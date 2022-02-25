Victor Oladipo could return in next two weeks

There is optimism that Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo could make his season debut within the next two weeks, sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Friday.
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
The Heat’s Victor Oladipo could make his season debut as soon as the second week of March, per @Adrian Wojnarowski. pic.twitter.com/NyD26QCIqi – 7:02 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Sources: Miami Heat’s Victor Oladipo could make season debut by second week of March – via @ESPN App espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 6:56 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Obviously no Oladipo or Morris tonight, but should be interesting to see this team’s rotation pretty full tonight with Tyler Herro and Caleb Martin returning
Interested to see minutes distribution, as well as what lineups gel best – 9:38 AM
Obviously no Oladipo or Morris tonight, but should be interesting to see this team’s rotation pretty full tonight with Tyler Herro and Caleb Martin returning
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
From PM: How tricky summer financials would work with Oladipo, Martin and Tucker, and one conundrum that awaits. Looming FA Martin: “I feel like this is my place [to be]. I love it here.” And Heat notes:
miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 9:15 AM
From PM: How tricky summer financials would work with Oladipo, Martin and Tucker, and one conundrum that awaits. Looming FA Martin: “I feel like this is my place [to be]. I love it here.” And Heat notes:
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
From last night: Victor Oladipo and Markieff Morris traveled with the Heat to New York, but won’t play today vs. the Knicks. Erik Spoelstra said Oladipo and Morris “were able to do a lot” in Thursday’s practice, but their returns aren’t “imminent” miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 9:13 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Exploring key Heat decisions to be shaped in coming months, including Martin, Oladipo, Herro, Tucker. And notes: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 9:05 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
And a (very) short video of Victor Oladipo following today’s practice. pic.twitter.com/vijM0lyosD – 8:02 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Victor Oladipo and Markieff Morris traveled with the Heat to New York, but won’t play tomorrow vs. the Knicks. Erik Spoelstra said Oladipo and Morris “were able to do a lot” in Thursday’s practice, but their returns aren’t “imminent.” More here miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 7:12 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Heat’s Markieff Morris and Victor Oladipo travel to New York, but will not play vs. Knicks on Friday. The latest miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… The rest of the Heat’s roster, however, is expected to be available to play on Friday – 5:25 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Markieff Morris and Victor Oladipo are in New York with the team, but they will not play tomorrow vs. Knicks. – 5:13 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Victor Oladipo, Markieff Morris take flight with Heat on the eve of resumption of schedule. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Entire team in New York. Now it’s a case of who plays . . . and when. – 3:50 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: Exploring key Heat decisions to be shaped in coming months, on Herro, Martin, Oladipo, Tucker. PLUS Victor and Markieff travel to NYC; Bam and Lowry address state of team, more: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 3:28 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Whenever hearing about Victor Oladipo getting closer to a return, I think back to the scrimmage before the season started
He couldn’t sit down the entire time
So engaged, wanting to be out there
Should be fun when that time comes pic.twitter.com/HckUVc2lTC – 11:47 AM
Whenever hearing about Victor Oladipo getting closer to a return, I think back to the scrimmage before the season started
He couldn’t sit down the entire time
So engaged, wanting to be out there
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
This probably doesn’t mean that Oladipo and Morris will play tomorrow against the Knicks, but they’ll participate in practice tonight. Good news for their ramp-up. – 11:40 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Victor Oladipo, Markieff Morris take flight with Heat on eve of resumption of schedule. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… The two take New York. But when will they take to the court? – 11:38 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Victor Oladipo and Markieff Morris both traveling with the Heat to New York. – 11:34 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
592 players have appeared in a regular season NBA game this season, an all-time record.
Here are the players on opening day rosters who have appeared in 0 games this season, a list that includes 5 former All-Stars (Wall, Kawhi Leonard, Oladipo, Zion Williamson, Simmons). pic.twitter.com/etM7aZFY1p – 8:30 PM
592 players have appeared in a regular season NBA game this season, an all-time record.
Ira Winderman: Heat are listing Markieff Morris and Victor Oladipo again out for Friday vs. Knicks. All other players are available. -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / February 24, 2022