LeBron James reflects on Trayvon Martin and a Heat moment; Gregg Popovich arriving near wins milestone; and a whirlwind for Weston’s Mark Jones. Plus more. – 2:45 PM
Simulation has Nets, Hawks or Raptors as most likely Heat first-round opponent. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: LeBron James reflects on Trayvon Martin and a Heat moment; Gregg Popovich arriving near wins milestone; and a whirlwind for Weston’s Mark Jones. Plus more. – 2:45 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
The LeBron James conundrum: The options ahead 👀
hoopshype.com/lists/lebron-j… – 2:13 PM
The LeBron James conundrum: The options ahead 👀
hoopshype.com/lists/lebron-j… – 2:13 PM
Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard
Should the Lakers consider trading LeBron? Would Tom Brady be ‘ring chasing’ if he came back to play for SF? Do broadcasters matter to fans? & more! Guests: @Bill Oram @Kerry_Kittles30
Catch us live weeknights 7-10p ET on @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 2:03 PM
Should the Lakers consider trading LeBron? Would Tom Brady be ‘ring chasing’ if he came back to play for SF? Do broadcasters matter to fans? & more! Guests: @Bill Oram @Kerry_Kittles30
Catch us live weeknights 7-10p ET on @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 2:03 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
LeBron on the Trayvon Martin photo from 10 years ago #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 1:12 PM
LeBron on the Trayvon Martin photo from 10 years ago #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 1:12 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
🗣 Zion’s future with the Pelicans
🗣 The Knicks’ intriguing young core
🗣 The state of the NBA
🗣 LeBron and Bronny
‘The Void’ with @Kevin O’Connor and @netw3rk: open.spotify.com/episode/4AZdvx… – 11:49 AM
🗣 Zion’s future with the Pelicans
🗣 The Knicks’ intriguing young core
🗣 The state of the NBA
🗣 LeBron and Bronny
‘The Void’ with @Kevin O’Connor and @netw3rk: open.spotify.com/episode/4AZdvx… – 11:49 AM
Bill Oram @billoram
Enjoyed talking LeBron, Lakers, Bronny and classic Sega Genesis games w/@GottliebShow and @howaboutafresca on @dpshow this morning. Here’s my latest on all those topics (minus the Sega). theathletic.com/3144921/2022/0… – 11:19 AM
Enjoyed talking LeBron, Lakers, Bronny and classic Sega Genesis games w/@GottliebShow and @howaboutafresca on @dpshow this morning. Here’s my latest on all those topics (minus the Sega). theathletic.com/3144921/2022/0… – 11:19 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
RPR MVP Predictor:
1. Nikola Jokic: 17.61
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 16.18
3. Joel Embiid: 15.94
4. DeMar DeRozan: 14.87
5. LeBron James: 14.46
6. Luka Doncic: 14.11
7. Trae Young: 13.9
8. Stephen Curry: 13.82
9. Ja Morant: 13.45
10. Chris Paul: 13.17
https://t.co/onGqrEd9sz pic.twitter.com/rmu71sYQ6z – 11:05 AM
RPR MVP Predictor:
1. Nikola Jokic: 17.61
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 16.18
3. Joel Embiid: 15.94
4. DeMar DeRozan: 14.87
5. LeBron James: 14.46
6. Luka Doncic: 14.11
7. Trae Young: 13.9
8. Stephen Curry: 13.82
9. Ja Morant: 13.45
10. Chris Paul: 13.17
https://t.co/onGqrEd9sz pic.twitter.com/rmu71sYQ6z – 11:05 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Friday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! Rich Paul lowers the heat on the LeBron-Lakers tension. What lies ahead post-ASB? Which Lakers not named “LeBron” or “Russ” are most important moving forward? #FirstListen @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ric… – 10:54 AM
Friday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! Rich Paul lowers the heat on the LeBron-Lakers tension. What lies ahead post-ASB? Which Lakers not named “LeBron” or “Russ” are most important moving forward? #FirstListen @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ric… – 10:54 AM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Who are the NBA’s most marketable players? @ActionNetworkHQ analyzed 20 metrics to come up with an overall “Influence Score” for each player. The leaders:
1. LeBron James, 14.18
2. Steph Curry, 10.67
3. Derrick Rose, 9.29 😳
Check out the top-20 players: basketballnews.com/stories/new-st… – 10:37 AM
Who are the NBA’s most marketable players? @ActionNetworkHQ analyzed 20 metrics to come up with an overall “Influence Score” for each player. The leaders:
1. LeBron James, 14.18
2. Steph Curry, 10.67
3. Derrick Rose, 9.29 😳
Check out the top-20 players: basketballnews.com/stories/new-st… – 10:37 AM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
This week’s Starting Five, for @FOX Sports News / @FOXSports, on post-All-Star storylines:
🏀 Beasts in the East
🏀 Draymond’s Status
🏀 MVP Race
🏀 What’s Going on With Zion?
