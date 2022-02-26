Grizzlies vs. Bulls: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Memphis Grizzlies (41-20) play against the Chicago Bulls (21-21) at United Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Saturday February 26, 2022
Memphis Grizzlies 89, Chicago Bulls 74 (Q3 01:42)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
20 boards tonight for @Steven Adams.
…..and counting. pic.twitter.com/nwLSkg6Zxb – 9:46 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Ayo Dosunmu likes learning from his opponents … he’s going to night school right now! – 9:45 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Steven Adams having too much fun and just tried a no-look pass to start a fastbreak 😂😂 – 9:44 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
TOUCH THE SKY ✈️
@Ja Morant | @Ziaire Williams pic.twitter.com/LHXxrwrhmj – 9:43 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Ja Morant, right in front of media row, after drawing that last foul: “You can’t play fucking physical with me.” – 9:40 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
There is no stopping or slowing down Ja Morant tonight. He already has 30pts and we are just in the 3rd qtr. – 9:40 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
straight ultralight beams.
12 in the third quarter. 3/3 from deep for @Ja Morant pic.twitter.com/QToJHikwHx – 9:40 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant is taking the Bulls to school. Class is in session. Sheesh. – 9:40 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Memphis up 74-64. 6:35 left. Adams: 12pts 17reb. Morant with 24. Bulls: LaVine: 21 DeRozan: 10. Green: 12pts – 9:35 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Zach LaVine didn’t look quite in-rhythm against Atlanta, or in first quarter vs. Memphis
But he’s now up to 21 points on 7-14 shooting, 3-4 from 3-point range. Has made 5 of last 6 FGA after starting 2-8 – 9:34 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Coby White tries to set up Javonte Green for an alley-oop on the fast break, but it’s too high and out of control.
Ja Morant succesfully pulls off the same play on the other end to Williams. – 9:34 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
ZACH TAKING FLIGHT.
@NBCSChicago | @Zach LaVine pic.twitter.com/VaXQjg1SDz – 9:33 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Where are you listening to @Chicago Bulls radio? @670TheScore @Chicago Bulls radio @Audacy – 9:29 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Chants of “Bobby! Bobby!” fill the air here in Milwaukee after Portis drains a triple. He is beloved here. The transformation he’s made over the last few years since leaving Chicago is something. – 9:23 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
👁: Grizzlies to the Western Conference Finals
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
A grind it out game here in Chicago. Bulls down 59-52. Halftime on @670TheScore @Chicago Bulls radio – 9:10 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Bulls narrowly win the second quarter, but enter the locker room down 59-52.
Javonte Green (12 pts) and Zach LaVine (12 pts) the only Bulls in double digits. DeRozan shooting 20%.
Ja Morant (13 pts) and Steven Adams (11 pts, 15 rbds) making things tough for the Bulls. – 9:10 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
After 3s by LaVine and White, #Bulls head into half trailing Memphis 59-52. LaVine & Green have 12 each. DeRozan 2-10 FG for 7 pts.
Ja Morant has 16 pts, Steven Adams 11 & 15, looking like Boerwinkle out there. – 9:10 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Grizzlies 59, Bulls 52 at half
Green 12 points, 5-5 FGs
LaVine 12 points
DeRozan 7 pts, 2-10 FGs
Morant 16 pts
Adams 11 points, 15 rebounds, 4 assists – 9:09 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Coby White left corner 3…Bulls within 7 at the break 59-52. Green and LaVine each with 12. Adams: 11pts 15 reb. Morant: 13pts – 9:08 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Halftime: Grizzlies 59, Bulls 52
Javonte Green and Zach LaVine have 12 points apiece
Ja Morant leads with 13 for Memphis, who scored 38 points in paint – 9:08 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
HE GOT IT ON REMOTE CONTROL 🔥
@Ja Morant | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/NqlEWCoQXF – 9:08 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Nah man it’s no way Ja Morant even saw the rim on that 360 layup 🌪😳 – 9:06 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Who what where when how on earth did JA MORANT just do that?!?! – 9:05 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
After shooting 3-of-17 against the Bulls on Thursday, Trae Young is approaching his career-high of 17 shots made in a game.
