Nets vs. Bucks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Brooklyn Nets (31-29) play against the Milwaukee Bucks (24-24) at Fiserv Forum
Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Saturday February 26, 2022
Brooklyn Nets 53, Milwaukee Bucks 59 (Half)
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Halftime: Bucks lead the Nets 59-53. Kyrie Irving has been brilliant. He’s got 17 points on 8-for-13 shooting. Raise your hand if you had Andre Drummond with a team-high three assists. BK continues to struggle from 3. Just 3-for-14. Tough to keep up w/the Bucks if they don’t fall – 9:39 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks lead the #Nets 59-53 at the break. Kyrie Irving has 17. Bobby Portis & Giannis Antetokounmpo have 14 apiece and Khris Middleton has 11. – 9:38 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Wesley Matthews has five points today for the #Bucks — the most he’s had in a game since scoring five back on Jan. 21. – 9:36 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Kyrie Irving has 13 points to lead the #Nets – Bobby Portis has 14, Giannis Antetokounmpo 12, Khris Middleton 11 for the #Bucks – 9:31 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Let’s not forget Bobby Portis was not good enough to play for the Knicks… – 9:31 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks guard Jrue Holiday has passed Tyrone Corbin for No. 85 on the all-time steals list. – 9:28 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Chants of “Bobby! Bobby!” fill the air here in Milwaukee after Portis drains a triple. He is beloved here. The transformation he’s made over the last few years since leaving Chicago is something. – 9:23 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Bobby Portis checks in, hits open three – he has 11 points on 4 of 6 shooting (including 3-for-4 from behind the three-point line). #Bucks lead #Nets 44-39. – 9:21 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I love Cam Thomas. He just had the audacity to hold the ball and dribble into a very long two when he had Dragic, Mills, Curry and Aldridge on the floor with him. Kid’s confidence is overflowing. – 9:11 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the first quarter: Bucks lead the Nets 32-25. Bucks led by as many as eight, but Brooklyn came back to tie it late in the quarter. Kyrie leads with seven, while Aldridge has five. Nets start just 1-for-7 from 3. – 9:11 PM
Eric Patten @EricPatten
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Goran Dragic on getting the Steve Nash’s system down: “The playbook is not hard. Most of the action is back from the day with the Suns, so I already got that covered. So it’s not going to be no problem.” He wasn’t lying. #Nets #Suns #NBA – 9:08 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bucks Khris Middleton has passed former all-star Antawn Jamison for No. 88 on the all-time three-pointers list. – 9:08 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
First bucket as a Net for @Goran Dragic 👌 pic.twitter.com/Sf8CJurSbI – 9:04 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jevon Carter checks in for the #Bucks and draws Goran Dragić — and the #Nets barely get a shot off out of the timeout. – 9:04 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets running out of time to avoid red-alert territory nypost.com/2022/02/26/net… via @nypostsports – 9:02 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks and #Nets tied up at 23. Giannis Antetokounmpo has taken one shot in the first 10 minutes of action.
Bobby Portis (8) and Serge Ibaka (6) lead Milwaukee in scoring. Kyrie Irving has 7 for Brooklyn. – 9:01 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Dragic comes in and immediately knocks down his first shot from deep. He’s really going to help this team down the stretch. He’s calm, has hit plenty of big shots — and isn’t going to get swayed by the moment. – 9:01 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Ben Simmons’ season debut with the Nets is reportedly delayed by back soreness.
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
A little contact isn’t stopping KAI pic.twitter.com/3hdl9K7QRD – 9:00 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Goran Dragic drains his first shot, a 3, as a Net. Game tied at 23. – 8:59 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Goran Dragic checks in with 3:28 left in the first quarter. He’s out there with Aldridge, Thomas, Johnson and Mills. – 8:58 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Five points for Kyrie Irving the last two trips down and the #Bucks lead is 16-15. – 8:56 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
LaMarcus Aldridge and Cam Thomas are Nash’s first reserves off the bench tonight. – 8:55 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Show me Kyrie Goran Seth Kessler and LaMarcus on the floor at the same time – 8:54 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
The ball movement you love to see 🤩 pic.twitter.com/dPegfykycr – 8:52 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Bucks lead the Nets 16-8 with 6:59 left in the first. Nets having Bruce Brown and James Johnson initiate offense to play Kyrie off the ball. But in a non-shooter heavy lineup, that spacing only goes so far. – 8:51 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks have made six of their first eight shots (75%) and lead the #Nets 16-8 in the early going. – 8:50 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Blake Griffin is probably the best matchup for Bobby Portis. – 8:48 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks on a 9-0 run and lead the #Nets 13-6 in the early going. Bobby Portis has 8 of those points. – 8:48 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Noticed this prop on Borgata and really liked it.
