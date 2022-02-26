Celtics vs. Pistons: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Boston Celtics (35-26) play against the Detroit Pistons (45-45) at Little Caesars Arena
Game Time: 12:00 PM EST on Saturday February 26, 2022
Boston Celtics 35, Detroit Pistons 37 (Q2 08:50)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
If Marvin Bagley can be a competent defensive player… the Pistons may have something here. There’s a player in there somewhere – 12:42 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Rodney McGruder has made his last six 3’s, after going 4-for-4 on Thursday. Been red hot since the calendar turned – 12:41 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Overheard from someone in the crowd: “Keep shooting, Rodney!” awwww… Pistons fans are growing up. – 12:41 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
This is Detroit’s shot chart. They’re shooting 63% right now. I think Boston will live with most of these shots. pic.twitter.com/MfE8xgp1uz – 12:39 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Another hot take: Rodney McGruder is the greatest shooter of all-time – 12:39 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Our guys had a 11-18 FG (.611%) in the opening frame.
🔺 @Cade Cunningham: 7 PTS / 1 REB / 1 AST / 3-4 FG
🔺 @SaddiqBey: 4 PTS / 1 REB / 2-3 FG
🔺 @Jerami Grant: 4 PTS / 1 AST
🔺 @Cory Joseph: 4 PTS / 1 REB / 1 AST / 2-2 FG pic.twitter.com/arUeGXrJT4 – 12:39 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
End 1Q: #Celtics 30, #Pistons 26
Cunningham: 7 pts, 2 fls
Bey/Grant/Joseph: 4 pts each
BOS finished on a 12-2 run to take their first lead. – 12:38 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Not a great quarter for Celtics but a 12-2 run to close frame out puts them up four. – 12:37 PM
Abby Chin @tvabby
Feels like the #Celtics offense is a little iso heavy with the early start. But, the stat sheet says they’ve dished out 11 assists on 12 FGs. So, clearly my eyes are deceiving me.
Jayson Tatum is dealing, by the way! He’s got 5 assists already and leading all scorers with 8. – 12:37 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
C’s were down 12-6 when Ime called that timeout. They finished 24-14 after that. Tatum has 8 points and 5 assists after the 1st. Smart has 4 assists. 9 assists on 12 buckets. – 12:36 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
End of 1: Celtics 30, Pistons 26. Detroit led for most of the quarter, until Smart and White knocked down back-to-back 3’s for Boston in the final 40 seconds.
Cunningham: 7 points
Bey, Grant: 4 points
Pistons shot 11-18 overall, Celtics 12-25 – 12:35 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics end 1Q on a 12-2 run, lead #Pistons 30-26. Tatum 8, RWilliams 6, Brown 6, Smart 5; Cunningham 7. – 12:35 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
END OF 1Q: Celtics 30, Pistons 26. Boston ends the quarter with back-to-back 3s.
Cade Cunningham: 7 points
Isaiah Stewart: 3 points and 4 rebounds
Bey/Grant/Bagley: 4p each – 12:35 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Some Horns Duck-In plays from the Nuggets, Sixers & Celtics (today). pic.twitter.com/7Wn855rX5q – 12:31 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
It won’t show up in the box score, but I thought Beef Stew was the best player, most active on the floor those first nine minutes. He was everywhere. Bagley and Olynyk are in. – 12:31 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Marvin Bagley III just arrived from baggage claim with that move. – 12:30 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Saddiq with the moves! ✨🕺
@BallySportsDET | @SaddiqBey pic.twitter.com/7uS2z95AoV – 12:29 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Saddiq Bey looks more comfortable on offense, and that was a patient possession to end up with that J in the paint. – 12:26 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
“Hell no!” Robert Williams after blocking Jerami Grant drive to the basket – 12:25 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Kyrie was recruiting another star for the Celtics. Then things changed…
“I think he was pretty open with Danny. But then we’d hear him in interviews and it was just like, ‘Whoa, where did that come from?’ He just turned into this different human being.”bit.ly/3sr4rIR – 12:25 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Something I like about the Celtics defense is that despite switching more frequently than any other team, they’re still making an effort to fight through screens they don’t need to switch. – 12:22 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
What a move by Tatum. I don’t know that I’ve ever seen him make that particular move. He usually just tries to go straight up with it. That little side step to avoid Stewart was very crafty – 12:21 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Hot take: These might be the Pistons’ best jerseys … of all-time. – 12:21 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Welcome to Detroit for a rare early afternoon start. #Celtics are slow out of the gates, trailing 12-6. Cunningham already with 7. #Pistons pic.twitter.com/qutyNI0x53 – 12:17 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Other than the two fouls, Cunningham’s having a good first quarter. Has seven of Detroit’s 12 points on 3-4 shooting – 12:17 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Cory Joseph opens the scoring for the Pistons 1:13 in, that ends the ridiculous run for the Celtics of 288:24, over six full games, without trailing on the road. – 12:17 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons 12, #Celtics 6, 8:11 1Q
Cunningham: 7 pts, 2 fls
Stewart: 3 pts, 2 rebs
Joseph: 2 pts
DET is 5-of-7 FG
BOS is 2-of-8 FG – 12:16 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Cade Cunningham with seven points in four minutes. Pistons lead the Celtics, 12-6, early on. – 12:16 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Cunningham just picked up his second foul with 8:27 left in the first quarter. Looks like he’s staying in for now – 12:15 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Tatum passing has leveled up lately. pic.twitter.com/IHWTsmvoVF – 12:15 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Great pass and TOUGH finish by Stew there. Good start for Detroit against the Celtics so far. – 12:14 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Looks like Cade Cunningham ate some Wheaties this morning. Good start for him. – 12:13 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Cade Cunningham hits his first two jumpers … it might be one of those days. – 12:13 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
RJ Barrett has appeared in 20 games in 2022 and is averaging:
23.7 points,
6.0 rebs,
3.2 assists,
2.6 made 3PTs (shooting 41% from downtown).