He’s 14-of-17 tonight and has 32 points. Hawks up 16 over the Raptors – 9:02 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Grizzlies are going to win the title if Steven Adams is allowed to lean into every screen like he is tonight. #Bulls are down 51-37 looking at a steep climb in this one. – 9:00 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Bulls first half in a nutshell…
DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine: 12 points, 4-for-18 shooting.
Javonte Green: nine points, 4-for-4 shooting. – 9:00 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
You can apply this same thought to plenty of teams, but the Bulls have no answer for the Morant/Adams pick-and-roll. – 8:59 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Memphs up 51-37. Boards: Memphis 29-18. 3:21 left 2nd. Grizziies putting on a defensive clinic. – 8:59 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
WOO ON A POGO STICK.
@NBCSChicago | @Javonte Green pic.twitter.com/ieTmxhK79s – 8:59 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
gotta give 12 the assist for this 🥽
@Ja Morant | @Steven Adams pic.twitter.com/0ZnhBnZWNj – 8:58 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Deebo’s getting to his spots.
@NBCSChicago | @DeMar DeRozan pic.twitter.com/yXXXssC42c – 8:51 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Great responses to our, ” One word to describe the 21-22 Bulls” Mine? Resilient – 8:51 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls on a 12-4 run. Deebo with 6. Green 7pts. Memphis 41-34 8:10 left 2nd. – 8:48 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
DeRozan finally sinks his first shot from the field with 8:10 left in the half after missing his first seven.
Memphis take a timeout as the Bulls pull back within seven. – 8:48 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Bane racked em real quick for the deuce to begin the deuce quarter – 8:43 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
ANOTHER 30+ point first quarter from the gang.
We lead 31-22 after 1.
🐻 @Ja Morant 9 points
🐻 @Steven Adams 9 points 11 reb, 2 ast
🐻 21 rebounds pic.twitter.com/mCGZizS2Qn – 8:43 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Steven Adams stuffed the stat sheet in the 1st qtr: 9PTS, 11reb, 2ast – 8:42 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
After struggling shooting in the Hawks’ loss to the Bulls (3-17 FG) Thursday, Trae Young has 25 points, going 11-14 FG (0-1 from 3, 3-3 FT) at halftime tonight.
Also has six assists.
Hawks lead the Raptors, 66-58. – 8:41 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Grizzlies close out the opening period with a 9pt lead after going up by as much as 13 points
Ja got 9pts & Adams with a near double double 9pts 11reb – 8:40 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Memphis and Phoenix seem very similar. Both teams did great job of filling roster with long, versatile players. Tough to deal with on both ends, especially when there’s a good anchor at center and superstars in back court. – 8:40 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
After 1..Bulls 31-22. Adams 9pts 11 rebMorant 9pts. Bulls: Vooch: 8pts 5 reb. DD: 2pts. Zach: 5pts – 8:40 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
The Grizzlies take a 31-22 lead out of the first half.
DeRozan has only scored 2 points.
LaVine: 5 points, 2 assists
Vooch: 8 points, 5 rebounds
Ja Morant: 9 points
Steven Adams: 9 points, 11 rebounds – 8:40 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Grizzlies lead Bulls 31-22 after first quarter
• Steven Adams had 9-11-2 in 9 minutes
• Grizz matched Bulls’ scoring with paint points alone (22)
• DeMar DeRozan (0-5), Zach LaVine (2-7) a combined 2-12 from field, but Nikola Vucevic (8 points, 5 rebounds) stabilized a bit – 8:39 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Derrick wanted it more 😤
@NBCSChicago | @Derrick Jones Jr. pic.twitter.com/wupaciRlbK – 8:39 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
1st quarter stats:
DeRozan 2 pts, 0-5 FGs
Steven Adams 11 rebounds, Bulls 13 rebounds – 8:39 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
DeRozan is 0-for-5 from the field, finally on the board with 2 free throws as 1stQ about to end. #Bulls – 8:38 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls have been calling for fouls all 1stQ, now Tristan Thompson draws two in his first 1:03 on the floor. – 8:36 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
pump the brakes and drive slow homie 💨 pic.twitter.com/0UDZaSsmO3 – 8:35 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
UNI wins the Missouri Valley regular-season championship.
