Kings vs. Nuggets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Kings vs. Nuggets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

Kings vs. Nuggets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

February 26, 2022- by

By |

The Sacramento Kings (22-39) play against the Denver Nuggets (34-25) at Ball Arena

The Sacramento Kings are spending $5,929,902 per win while the Denver Nuggets are spending $4,076,423 per win

Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Saturday February 26, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Altitude 2
Away TV: NBC Sports Californi
Home Radio: KKSE 92.5FM
Away Radio: KHTK Sports 1140 AM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

John Schuhmann
@johnschuhmann
Some Horns Duck-In plays from the Nuggets, Sixers & Celtics (today). pic.twitter.com/7Wn855rX5q12:31 PM

Jason Anderson
@JandersonSacBee
Kings gameday live: Fox explains NFT project fiasco; Nuggets sign Cousins; Holmes’ status sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac…12:21 PM
Noel Harris
@NorCalNoel916
It’s Day 2 of the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Basketball Championships at Golden 1 Center. Let’s go! pic.twitter.com/PozbEUrKu211:40 AM

Denver Nuggets
@nuggets
Hey, @Rockies. You up to anything tonight? – 11:30 AM

Game previews

, ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home