Kyrie Irving recruited Anthony Davis to Boston

But as that season was getting under way, Irving was all-in. And it wasn’t just about himself. He wanted Anthony Davis, who could have been had in an offseason trade with New Orleans. “Oh, Kyrie was definitely on AD,” a Pelicans source told Heavy.com. “It was looking like Anthony Davis was going to go to Boston with Kyrie there for a stretch. That’s what Kyrie wanted,” a league executive told Heavy. “Boston would have had to work it out with New Orleans, but once Anthony made his decision of where he wanted to go, the Pelicans wouldn’t have had much choice.
Source: Steve Bulpett @ Heavy.com
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron: “I do wish we were playing better basketball.”
He said his biggest (related) issue with the season has been how few games that he, AD and Westbrook have played together. – 1:47 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Anthony Davis not here for the go-ahead alley-oop.
Turnovers and free throws… pic.twitter.com/TksY394RT3 – 12:48 AM
Dan Favale @danfavale
rich paul having to meet with the lakers in february to assure them lebron won’t look to leave or get pelinka fired for doing what lebron and ad wanted is a perfect encapsulation of this lakers season – 7:25 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Just landed in Milwaukee to see Goran Dragić is probable for tomorrow’s game against the Bucks. Kevin Durant, Ben Simmons and Joe Harris are out. It will be Kyrie Irving’s first game here since he sprained his ankle in Game 3 of the conference semifinals last season. – 5:59 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
KD will miss his 19th straight game tomorrow & the Nets are 4-14 since his injury on Jan 15.
Ben Simmons will miss his 6th since he was traded to BK on Feb 10.
Kyrie will miss 3 out of the next 4.
… 3.5 back from the 6-seed. Gonna need a flawless finish to avoid a play-in. – 5:34 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: Post-Break News Dump w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F pic.twitter.com/HS25UcwarH – 2:30 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: Awards 2.25.22 w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDCqWYd pic.twitter.com/bZKpFGaAu5 – 2:00 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Eric Adams’ COVID-19 mandate changes may not be as fast as Kyrie Irving, #Nets like. #nba @NYCMayor nypost.com/2022/02/25/kyr… via @nypostsports – 1:35 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: Post-Break News Dump w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDCqWYd pic.twitter.com/KptVxIlapp – 11:30 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers made their post-ASB goal clear at Thursday’s practice: move as far up the standings as possible.
It’s going to be challenging, especially without AD, but here are three keys to maximizing their final 24 regular-season games @The Athletic: theathletic.com/3144980/2022/0… – 11:22 AM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: Awards 2.25.22 w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F pic.twitter.com/32CNLiIIa4 – 11:00 AM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Once upon a time, Kyrie Irving really did plan on staying with the Celtics… To the point where he was out there trying to recruit Anthony Davis to join him.
That and how it all fell apart with Kyrie and the Celts…
(Posted on Heavy last night)
bit.ly/3sr4rIR – 10:31 AM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: Post-Break News Dump w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F pic.twitter.com/7P7o2Rr9I0 – 8:30 AM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: Awards 2.25.22 w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDCqWYd pic.twitter.com/54QUI3VrFt – 8:00 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Final: Celtics beat the Nets 129-106. Seth Curry with 22 in the losing effort. Jayson Tatum looked great. Dropped 30. Nets head to Milwaukee for Saturday’s game. It will be Kyrie Irving’s first in two weeks. Does Kevin Durant or Goran Dragic join him? We’ll see. – 10:05 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Nets, getting drubbed on TNT, come right back to national TV on Saturday at Milwaukee. They’ll have Kyrie for that one but probably still not Durant/Simmons/Dragic. – 9:27 PM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
I am not entirely convinced it’s a bad thing for the Celtics that they ended up with a Tatum/Jaylen team instead of a Kyrie/AD one. – 7:44 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Once upon a time, Kyrie Irving really did plan on staying with the Celtics… To the point where he was out there trying to recruit Anthony Davis to join him.
That and how it all fell apart with Kyrie and the Celts in the latest column…
bit.ly/3sr4rIR – 7:31 PM
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
Quite a tale from @Steve Bulpett about how Kyrie Irving was working on recruiting Anthony Davis to the @Boston Celtics in early 2018-19 … before everything went sour.
Great insight here:
heavy.com/sports/boston-… – 7:25 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics at Nets – Barclays Center – February 24, 2022 – Starters
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Brooklyn – Patty Mills, Seth Curry, Bruce Brown, LaMarcus Aldridge, Andre Drummond
OUT: Boston: N/A Brooklyn: Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons, Joe Harris, Goran Dragic pic.twitter.com/95S2jTkb1q – 7:01 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Am I missing something with Brooklyn still a favorite to come out of the East?