AJ Green could have gone with his father to Iowa State, but stayed in Cedar Falls and finished with 32 points tonight in the victory over Loyola Chicago. – 8:31 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
West Chicago’s John Konchar picks up Grizzlies first foul of the game at the 3:02 mark of the 1stQ. #Bulls down early 26-17 – 8:31 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Good news on the Alex Caruso front … finally …
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2022/2/2… – 8:27 PM
Good news on the Alex Caruso front … finally …
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Steven Adams is eating the Bulls up right now. Six points and already *ten* rebounds in eight minutes. Five of those are offensive boards.
On his latest rebound, he spun and immediately threw a QB pass to the opposite end for a Zaire Williams layup. – 8:26 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
6 points & 10 rebounds already for @Steven Adams pic.twitter.com/G0GegVNnGZ – 8:25 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Good for Steven Adams to show Chicago what a quarterback looks like. – 8:25 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Adams got 9 rebounds alone
Chicago has four as a team!
Adams hands got vacuum suctions in em – 8:25 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Eight rebounds for Steven Adams. They haven’t even played five minutes. – 8:22 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
that @Ja Morant bink bink into the float 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ytB6vI9uPG – 8:20 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
One word to describe @Chicago Bulls 21-22 season..I’lll give you a shout out on @670TheScore – 8:19 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Grizzlies, who entered play 1st in NBA in offensive rebounds and 2nd-chance points per game, have 4 offensive boards and 4 second-chance points in first 2:34 – 8:16 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Donovan went after two different refs when that timeout began. Think DeMar thought he should have gotten calls on both ends. #Bulls – 8:16 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Somebody check if this is the fastest first bucket in NBA history 👀
@NBCSChicago | @Javonte Green pic.twitter.com/0yOEt79Xiv – 8:16 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Adams with back to back buckets to get the party started for the Grizzlies – 8:16 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Maybe the one time this season Steven Adams winning the tip was unfortunate. – 8:13 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
We got free basketball in Cedar Falls to determine the Missouri Valley champion.
Loyola Chicago vs. UNI. – 8:13 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
After the first quarter: Raptors 37, Hawks 32
Trae Young rebounding nicely after struggling vs. Chicago: 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-2 FT), 3 assists – 8:07 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Griz coach Taylor Jenkins said Ja Morant is feeling really good after treatment yesterday. His hip cramped up during Thu’s game at Minnesota, stretched it out and returned. #Bulls – 8:04 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
starting 5⃣ vs. @Chicago Bulls
1⃣2⃣ @Ja Morant
2⃣2⃣ @Desmond Bane
8⃣ @Ziaire Williams
1⃣3⃣ @jarenjacksonjr
4⃣ @RealStevenAdams
@Verizon | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/7UwAstiY5r – 8:03 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Ja Morant just walked from Grizzlies locker room through the players tunnel and onto the court with a Memphis staffer trailing him with a large speaker blaring loud music.
Hey, @Rob Schaefer, gonna need that for next game’s walk to press row. – 8:02 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
When #Bulls played at Memphis on MLK Day, DeRozan hit 10 of 24 shots for 24 pts. Saw a lot of Jaren Jackson Jr. in that game, will be interesting to see how that matchup goes tonight. #Bulls didn’t have LaVine, Green or DJJ that day. – 8:01 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Coby is ready to go.
@therabody | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/neuUb7b5ud – 7:58 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
it’s almost dat time.
grizz twitter let us know where you’re tapped in from ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Wko73gkPgw – 7:56 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls ball is rollin @Chicago Bulls @670TheScore @Audacy pic.twitter.com/qeDidva3QQ – 7:49 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
so much love for the M in the chi 💙 pic.twitter.com/WwjDSsNjGL – 7:30 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Starters against Memphis.
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/bl6To5fW0H – 7:30 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
come up in the spot looking extra fly 💧 pic.twitter.com/PrZ45xdDuX – 7:15 PM
Ja Morant @JaMorant
undefeated in conference ‼️‼️ congrats gang 🐎🐎 job still not done .
