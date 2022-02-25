Thunder vs. Pacers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Oklahoma City Thunder (18-41) play against the Indiana Pacers (40-40) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Friday February 25, 2022
Oklahoma City Thunder 47, Indiana Pacers 47 (Q2 06:48)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
The OKC Blue have outscored the Indiana Pacers 16-5 in the 2nd quarter. – 7:52 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
on the drive 🏁
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
free throw, three & a half-court shot FOR THE WIN 🗣️
and some love from @Myles Turner 😂
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
During the timeout: Contestant (Ryan) just sank a FT, 3-pointer, and then banked in a half-court shot (2nd try) to win $500, some lottery tickets and a Pacers jersey. Now that was a well-deserved prize back. – 7:50 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
“It’s all good!” This fan said after hitting a half court shot for $500 + a bunch of prizes. Myles Turner dapped him up afterwards. pic.twitter.com/8T6IfPs2BU – 7:49 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Aleksej Pokusevski getting around and in front of the defender and finishing at the rim on his own is impressive. He has been really good recently showing a ton of flashes. – 7:46 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
SGA scored 32 in his first game back.
He scored 14 points in the 1st quarter tonight.
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Malcolm Brogdon is playing the off-ball guard spot, both with Haliburton and now Stephenson. He hasn’t played in the month so he’s not forcing things and easing into it.
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
team-high 10 points in the first quarter 😁
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
End of 1Q: #Pacers 36, OKC 29
Lol Lance Stephenson got a tech for this after scoring late in the period.
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
find the open man ⚡️
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Lance Stephenson t’d up for flexing after scoring through Vit Krejci. This is as entertaining as I hoped it’d be. – 7:39 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Olivier Sarr has been assessed a Flagrant 1 for his foul on Lance Stephenson. – 7:35 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Baze has all 94 feet covered 😤
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Tre Mann is 3-3 from 3 to start the game, including one from 30 feet.
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Lance Stephenson with an and-1, but he may have been poked in the eye. He’s still on the ground. #Pacers – 7:33 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Well, Isaiah Jackson just threw down an alley-oop that honestly looked like a chest pass from Duane Washington Jr. Dude is just a great athlete. #Pacers – 7:31 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Darius Bazley coast to coast with a finish after a great contest pic.twitter.com/Hs46QCAJYu – 7:30 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
break ’em out 🎸
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
SGA and Tre Mann racing to see who can get to 30 first tonight. – 7:26 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Tre Mann with a deep, deep 3-pointer. He and SGA have nine points each, and 18 of the Thunder’s 20. – 7:25 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Sheesh Tyrese Haliburton didn’t have to do that to Lindy Waters III. Fantastic move to create space in the mid-range. – 7:25 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Lance Stephenson with a corner 3. #Pacers are shooting 53.8% from the field and have an early 20-17 lead. – 7:23 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC usually erases a first half double digit deficit by the 3rd quarter.
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander looking at this Pacers team right now pic.twitter.com/L3Lbnd6dA0 – 7:20 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
opening it up ☔️☔️
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Incredibly tough finish by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander at the rim. I’m still convinced it’s the headband, he should never play without it again. – 7:16 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Oh my. The Shai Gilgeous-Alexander step back. pic.twitter.com/Ak5vmoWAnI – 7:14 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Isaiah Jackson with two blocks in his first two minutes. Moonin’. – 7:12 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers open on a 10-0 run. Haliburton and Brogdon looking good so far. – 7:12 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Getting started in Indy!
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Pregame flicks courtesy of yours truly. 📸 #Pacers pic.twitter.com/FXnvRWz5Dj – 7:05 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers starters tonight:
— Malcolm Brogdon
— Tyrese Haliburton
— Buddy Hield
— Oshae Brissett
#Pacers starters tonight:
— Malcolm Brogdon
— Tyrese Haliburton
— Buddy Hield
— Oshae Brissett
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
TONIGHT’S 🖐️
#𝟕 – @Malcolm Brogdon
#𝟎 – @Tyrese Haliburton
#𝟐𝟒 – @Buddy Hield
#𝟏𝟐 – @Oshae Brissett
#𝟐𝟑 – @IJackson22
TONIGHT’S 🖐️
#𝟕 – @Malcolm Brogdon
#𝟎 – @Tyrese Haliburton
#𝟐𝟒 – @Buddy Hield
#𝟏𝟐 – @Oshae Brissett
#𝟐𝟑 – @IJackson22
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement with @jphanned is live @Underdog__NBA
We back up.
– Harden’s debut
– Brogdon with Hali now
– Luka vs. Don
– Point Book
– and oh good the Knicks are back too
Lord of Lineups at the top of the show, live all the way through tipoff:
Load Mismanagement with @jphanned is live @Underdog__NBA
We back up.