– 23 games remaining
– 3 game in L column behind TOR (#7) and 2 in the L column behind BOS (#6)
– Next 6 G: BOS, @ MIL, TOR, @ TOR, MIA, @ BOS
TBD when we see Simmons, Durant and Irving (at home) – 10:03 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kyrie Irving’s status and four other factors hanging over the Nets as they try to escape the Play-In Tournament
via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/3146566/2022/0… – 8:42 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I talk Kemba being sat in NY, Kyrie back soon?, Lakers-Rockets could have done a deal, Kings expected to trade Richaun Holmes and more. Watch, like and subscribe below. 20K on the way!
youtu.be/cw32Hzy2T4Q – 8:32 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Eric Adams ‘can’t wait’ to change vax mandate in boon for Kyrie Irving, #Nets nypost.com/2022/02/23/eri… via @nypostsports teammate @MarkWSanchez – 7:59 PM
Justin Verrier @JustinVerrier
New Group Chat w/ @Rob Mahoney and special guest
@ChrisRyan77: Does LeBron want out? Does Zion want out? Is Kyrie back in? Plus the most intriguing second-half storylines.
open.spotify.com/episode/2y9q02… – 4:53 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Nets Injury Report for Thursday night’s game vs. Boston:
Dragic (return to competition reconditioning) – OUT
Durant (left knee – MCL sprain) – OUT
Harris (left ankle surgery) – OUT
Simmons (return to competition reconditioning) – OUT
Irving – OUT – 4:34 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons, Goran Dragic and Joe Harris are all OUT for the Nets tomorrow against the Celtics. – 4:30 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets status report for tomorrow’s game against Boston: Dragic (return to competition reconditioning) – OUT
Durant (left knee – MCL sprain) – OUT
Harris (left ankle surgery) – OUT
Simmons (return to competition reconditioning) – OUT
Irving – OUT – 4:30 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
The New York City vaccine mandate may change soon and Kyrie Irving will be able to join the Brooklyn Nets in their home games
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 3:49 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash on whether Kyrie Irving would need to ramp up his conditioning to be able to play full-time: “I think he’s working towards being able to play in every game, so if the mandate is lifted, the expectation would be that he can play in all our games.” – 2:48 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nash still hopeful that NYC vax mandate gets rolled back sooner than later — but did note that Kyrie has been locked into meetings and is feeling like the possibility of playing in all games is getting a little closer. – 2:43 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
If the NYC vaccine mandate is lifted, Steve Nash said Kyrie Irving is working toward being able to play full-time. Doesn’t see him needing to ease into a heavier load should it happen. – 2:43 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
The minute the nets get the go from mayor Eric Adams, the Nets intend to use Kyrie Irving full time. No ramp up here. pic.twitter.com/eNj2Ii2mkA – 2:42 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Nash was apprised of mayor Eric Adams’ comments, says it’d be great to have Kyrie Irving full time but reminds it’s out of the #Nets control. – 2:40 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Kyrie Irving may be cleared to play home games for the Nets later this season after all masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 1:41 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Nets have two remaining questions: How soon will mandate be lifted? When will Joe Harris return? Otherwise, this team is tough.
Kyrie
Seth Curry
Kevin Durant
Ben Simmons
Andre Drummond
Patty Mills
Harris (?)
LaMarcus Aldridge
Goran Dragic
Blake Griffin
Cam Thomas – 1:28 PM
Nets have two remaining questions: How soon will mandate be lifted? When will Joe Harris return? Otherwise, this team is tough.
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
New York mayor plans to lift vaccine mandate in coming weeks, allowing Kyrie Irving to play Nets home games nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/23/new… – 1:27 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
NYC Mayor Eric Adams ‘can’t wait’ to get rid of the vaccine mandate, which would pave the way for Kyrie Irving to play Nets’ home games nj.com/nets/2022/02/n… – 12:51 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
New York City has a plan to phase out the vaccine mandate in the coming weeks, Mayor Eric Adams says, at which point Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving would be cleared for home games.
Spokesperson adds that current rules remain in place. – 12:27 PM
Tas Melas @TasMelas
Kyrie immediately after his championship, Harden talks beards with Trey, and Kristen Ledlow brings a friend by.
“No Dunks Top 75 Guests” continues.
📼: https://t.co/q1ta631Bp5
🍎: https://t.co/XjSclyJYjS
✳️: https://t.co/YpCkqbnDWC
🅰️: https://t.co/v1qudKTb56 pic.twitter.com/9Ux8vWgHui – 9:01 AM
More on this storyline
“But that’s the way it was going. I think people assumed at first that Durant would stay with Golden State, so Kyrie was courting AD to join him in Boston. It was looking good, but then Anthony and Kyrie had a little bit of a falling out for some reason. I think Kyrie fell more in love with Kevin Durant as opposed to Anthony Davis. Maybe he realized KD was possible.” Said another source when told of that remark, “‘A falling out’ is an interesting way to put it, because obviously Kyrie had a falling out with Boston at some point there.” -via Heavy.com / February 26, 2022
“Kyrie fell out of love with Boston for a couple of reasons — mostly some of the young guys that didn’t respect him as he thought they should have,” a source told Heavy.com recently. “I think it had a little bit to do with Brad (Stevens) and the way he was coaching the young players, as opposed to building everything around him. I don’t think he had any problem with Brad Stevens as a person or as a smart coach; I think he just wanted it to be more about him. It’s like, ‘He doesn’t know how to coach a superstar.’” Said another source close to the situation, “A lot of the young guys looked up to Kyrie, but there was clearly an issue there. Then you saw him getting in cahoots with KD. He had made his mind up that it was him or them. It wasn’t going to work.” Said yet another source, “He did behave different around the team the second half of that second year.” -via Heavy.com / February 26, 2022
In the wake of the Lakers not executing a transaction before last week’s NBA trade deadline, ESPN’s Ramona Shelbourne reported that the Lakers trio of Russell Westbrook, Anthony Davis, and LeBron James will likely being playing together again next year. “I’ve even heard this phrasing of this is probably going to be the roster next year too. A lot of the minimum contract guys will change, but I think this is what they got.” -via Apple Podcasts / February 19, 2022
