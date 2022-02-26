Daily statistical milestones: Dwight Howard moves past DeMar DeRozan and more

shares
By HoopsHype |
February 26, 2022
Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.
Danny Green No. 38 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Nick Van Exel with 1,530 three-pointers. He’s now 11 away from Chris Paul
Dwight Howard No. 57 in points now
Moved ahead of DeMar DeRozan with 19,343 points. He’s now 76 away from Jamal Crawford
Kyle Lowry No. 69 in steals now
Moved ahead of Quinn Buckner with 1,339 steals. He’s now 9 away from Rickey Green
Evan Fournier No. 77 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of John Starks and Evan Fournier with 1,223 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Terrence Ross
Robert Covington No. 92 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Steve Smith with 1,150 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Wesley Person
Jordan Clarkson No. 128 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Gordon Hayward with 1,023 three-pointers. He’s now 5 away from George Hill
Jimmy Butler No. 128 in steals now
Moved ahead of Rick Barry with 1,105 steals. He’s now tied with Sam Perkins
D’Angelo Russell No. 132 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Danny Granger with 1,007 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Morris Peterson
Jonas Valanciunas No. 157 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Jerome Kersey with 6,355 rebounds. He’s now 21 away from Donyell Marshall
Thaddeus Young No. 161 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Shareef Abdur-Rahim with 6,244 rebounds. He’s now 62 away from Clifford Robinson
Reggie Jackson No. 164 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Rasual Butler with 912 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Brandon Jennings
Donovan Mitchell No. 167 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Jared Dudley, Ersan Ilyasova, Terry Rozier and Jim Jackson with 886 three-pointers. He’s now 16 away from Donyell Marshall
Terry Rozier No. 168 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Jim Jackson with 883 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Jared Dudley and Ersan Ilyasova
Fred VanVleet No. 213 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Tracy Murray with 754 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Mario Chalmers and Jayson Tatum
Davis Bertans No. 221 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Toni Kukoc, Victor Oladipo and Hubert Davis with 732 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Mark Jackson
Tony Snell No. 228 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Brandon Knight, Doug McDermott and Keith Bogans with 716 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Charlie Villanueva and Kelly Olynyk
Mason Plumlee No. 230 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Keon Clark with 572 blocks. He’s now tied with Lorenzen Wright
Reggie Jackson No. 234 in assists now
Moved ahead of Steve Smith and Don Buse with 2,926 assists. He’s now 2 away from Giannis Antetokounmpo
Gary Harris No. 239 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Bobby Jackson, Kent Bazemore, Garrett Temple, Mike James and Chandler Parsons with 690 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Rodney Rogers
Elfrid Payton No. 247 in assists now
Moved ahead of Tyreke Evans and Jim Jackson with 2,853 assists. He’s now 5 away from Beno Udrih
Dennis Schroeder No. 250 in assists now
Moved ahead of Bob Dandridge with 2,848 assists. He’s now 3 away from Jim Jackson
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Law Murray
@LawMurrayTheNU
Lue credits assistant Shaun Fein for encouraging challenge on James out of bounds, and assistant Brian Shaw for encouraging finishing game with small lineup featuring Covington up front. – 1:15 AM
Andrew Greif
@AndrewGreif
Reggie Jackson said they’re not putting pressure on their injured teammates to return on any specific timetable but Jackson did smile slyly when he said, “they owe me some hardware” when they get back. – 1:10 AM
Oleh Kosel
@OlehKosel
Lithuania’s Jonas Valanciunas on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
“First of all, I want to say that my heart & prayers go to Ukrainian people. Innocent people who are suffering, dying & losing their loved ones—men who are defending country. War is not a solution. War has to stop.” pic.twitter.com/9vdeSPPo6u
– 1:09 AM
Mirjam Swanson
@MirjamSwanson
