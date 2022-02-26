Nets vs. Bucks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Brooklyn Nets (31-29) play against the Milwaukee Bucks (36-24) at Fiserv Forum

The Brooklyn Nets are spending $5,630,204 per win while the Milwaukee Bucks are spending $4,501,773 per win

Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Saturday February 26, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: ABC

Home TV: N/A

Away TV: Bally Sports SE-MEM

Home Radio: 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ

Away Radio: N/A

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Brian Lewis

@NYPost_Lewis

Kevin Durant went through a second high intensity workout today. If he comes through this and then a third OK, he could be cleared to play. #NBA – 12:34 PM Kevin Durant went through a second high intensity workout today. If he comes through this and then a third OK, he could be cleared to play. #Nets

Steve Bulpett

@SteveBHoop

Kyrie was recruiting another star for the Celtics. Then things changed…

“I think he was pretty open with Danny. But then we’d hear him in interviews and it was just like, ‘Whoa, where did that come from?’ He just turned into this different human being.”12:25 PM Kyrie was recruiting another star for the Celtics. Then things changed…“I think he was pretty open with Danny. But then we’d hear him in interviews and it was just like, ‘Whoa, where did that come from?’ He just turned into this different human being.” bit.ly/3sr4rIR

Brian Lewis

@NYPost_Lewis

Steve Nash says KD should play in the next week. 12:24 PM Steve Nash says KD should play in the next week. #nets

Marc Stein

@TheSteinLine

The Nets say Goran Dragic will make his Brooklyn debut tonight against Milwaukee.

More NBA from me: 12:20 PM The Nets say Goran Dragic will make his Brooklyn debut tonight against Milwaukee.More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com

Alex Schiffer

@Alex__Schiffer

Nets officially update Goran Dragić to available for tonight’s game. He’s talking to us now. Said his minutes will come down to how he’s feeling. – Nets officially update Goran Dragić to available for tonight’s game. He’s talking to us now. Said his minutes will come down to how he’s feeling. – 12:18 PM

Ian Begley

@IanBegley

Nets say Goran Dragic is available tonight. – Nets say Goran Dragic is available tonight. – 12:18 PM

JD Shaw

@JShawNBA

Nets guard Goran Dragic is available to make his debut with the team tonight, team says. – Nets guard Goran Dragic is available to make his debut with the team tonight, team says. – 12:18 PM

Barbara Barker

@meanbarb

Goran Dragic makes Nets debut at Bucks tonight. Nash says KD could be back in next week. – Goran Dragic makes Nets debut at Bucks tonight. Nash says KD could be back in next week. – 12:11 PM

Kurt Helin

@basketballtalk

After two years off, Tyreke Evans reportedly to get workout with Bucks 12:06 PM After two years off, Tyreke Evans reportedly to get workout with Bucks nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/26/aft…

Nick Friedell

@NickFriedell

Nash says Simmons has not started high intensity work yet — just a lot of individual on court stuff. He’s traveling with Nets but still no clarity when he will return. – Nash says Simmons has not started high intensity work yet — just a lot of individual on court stuff. He’s traveling with Nets but still no clarity when he will return. – 12:06 PM

Alex Schiffer

@Alex__Schiffer

Steve Nash has no updates on Joe Harris. Adds Kevin Durant will return within the next week. – Steve Nash has no updates on Joe Harris. Adds Kevin Durant will return within the next week. – 12:05 PM

Frank Madden

@fmaddenNBA

Whenever I hear news that the Bucks are working out a veteran FA 12:05 PM Whenever I hear news that the Bucks are working out a veteran FA pic.twitter.com/OTLRcMtICm

Alex Schiffer

@Alex__Schiffer

Steve Nash says Ben Simmons has yet to partake in a high intensity workout, which is a big barometer for his return. He’s doing skill work, physio and individual work. – Steve Nash says Ben Simmons has yet to partake in a high intensity workout, which is a big barometer for his return. He’s doing skill work, physio and individual work. – 12:04 PM

Nick Friedell

@NickFriedell

Nash says that KD is out tonight — but he is confident he’ll be back within the next week. Nash says he’s getting better every day. – Nash says that KD is out tonight — but he is confident he’ll be back within the next week. Nash says he’s getting better every day. – 11:58 AM

Ira Winderman

@IraHeatBeat

Ira Winderman: Are the Heat who we/they think they are? The upcoming week to confirm or complicate Heat’s standing in East: vs. Bulls, Bucks, Nets, 76ers. 11:57 AM Ira Winderman: Are the Heat who we/they think they are? The upcoming week to confirm or complicate Heat’s standing in East: vs. Bulls, Bucks, Nets, 76ers. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…

Nick Friedell

@NickFriedell

Nash says Dragic will make his Nets debut tonight. – Nash says Dragic will make his Nets debut tonight. – 11:56 AM

Eric Nehm

@eric_nehm

Bucks injury report for tonight’s game against the Nets:

Questionable: George Hill (neck soreness)

OUT: Pat Connaughton (right finger surgery), Brook Lopez (back surgery) – Bucks injury report for tonight’s game against the Nets:Questionable: George Hill (neck soreness)OUT: Pat Connaughton (right finger surgery), Brook Lopez (back surgery) – 11:16 AM

Brooklyn Nets

@BrooklynNets

It’s that time of the year ⚽️

Good luck to the @NewYorkRedBulls as they kick off their season tonight! 11:15 AM It’s that time of the year ⚽️Good luck to the @NewYorkRedBulls as they kick off their season tonight! pic.twitter.com/FKRtjfTT89

Milwaukee Bucks

@Bucks

Homecourt Collection is AVAILABLE NOW!!

👉📱 Purchase directly on Bucks IG!! 11:07 AM Homecourt Collection is AVAILABLE NOW!!👉📱 Purchase directly on Bucks IG!! pic.twitter.com/4DLiRdPkpw

Gery Woelfel

@GeryWoelfel

Tonight’s Nets-Bucks game:

No Durant.

No Simmons.

No Harris.

Kind of reminds of an Eastern Conference playoff series last season. – Tonight’s Nets-Bucks game:No Durant.No Simmons.No Harris.Kind of reminds of an Eastern Conference playoff series last season. – 10:57 AM