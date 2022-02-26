Celtics vs. Pistons: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Boston Celtics (35-26) play against the Detroit Pistons (14-45) at Little Caesars Arena
The Boston Celtics are spending $3,915,252 per win while the Detroit Pistons are spending $9,354,940 per win
Game Time: 12:00 PM EST on Saturday February 26, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports DET
Away TV: NBC Sports Boston
Home Radio: 97.1 FM The Ticket
Away Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
@SeanGrandePBP
They have “downgraded” a Rodney McGruder 3 to a 2…so the Celtics now lead 37-36.
Always lots of excitement here at the scorer’s table.
(Math + 12pm starts = trouble) – 12:45 PM
@JLEdwardsIII
Pistons 🤝 Big men who pump fake open 3s pic.twitter.com/eRkO8F8GiF – 12:44 PM
@detnewsRodBeard
Scorers have changed the first #Pistons Rodney McGruder jumper to a 2.
BOS 37, DET 36, 8:41 2Q – 12:43 PM
@VinceGoodwill
If Marvin Bagley can be a competent defensive player… the Pistons may have something here. There’s a player in there somewhere – 12:42 PM
@omarisankofa
Rodney McGruder has made his last six 3’s, after going 4-for-4 on Thursday. Been red hot since the calendar turned – 12:41 PM
@JLEdwardsIII
Overheard from someone in the crowd: “Keep shooting, Rodney!” awwww… Pistons fans are growing up. – 12:41 PM
@John_Karalis
This is Detroit’s shot chart. They’re shooting 63% right now. I think Boston will live with most of these shots. pic.twitter.com/MfE8xgp1uz – 12:39 PM
@JLEdwardsIII
Another hot take: Rodney McGruder is the greatest shooter of all-time – 12:39 PM
@DetroitPistons
Our guys had a 11-18 FG (.611%) in the opening frame.
🔺 @Cade Cunningham: 7 PTS / 1 REB / 1 AST / 3-4 FG
🔺 @SaddiqBey: 4 PTS / 1 REB / 2-3 FG
🔺 @Jerami Grant: 4 PTS / 1 AST
🔺 @Cory Joseph: 4 PTS / 1 REB / 1 AST / 2-2 FG pic.twitter.com/arUeGXrJT4 – 12:39 PM
@detnewsRodBeard
End 1Q: #Celtics 30, #Pistons 26
Cunningham: 7 pts, 2 fls
Bey/Grant/Joseph: 4 pts each
BOS finished on a 12-2 run to take their first lead. – 12:38 PM
@BrianTRobb
Not a great quarter for Celtics but a 12-2 run to close frame out puts them up four. – 12:37 PM
@tvabby
Feels like the #Celtics offense is a little iso heavy with the early start. But, the stat sheet says they’ve dished out 11 assists on 12 FGs. So, clearly my eyes are deceiving me.
Jayson Tatum is dealing, by the way! He’s got 5 assists already and leading all scorers with 8. – 12:37 PM
@John_Karalis
C’s were down 12-6 when Ime called that timeout. They finished 24-14 after that. Tatum has 8 points and 5 assists after the 1st. Smart has 4 assists. 9 assists on 12 buckets. – 12:36 PM
@omarisankofa
End of 1: Celtics 30, Pistons 26. Detroit led for most of the quarter, until Smart and White knocked down back-to-back 3’s for Boston in the final 40 seconds.
Cunningham: 7 points
Bey, Grant: 4 points
Pistons shot 11-18 overall, Celtics 12-25 – 12:35 PM
@JLEdwardsIII
END OF 1Q: Celtics 30, Pistons 26. Boston ends the quarter with back-to-back 3s.
