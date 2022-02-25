Spurs vs. Wizards: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The San Antonio Spurs (23-36) play against the Washington Wizards (31-31) at Capital One Arena
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Friday February 25, 2022
San Antonio Spurs 56, Washington Wizards 57 (Q2 04:36)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Bradley Beal is no longer wearing a sling, but still has the hard cast on his left wrist two weeks post-surgery – 7:49 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Ish with the dish, Dan with the slam!
#DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/s6ZbNMYi6Y – 7:46 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
With 9:12 remaining in the second quarter, the Wizards have 14 assists on 17 baskets. They’re shooting 63 percent from the field. From their perspective, the problem is the Spurs are shooting 59 percent and have made 13 free throw attempts. – 7:44 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Keldon Johnson has 14 first half points.
6 paint points
6 points from three (only Spur to score from three)
2 made FTs
Tied game at 42 all – 7:44 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Interesting lineup alert: Ish Smith, Cassius Winston, Deni Avdija, Rui Hachimura, Daniel Gafford – 7:40 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
meeting at the rim 🚫
cc: @Zach Collins pic.twitter.com/oQH29xo5rE – 7:39 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Up a few after 12 minutes of action.
KCP: 11 PTS, 3-4 3P
Avdija: 7 PTS, 3-4 FG, 3 REB
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 7:39 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
1Q: Wizards by 3
Keldon, Dejounte, Poeltl 6 pts each | KCP 11 pts
Lonnie 5 pts | Deni 7 pts
Spurs are a +6 in the paint and +4 from the FT line
Wizards are winning the 3PT line 15-0 – 7:37 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
3-point shooting, 1Q …
Wiz: 5 of 9
Spurs: 0 of 7
Spurs doing well to only be behind 33-30. – 7:36 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards lead the Spurs 33-30 at the end of the 1st quarter. KCP tops all scorers with 11 pts. Avdija has 7 pts on 3-4 FG off the bench.
Wiz 5-9 3PT, SAS 0-7 3PT. – 7:36 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Go-Go are in action down the Green Line, but Cassius Winston is not only active for the Wizards but now in the game at the same time as Ish Smith – 7:35 PM
Chris Miller @cmillsnbcs
Excellent ball movement by Wizards so far 11 ast. on 13 made field goals. – 7:32 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Rui Hachimura rocking a tan from Turks and Caicos with a nice jump stop in the paint and then a good find for an Anthony Gill and-1 (which of course gets Kyle Kuzma hyped on the bench) – 7:32 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Well, Isaiah Jackson just threw down an alley-oop that honestly looked like a chest pass from Duane Washington Jr. Dude is just a great athlete. #Pacers – 7:31 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Tomas Satoransky was out of the rotation with the Pelicans so good to see him making his Spurs debut, fitting it comes against the Wizards – 7:28 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Jak-A-Shot ✌️
working the pick & roll to perfection‼️ pic.twitter.com/bgtJQp0zUr – 7:25 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
This is my first time watching Dejounte Murray live, and he moves with ease; I’m impressed that he’s also leading a historic pace with an assist to TO RATIO. – 7:22 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
KCP gets us started from beyond the arc!
#DCAboveAll | @DraftKings Daily Fantasy pic.twitter.com/ujctsOt833 – 7:21 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Wizards have six assists on their first six baskets and are shooting 6 for 8 from the field. They lead the Spurs 16-12. – 7:15 PM
Jim Lefko @jimlefko
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The wizards added Porzingis to the pregame hype video. It feels official now. #DCAboveAll – 7:06 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Gregg Popovich is probably the only coach that gets an ovation as he walks out from the fans near the away bench
Lots of Spurs fans at Capital One Arena – 7:03 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Murray, Vassell, Keldon, McDermott, Poeltl starting lineup for Spurs vs Wizards – 6:47 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Spurs hoops are BACK!! 🙏💯
@IamThorb gets us hype to return to the court 🎧
#PorVida pic.twitter.com/AjinzYN133 – 6:46 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Former Wizards/Bullets who have made the #NBA75 team. pic.twitter.com/kGID4LNqjD – 6:40 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wizards starters vs. Spurs: Neto, Kispert, KCP, Kuzma, Gafford
Gafford replaces Bryant – 6:39 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Wizards starters tonight against the Spurs: Raul Neto, Corey Kispert, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma and Daniel Gafford. – 6:38 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Tonight’s starters ⬇️ #DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/jRku40qEOt – 6:37 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Get up Gaff!
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/3Ka4sPPrU9 – 6:34 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Getting the reps in 🏀
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/rsKAYbcvDW – 6:28 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Porzingis is out warming up. He won’t play tonight v San Antonio, but he is moving and shooting the ball well. – 6:11 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Rolling into work with the fresh fits.