– Harden’s debut
– Brogdon with Hali now
– Luka vs. Don
– Point Book
– and oh good the Knicks are back too
Lord of Lineups at the top of the show, live all the way through tipoff:
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
time to lock in 🔒
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for tonight’s game vs. OKC (1/2):
Malcolm Brogdon – Available (right Achilles)
Goga Bitadze – Available (right foot)
Isaiah Jackson – Available (right ankle)
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Mark Daigneault gave an informative, long explanation on the SGA/Giddey on-ball/off-ball thing.
The gist of it: OKC wants a team with multiple playmakers and attackers. And that this plan is nothing new. The team has known this since the jump.
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault said being off the ball can happen on a possession Shai Gilgeous-Alexander brings the ball up the floor that by the end of the possession SGA is finishing off ball. “This Evolution on of the team is noting new, including getting Josh creation opportunities.” – 5:53 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s “plan A” comment “I think [Chris Paul’s team] was very different [Than SGA/Giddey team] being off the ball on that team and off the ball on this team is totally different.” – 5:50 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault on Josh Giddey being on the ball more and his comments yesterday“More than he has been in the past [Not a direct quote that he will be on ball more than SGA]. I wouldn’t try to make that comparative.” Says you want multiple creators. – 5:49 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault said he has been impressed by how “self motivated” Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is when getting his work in. The all star break rehab was no different. – 5:47 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault says the Pacers are playing with “really good aggressiveness” said Josh Giddey being out was a “late developing thing” gives no further injury update on anyone else. – 5:46 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Daigneault on Giddey (hip soreness) being added to the injury report: “Obviously that was a later development.” – 5:45 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Thunder guard Josh Giddey, the 6th overall pick in 2021, won’t play tonight in Indy due to right hip soreness.
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
the first 4,000 fans 18 or older will receive a @hoosierlottery ticket coupon upon entry tonight 🙌 pic.twitter.com/iuqfS232hj – 5:41 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Josh Giddey is out tonight due to right hip soreness/everyone saw Chet Holmgren’s game last night. – 5:39 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Looks like it’ll be a plan A game for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander tonight. – 5:36 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Josh Giddey (right hip) is OUT tonight, per #OKC’s latest injury report. – 5:36 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Josh Giddey (right hip soreness) has been added to the Thunder’s injury report. He’s out tonight. – 5:35 PM
Mark Montieth @MarkMontieth
The @Indiana Pacers game against OKC tonight because a crucial stretch of their season. Not because wins are important but because Haliburton and Brogdon likely will be paired for the first time. Haliburton clearly is their PG of the future so will Brogdon accept … – 5:35 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Aleksej Pokusevski shared his thoughts on his role at Thunder and his partnership with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey.
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said Chris Duarte is a game-time decision against the Thunder.
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Malcolm Brogdon (right Achilles), Goga Bitadze (right foot) and Isaiah Jackson (right ankle) are playing tonight. Chris Duarte (left big toe) is a game-time decision. #Pacers – 5:21 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Malcolm Brogdon (right Achilles), Goga Bitadze (right foot) and Isaiah Jackson (right ankle) are all AVAILABLE tonight, per head coach Rick Carlisle.
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Brogdon and Jackson will play tonight vs OKC.
Andrew Bogut @RogueBoguesPod
Basketball Pod Episode 54 –
Fact or Fake News: @Josh Giddey is the hottest rookie heading into All Star break.
Listen to it here 👇
https://t.co/u0OwdyEs2S
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Asked Aleksej Pokusevski on his confidence level and he mentioned he feels pretty confident in his role and added he feels comfortable to play alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey. #thunderup – 4:56 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
The #Thunder will miss Kenrich Williams (knee), Lu Dort (shoulder), Mike Muscala (ankle), Ty Jerome (hip), and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (foot) against the Pacers. It appears Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will play on the second night of a back to back. – 4:15 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Thunder still in the top half of the NBA in local viewership. ⬇️
Despite the rebuild, despite no Russ/KD/CP3 and despite Bally Sports Bally Sportsing.
Well done, Thunder fans. pic.twitter.com/VWppqMVnFw – 3:50 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers injury report: Goga Bitadze (right foot), Malcolm Brogdon (right Achilles) and Isaiah Jackson (right ankle) are probable for tonight’s game against OKC.
Chris Duarte (left big toe) is questionable.
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
The Thunder takes on the new-look Pacers squad on the second night of the back-to-back.
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Point Book thread
To @theIVpointplay’s observation that the Suns didn’t run much of their stuff in the first half, Booker did a really good job just assessing where the Thunder were and going from there.
Tony East @TEastNBA
Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch was a Rockets assistant when Houston traded for James Harden. Finch brought that up when talking about the Pacers trading for Tyrese Haliburton. On Indiana’s new young guard, in a fantastic spot to grow: forbes.com/sites/tonyeast… – 1:23 PM
