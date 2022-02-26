Nets vs. Bucks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Brooklyn Nets (31-29) play against the Milwaukee Bucks (36-24) at Fiserv Forum
The Brooklyn Nets are spending $5,630,204 per win while the Milwaukee Bucks are spending $4,501,773 per win
Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Saturday February 26, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: ABC
Home TV: N/A
Away TV: Bally Sports SE-MEM
Home Radio: 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ
Away Radio: N/A
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant went through a second high intensity workout today. If he comes through this and then a third OK, he could be cleared to play. #Nets #NBA – 12:34 PM
@SteveBHoop
Kyrie was recruiting another star for the Celtics. Then things changed…
“I think he was pretty open with Danny. But then we’d hear him in interviews and it was just like, ‘Whoa, where did that come from?’ He just turned into this different human being.”bit.ly/3sr4rIR – 12:25 PM
@meanbarb
Fans waiting for Nets at shoot around pic.twitter.com/v7ubP16rVP – 12:24 PM
@TheSteinLine
The Nets say Goran Dragic will make his Brooklyn debut tonight against Milwaukee.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 12:20 PM
@Alex__Schiffer
Nets officially update Goran Dragić to available for tonight’s game. He’s talking to us now. Said his minutes will come down to how he’s feeling. – 12:18 PM
@meanbarb
Goran Dragic makes Nets debut at Bucks tonight. Nash says KD could be back in next week. – 12:11 PM
@basketballtalk
After two years off, Tyreke Evans reportedly to get workout with Bucks nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/26/aft… – 12:06 PM
@NickFriedell
Nash says Simmons has not started high intensity work yet — just a lot of individual on court stuff. He’s traveling with Nets but still no clarity when he will return. – 12:06 PM
@Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash has no updates on Joe Harris. Adds Kevin Durant will return within the next week. – 12:05 PM
@fmaddenNBA
@Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash says Ben Simmons has yet to partake in a high intensity workout, which is a big barometer for his return. He’s doing skill work, physio and individual work. – 12:04 PM
@Bucks
Ready for the stretch run.
#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/ZiNo4R4CWU – 12:04 PM
@NickFriedell
Nash says that KD is out tonight — but he is confident he’ll be back within the next week. Nash says he’s getting better every day. – 11:58 AM
@IraHeatBeat
Ira Winderman: Are the Heat who we/they think they are? The upcoming week to confirm or complicate Heat’s standing in East: vs. Bulls, Bucks, Nets, 76ers. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 11:57 AM
@GeryWoelfel
Tonight’s Nets-Bucks game:
No Durant.
No Simmons.
No Harris.
Kind of reminds of an Eastern Conference playoff series last season. – 10:57 AM
@NYPost_Lewis
Post Sports+: Kevin Durant’s due date? Kyrie Irving’s eligible games? Inside the biggest #Nets variables nypost.com/2022/02/26/ins… via @nypost – 10:53 AM
@hornets
Hornets Sports & Entertainment released the following statement today regarding the updated mask policy for Hornets games and other events at Spectrum Center.
🔗: https://t.co/1vb4GgO0R6 pic.twitter.com/pcC2EziA1W – 10:48 AM
@JCowleyHoops
Brooklyn James Harden vs. Philly James Harden!