You can get +140 that the Nets, Sixers, Celtics or Raptors will face the Warriors, Suns, Lakers or Clippers in the Finals.
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Sean Kelley @SeanKelleyLive
Got @LegsESPN with me. Let’s do this. @Brooklyn Nets at @Milwaukee Bucks on @ESPNRadio. @KevinPWinter is studio side. Run it. pic.twitter.com/ruxP4Ico8A – 8:28 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Who won the Nets-76ers trade?
Stephen A Smith breaks down with Frank Isola & Brian Scalabrine why the Nets might have the upper edge
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from Milwaukee. It’s cold. Nets-Bucks tip shortly. Goran Dragić makes his debut tonight off the bench. Second unit has him with Patty Mills and LaMarcus Aldridge, a hint of the rotation come full strength. Is this the Nets’ last game before KD come back? Updates comin’. – 8:27 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kyrie Irving will start tonight alongside Seth Curry, Bruce Brown, James Johnson and Andre Drummond.
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets starters in Milwaukee: Irving, Curry, Brown, Johnson and Drummond.
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Our All-Star is back in Milwaukee.
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Coming out of the break, Giannis is second in the NBA in scoring averaging 29.4 ppg.
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash on Ben Simmons: “It’s not like an injury. It’s just as he’s returning to play his back’s flared up a little bit.
And then, he finishes with:
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis dropped 31 points in the 121-109 win over the Nets on January 7, 2022.
🔄 @betwayusa Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/SPDIzi1uu1 – 7:14 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash confirmed Ben Simmons is dealing with “a little back soreness.”
Adds “Yeah, he hasn’t played a game since June, so that’s just part of his process of trying to play…as you ramp up you’re subject to certain things as you would be with muscle soreness.”
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash says “there was no incident” after Kevin Durant’s second high-intensity workout this morning. Durant must clear one more without incident to clear Brooklyn’s return-to-play benchmarks. #Nets – 7:05 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash likened Ben Simmons issue to the type of muscle soreness any player might get ramping up from a long layoff spanning back to June.
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash said Ben Simmons is dealing with some back soreness, but nothing beyond what would be expected for somebody who hasn’t played since June. #nets – 7:03 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I really think this Nets team is going to be a monster some day, but it’s looking more and more like that time won’t come until next season.
If they get healthy, use those Philly picks on a bit more defense and a shooting big that can defend a bit, they’ll be awesome next year. – 7:03 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
Ben Simmons has mental illness and a sore back? Looks like I’ve found my new most relatable player. – 7:02 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash confirms @Shams Charania report on Ben Simmons, says he has “a little back soreness.” Doesn’t consider it an injury, just something that has come up as he gets back into form. – 7:02 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash categorizes Ben Simmons’ back issue as “just a little soreness.” #Nets – 7:01 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Under Dog in the building.
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
Coach Budenholzer says George Hill will miss at least another week – 6:47 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: Nets star Ben Simmons is dealing with back soreness in reconditioning process that requires further strengthening of the area over a period of time before return to action. – 6:39 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Feels good to be back home.
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Goran Dragić getting shots up ahead of his Nets debut. pic.twitter.com/rlBdB4gcMJ – 6:37 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The last time the #Bucks saw Kyrie Irving was Game 4 of the East semis. The star #Nets guard will play his 15th game of the season tonight. pic.twitter.com/mWxw781zjt – 6:13 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kyrie Irving warming up in Milwaukee. Tonight marks his first game in two weeks. pic.twitter.com/R9QZ0zYFUq – 6:08 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Some light reading before the #Bucks take on the #Nets tonight:
Bobby Portis came to Milwaukee to win an NBA championship. His love for the city and team brought him back – and now he’s having a career year.
John Karalis @John_Karalis
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Kevin Durant injury update: Nets star expected to return to lineup next week
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Charles Oakley believes that Giannis Antetokounmpo would “struggle” and possibly be just bench player in his day
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
One-on-one with Giannis: “I realize that a lot of people are coming after us. When they come to Milwaukee, they’re excited to play against us… But at the end of the day, I’m trying to get better. I want to win another championship.”
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Will the Bucks score more or less than 7 three-pointers tonight?
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat at Nets dumped Thursday by TNT, in favor of Grizzlies-Celtics. – 3:16 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
The new East standings…
Celtics just 4 games out of the East lead…1 1/2 games out of 3rd.
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