“We’re gonna hold it down until they get back,” Reggie Jackson said — adding, in jest somewhat: “They owe me some hardware when they come back.” – 1:09 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk
@NotoriousOHM
Reggie Jackson says no one is putting a timetable on Paul George to return. While the Clippers want PG back, they don’t want to see him rush back. Reggie says he and the players will do their part to hold it down until PG and Kawhi can come back. – 1:09 AM
Dave McMenamin
@mcten
F. Vogel opens up his postgame comments with a pointed rebuff of the referees’ ruling on the late challenge that found that LeBron James stepped out of bounds. He said that the whistle was on Robert Covington going out: “I disagree strongly with the ruling. I think it’s total BS” – 1:06 AM
Bill Oram
@billoram
Frank Vogel as fired up as I’ve ever seen him over the review that ruled LeBron out of bounds. “I disagree strongly with the ruling, I think it’s total BS.” Doesn’t believe LeBron stepping out of bounds was part of same play as Covington stepping out. – 1:06 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk
@NotoriousOHM
Reggie Jackson said the challenges “felt like 15 minutes.” Jackson said “it was a little bizarre” and that he was wondering how guys were feeling starting to get cold while waiting. – 1:03 AM
Law Murray
@LawMurrayTheNU
Reggie Jackson on five turnovers: “I got a few friends on that team, I was just giving them the ball…”
Said the third quarter was on him and asked his teammates for forgiveness – 1:01 AM
Andrew Greif
@AndrewGreif
Reggie Jackson: “I got a few friends on that team so I was throwing them the ball. … I told my teammates, ‘please forgive me.'” – 1:00 AM
Dave McMenamin
@mcten
Lakers had a chance to come out of the break on a high note, storming back from down 16 early to take a 4th Q lead, but the Clippers win 105-102 to extend their win streak to six straight vs LAL. LeBron 21p on 6-of-18 11r; Russ 18p on 9-of-21; Melo 18p; THT 16p; Dwight 14p 16r – 12:52 AM
Andrew Greif
@AndrewGreif
The Clippers’ Reggie Jackson couldn’t get the ball over halfcourt in time after the Lakers won their own challenge.
Lakers ball, they trail 103-102, with 17 seconds left. – 12:46 AM
Law Murray
@LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers challenge is successful.
LeBron James was out.
Covington AGAIN.
Lakers turnover gives Clippers ball with 25.6 seconds left.
Lue uses last timeout anyway with Clippers up 103-102. It’s going to come down to FTs and turnovers… – 12:40 AM
Mark Medina
@MarkG_Medina
Close call. Replays made it appear LeBron James was out of bounds by the time he threw the ball off of Robert Covington. But officials ruled otherwise. Clippers challenging the call – 12:33 AM
Law Murray
@LawMurrayTheNU
Robert Covington continues to make things happen, blows up Westbrook’s cut from James.
Lue is risking his last timeout by challenging the out of bounds ruling. Morris ATO FG over Westbrook put Clippers up 103-102 with 24.5 left. – 12:33 AM
Kyle Goon
@kylegoon
Whew, big review call for the Lakers as they get possession after Robert Covington appeared to get a steal but stepped out of bounds. – 12:32 AM
Christian Clark
@cclark_13
Jonas Valanciunas wanted to talk about Ukraine before discussing tonight’s game: “Innocent people are suffering, dying, losing their loved ones. War is not a solution. War has to stop.” – 12:30 AM
Andrew Lopez
@_Andrew_Lopez
Jonas Valanciunas, who is from Lithiuania, starts his media availability by sending his thoughts and prayers to the people of Ukraine.
“War is not the answer. War has to stop.” – 12:30 AM
Andrew Greif
@AndrewGreif
Three turnovers by Reggie Jackson in the past seven minutes, starting with the final possession of the third quarter. Lakers have five points off those miscues. Lakers up 95-90 with 5 minutes to play. – 12:18 AM
Jim Eichenhofer
@Jim_Eichenhofer
Jonas Valanciunas on @ESPNRadioNOLA
postgame, asked about what sparked #Pelicans
15-point win in Phoenix: “It was a defensive effort. We played good basketball for 48 minutes. After the break, we want to establish that we are a good team, and we’re doing it now.” – 12:00 AM
Dane Moore
@DaneMooreNBA
D’Angelo Russell on the Wolves’ 31-point loss:
“I feel the way we lost tonight, I feel like we took steps backwards. … Tonight we didn’t lose right.” – 11:44 PM
Dane Moore
@DaneMooreNBA
D’Angelo Russell on the Sixers ability to get to the free throw line:
“What’s crazy is we know that’s what they want and we try not to, and they still find a way to get it. I feel that’s more crazy than anything.” – 11:43 PM
Law Murray
@LawMurrayTheNU
Very interesting second quarter from Clippers, minutes-wise.
