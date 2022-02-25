Warriors assign James Wiseman to G League

Kendra Andrews: Warriors have assigned James Wiseman to the G League Santa Cruz Warriors. Even if it’s not for their upcoming games and just for additional practice/scrimmages, it’s a good sign for his ramp up — Dubs are emphasizing reps for him before returning, and this is how he’ll get them.
Source: Twitter @kendra__andrews
Source: Twitter @kendra__andrews
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors have assigned James Wiseman to G-League Santa Cruz, the team announced. – 1:42 PM
Warriors have assigned James Wiseman to G-League Santa Cruz, the team announced. – 1:42 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Center James Wiseman has been assigned to the team’s G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, the team announced today. – 1:34 PM
Center James Wiseman has been assigned to the team’s G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, the team announced today. – 1:34 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Warriors have assigned James Wiseman to the G League Santa Cruz Warriors. Even if it’s not for their upcoming games and just for additional practice/scrimmages, it’s a good sign for his ramp up — Dubs are emphasizing reps for him before returning, and this is how he’ll get them. – 1:33 PM
Warriors have assigned James Wiseman to the G League Santa Cruz Warriors. Even if it’s not for their upcoming games and just for additional practice/scrimmages, it’s a good sign for his ramp up — Dubs are emphasizing reps for him before returning, and this is how he’ll get them. – 1:33 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
The Golden State Warriors have assigned center James Wiseman to the team’s G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, the team announced today.
That’s a big step for Wiseman’s return in action. #DubNation – 1:33 PM
The Golden State Warriors have assigned center James Wiseman to the team’s G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, the team announced today.
That’s a big step for Wiseman’s return in action. #DubNation – 1:33 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
James Wiseman update: He goes to practice today with the G-League Santa Cruz Warriors – 1:33 PM
James Wiseman update: He goes to practice today with the G-League Santa Cruz Warriors – 1:33 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors announce that second-year center James Wiseman will begin practicing today with their G-League team in Santa Cruz. This marks Wiseman’s third assignment with the Warriors’ G-League team during his season-long rehab – 1:32 PM
Warriors announce that second-year center James Wiseman will begin practicing today with their G-League team in Santa Cruz. This marks Wiseman’s third assignment with the Warriors’ G-League team during his season-long rehab – 1:32 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
The Golden State Warriors say they have assigned center James Wiseman to the team’s G League affiliate. – 1:31 PM
The Golden State Warriors say they have assigned center James Wiseman to the team’s G League affiliate. – 1:31 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Warriors officially announce James Wiseman has been assigned to Santa Cruz @kron4news pic.twitter.com/EnHLFlZxp4 – 1:31 PM
Warriors officially announce James Wiseman has been assigned to Santa Cruz @kron4news pic.twitter.com/EnHLFlZxp4 – 1:31 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
As he ramps up to make his long-awaited return to the floor, James Wiseman hammered a high-flying putback dunk in a recent Warriors’ practice. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/24/wat… – 1:00 PM
As he ramps up to make his long-awaited return to the floor, James Wiseman hammered a high-flying putback dunk in a recent Warriors’ practice. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/24/wat… – 1:00 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
James Wiseman will not play in the Santa Cruz Warriors game tomorrow, I’m told. Sounds like the plan is for him to scrimmage with some SC Warriors today at the SF facility. More on Wiseman’s progression at bottom of this article. theathletic.com/3149293/2022/0… – 12:03 PM
James Wiseman will not play in the Santa Cruz Warriors game tomorrow, I’m told. Sounds like the plan is for him to scrimmage with some SC Warriors today at the SF facility. More on Wiseman’s progression at bottom of this article. theathletic.com/3149293/2022/0… – 12:03 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Stephen Curry on James Wiseman:
“He’s a beast when you look at him on the floor, especially with the rest of our team… He can do some amazing things. It’s just a matter of him getting comfortable and getting those reps. So thats a good step in terms of his come back.” – 2:01 AM
Stephen Curry on James Wiseman:
“He’s a beast when you look at him on the floor, especially with the rest of our team… He can do some amazing things. It’s just a matter of him getting comfortable and getting those reps. So thats a good step in terms of his come back.” – 2:01 AM
More on this storyline
Anthony Slater: James Wiseman went through the Warriors’ 12-minute full squad contact scrimmage tonight in Portland. Still no exact plan for his return target, but everything continuing to trend well. -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / February 24, 2022
Mark Haynes: Steve Kerr on James Wiseman at practice today: “It’s just great to see him back out on the floor, seeing him smiling, seeing him happy. It’s all good stuff, but we’ll just keep taking it a day at a time. No proclamations, no plans beyond the next day, and we’ll go from there.” -via Twitter @markhaynesnba / February 24, 2022
Jason Dumas: James Wiseman update after his full contact scrimmage in Portland tonight: pic.twitter.com/rasGULXRiq -via Twitter @JDumasReports / February 24, 2022