Draymond Green takes positive step in return from injury

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
“My progress has been tremendous. Where I am today, if you knew where I was eight weeks ago, seven weeks ago, it’s night and day.”
The latest on Draymond Green and his back injury: espn.com/nba/story/_/id…6:46 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Draymond Green talked to reporters after getting in a non-contact practice today. Return timeline is still vague. Said he is “getting my explosiveness back, getting my wind back.” Contact scrimmaging would be next.
Here is a soundbite from Draymond pic.twitter.com/Yus5IkBxXE5:53 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Draymond Green went through the Warriors non-contact practice today. Kerr: “Some shooting. Some 5-on-0. Some drill work…Looked great physically. That’s a very positive step.” – 4:21 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Draymond Green getting some reps in at today’s Warriors practice. pic.twitter.com/p7M3CTYvAc4:18 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Draymond Green putting in work Warriors practice today at Chase Center pic.twitter.com/pAJ15VAB3K4:16 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Draymond Green getting some shots up after practice today. Still no timetable for his return. pic.twitter.com/mynQujvr9w4:11 PM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Even Draymond Green must have been impressed by Rudy Gobert’s iso defense on Luka Doncic down the stretch. The 3-time DPOY was up for the challenge against one of the league’s most lethal offensive weapons. – 11:16 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Rudy Gobert, when asked a follow-up about the ongoing Draymond commentary, and, more generally, the perception of him among his peers in the league. pic.twitter.com/hlCR34JNDF7:44 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz
Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, when asked about Draymond Green’s comments about him during the TBS broadcast of the All-Star Game. pic.twitter.com/r5205qlv1I7:14 PM