– Terance Mann played all 12; he only rested 1:32 in 1st quarter.
– Batum/Morris did not play at all in 2nd.
– Kennard also played entire 2nd, outscoring James 11-10
– Covington played all but 50 seconds (+12) – 11:18 PM
Jovan Buha
@jovanbuha
Halftime: Clippers 57, Lakers 47
A rough first half for the Lakers on both ends. Dwight Howard leads them w/ 14 points, 11 rebounds and 3 blocks. LeBron James has 14 points and 5 rebounds. LA is shooting just 3 of 16 (18.8%) on 3s. They have more turnovers (7) than assists (6). – 11:14 PM
Anthony Chiang
@Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler says Tom Thibodeau doesn’t talk to him anymore.
“I think he’s mad because we beat him all the time,” Butler said with a smile. – 11:08 PM
Ira Winderman
@IraHeatBeat
Five Degrees of Heat from Friday night’s 115-100 victory in New York. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…
1. Ensemble approach again comes out ahead.
2. Jimmy Butler saved by video review.
3. Tyler Herro returns with a bang.
4. R.J. Barrett nearly unstoppable.
5. Heat to keep Highsmith. – 11:08 PM
Brady Hawk
@BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler on Spo challenging to switch his foul onto Duncan Robinson:
“Duncan out there hacking. That’s Duncan’s fault.” – 11:03 PM
Mike Trudell
@LakersReporter
Dwight Howard is 5 for 9 for 14 points, but the rest of the Lakers are just 8 for 29, including 1 for 13 from 3, as they trail 46-33 with 5:15 left in the 2nd Q.
Bench is a combined 2 for 11, compared to LAC’s bench going 9 for 14 (Kennard 3 for 3 from 3). – 11:01 PM
Law Murray
@LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers have now outplayed lineups with solo Bron and solo Russ. Dwight Howard eating very well, but non-Dwight Lakers have 19 points on 8/28 FGs.
It’s a 46-33 lead for Clippers with 5:15 left in first half. – 11:00 PM
Mark Medina
@MarkG_Medina
Dwight Howard has shown a much better version of himself tonight than for most of the season. Has excelled in all the hustle plays so far – 10:55 PM
Bill Oram
@billoram
Dwight Howard up to 12 points and 10 rebounds in just 10 minutes. Super impactful start for Dwight. – 10:54 PM
Andrew Greif
@AndrewGreif
Robert Covington goes off the dribble to get around LeBron and feed Hartenstein for a floater. RoCo’s off-the-dribble creation has been a pleasant surprise, Ty Lue has said. – 10:47 PM
Law Murray
@LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers held Lakers to 32% FGs, 0/10 3s in first quarter to take a 24-22 lead.
Nicolas Batum blocked a 3 to go with a couple of assists. Will be interesting to see how Robert Covington impacts this game; they’re going to need him to make shots in addition to the stocks. – 10:43 PM
Andrew Greif
@AndrewGreif
Clippers’ task going forward is keeping Dwight Howard off the boards after he got nine boards in 10 minutes. Clippers *as a team* grabbed 14 rebounds. – 10:43 PM
Jovan Buha
@jovanbuha
First quarter: Clippers 24, Lakers 22
Dwight Howard leads the Lakers with 8 points and 9 rebounds (5 offensive). LeBron James and Russell Westbrook are a combined 4 of 11. The Lakers are 0 of 10 on 3-pointers. The new starting group was clunky offensively. – 10:42 PM
Eddie Sefko
@ESefko
Mavericks up 84-80 as defense remains optional. Still 3:33 left in the third. Luka with a double-double so far, 15 points and 11 helpers. Also four fouls. Dwight Powell with 22 points on 9-of-11 shooting. – 10:38 PM
Law Murray
@LawMurrayTheNU
Kawhi, PG, Norm all here.
Clippers up 22-20 in a game that neither team has led by more than 4 points.