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/tmAqgXBviW – 6:10 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Back at it in 6️⃣0️⃣ minuntes!
📍 @CapitalOneArena
🎙 @Team980
📺 @NBCSWashington
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 6:00 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
WE PLAY BASKETBALL TONIGHT!
🆚 @Washington Wizards
⏰ 6pm CT
📍 Capital One Arena
📺 @BallySportsSA
📻 @1200WOAI, @kxtn1350 AM & 107.5 FM HD 2 pic.twitter.com/DtUTuqCFj0 – 5:47 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
“He was great. He was perfectly amazed by it all, humbled by it all. He had a fun a lot of fun and I’m happy for him.” – Coach Pop on Dejounte Murray participating in the All-Star game – 5:42 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
In his second season working security for the Spurs, Flave returns to Capital One Arena and able to catch up with many familiar faces. – 5:41 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Coach Pop confirms Josh Richardson and Josh Primo are both out tonight – 5:40 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Antawn Jamison, Tomas Satoransky AND Darius Songaila are all in the same building… which means it’s time for Wizards-Spurs.
Watch warmups and hear my 3 keys to the game (7 pm on @NBCSWashington) pic.twitter.com/AWua9nuyhJ – 5:32 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Wes Unseld Jr. discussing Kristaps Porzingis: “He’s progressing nicely, doing a little bit more each day, which is a positive sign. We don’t want to get over-eager and jump the gun, so to speak.” – 5:32 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
View for tonight’s game. Wizards v. Spurs. #DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/P9Kygojybw – 5:31 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Coach Unseld Jr pregame says it will take a full team effort on rebounding, limiting the spurs second points and keeping Jakob Poeltl out the paint…
He also says Coach Pop said some nice things about his father and the job he was doing with the Wizards.
#DCAboveAll | #PorVida – 5:30 PM
Michael Wallace @MyMikeCheck
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Thomas Bryant will play tonight after being questionable, but there will be a change to the starting lineup Wes Unseld Jr. isn’t ready to announce yet. Whether it involves TB or someone else, we’ll see. – 5:17 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Cavs will be without guards Darius Garland (lower back soreness), Rajon Rondo (right big toe sprain) and Caris LeVert (sprained right foot) Saturday against Washington. Dylan Windler will be on G League assignment. – 4:38 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
For tomorrow night’s game against Washington, #Cavs are listing Darius Garland (back) as OUT. Rajon Rondo (big toe sprain), Caris LeVert (foot sprain) and Dylan Windler (on assignment with G League) are also OUT. – 4:33 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Our Community, Our History: @Wale is a Nigerian-American rapper-songwriter that rose to prominence in 2006.
He began his career incorporating elements of go-go in his music, and has released 7 albums to date.
Hear more about his story ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/3vkxkaimtT – 4:30 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Another jersey to add to the collection 🔥🎨
Keep tagging us in your artwork with #SpursFanArt and don’t forget to enter for a chance to be featured at the @attcenter for our Fan Appreciate Night Game on April 9th!
More ➡️ https://t.co/RK6y9aGBy0 pic.twitter.com/IGKUVHLchv – 3:54 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Kemtavious Caldwell-Pope has a specific role at the Wizards this season. He became more aggressive amd more vocal since the trade deadline and he’s ready to maintain that effort, as he noticed.
Story at @SdnaGr
#DCAboveAll @Washington Wizards sdna.gr/mpasket/937895… – 3:51 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Listeners and readers had some great questions about the Wizards this afternoon. Thank you, everybody! Here’s the recording of the live Q&A from today:
theathletic.com/podcast/260-nb… – 3:05 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
The @Phoenix Suns could become the 12th team in NBA history to reach 50 wins in 60 games:
66-67 PHI, 52-8*
71-72 LAL, 51-9*
77-78 POR, 50-10
82-83 PHI, 51-9*
95-96 CHI, 54-6*
96-97 CHI, 53-7*
06-07 DAL, 51-9
15-16 GSW, 55-5
15-16 SAS, 51-9
16-17 GSW, 50-10*
19-20 MIL, 52-8
* NBA champs pic.twitter.com/GYZ0AlPCYb – 3:01 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Coming out of the break with a matchup between two stellar forwards.
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/uUvsTYkhsK – 2:45 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Break is officially over. Back to the arena tonight for Wizards Spurs.
#DCAboveAll | #PorVida – 2:40 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
In his first four games since being acquired at the trade deadline, Ish Smith leads the team with a 7.0 assist-to-turnover ratio.
#DCAboveAll | @DXCTechnology pic.twitter.com/SE9ex4JOwb – 2:20 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
KCP’s three against the Pistons is our @Clorox Clutch Play of the Week!
#DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/8tco3fn3ko – 1:00 PM
