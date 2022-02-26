Anthony Davis out another four-to-five weeks?

The Lakers dropped to 27-32 with Friday’s loss to the Clippers, ninth in the Western Conference and playing without Davis for what sources told ESPN are likely another four to five weeks with a right mid-foot sprain.
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski @ ESPN
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron: “I do wish we were playing better basketball.”
He said his biggest (related) issue with the season has been how few games that he, AD and Westbrook have played together. – 1:47 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Anthony Davis not here for the go-ahead alley-oop.
Turnovers and free throws… pic.twitter.com/TksY394RT3 – 12:48 AM
Dan Favale @danfavale
rich paul having to meet with the lakers in february to assure them lebron won’t look to leave or get pelinka fired for doing what lebron and ad wanted is a perfect encapsulation of this lakers season – 7:25 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers made their post-ASB goal clear at Thursday’s practice: move as far up the standings as possible.
It’s going to be challenging, especially without AD, but here are three keys to maximizing their final 24 regular-season games @The Athletic: theathletic.com/3144980/2022/0… – 11:22 AM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Once upon a time, Kyrie Irving really did plan on staying with the Celtics… To the point where he was out there trying to recruit Anthony Davis to join him.
That and how it all fell apart with Kyrie and the Celts…
(Posted on Heavy last night)
bit.ly/3sr4rIR – 10:31 AM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
I am not entirely convinced it’s a bad thing for the Celtics that they ended up with a Tatum/Jaylen team instead of a Kyrie/AD one. – 7:44 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Once upon a time, Kyrie Irving really did plan on staying with the Celtics… To the point where he was out there trying to recruit Anthony Davis to join him.
That and how it all fell apart with Kyrie and the Celts in the latest column…
bit.ly/3sr4rIR – 7:31 PM
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
Quite a tale from @Steve Bulpett about how Kyrie Irving was working on recruiting Anthony Davis to the @Boston Celtics in early 2018-19 … before everything went sour.
Great insight here:
heavy.com/sports/boston-… – 7:25 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Russell Westbrook says “take one day at a time” approach to this Lakers team w/o AD moving forward. – 5:11 PM
Zach LaVine @ZachLaVine
Larry Lage @LarryLage
Michigan AD Warde Manuel was waiting for Phil Martelli to give him a big hug when he walked off court in 1st of 5 games filling in for suspended coach Juwan Howard apnews.com/article/70be1e… – 5:31 AM
Dave McMenamin: Avery Bradley (knee) is out tomorrow vs LAC, per Frank Vogel. The coach also said Kendrick Nunn (knee) has begun the ramp-up process again, but remains out. Carmelo Anthony (hamstring) was a full practice participant and is probable. Anthony Davis (foot) is off his crutches. -via Twitter @mcten / February 24, 2022
Bill Oram: Lakers say an MRI on Anthony Davis’ ankle revealed a mid-foot sprain. He will be re-evaluated in four weeks. Brutal news for a struggling team trying to take advantage of recent momentum. -via Twitter @billoram / February 17, 2022
Anthony Davis is expected to be sidelined at least two weeks after suffering a right ankle sprain in the first half of the Lakers’ 106-101 win against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, sources told ESPN. Davis underwent X-rays at Crypto.com Arena that revealed no fracture, according to the team. Lakers coach Frank Vogel said Davis has an MRI scheduled for Thursday, and the team said he will be re-evaluated after the upcoming All-Star break. -via ESPN / February 17, 2022