Quinn Cook to G League

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
The Stockton Kings, the NBA G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings, announced they have added Quinn Cook. – 2:04 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Stockton Kings pick up Quinn Cook. pic.twitter.com/VKiJu9gdk51:04 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Former NBAer Quinn Cook has signed with the G League. He’s been allocated to the Stockton Kings and was activated today. – 8:13 PM

JD Shaw: The Stockton Kings have acquired veteran NBA guard Quinn Cook via the available player pool. Cook holds five years of NBA experience and last played overseas. -via Twitter @JShawNBA / February 24, 2022

