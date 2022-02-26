Quentin Grimes to miss significant time?

Emerging rookie guard Quentin Grimes suffered a subluxation of his right patella — a partially dislocated kneecap — in the first quarter of the Knicks’ 115-100 loss to the Heat on Friday night. He left the court needing help from his teammates and was not putting any pressure on his right leg as he headed straight to the locker room. He did not return. “Everything’s all good y’all!” Grimes later tweeted with a prayer hands emoji.
If you’re looking for more information on the patella subluxation in the wake of the Quentin Grimes injury, check out the always informative @Jeff Stotts: instreetclothes.com/2020/08/06/und… – 9:12 PM
Adding insult to more injury, Knicks rookie SG Quentin Grimes has subluxation of right patella and is done for night. It’s a partial dislocation of kneecap. – 8:58 PM
Knicks say Quentin Grimes has a subluxation of the right patella – dislocation – and will not return to the game – 8:57 PM
Knicks say Quentin Grimes has a subluxation of the right patella. He won’t return to game tonight. – 8:57 PM
Knicks have ruled out Quentin Grimes due to a subluxation of right patella – 8:53 PM
Watching the replay on Quentin Grimes injury and tough to tell but it might be non-contact on the knee. Not a good sign if true. – 8:15 PM
Quentin Grimes was helped off the floor by teammates late in the first quarter. Teammates seemed concerned as rookie left the court in discomfort. – 8:13 PM
Well this sucks – Quentin Grimes injured his right knee and had to be carried off the court and straight to the locker room
Former Kansas and Houston guy Quentin Grimes is hobbling off the floor at MSG with some kind of right leg injury. Went down near the baseline while with the Knicks – 8:12 PM
Quentin Grimes being helped off the court. Looked like he banged knees trying to run around a screen. – 8:11 PM
Coach Tom Thibodeau said after the game he had not yet spoken to the training staff, so he did not have an update on Grimes. But the severity of his injury will likely not be known until he undergoes an MRI exam to determine if there is any ligament damage. Patellar dislocations that do not require surgery typically take three to six weeks to fully recover from, according to an article from UConn Health. The Knicks have just over six weeks left in the regular season. “He’s played really well, [so] it’s unfortunate,” Thibodeau said. “He’s put a lot of work into it. Hopefully when we’re updated it’s nothing serious.” -via New York Post / February 26, 2022
The non-contact injury happened with 2:30 left in the first quarter, just 14 seconds after Grimes had checked into the game. He was trying to fight around a P.J. Tucker screen on the baseline when his right knee buckled and he went down in visible pain, grabbing at the knee. Grimes, the Knicks’ first-round pick in 2021, has become a Thibodeau favorite for his tough defense and sharp 3-point shooting. He came into Friday averaging 6.5 points on 39.8 percent shooting from deep and had earned more playing time leading into the All-Star break. “That’s tough, man,” said Julius Randle, who was one of the Knicks who tended to Grimes on the far baseline. “He was playing really well and giving us a lot. We definitely missed him and his ability to spread the floor today, a lot of different stuff and how he competes on the defensive end.” -via New York Post / February 26, 2022