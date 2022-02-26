Nets vs. Bucks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Nets vs. Bucks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

Nets vs. Bucks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

February 26, 2022- by

By |

The Brooklyn Nets (31-29) play against the Milwaukee Bucks (36-24) at Fiserv Forum

The Brooklyn Nets are spending $5,630,204 per win while the Milwaukee Bucks are spending $4,501,773 per win

Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Saturday February 26, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: ABC
Home TV: N/A
Away TV: Bally Sports SE-MEM
Home Radio: 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ
Away Radio: N/A

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Brian Lewis
@NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant went through a second high intensity workout today. If he comes through this and then a third OK, he could be cleared to play. #Nets #NBA12:34 PM
Steve Bulpett
@SteveBHoop
Kyrie was recruiting another star for the Celtics. Then things changed…
“I think he was pretty open with Danny. But then we’d hear him in interviews and it was just like, ‘Whoa, where did that come from?’ He just turned into this different human being.”bit.ly/3sr4rIR12:25 PM
Brian Lewis
@NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash says KD should play in the next week. #nets12:24 PM
Barbara Barker
@meanbarb
Fans waiting for Nets at shoot around pic.twitter.com/v7ubP16rVP12:24 PM

Marc Stein
@TheSteinLine
The Nets say Goran Dragic will make his Brooklyn debut tonight against Milwaukee.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com12:20 PM
Alex Schiffer
@Alex__Schiffer
Nets officially update Goran Dragić to available for tonight’s game. He’s talking to us now. Said his minutes will come down to how he’s feeling. – 12:18 PM
Ian Begley
@IanBegley
Nets say Goran Dragic is available tonight. – 12:18 PM
JD Shaw
@JShawNBA
Nets guard Goran Dragic is available to make his debut with the team tonight, team says. – 12:18 PM
Barbara Barker
@meanbarb
Goran Dragic makes Nets debut at Bucks tonight. Nash says KD could be back in next week. – 12:11 PM
Brian Lewis
@NYPost_Lewis
Goran Dragic will debut for the #Nets12:07 PM
Kurt Helin
@basketballtalk
After two years off, Tyreke Evans reportedly to get workout with Bucks nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/26/aft…12:06 PM
Nick Friedell
@NickFriedell
Nash says Simmons has not started high intensity work yet — just a lot of individual on court stuff. He’s traveling with Nets but still no clarity when he will return. – 12:06 PM
Alex Schiffer
@Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash has no updates on Joe Harris. Adds Kevin Durant will return within the next week. – 12:05 PM
Frank Madden
@fmaddenNBA
Whenever I hear news that the Bucks are working out a veteran FA pic.twitter.com/OTLRcMtICm12:05 PM
Alex Schiffer
@Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash says Ben Simmons has yet to partake in a high intensity workout, which is a big barometer for his return. He’s doing skill work, physio and individual work. – 12:04 PM
Milwaukee Bucks
@Bucks
Ready for the stretch run.
#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/ZiNo4R4CWU12:04 PM

Nick Friedell
@NickFriedell
Nash says that KD is out tonight — but he is confident he’ll be back within the next week. Nash says he’s getting better every day. – 11:58 AM
Ira Winderman
@IraHeatBeat
Ira Winderman: Are the Heat who we/they think they are? The upcoming week to confirm or complicate Heat’s standing in East: vs. Bulls, Bucks, Nets, 76ers. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…11:57 AM
Nick Friedell
@NickFriedell
Nash says Dragic will make his Nets debut tonight. – 11:56 AM
Eric Nehm
@eric_nehm
Bucks injury report for tonight’s game against the Nets:
Questionable: George Hill (neck soreness)
OUT: Pat Connaughton (right finger surgery), Brook Lopez (back surgery) – 11:16 AM
Brooklyn Nets
@BrooklynNets
It’s that time of the year ⚽️
Good luck to the @NewYorkRedBulls as they kick off their season tonight! pic.twitter.com/FKRtjfTT8911:15 AM

Milwaukee Bucks
@Bucks
Homecourt Collection is AVAILABLE NOW!!
👉📱 Purchase directly on Bucks IG!! pic.twitter.com/4DLiRdPkpw11:07 AM

Gery Woelfel
@GeryWoelfel
Tonight’s Nets-Bucks game:
No Durant.
No Simmons.
No Harris.
Kind of reminds of an Eastern Conference playoff series last season. – 10:57 AM
Brian Lewis
@NYPost_Lewis
Post Sports+: Kevin Durant’s due date? Kyrie Irving’s eligible games? Inside the biggest #Nets variables nypost.com/2022/02/26/ins… via @nypost10:53 AM
Charlotte Hornets
@hornets
Hornets Sports & Entertainment released the following statement today regarding the updated mask policy for Hornets games and other events at Spectrum Center.
🔗: https://t.co/1vb4GgO0R6 pic.twitter.com/pcC2EziA1W10:48 AM

Joe Cowley
@JCowleyHoops
Brooklyn James Harden vs. Philly James Harden! pic.twitter.com/mUy1SASsj910:39 AM

Game previews

, ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home