🏀 Return of Passive Aggressive LeBron
youtu.be/u-fSv3HxSWY – 10:29 AM
This week’s Starting Five, for @FOX Sports News / @FOXSports, on post-All-Star storylines:
🏀 Beasts in the East
🏀 Draymond’s Status
🏀 MVP Race
🏀 What’s Going on With Zion?
🏀 Return of Passive Aggressive LeBron
youtu.be/u-fSv3HxSWY – 10:29 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
New story: 10 years after Trayvon Martin’s senseless death, LeBron James spoke to ESPN about his response at the time and his activism since: “Now I understand that my calling is to inspire others and also to give voices to people that don’t have voices” es.pn/3Ioth1h – 10:13 AM
New story: 10 years after Trayvon Martin’s senseless death, LeBron James spoke to ESPN about his response at the time and his activism since: “Now I understand that my calling is to inspire others and also to give voices to people that don’t have voices” es.pn/3Ioth1h – 10:13 AM
Kyle Ratke @Kyle_Ratke
New pod! Reacting to last night’s W over the Grizzlies & hopping into the LeBron talk from All-Star weekend: open.spotify.com/episode/4lPHhU… – 10:03 AM
New pod! Reacting to last night’s W over the Grizzlies & hopping into the LeBron talk from All-Star weekend: open.spotify.com/episode/4lPHhU… – 10:03 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
DeMar DeRozan is just the seventh player in NBA history to score at least 35+ points in eight straight games.
Here are the other six players in this club:
Wilt Chamberlain
Elgin Baylor
Michael Jordan
Kobe Bryant
LeBron James
James Harden – 9:26 AM
DeMar DeRozan is just the seventh player in NBA history to score at least 35+ points in eight straight games.
Here are the other six players in this club:
Wilt Chamberlain
Elgin Baylor
Michael Jordan
Kobe Bryant
LeBron James
James Harden – 9:26 AM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
The Hoop Collective with @Brian Windhorst and @Tim Bontemps: Should the Lakers look to trade LeBron this summer? Also: Why it’s so silly for KAT to claim to be the greatest shooting big man ever. m.youtube.com/watch?v=WUAka3… – 9:05 AM
The Hoop Collective with @Brian Windhorst and @Tim Bontemps: Should the Lakers look to trade LeBron this summer? Also: Why it’s so silly for KAT to claim to be the greatest shooting big man ever. m.youtube.com/watch?v=WUAka3… – 9:05 AM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Tribute to King James: LeBron James museum to open in hometown Akron in 2023 @LeBron James @LJFamFoundation beaconjournal.com/story/news/202… via @beaconjournal – 8:57 AM
Tribute to King James: LeBron James museum to open in hometown Akron in 2023 @LeBron James @LJFamFoundation beaconjournal.com/story/news/202… via @beaconjournal – 8:57 AM
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
One thing about the #NBA: You never know who comes back from All-Star break ready to play and who does not. Will be interesting to see what the #Lakers look like tonight after making no trades and signing no buyout guys. LeBron questionable again (knee soreness). – 4:51 AM
One thing about the #NBA: You never know who comes back from All-Star break ready to play and who does not. Will be interesting to see what the #Lakers look like tonight after making no trades and signing no buyout guys. LeBron questionable again (knee soreness). – 4:51 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
LeBron James had a major problem with Kobe Bryant’s shot selection during 2008 Olympics, per ‘Coach K’ book …
cbssports.com/nba/news/lebro… – 11:47 PM
LeBron James had a major problem with Kobe Bryant’s shot selection during 2008 Olympics, per ‘Coach K’ book …
cbssports.com/nba/news/lebro… – 11:47 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
A fact that dawned on me while recording Friday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast? The only Laker still on the roster when the Lakers acquired LeBron 3.5 seasons ago is… LeBron. AK – 10:06 PM
A fact that dawned on me while recording Friday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast? The only Laker still on the roster when the Lakers acquired LeBron 3.5 seasons ago is… LeBron. AK – 10:06 PM
More on this storyline
Paul — whose agency represents stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis — made it clear that James’ primary objective is remaining a Laker and the goal now ought to be to finish the season as strong as possible and then regroup in the offseason on ways to improve the team, sources said. -via ESPN / February 25, 2022
After Pelinka resisted making any deals at the trade deadline, James’ own public comments — raising the possibility of a return to Cleveland and praising Oklahoma City Thunder GM Sam Presti — started to fuel speculation that he could leave in free agency in 2023. Paul has privately downplayed that possibility, and told the Lakers that James is committed to playing his part in helping the Lakers to become championship contenders again, sources said. -via ESPN / February 25, 2022
Harrison Faigen: Carmelo Anthony was asked about LeBron’s comments leaving the door open on a return to Cleveland, started laughing, and then claimed he has no idea what LeBron said. The man knows how to read traps on and off the court. -via Twitter @hmfaigen / February 25, 2022
Main Rumors, Jeanie Buss, Rich Paul, Rob Pelinka, LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Lakers