Celtics vs. Pistons: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Boston Celtics (35-26) play against the Detroit Pistons (14-45) at Little Caesars Arena

The Boston Celtics are spending $3,915,252 per win while the Detroit Pistons are spending $9,354,940 per win

Game Time: 12:00 PM EST on Saturday February 26, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports DET

Away TV: NBC Sports Boston

Home Radio: 97.1 FM The Ticket

Away Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Sean Grande

@SeanGrandePBP

They have “downgraded” a Rodney McGruder 3 to a 2…so the Celtics now lead 37-36.

Always lots of excitement here at the scorer’s table.

Vincent Goodwill

@VinceGoodwill

Omari Sanfoka II

@omarisankofa

James Edwards III

@JLEdwardsIII

John Karalis

@John_Karalis

James Edwards III

@JLEdwardsIII

Brian Robb

@BrianTRobb

Rod Beard

@detnewsRodBeard

End 1Q:

Cunningham: 7 pts, 2 fls

Bey/Grant/Joseph: 4 pts each

Brian Robb

@BrianTRobb

Abby Chin

@tvabby

Feels like the

John Karalis

@John_Karalis

Omari Sanfoka II

@omarisankofa

End of 1: Celtics 30, Pistons 26. Detroit led for most of the quarter, until Smart and White knocked down back-to-back 3’s for Boston in the final 40 seconds.

Cunningham: 7 points

Bey, Grant: 4 points

James Edwards III

@JLEdwardsIII

END OF 1Q: Celtics 30, Pistons 26. Boston ends the quarter with back-to-back 3s.

Cade Cunningham: 7 points

Isaiah Stewart: 3 points and 4 rebounds

John Karalis

@John_Karalis

Jayson Tatum has a couple of very pretty assists early on – Jayson Tatum has a couple of very pretty assists early on – 12:32 PM

James Edwards III

@JLEdwardsIII

It won’t show up in the box score, but I thought Beef Stew was the best player, most active on the floor those first nine minutes. He was everywhere. Bagley and Olynyk are in. – It won’t show up in the box score, but I thought Beef Stew was the best player, most active on the floor those first nine minutes. He was everywhere. Bagley and Olynyk are in. – 12:31 PM

A. Sherrod Blakely

@ASherrodblakely

“Hell no!” Robert Williams after blocking Jerami Grant drive to the basket – “Hell no!” Robert Williams after blocking Jerami Grant drive to the basket – 12:25 PM

Steve Bulpett

@SteveBHoop

Kevin Pelton

@kpelton

Something I like about the Celtics defense is that despite switching more frequently than any other team, they’re still making an effort to fight through screens they don’t need to switch. – Something I like about the Celtics defense is that despite switching more frequently than any other team, they’re still making an effort to fight through screens they don’t need to switch. – 12:22 PM

Brian Robb

@BrianTRobb

Eight points for Tatum in 1:20 out of the Celtics timeout. – Eight points for Tatum in 1:20 out of the Celtics timeout. – 12:22 PM

John Karalis

@John_Karalis

What a move by Tatum. I don’t know that I’ve ever seen him make that particular move. He usually just tries to go straight up with it. That little side step to avoid Stewart was very crafty – What a move by Tatum. I don’t know that I’ve ever seen him make that particular move. He usually just tries to go straight up with it. That little side step to avoid Stewart was very crafty – 12:21 PM

James Edwards III

@JLEdwardsIII

Hot take: These might be the Pistons’ best jerseys … of all-time. – Hot take: These might be the Pistons’ best jerseys … of all-time. – 12:21 PM

Gary Washburn

@GwashburnGlobe

Omari Sanfoka II

@omarisankofa

Other than the two fouls, Cunningham’s having a good first quarter. Has seven of Detroit’s 12 points on 3-4 shooting – Other than the two fouls, Cunningham’s having a good first quarter. Has seven of Detroit’s 12 points on 3-4 shooting – 12:17 PM

Sean Grande

@SeanGrandePBP

Cory Joseph opens the scoring for the Pistons 1:13 in, that ends the ridiculous run for the Celtics of 288:24, over six full games, without trailing on the road. – Cory Joseph opens the scoring for the Pistons 1:13 in, that ends the ridiculous run for the Celtics of 288:24, over six full games, without trailing on the road. – 12:17 PM

James Edwards III

@JLEdwardsIII

Cade Cunningham with seven points in four minutes. Pistons lead the Celtics, 12-6, early on. – Cade Cunningham with seven points in four minutes. Pistons lead the Celtics, 12-6, early on. – 12:16 PM

Omari Sanfoka II

@omarisankofa

Cunningham just picked up his second foul with 8:27 left in the first quarter. Looks like he’s staying in for now – Cunningham just picked up his second foul with 8:27 left in the first quarter. Looks like he’s staying in for now – 12:15 PM

James Edwards III

@JLEdwardsIII

Great pass and TOUGH finish by Stew there. Good start for Detroit against the Celtics so far. – Great pass and TOUGH finish by Stew there. Good start for Detroit against the Celtics so far. – 12:14 PM

James Edwards III

@JLEdwardsIII

Looks like Cade Cunningham ate some Wheaties this morning. Good start for him. – Looks like Cade Cunningham ate some Wheaties this morning. Good start for him. – 12:13 PM

Tommy Beer

@TommyBeer

RJ Barrett has appeared in 20 games in 2022 and is averaging:

23.7 points,

6.0 rebs,

3.2 assists,

2.6 made 3PTs (shooting 41% from downtown).

Only players to match or exceed those averages in 2022:

Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and LeBron James

Boston Celtics

@celtics

Detroit Pistons

@DetroitPistons

First 5️⃣ on the floor for some afternoon hoops ⤵️

Sean Grande

@SeanGrandePBP

Celtics at Pistons – Little Caesars Arena – February 26, 2022 – Starting Lineups

Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams

Detroit – Cory Joseph, Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey, Jerami Grant, Isaiah Stewart

John Karalis

@John_Karalis

Early starts generally mean settling for jumpers to see if they can sleepwalk through a game. Can the C’s use revenge as motivation to play well early? Can they match Detroit’s physicality & keep them off the boards? Pistons have 8 wins over +.500 teams.

