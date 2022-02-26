Kings vs. Nuggets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Sacramento Kings (22-39) play against the Denver Nuggets (25-25) at Ball Arena
Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Saturday February 26, 2022
Sacramento Kings 33, Denver Nuggets 41 (Q2 08:33)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Michael Singer @msinger
What are Joker and Jamal thinking here? pic.twitter.com/XgywVZf0ck – 9:46 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Davion Mitchell and Jeremy Lamb have a combined 5 turnovers early off the bench. Rough. 41-33 Nuggets. – 9:45 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Bones needs some adamantium ankles. Definitely twisted it again. – 9:43 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets just went on a 10-1 run to end the quarter after DeMarcus Cousins checked in. Cousins picked up two screen assists on the Nuggets’ last two baskets of the quarter, then knocked in two free-throws to give Denver an eight point lead. – 9:39 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
This Nuggets offense right now, Kings boosted, has been awesome to watch for the last five quarters. Denver’s doing some really impressive things. They probably could have scored 45 that quarter. – 9:39 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets up 38-30 after one against the Kings. Buried six 3-pointers, dished 12 assists.
And then you realize they played 10 guys in the first quarter, without Zeke/MPJ/Jamal. When healthy, this team can go 13 deep. – 9:39 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Great close to the quarter for Bones and the bench. Excited to see Boogie vs Sabonis in the 2nd quarter. – 9:38 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings trail 38-30 heading to the second in Denver. 9 points, 3 assists for Fox. Sabonis in early foul trouble. – 9:38 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
AG rn 🔥🔥
5-5 from the field with 12 points… and it’s not even the second quarter 😏 pic.twitter.com/gsjKq4M9n7 – 9:37 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
There’s a lot of potential in the Bones-Boogie pairing (nickname and otherwise). – 9:36 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Jokic doesn’t wanna shoot, but he’s definitely helping Denver with that passing so far. Gonna have to find a way to get the ball in the basket eventually though, and Denver has to clean up this transition defense. – 9:34 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The Kings are sending so many bodies at Jokić that he almost has to pass in a lot of these situations. – 9:32 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
The ball movement to an AG3 😮💨 We love to see it. pic.twitter.com/Is2ET8hruJ – 9:29 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Aaron Gordon and Will Barton needed the rest over the All Star Break, got it, and look really good honestly. Of course, it’s also the Kings. – 9:27 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Lyles with the corner 3. Kings holding tough. Down 24-22 in the first, despite a hot start from Nuggets. – 9:27 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Aaron Gordon is lighting the Kings up right now. He has 12 points on 5-of-5 shooting in seven minutes. – 9:26 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
When Nikola Jokic protests a call to Tony Brothers, does he open the conversation with “brother”? – 9:23 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Wow. Bad foul on Sabonis on a grab of Jokic. That’s 2 on Sabonis with 6:27 remaining in the 1Q. – 9:22 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Vlatko Cancar (tan sweatsuit) is out of the walking boot. pic.twitter.com/nsO0YWUwcS – 9:20 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Biggest thing for the Nuggets post ASB is how fantastic Will Barton and Aaron Gordon look physically. – 9:18 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
First rage timeout is not Malone’s. Gentry is developing an eye twitch from seeing this much of Jokic in a week, and is trying to get his squad aligned. – 9:15 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets open the game 3 for 3 from 3-point range. Monte, AG and Will all bury them to force SAC TO.
Bones Hyland bolts out to halfcourt to greet his guys. – 9:13 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Nuggets hit 3 straight 3-balls to open the first. Timeout Kings with 9:33 remaining in 1Q. 9-3 Nuggets. – 9:13 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Monte Morris, Aaron Gordon and Will Barton III hits 3s on Denver’s first three possessions. Sacramento takes a timeout 1:27 into the game with the Nuggets up 9-3. – 9:13 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Justin Holiday drops in a triple to open the scoring for Sacramento. 3-3. – 9:12 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Tony Brothers is officiating Nuggets-Kings tonight in Denver. I believe it’s the first time he’s officiated a Nuggets game since ejecting Nikola Jokic in December. – 9:00 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Tony Brothers is reffing Nuggets-Kings, and @Matt Moore nearly screamed to me “OH IVE GOTTA BET THE KINGS” – 8:59 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets starters vs. Sacramento
Monte Morris
Will Barton
Aaron Gordon
Jeff Green
Nikola Jokic – 8:43 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Jamal Murray isn’t on the court for pregame warmups. Michael Porter Jr. is going through normal warmup. Looks pretty good. – 8:38 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Tonight’s Starting Lineup powered by @Verizon ⤵️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Justin Holiday
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 @Moe Harkless
👑 @Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/vj4XeyPWF6 – 8:32 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings starters vs. Nuggets:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Justin Holiday
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Maurice Harkless
C – Domantas Sabonis – 8:32 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
The first 🖐 on the court tonight in front of Nuggets Nation 🍿 pic.twitter.com/lEV1N7wDO7 – 8:30 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Monte’s got his Cyclone family at Ball tonight 🥺🙌 pic.twitter.com/rUzaDrDdFc – 8:17 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Nuggets Nation, you’re incredible. We’re all behind you, @NuggetfanVicki! pic.twitter.com/qCtLfNtuE5 – 8:02 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Monte Morris meeting his crew of @CycloneATH fans pregame in Denver! @BigGameTae @CycloneMBB pic.twitter.com/1CMRQEfe4O – 7:48 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone on his time with DeMarcus Cousins in Sacramento: “It was short-lived, which was unfortunate. He got viral meningitis. Then I was fired shortly thereafter. Probably the best thing that ever happened to me.” – 7:47 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Iowa State showed out for Monte Morris tonight. pic.twitter.com/RlcmMzfrcC – 7:44 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
In his pregame availability, Alvin Gentry says Richaun Holmes is out again tonight with the sore back when the Kings meet the Nuggets in Denver. – 7:43 PM
Kyle Draper @KyleDraperTV
Just posted a photo @ Denver, Colorado instagram.com/p/CadgTp8MdUP/… – 7:42 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
“He’s very much concerned. As things escalate over there, you just have no idea what’s going on and communication has gotten that much more difficult. I just make sure he knows we’re thinking about him and we’re concerned about his family.” — Alvin Gentry on Alex Len/Ukraine – 7:40 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
The detail in this Fast Fact impressed Admin, can’t lie.
Sign up and bet $1 on any NBA game with @PointsBetUSA and get $100 in Free Bets!
➡️ https://t.co/aEolNKZ6Nw
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/sLpLEG0Nqk – 7:32 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
According to Alvin Gentry, Richaun Holmes is out again tonight when the Kings take on the Nuggets in Denver. – 7:32 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings center Richaun Holmes (back) is out again tonight vs. the Nuggets. – 7:32 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Good luck to our friends up the road as they kick off the season!
#Rapids96 x #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/yh2czscrzl – 3:06 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
The last time I saw a college big man play with a motor like Oscar Tshiebwe was Domantas Sabonis. – 3:02 PM