Only players to match or exceed those averages in 2022:
Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and LeBron James
tommybeer.substack.com/p/rj-scores-ca… – 12:07 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Rob Williams discusses our motivation for the second half of the season and where he wants to grow as a player. pic.twitter.com/0Y3rtcoHjx – 12:03 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
First 5️⃣ on the floor for some afternoon hoops ⤵️
@Kia | #Pistons pic.twitter.com/hsFjEKP8WL – 11:51 AM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
It’s Scal and Mannix, TV Edition: On the call for Celtics-Pistons with @Brian Scalabrine. Noon ET, @NBCSBoston. – 11:51 AM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics at Pistons – Little Caesars Arena – February 26, 2022 – Starting Lineups
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Detroit – Cory Joseph, Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey, Jerami Grant, Isaiah Stewart
OUT: Boston: None Detroit : Frank Jackson pic.twitter.com/gjFdCxnBxV – 11:51 AM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Early starts generally mean settling for jumpers to see if they can sleepwalk through a game. Can the C’s use revenge as motivation to play well early? Can they match Detroit’s physicality & keep them off the boards? Pistons have 8 wins over +.500 teams.
bostonsportsjournal.com/live/bsj-live-… – 11:37 AM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Whattupdoe #Pistons fans!
Join the MotorCade and grab a FREE @Cade Cunningham bobblehead presented by @BallysportsDET at the doors for today’s game. pic.twitter.com/DkCEQ0bY25 – 11:30 AM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Matinee day! Come spend your Saturday afternoon with us. Celtics and Pistons coming up on @NBCSBoston pic.twitter.com/4eXxotDN8o – 11:29 AM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Today’s @HenryFordNews injury/status report against the visiting Boston Celtics: pic.twitter.com/05ilPI1n1o – 10:47 AM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Coach Udoka says the 12 p.m. tip-off “throws guys off their routine a little bit,” but adds that our team “got in a gym yesterday and had a good film session, so we should be ready to roll.” – 10:44 AM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA – 10:43 AM
Drip came early today 💧
@Jerami Grant
@SaddiqBey
@Frank Jackson
@PistonsHooper
@Cory Joseph
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA – 10:43 AM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey said Hamidou Diallo has been the MVP of his role of bringing energy as a sixth man. – 10:34 AM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Dwane Casey said they’re shooting for a tomorrow return for Frank Jackson, who Casey said hasn’t been playing healthy for a few weeks. Back and shoulder area. – 10:33 AM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Dwane Casey said Frank Jackson won’t play today. Had a back issue at first, but now it’s a shoulder issue. The hope is that he’ll play tomorrow in Charlotte – 10:32 AM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Spectrum Center has updated its mask policy and they are no longer required beginning with tomorrow’s game against Detroit. But they are still recommended. pic.twitter.com/pZObwUHXax – 10:06 AM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Early game, early @DiscountTire Power Hour!
@DJCHACHI will be bringing the beats. Doors open at 10:30am 🙌 pic.twitter.com/X7JwAh01BG – 9:56 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
PSA: I won’t be able to watch today’s Celtics-Pistons game live. You can thank me for your uncluttered timelines later!
I will still have Takeaways up on @celticsblog later tonight or tomorrow. – 9:45 AM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Our guys tell us which era of basketball they would want to hoop in.
Which era would you want to see our guys hoop in? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/OC0KW0XXHK – 9:30 AM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Saturday matinee vs. the @Boston Celtics 🍀
📺 @BallySportsDET
📻 @971theticketxyt
💻 NBA League Pass | https://t.co/PV8hXiHMVQ
🤝 @Shopify | K. Walker Collective
📍 @LCArena_Detroit pic.twitter.com/0ba9bdx7vu – 9:00 AM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
☘️🎙 NEW CELTICS TALK POD 🎙☘️
@Brian Robb drops by to ponder if the Celtics have the best starting 5 in the NBA and his big takeaways from a chat with Brad Stevens.
🎧 https://t.co/nroPprZQOM
📺 https://t.co/VKNeHkP9BJ pic.twitter.com/fLqCjNk6YI – 8:41 AM
Boston Celtics @celtics
TODAY ☘️ Celtics at @Detroit Pistons
⏰ 12PM
📺 @NBCSBoston
🎙️ @985TheSportsHub
#BleedGreen pic.twitter.com/6JY94I4aIX – 8:30 AM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Remix afternoon | #NewProfilePic pic.twitter.com/RV2ZncQ2qu – 7:22 AM