Dwight Howard has as many rebounds (9) as entire Clippers team.
Lakers have missed all 7 3s so far. – 10:35 PM
Law Murray
@LawMurrayTheNU
Evenly matched start here at the arena that these teams play in.
Marcus Morris Sr. has all 6 points for Clippers, while Los Angeles has field goals by LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Dwight Howard.
Tie game with 7:49 left in opening quarter of play. – 10:23 PM
Tim Bontemps
@TimBontemps
Philly opens the fourth quarter with Tyrese Maxey, James Harden, Danny Green, Tobias Harris and Paul Millsap on the court. – 10:02 PM
Fred Katz
@FredKatz
Through three quarters, the Heat lead the Knicks 90-85.
• Barrett 39 & 6, 12-18 FGs, 6-11 FGs
• Fournier 13 pts
• Randle 11-7-8
• Burks 12 & 7
• Butler 20 pts
• Adebayo 12-12-4 – 9:43 PM
Anthony Chiang
@Anthony_Chiang
End of third quarter: Heat 90, Knicks 85. Jimmy Butler with 14 of his team-high 20 points in the third quarter. There have been 55 free throws in this game. – 9:42 PM
Mirjam Swanson
@MirjamSwanson
Welcome back, LA basketball:
LAC
Marcus Morris Sr.
Nicolas Batum
Ivica Zubac
Terance Mann
Reggie Jackson
LAL
LeBron James
Trevor Ariza
Dwight Howard
Austin Reaves
Russell Westbrook – 9:33 PM
Jovan Buha
@jovanbuha
Lakers’ starters vs. the Clippers:
Dwight Howard
LeBron James
Trevor Ariza
Austin Reaves
Russell Westbrook – 9:33 PM
Jon Krawczynski
@JonKrawczynski
Another strong game for D’Angelo Russell with 19 on 6-10. This game would be all the way out of hand if not for him. And it’s teetering on that brink right now – 9:32 PM
Bill Oram
@billoram
Austin Reaves getting his first career start tonight along with Trevor Ariza, Dwight Howard, LeBron and Russ – 9:31 PM
Ky Carlin
@Ky_Carlin
Woah. Matisse Thybulle rose up and slammed home a missed Danny Green triple at the buzzer. Philly will carry a 65-49 lead into the half. James Harden is up to 17 points and 5 assists and Joel Embiid has 14 and 7 rebounds. #Sixers
– 9:17 PM
Callie Caplan
@CallieCaplan
Mavs have started 7 of 7 from the field (including a Dwight Powell 3-pointer, so you know it’s legit) and are on track to never miss another basket again. – 9:14 PM
Dane Moore
@DaneMooreNBA
I don’t want to say DLo is as good as Chris Paul at the rip through. But I don’t know how you can make much distinction — DLo gets it every time they’re at four team fouls. – 9:08 PM
Brady Hawk
@BradyHawk305
Great sequence right there
Tyler Herro stays right with Fournier for the perfect contest, then Kyle wastes no time getting down the floor
Great pass, and great tip in from Omer
The PnR attack has kept them in it – 8:31 PM
Dane Moore
@DaneMooreNBA
Like he did last night, DLo getting all the way to the rim early tonight.
A big change. For the season, DLo has taken 120 shots from within 5 feet and 393 shots from 3-point range. – 8:30 PM
Christian Clark
@cclark_13
Pels are sticking with the jumbo lineup. Starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Jaxson Hayes
Jonas Valanciunas – 8:29 PM
Anthony Chiang
@Anthony_Chiang
End of first quarter: Knicks 32, Heat 30. After New York started the game with a 10-0 run, Miami narrowed the gap with the help of nine points from Kyle Lowry and eight points off the bench from Tyler Herro. – 8:19 PM
Fred Katz
@FredKatz
Through one quarter, the Knicks lead the Heat 32-30.
