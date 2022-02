Quentin Grimes to miss significant time?

The non-contact injury happened with 2:30 left in the first quarter, just 14 seconds after Grimes had checked into the game. He was trying to fight around a P.J. Tucker screen on the baseline when his right knee buckled and he went down in visible pain, grabbing at the knee . Grimes, the Knicks’ first-round pick in 2021, has become a Thibodeau favorite for his tough defense and sharp 3-point shooting. He came into Friday averaging 6.5 points on 39.8 percent shooting from deep and had earned more playing time leading into the All-Star break. “That’s tough, man,” said Julius Randle, who was one of the Knicks who tended to Grimes on the far baseline. “He was playing really well and giving us a lot. We definitely missed him and his ability to spread the floor today, a lot of different stuff and how he competes on the defensive end.” -via New York Post / February 26, 2022