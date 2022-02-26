Kings vs. Nuggets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Sacramento Kings (22-39) play against the Denver Nuggets (34-25) at Ball Arena
The Sacramento Kings are spending $5,929,902 per win while the Denver Nuggets are spending $4,076,423 per win
Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Saturday February 26, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Altitude 2
Away TV: NBC Sports Californi
Home Radio: KKSE 92.5FM
Away Radio: KHTK Sports 1140 AM
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@johnschuhmann
Some Horns Duck-In plays from the Nuggets, Sixers & Celtics (today). pic.twitter.com/7Wn855rX5q – 12:31 PM
@JandersonSacBee
Kings gameday live: Fox explains NFT project fiasco; Nuggets sign Cousins; Holmes’ status sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 12:21 PM
@NorCalNoel916
It’s Day 2 of the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Basketball Championships at Golden 1 Center. Let’s go! pic.twitter.com/PozbEUrKu2 – 11:40 AM