LeBron James: 'I see myself being with the purple and gold as long as I can play'

Asked if he could see himself with this team long term, James was as direct about his future as he’s been. “This is a franchise I see myself being with. I’m here. I’m here,” James said. “… I literally live in the moment. I do. I live in the moment. I see myself being with the purple and gold as long as I can play. “But I also have a goal that if it’s possible — I don’t even know if it’s possible — that if I can play with my son, I would love to do that. Is that like, something that any man shouldn’t want that in life? That’s like the coolest thing that could possibly happen. That doesn’t mean I don’t want to be with this franchise.”
Source: Dan Woike @ Los Angeles Times
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Does LeBron James want to stay with the Lakers for rest of his career: “I see myself being with the purple and gold as long as I can play. But I also have a goal that if it’s possible — I don’t if it’s possible — But if I can play with my son, I would love to do that.” – 2:01 AM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
LeBron James said some of his comments during All-Star weekend were twisted pic.twitter.com/OTO7rmnIOH – 1:51 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron: “I do wish we were playing better basketball.”
He said his biggest (related) issue with the season has been how few games that he, AD and Westbrook have played together. – 1:47 AM
LeBron: “I do wish we were playing better basketball.”
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James expresses confidence in the Lakers’ front office and disputes the speculation about him wanting to leave the Lakers pic.twitter.com/wFgGZcTJGP – 1:43 AM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron on decision-making in the front office: “I don’t push the buttons. They ask for my opinion. … I don’t press no buttons.” – 1:43 AM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
LeBron James on whether he could see himself retiring as a Laker pic.twitter.com/73Bxjx2De6 – 1:42 AM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
LeBron James on the challenge: He said he’s never seen that rule — and he knows every rule. pic.twitter.com/d8dzr9G0nN – 1:40 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron asked about his level of confidence that the Lakers can put a championship roster around him moving forward: “Very confident … They’ve done that.”
He added later:
“I see myself being with the Purple and Gold as long as I can play.” – 1:40 AM
LeBron asked about his level of confidence that the Lakers can put a championship roster around him moving forward: “Very confident … They’ve done that.”
He added later:
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron on future with the Lakers: “I see myself being with the Purple and Gold as long as I can play.” – 1:39 AM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron James on Les Snead t-shirt comment: “I loved his fucking t-shirt. I thought it was dope.” – 1:38 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
LeBron James is asked by @Bill Oram if he thinks the Lakers front office can surround him with a championship-level roster: “Very confident. They’ve done it.” – 1:37 AM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron on confidence level on Lakers front office can build a contender: “Very confident. They’ve done it.” – 1:36 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James on the lengthy challenge call pic.twitter.com/kAk485Yvbh – 1:35 AM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron on controversial challenge: “That rule has never been explained to me and I know every rule in this game.” – 1:34 AM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Terance Mann wasn’t sure what they were reviewing: Was it whether RoCo was out, or whether LeBron was out — “Which he was, clearly.” – 1:30 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
F. Vogel opens up his postgame comments with a pointed rebuff of the referees’ ruling on the late challenge that found that LeBron James stepped out of bounds. He said that the whistle was on Robert Covington going out: “I disagree strongly with the ruling. I think it’s total BS” – 1:06 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Lakers had a chance to come out of the break on a high note, storming back from down 16 early to take a 4th Q lead, but the Clippers win 105-102 to extend their win streak to six straight vs LAL. LeBron 21p on 6-of-18 11r; Russ 18p on 9-of-21; Melo 18p; THT 16p; Dwight 14p 16r – 12:52 AM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
In that situation the Lakers needed to hit quick. LBJ waited for the delay double and gave it to Melo way outside of his 3p range. Just terrible execution. This should’ve been declared a draw #LakersClippers – 12:51 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final: Clippers 105, Lakers 102
The Lakers lose a heartbreaker to the Clippers and drop to 27-32. They’re now 2.5 games behind LAC. LeBron James had 21 points, 11 rebounds and 6 turnovers. Russell Westbrook had 18 points. Carmelo Anthony had 18.
Up next: vs. New Orleans on Sun. – 12:51 AM
Final: Clippers 105, Lakers 102
The Lakers lose a heartbreaker to the Clippers and drop to 27-32. They’re now 2.5 games behind LAC. LeBron James had 21 points, 11 rebounds and 6 turnovers. Russell Westbrook had 18 points. Carmelo Anthony had 18.
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
LeBron had a lot to say to Jeremy Castleberry and the Clippers before the ruling, which the crowd here didn’t much like. pic.twitter.com/0CrwcmpAfG – 12:42 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers challenge is successful.
LeBron James was out.
Covington AGAIN.
Lakers turnover gives Clippers ball with 25.6 seconds left.
Lue uses last timeout anyway with Clippers up 103-102. It’s going to come down to FTs and turnovers… – 12:40 AM
Clippers challenge is successful.
LeBron James was out.
Covington AGAIN.
Lakers turnover gives Clippers ball with 25.6 seconds left.
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
The referees determined that LeBron James’ right foot was out of bounds. Clippers ball. Clippers 103, Lakers 102 with 25.6 seconds left. – 12:40 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Clippers’ challenge is successful. LeBron’s right foot was out of bounds. Clippers ball and timeout. – 12:40 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Review been so long that David Fizdale and Dan Craig have been able to discuss all of the Finals LeBron made with the Heat. – 12:37 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Close call. Replays made it appear LeBron James was out of bounds by the time he threw the ball off of Robert Covington. But officials ruled otherwise. Clippers challenging the call – 12:33 AM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
LeBron looks like he was out but the call was on Covington being out. – 12:32 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James frustrated for an entire play after the fact that the officials did not call a foul after he drove to the basket. LeBron kept pointing that his right elbow got hit. – 12:27 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
LeBron checks back in. The Lakers were able to outscore the Clippers by 4 in the 2:24 he was on the bench getting a breather. Obviously a critical couple minutes in this game. – 12:21 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL’s running in the 2nd half (9 fast break points, after 4 in the 1st half) has given the Clippers problems, most recently a transition 3 from Melo in the corner, off a steal and push from THT.
Lakers lead 95-90 with 5 minutes to play, as LeBron returns. – 12:19 AM
LAL’s running in the 2nd half (9 fast break points, after 4 in the 1st half) has given the Clippers problems, most recently a transition 3 from Melo in the corner, off a steal and push from THT.
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Lakers in the bonus for the final 9:52 here, with the 4th Clipper foul putting LeBron at the line.
LAL lead 81-75 after 2 makes, which have LeBron up to 21 points (7 of 8 FT’s) with 10 boards and 2 assists. – 12:07 AM
Lakers in the bonus for the final 9:52 here, with the 4th Clipper foul putting LeBron at the line.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
It’s a 57-47 halftime lead for the Clippers at Los Angeles.
Once again, Clippers are controlling a game against the Lakers, though this one is going to get close when shooting evens out. Non-LeBron Lakers missed 11 of 12 3s.
Kennard matched James and Howard with game-high 14. – 11:15 PM
It’s a 57-47 halftime lead for the Clippers at Los Angeles.
Once again, Clippers are controlling a game against the Lakers, though this one is going to get close when shooting evens out. Non-LeBron Lakers missed 11 of 12 3s.
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Clippers 57, Lakers 47
A rough first half for the Lakers on both ends. Dwight Howard leads them w/ 14 points, 11 rebounds and 3 blocks. LeBron James has 14 points and 5 rebounds. LA is shooting just 3 of 16 (18.8%) on 3s. They have more turnovers (7) than assists (6). – 11:14 PM
Halftime: Clippers 57, Lakers 47
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers have now outplayed lineups with solo Bron and solo Russ. Dwight Howard eating very well, but non-Dwight Lakers have 19 points on 8/28 FGs.
It’s a 46-33 lead for Clippers with 5:15 left in first half. – 11:00 PM
Clippers have now outplayed lineups with solo Bron and solo Russ. Dwight Howard eating very well, but non-Dwight Lakers have 19 points on 8/28 FGs.
Sam Amick @sam_amick
Inside the meeting between Rich Paul and Lakers brass to clear the air about LeBron James, at @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/3150986/2022/0… – 10:51 PM
Inside the meeting between Rich Paul and Lakers brass to clear the air about LeBron James, at @TheAthletic
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron showed some discomfort with his groin as he was getting back on defense. But appears to be fine just walking it off. – 10:48 PM
LeBron showed some discomfort with his groin as he was getting back on defense. But appears to be fine just walking it off. – 10:48 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Not sure what to make of it exactly but LeBron James was wincing a little and grabbing at his groin after chasing down a long outlet pass that flew out of bounds. – 10:48 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Looks like LeBron James may have tweaked his groin on last Lakers turnover – 10:48 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Robert Covington goes off the dribble to get around LeBron and feed Hartenstein for a floater. RoCo’s off-the-dribble creation has been a pleasant surprise, Ty Lue has said. – 10:47 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron makes the Lakers’ first 3 of the night after the team missed its first 11. – 10:47 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Clippers 24, Lakers 22
Dwight Howard leads the Lakers with 8 points and 9 rebounds (5 offensive). LeBron James and Russell Westbrook are a combined 4 of 11. The Lakers are 0 of 10 on 3-pointers. The new starting group was clunky offensively. – 10:42 PM
First quarter: Clippers 24, Lakers 22
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
LeBron James-Carmelo Anthony-Stanley Johnson frontcourt.
Let’s see if Hartenstein gets to pick-and-roll them repeatedly like he did in December… – 10:41 PM
LeBron James-Carmelo Anthony-Stanley Johnson frontcourt.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Evenly matched start here at the arena that these teams play in.
Marcus Morris Sr. has all 6 points for Clippers, while Los Angeles has field goals by LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Dwight Howard.
Tie game with 7:49 left in opening quarter of play. – 10:23 PM
Evenly matched start here at the arena that these teams play in.
Marcus Morris Sr. has all 6 points for Clippers, while Los Angeles has field goals by LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Dwight Howard.
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron opens the Lakers’ game the same way he ended things in the All-Star game: sinks a fadeaway – 10:16 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Welcome back, LA basketball:
LAC
Marcus Morris Sr.
Nicolas Batum
Ivica Zubac
Terance Mann
Reggie Jackson
LAL
LeBron James
Trevor Ariza
Dwight Howard
Austin Reaves
Russell Westbrook – 9:33 PM
Welcome back, LA basketball:
LAC
Marcus Morris Sr.
Nicolas Batum
Ivica Zubac
Terance Mann
Reggie Jackson
LAL
LeBron James
Trevor Ariza
Dwight Howard
Austin Reaves
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Lakers’ starters vs. the Clippers:
Dwight Howard
LeBron James
Trevor Ariza
Austin Reaves
Russell Westbrook – 9:33 PM
Lakers’ starters vs. the Clippers:
Dwight Howard
LeBron James
Trevor Ariza
Austin Reaves
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Another new starting lineup for LAL, featuring Austin Reaves in his first career start:
Westbrook, Reaves, LeBron, Ariza and Howard – 9:31 PM
Another new starting lineup for LAL, featuring Austin Reaves in his first career start:
Jimmy Spencer @JimmySpencer
And for the 30th time now, the boys have requested ‘Space Jam 2’ for pizza and movie night 🍕 🍿
@LeBron James @TheSpringHillCo @uninterrupted pic.twitter.com/89foXsVvJ0 – 9:28 PM
And for the 30th time now, the boys have requested ‘Space Jam 2’ for pizza and movie night 🍕 🍿
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Regarding LeBron’s defensive responsibilities when playing mostly as a center (in AD’s absence), Frank Vogel said they aren’t necessarily harder, but just different. LeBron is able to function in either role, which isn’t something many players can do. – 8:22 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
rich paul having to meet with the lakers in february to assure them lebron won’t look to leave or get pelinka fired for doing what lebron and ad wanted is a perfect encapsulation of this lakers season – 7:25 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
I’ve (unfairly) been resistant to DeMar DeRozan being an MVP candidate but it’s getting impossible to ignore. In my opinion, if Steph or LeBron were unleashing offensively like this and in first they would be the clear favourite. Factor in key Bulls injuries. Just a nuts season. – 7:15 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: @Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul met with Jeanie Buss and Rob Pelinka on Tuesday, insisting there’s no movement to seek changes in management and LeBron James’ primary objective is remaining a Laker and restoring team to championship contention. es.pn/36wuW6T – 7:08 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
All-NBA on Feb 25
1st Team
G: Curry
G: DeRozan
F: Giannis
F: Jokic
C: Embiid
2nd Team
G: Morant
G: Booker
F: LeBron
F: Butler
C: Gobert
3rd Team
G: Luka
G: Trae
F: Tatum
F: Siakam
C: Allen – 6:44 PM
All-NBA on Feb 25
1st Team
G: Curry
G: DeRozan
F: Giannis
F: Jokic
C: Embiid
2nd Team
G: Morant
G: Booker
F: LeBron
F: Butler
C: Gobert
3rd Team
G: Luka
G: Trae
F: Tatum
F: Siakam
Ric Bucher @RicBucher
LeBron’s leverage: Include Bronny guarantee in Lakers extension foxsports.com/stories/nba/le… – 4:01 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Friday’s @LockedOnLakers pod, YouTube version. We talk LeBron, Rich Paul, Rob Pelinka, heroes the Lakers need in the second half, and more. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Subscribe to the channel, folks!
youtube.com/watch?v=KocM1O… – 3:44 PM
For the sickos who like to watch, Friday’s @LockedOnLakers pod, YouTube version. We talk LeBron, Rich Paul, Rob Pelinka, heroes the Lakers need in the second half, and more. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Subscribe to the channel, folks!
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Simulation has Nets, Hawks or Raptors as most likely Heat first-round opponent. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: LeBron James reflects on Trayvon Martin and a Heat moment; Gregg Popovich arriving near wins milestone; and a whirlwind for Weston’s Mark Jones. Plus more. – 2:45 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
The LeBron James conundrum: The options ahead 👀
hoopshype.com/lists/lebron-j… – 2:13 PM
The LeBron James conundrum: The options ahead 👀
Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard
Should the Lakers consider trading LeBron? Would Tom Brady be ‘ring chasing’ if he came back to play for SF? Do broadcasters matter to fans? & more! Guests: @Bill Oram @Kerry_Kittles30
Catch us live weeknights 7-10p ET on @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 2:03 PM
Should the Lakers consider trading LeBron? Would Tom Brady be ‘ring chasing’ if he came back to play for SF? Do broadcasters matter to fans? & more! Guests: @Bill Oram @Kerry_Kittles30
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
LeBron on the Trayvon Martin photo from 10 years ago #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 1:12 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
🗣 Zion’s future with the Pelicans
🗣 The Knicks’ intriguing young core
🗣 The state of the NBA
🗣 LeBron and Bronny
‘The Void’ with @Kevin O’Connor and @netw3rk: open.spotify.com/episode/4AZdvx… – 11:49 AM
🗣 Zion’s future with the Pelicans
🗣 The Knicks’ intriguing young core
🗣 The state of the NBA
🗣 LeBron and Bronny
Bill Oram @billoram
Enjoyed talking LeBron, Lakers, Bronny and classic Sega Genesis games w/@GottliebShow and @howaboutafresca on @dpshow this morning. Here’s my latest on all those topics (minus the Sega). theathletic.com/3144921/2022/0… – 11:19 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
RPR MVP Predictor:
1. Nikola Jokic: 17.61
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 16.18
3. Joel Embiid: 15.94
4. DeMar DeRozan: 14.87
5. LeBron James: 14.46
6. Luka Doncic: 14.11
7. Trae Young: 13.9
8. Stephen Curry: 13.82
9. Ja Morant: 13.45
10. Chris Paul: 13.17
https://t.co/onGqrEd9sz pic.twitter.com/rmu71sYQ6z – 11:05 AM
RPR MVP Predictor:
1. Nikola Jokic: 17.61
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 16.18
3. Joel Embiid: 15.94
4. DeMar DeRozan: 14.87
5. LeBron James: 14.46
6. Luka Doncic: 14.11
7. Trae Young: 13.9
8. Stephen Curry: 13.82
9. Ja Morant: 13.45
10. Chris Paul: 13.17
https://t.co/onGqrEd9sz pic.twitter.com/rmu71sYQ6z – 11:05 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Friday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! Rich Paul lowers the heat on the LeBron-Lakers tension. What lies ahead post-ASB? Which Lakers not named “LeBron” or “Russ” are most important moving forward? #FirstListen @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ric… – 10:54 AM
Friday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! Rich Paul lowers the heat on the LeBron-Lakers tension. What lies ahead post-ASB? Which Lakers not named “LeBron” or “Russ” are most important moving forward? #FirstListen @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Who are the NBA’s most marketable players? @ActionNetworkHQ analyzed 20 metrics to come up with an overall “Influence Score” for each player. The leaders:
1. LeBron James, 14.18
2. Steph Curry, 10.67
3. Derrick Rose, 9.29 😳
Check out the top-20 players: basketballnews.com/stories/new-st… – 10:37 AM
Who are the NBA’s most marketable players? @ActionNetworkHQ analyzed 20 metrics to come up with an overall “Influence Score” for each player. The leaders:
1. LeBron James, 14.18
2. Steph Curry, 10.67
3. Derrick Rose, 9.29 😳
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
This week’s Starting Five, for @FOX Sports News / @FOXSports, on post-All-Star storylines:
🏀 Beasts in the East
🏀 Draymond’s Status
🏀 MVP Race
🏀 What’s Going on With Zion?
🏀 Return of Passive Aggressive LeBron
This week’s Starting Five, for @FOX Sports News / @FOXSports, on post-All-Star storylines:
🏀 Beasts in the East
🏀 Draymond’s Status
🏀 MVP Race
🏀 What’s Going on With Zion?
🏀 Return of Passive Aggressive LeBron
Dave McMenamin @mcten
New story: 10 years after Trayvon Martin’s senseless death, LeBron James spoke to ESPN about his response at the time and his activism since: “Now I understand that my calling is to inspire others and also to give voices to people that don’t have voices” es.pn/3Ioth1h – 10:13 AM
Kyle Ratke @Kyle_Ratke
New pod! Reacting to last night’s W over the Grizzlies & hopping into the LeBron talk from All-Star weekend: open.spotify.com/episode/4lPHhU… – 10:03 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
DeMar DeRozan is just the seventh player in NBA history to score at least 35+ points in eight straight games.
Here are the other six players in this club:
Wilt Chamberlain
Elgin Baylor
Michael Jordan
Kobe Bryant
LeBron James
James Harden – 9:26 AM
DeMar DeRozan is just the seventh player in NBA history to score at least 35+ points in eight straight games.
Here are the other six players in this club:
Wilt Chamberlain
Elgin Baylor
Michael Jordan
Kobe Bryant
LeBron James
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
The Hoop Collective with @Brian Windhorst and @Tim Bontemps: Should the Lakers look to trade LeBron this summer? Also: Why it’s so silly for KAT to claim to be the greatest shooting big man ever. m.youtube.com/watch?v=WUAka3… – 9:05 AM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Tribute to King James: LeBron James museum to open in hometown Akron in 2023 @LeBron James @LJFamFoundation beaconjournal.com/story/news/202… via @beaconjournal – 8:57 AM