• Barrett 13 & 3
• Randle 6 pts, 3 asts
• Fournier 5 pts
• Burks 4 & 3
• Lowry 9 pts
• Adebayo 4 & 7 – 8:18 PM
Ira Winderman
@IraHeatBeat
Down 10 early, Heat close within 32-30 of Knicks at end of first period. Lowry with nine points, Adebayo with seven rebounds. – 8:18 PM
Brady Hawk
@BradyHawk305
As Lowry exits for Vincent, should be said that it’s a good thing to see Lowry activating his scoring ability when needed
Important – 8:03 PM
Ian Begley
@IanBegley
Alec Burks is starting for NYK tonight alongside RJ Barrett, Evan Fournier, Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson. When asked about Burks’ impact before the game, Thibodeau cited NYK’s net rating with Burks at lead guard w/starters. That lineup is +27 over 201 minutes, per @NBAcom
. – 7:20 PM
Ira Winderman
@IraHeatBeat
Heat starters: Bam Adebayo, P.J. Tucker, Jimmy Butler, Duncan Robinson, Kyle Lowry.
Knicks starters: Alec Burks, Evan Fournier, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson. – 7:19 PM
Dane Moore
@DaneMooreNBA
My @PrizePicks
for Wolves-Sixers
Vando over 16.5 pts + rebs + asts
– might get there on rebounds alone
DLo over 19.5 points
Embiid over 11.5 rebounds
– double digit rebs in 12 of last 14 (+ Wolves rebounding problems)
Thybulle over 8.5 points + rebs + asts – 7:08 PM
Ira Winderman
@IraHeatBeat
Putting Jimmy Butler’s $25,000 NBA fine in perspective:
Jimmy Butler Big Face Coffee Road kit, “a $25,000 suitcase/travel kit that includes a scale, manual hand grinder, Fellow electric kettle, Chemex, logo mugs, ‘BF X01/X02 blend beans,’ and various other merch and supplies.” pic.twitter.com/gQ4x3NXxib
– 6:51 PM
Josh Lewenberg
@JLew1050
Khem Birch will start in Anunoby’s place, with Thad Young playing a key role off the bench.
Nurse said Young has picked things up quickly (“you can tell he’s been around”) and will be “vitally important” with OG out. – 5:56 PM
Vivek Jacob
@vivekmjacob
Nurse says Thad Young has picked things up pretty quickly and is going to be “vitally important” with Anunoby out. – 5:41 PM
Stefan Bondy
@SBondyNYDN
Jimmy Butler probably won’t be in a good mood before tonight’s game against the Knicks. He was just fined 25k for violating media access rules at All-Star weekend. – 4:06 PM
Melissa Rohlin
@melissarohlin
Miami’s Jimmy Butler has been fined $25,000 for violating league rules governing media interview access, per the NBA. He failed to comply with his media availability obligations during NBA All-Star 2022, including following the game on Sunday night. – 4:05 PM
Anthony Chiang
@Anthony_Chiang
NBA announces $25,000 fine for Jimmy Butler “for violating league rules governing media interview access and for his noncompliance with the resulting NBA investigation. This results from Butler’s failure to comply with his media availability obligations during NBA All-Star 2022.” – 4:04 PM
Ira Winderman
@IraHeatBeat
Per the NBA: “Jimmy Butler has been fined $25,000 for violating league rules governing media interview access and for his noncompliance with the resulting NBA investigation. This results from Butler’s failure to comply with his media availability obligations during NBA All-Star.” – 4:04 PM
JD Shaw
@JShawNBA
Heat star Jimmy Butler has been fined $25,000 for violating NBA rules governing media interview access during NBA All-Star 2022 and after the game. He also didn’t comply with the league’s investigation. – 4:03 PM
Kristian Winfield
@Krisplashed
The NBA just fined Jimmy Butler $25,000 for failure to comply with his media availability obligations during NBA All-Star 2022, including following the game on Sunday night. – 4:03 PM
Chris Haynes
@ChrisBHaynes
Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler has been fined $25,000 for violating league rules governing media interview access during All-Star Weekend and for his noncompliance with the resulting NBA investigation. – 4:02 PM
Dane Moore
@DaneMooreNBA
ESPN published their Real Plus-Minus stat for the first time today. Here’s how the Wolves rank relative to the rest of the league when measured by that metric…
DLo: 18th
KAT: 30
Ant: 44
Beverley: 84
Vando: 112
McDaniels: 200
Nowell: 210
Reid: 229
Knight: 270
Beasley: 277 – 2:48 PM