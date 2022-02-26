Charles Oakley con Giannis Antetokounmpo playing in his era: ‘He may be coming off the bench’

Giannis Antetokounmpo can’t get any respect from the old heads these days. Retired former NBA All-Star Charles Oakley made a recent appearance on SLAM’s No Pump Fakes podcast and gave a searing hot take about the Milwaukee Bucks star Antetokounmpo. ‘He wouldn’t have been a force back in the day,’ said Oakley. ‘He would have struggled because they would make him shoot jump shots. He wasn’t gonna be doing those Eurosteps to the basket like he be doing, Eurostep to the basket and just get a layup. No, somebody’s gonna knock his head off. ‘I’m glad he doing what he doing now,’ Oakley added. ‘But he may be coming off the bench back in the day.’
Source: Larry Brown Sports
Source: Larry Brown Sports
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
All-NBA on Feb 25
1st Team
G: Curry
G: DeRozan
F: Giannis
F: Jokic
C: Embiid
2nd Team
G: Morant
G: Booker
F: LeBron
F: Butler
C: Gobert
3rd Team
G: Luka
G: Trae
F: Tatum
F: Siakam
C: Allen – 6:44 PM
All-NBA on Feb 25
1st Team
G: Curry
G: DeRozan
F: Giannis
F: Jokic
C: Embiid
2nd Team
G: Morant
G: Booker
F: LeBron
F: Butler
C: Gobert
3rd Team
G: Luka
G: Trae
F: Tatum
F: Siakam
C: Allen – 6:44 PM
J. Kyle Mann @jkylemann
giannis gave jarrett allen a haircut with this pass pic.twitter.com/cQmPY3HMmd – 2:58 PM
giannis gave jarrett allen a haircut with this pass pic.twitter.com/cQmPY3HMmd – 2:58 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
RPR MVP Predictor:
1. Nikola Jokic: 17.61
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 16.18
3. Joel Embiid: 15.94
4. DeMar DeRozan: 14.87
5. LeBron James: 14.46
6. Luka Doncic: 14.11
7. Trae Young: 13.9
8. Stephen Curry: 13.82
9. Ja Morant: 13.45
10. Chris Paul: 13.17
https://t.co/onGqrEd9sz pic.twitter.com/rmu71sYQ6z – 11:05 AM
RPR MVP Predictor:
1. Nikola Jokic: 17.61
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 16.18
3. Joel Embiid: 15.94
4. DeMar DeRozan: 14.87
5. LeBron James: 14.46
6. Luka Doncic: 14.11
7. Trae Young: 13.9
8. Stephen Curry: 13.82
9. Ja Morant: 13.45
10. Chris Paul: 13.17
https://t.co/onGqrEd9sz pic.twitter.com/rmu71sYQ6z – 11:05 AM
David Thorpe @coachthorpe
If we can agree that Jokic, Giannis, and Embiid are the 3 best players in the world this year, then we must agree DeRozan won’t be first team all-NBA. I can’t agree to that. – 10:27 PM
If we can agree that Jokic, Giannis, and Embiid are the 3 best players in the world this year, then we must agree DeRozan won’t be first team all-NBA. I can’t agree to that. – 10:27 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
To me, during this stretch where they are down so many guys and losing anyway, Nets should really try to get Blake Griffin going. Bad as he’s been this year, just don’t see how they get by Giannis/Adebayo or other good East bigs without him out there to defend a bit. – 9:31 PM
To me, during this stretch where they are down so many guys and losing anyway, Nets should really try to get Blake Griffin going. Bad as he’s been this year, just don’t see how they get by Giannis/Adebayo or other good East bigs without him out there to defend a bit. – 9:31 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
The dunks conversation on half baked ideas came close but @kevinwildes missed the right Olympic event.
It’s not figure skating or floor routine.
Long dunk. High dunk.
Could Giannis dunk on a 13 foot rim? Could LaVine dunk from the circle?
It’s beauty is in the simplicity. – 9:48 PM
The dunks conversation on half baked ideas came close but @kevinwildes missed the right Olympic event.
It’s not figure skating or floor routine.
Long dunk. High dunk.
Could Giannis dunk on a 13 foot rim? Could LaVine dunk from the circle?
It’s beauty is in the simplicity. – 9:48 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Giannis Antetokounmpo: ‘Miami was built to be an NBA bubble team’ nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/23/gia… – 10:08 AM
Giannis Antetokounmpo: ‘Miami was built to be an NBA bubble team’ nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/23/gia… – 10:08 AM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
All-Star break check-in on the top players by various metrics:
EPM: Nikola Jokic
BPM: Nikola Jokic
PER: Nikola Jokic
Win Shares: Nikola Jokic
WPA: DeMar DeRozan
VORP: Nikola Jokic
RAPM: Rudy Gobert
DPM: Giannis Antetokounmpo – 9:41 AM
All-Star break check-in on the top players by various metrics:
EPM: Nikola Jokic
BPM: Nikola Jokic
PER: Nikola Jokic
Win Shares: Nikola Jokic
WPA: DeMar DeRozan
VORP: Nikola Jokic
RAPM: Rudy Gobert
DPM: Giannis Antetokounmpo – 9:41 AM
More on this storyline
NBA Central: Charles Oakley says Giannis Antetokounmpo would come off the bench in his era 😯 (Via @SLAMonline | h/t @AhnFireDigital ) -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / February 26, 2022
For years, Robertson would be shunned from a league that never attempted to find a place for him. But the players, the owners and the game won because Robertson demanded more. His fight delayed the merger of the NBA and the ABA for six years, and the 1976 settlement resulted in the Oscar Robertson Rule, which pushed players toward free agency and helped establish the modern NBA. “People tried to pooh-pooh that,” Robertson said of the rule that bears his name, “like it didn’t change basketball. It changed basketball forever. How could a player make $50 million a year playing basketball? I took a lot of heat for it. I’m still taking heat for it, I guess. But I think the Oscar Robertson Rule is really what propelled basketball to where it is today. Can you imagine guys sitting on the bench, averaging three or four points a game, making $10 million? I’m happy for them because I think it was on my watch that all these things happened. I just want people to know it.” -via Washington Post / January 17, 2022
Do you believe the Warriors with KD could have beaten the 96 bulls in a seven-game Finals? Stephen Curry: Absolutely. Obviously, we will never know. But you put us on paper with them, I like our chances. I say Dubs and six. -via YouTube / January 11, 2022