Cade Cunningham: 7 points
Isaiah Stewart: 3 points and 4 rebounds
Bey/Grant/Bagley: 4p each – 12:35 PM
@GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics end 1Q on a 12-2 run, lead #Pistons 30-26. Tatum 8, RWilliams 6, Brown 6, Smart 5; Cunningham 7. – 12:35 PM
@johnschuhmann
Some Horns Duck-In plays from the Nuggets, Sixers & Celtics (today). pic.twitter.com/7Wn855rX5q – 12:31 PM
@JLEdwardsIII
It won’t show up in the box score, but I thought Beef Stew was the best player, most active on the floor those first nine minutes. He was everywhere. Bagley and Olynyk are in. – 12:31 PM
@detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Marvin Bagley III just arrived from baggage claim with that move. – 12:30 PM
@DetroitPistons
Saddiq with the moves! ✨🕺
@BallySportsDET | @SaddiqBey pic.twitter.com/7uS2z95AoV – 12:29 PM
@detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Saddiq Bey looks more comfortable on offense, and that was a patient possession to end up with that J in the paint. – 12:26 PM
@ASherrodblakely
“Hell no!” Robert Williams after blocking Jerami Grant drive to the basket – 12:25 PM
@SteveBHoop
Kyrie was recruiting another star for the Celtics. Then things changed…
“I think he was pretty open with Danny. But then we’d hear him in interviews and it was just like, ‘Whoa, where did that come from?’ He just turned into this different human being.”bit.ly/3sr4rIR – 12:25 PM
@kpelton
Something I like about the Celtics defense is that despite switching more frequently than any other team, they’re still making an effort to fight through screens they don’t need to switch. – 12:22 PM
@John_Karalis
What a move by Tatum. I don’t know that I’ve ever seen him make that particular move. He usually just tries to go straight up with it. That little side step to avoid Stewart was very crafty – 12:21 PM
@JLEdwardsIII
Hot take: These might be the Pistons’ best jerseys … of all-time. – 12:21 PM
@GwashburnGlobe
Welcome to Detroit for a rare early afternoon start. #Celtics are slow out of the gates, trailing 12-6. Cunningham already with 7. #Pistons pic.twitter.com/qutyNI0x53 – 12:17 PM
@omarisankofa
Other than the two fouls, Cunningham’s having a good first quarter. Has seven of Detroit’s 12 points on 3-4 shooting – 12:17 PM
@SeanGrandePBP
Cory Joseph opens the scoring for the Pistons 1:13 in, that ends the ridiculous run for the Celtics of 288:24, over six full games, without trailing on the road. – 12:17 PM
@detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons 12, #Celtics 6, 8:11 1Q
Cunningham: 7 pts, 2 fls
Stewart: 3 pts, 2 rebs
Joseph: 2 pts
DET is 5-of-7 FG
BOS is 2-of-8 FG – 12:16 PM
@JLEdwardsIII
Cade Cunningham with seven points in four minutes. Pistons lead the Celtics, 12-6, early on. – 12:16 PM
@omarisankofa
Cunningham just picked up his second foul with 8:27 left in the first quarter. Looks like he’s staying in for now – 12:15 PM
@ChrisForsberg_
Tatum passing has leveled up lately. pic.twitter.com/IHWTsmvoVF – 12:15 PM
@JLEdwardsIII
Great pass and TOUGH finish by Stew there. Good start for Detroit against the Celtics so far. – 12:14 PM
@JLEdwardsIII
Looks like Cade Cunningham ate some Wheaties this morning. Good start for him. – 12:13 PM
@detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Cade Cunningham hits his first two jumpers … it might be one of those days. – 12:13 PM
@TommyBeer
RJ Barrett has appeared in 20 games in 2022 and is averaging:
23.7 points,
6.0 rebs,
3.2 assists,
2.6 made 3PTs (shooting 41% from downtown).
Only players to match or exceed those averages in 2022:
Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and LeBron James
tommybeer.substack.com/p/rj-scores-ca… – 12:07 PM
@celtics
Rob Williams discusses our motivation for the second half of the season and where he wants to grow as a player. pic.twitter.com/0Y3rtcoHjx – 12:03 PM
@DetroitPistons
First 5️⃣ on the floor for some afternoon hoops ⤵️
@Kia | #Pistons pic.twitter.com/hsFjEKP8WL – 11:51 AM
@SIChrisMannix
It’s Scal and Mannix, TV Edition: On the call for Celtics-Pistons with @Brian Scalabrine. Noon ET, @NBCSBoston. – 11:51 AM
@SeanGrandePBP
Celtics at Pistons – Little Caesars Arena – February 26, 2022 – Starting Lineups
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Detroit – Cory Joseph, Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey, Jerami Grant, Isaiah Stewart
OUT: Boston: None Detroit : Frank Jackson pic.twitter.com/gjFdCxnBxV – 11:51 AM
@John_Karalis
Early starts generally mean settling for jumpers to see if they can sleepwalk through a game. Can the C’s use revenge as motivation to play well early? Can they match Detroit’s physicality & keep them off the boards? Pistons have 8 wins over +.500 teams.
bostonsportsjournal.com/live/bsj-live-… – 11:37 AM
@DetroitPistons
Whattupdoe #Pistons fans!
Join the MotorCade and grab a FREE @Cade Cunningham bobblehead presented by @BallysportsDET at the doors for today’s game. pic.twitter.com/DkCEQ0bY25 – 11:30 AM
@ChrisForsberg_
Matinee day! Come spend your Saturday afternoon with us. Celtics and Pistons coming up on @NBCSBoston pic.twitter.com/4eXxotDN8o – 11:29 AM