#RacerNation – 7:14 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Woo brought out the Dark Concord Jordan 2s.
@Javonte Green | #BullsKicks pic.twitter.com/kM1xrBSMC8 – 7:12 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
DeMar DeRozan is lighting the league up. He has scored 35 or more in eight straight games. He had 24 points vs . Memphis on MLK Day.
Do the Grizzlies hold DeMar under 35 points today? – 6:46 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Against the Bulls on 2/24, Danilo Gallinari notched 26 points, in addition to nine rebounds. It marked his ninth career outing of 26+ points and 9+ rebounds and the first time doing so since 3/31/19. Gallo’s netted 25+ points in two of his last three outings. – 6:37 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Coach Jenkins said Ja Morant is feeling good after getting treatments yesterday. He described it as just tightness. – 6:37 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Made popular by Marcin Gortat & Steven Adams, Pistons’ Isaiah Stewart is starting to master the art of the “highway” screen.
I dove into the film to show how Detroit’s ballhandlers are coasting down “Route 28” with “Highway Zay” in the PNR (sub for $1): https://t.co/O1kwunosob pic.twitter.com/Xx1njifJm4 – 6:04 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
It’s Bulls vs. Grizzlies at home tonight, and we’re giving away another @goaawol shirt.
RT now for a chance to win – the only way to get this shirt. pic.twitter.com/Rfr7P4Talx – 6:00 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls… Bulls….Bulls Join us tonight @Chicago Bulls radio @670TheScore @Audacy @Chicago Bulls radio network 6:45 pre pic.twitter.com/PkQt6Yq3mh – 5:25 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Chicago State pulls one of the biggest upsets of the entire season with a win over New Mexico State. – 4:58 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Today marks the 13th year of the passing of Johnny “Red” Kerr and Norm Van Lier. ..two @bulls icons and legends. Forever in our hearts . They are missed EVERY day. pic.twitter.com/o9bPm0XPG6 – 4:55 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat at Nets dumped Thursday by TNT, in favor of Grizzlies-Celtics. – 3:16 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
The Bulls are staring down a brutal rest-of-season slate — with a lot at stake as it relates to seeding — but are approaching the stretch run as an opportunity to grow
nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 3:15 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Heading into tonight’s game at UC, Memphis has lost two in a row after winning 22 of 28.
–Grizzlies make a habit of starting fast, 12 straight games scoring 30+ in 1stQ.
-Ja Morant limped off at one point vs. Min, but is not listed on injury report. #Bulls – 2:58 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The Memphis Grizzlies had four games added to NBA TV three weeks ago. Now a TNT game against arguably the NBA’s hottest team has been flexed onto the schedule.
Story: commercialappeal.com/story/sports/2… – 2:56 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
The new East standings…
Celtics just 4 games out of the East lead…1 1/2 games out of 3rd.
(Boston has clinched tiebreakers with Miami and Cleveland. They lead the season series with Milwaukee, Toronto and Brooklyn. 1-1 with Chicago.) pic.twitter.com/PtRyTtSBj7 – 2:42 PM
The new East standings…
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
TNT dumps Heat against Brooklyn Thursday and replaces it with Memphis Boston – 2:33 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
The Memphis at Boston game on Thursday has replaced #Nets–#Heat on #TNT. #celtics #grizzlies – 2:25 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Some NBA flex scheduling for next Thursday: TNT is dropping the Nets-Heat game and showing the Grizzlies-Celtics game instead. – 2:22 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Ja Morant and rise of Celtics earning a wider audience. TNT has picked up the March 3 Grizzlies at Boston game.
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls are 18 games over .500 for 1st time since finishing 2014-15 season at 50-32.
If they beat Grizzlies tonight, they’re 19 games over .500 for 1st time since finishing lockout-shortened 2011-12 season at 50-16. – 2:20 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
NATIONAL TV UPDATE:
The Memphis Grizzlies vs Boston Celtics game on March 3 is replacing Miami Heat vs Brooklyn Nets
Grizzlies get another national TV game. – 2:13 PM
NATIONAL TV UPDATE:
