Markelle Fultz to return vs. Pacers on Monday

The moment that Orlando Magic fans have been eagerly anticipating this season is finally here. Markelle Fultz is back. The 6-foot-4 point guard completed his rehab process from a devastating ACL injury in his left knee and has been cleared to return to action for the Magic’s home game against the Indiana Pacers on Monday at 7 p.m. ET.
Source: <strong>Dan Savage< @ NBA.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Markelle Fultz announces return to Magic lineup, will play Monday vs. Pacers nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/26/mar… – 12:55 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Markelle Fultz, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, will make his season debut for the Magic on February 28th vs. the Pacers. pic.twitter.com/gGnJfrxssn – 11:57 AM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
🚨 It’s happening, folks. 🚨
Magic’s Markelle Fultz will make his return Monday against the Indiana Pacers: orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando… – 11:55 AM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
“Thank you for all the long support and love, and being anxious and wanting me to come back soon and fast. It’s just going to be fun. I appreciate you guys … and just be patient.” – Markelle Fultz, on the @Orlando Magic Pod Squad, on his message to fans now that he’s back. – 11:51 AM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Markelle Fultz says he’ll play Monday when the Magic play host to Indiana. – 11:48 AM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Markelle Fultz will return vs. the Pacers on Monday, February 28. – 11:46 AM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Markelle Fultz, who remains sidelined, getting work in pregame. pic.twitter.com/Me8PnfslUF – 5:48 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Markelle Fultz getting some shots up: pic.twitter.com/jySpTe9Wqa – 5:44 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic’s injury report is down to 4 names with R.J. Hampton available vs. the Rockets tomorrow.
Markelle Fultz, Moe Wagner, Jonathan Isaac and Bol Bol are listed as out. pic.twitter.com/mLTqVYtnE5 – 3:41 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Jamahl Mosley talking with Markelle Fultz, Cole Anthony and Jalen Suggs after practice: pic.twitter.com/mPqBGiDdX7 – 1:19 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Jamahl Mosley have a post-practice chat with the trio of Markelle Fultz, Cole Anthony and Jalen Suggs pic.twitter.com/wiJK7fuNyD – 1:08 PM
More on this storyline
“I’m just blessed just to be able to, one, be where I am today after going through an injury like this and being able to fight and just be back on the court with my brothers and friends,” said Fultz during his appearance on the Orlando Magic Pod Squad. “So, one, I’m just blessed and I’m thankful for the process and the journey that I’ve been through. I’m very excited just to get out there with my teammates and go out there and compete.” -via NBA.com / February 26, 2022
Cody Taylor: Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley said he likes the pace Markelle Fultz is playing with in full-contact practice. Fultz is still working on his conditioning. As for a return date: “It is going to be dependent on how he responds to more of these practices.” -via Twitter @CodyTaylorNBA / February 23, 2022
Joining Suggs at practice on Tuesday was Magic point guard Markelle Fultz, who continues to hit milestones in his rehab process from a devastating ACL injury in his left knee. Although Fultz’s return is not considered imminent, Suggs could potentially play as soon as the backend of the Magic’s upcoming road trip, depending on how he responds to practice sessions. How his thumb responds to constantly catching, handling, and shooting the ball will factor into the speed of his return. -via NBA.com / January 11, 2022