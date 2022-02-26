Raptors vs. Hawks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Toronto Raptors (32-26) play against the Atlanta Hawks (31-31) at State Farm Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Saturday February 26, 2022
Toronto Raptors 45, Atlanta Hawks 44 (Q2 06:39)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Trae Young has just sprinted at VanVleet on a few possessions, and nothing Fred can do. They’ve got to try to make him turn in the backcourt. – 8:22 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
In the ‘he would have been great at another sport’ category, I nominate Trae Young for soccer. Guy would have been a frigging wizard. – 8:22 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
As the game has progressed, Trae has gotten more attentive to chasing FVV more aggressively over screens. – 8:22 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Small sample obviously, but this is the best Thad Young has looked as a Raptor. He and Achiuwa are playing off each other well. Quick chemistry between those two. – 8:16 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Vučević drains his first jump shot of the night. The center went 4-for-13 against the Hawks on Thursday night after really coming into his rhythm before the All Star break. – 8:15 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors drop 37 on the Hawks in a quarter but give up 32
FVV’s got 14, somewhat predictable; Achiuwa’s got 8 and if you had that on the card, you’re smarter than most – 8:08 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks down 37-32 to the Raptors at the end of the first quarter.
Young: 12/3, 5/7 FG
Hawks shot 52 percent in the quarter, Raptors shot 58 percent – 8:07 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
After the first quarter: Raptors 37, Hawks 32
Trae Young rebounding nicely after struggling vs. Chicago: 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-2 FT), 3 assists – 8:07 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Raps up 37-32 after a quarter. The Maravichian Raptors have 8 assists on 12 baskets. – 8:07 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Trae Young hit ’em with the shoulder shrug after the TOUGH and-1 🧊😬
pic.twitter.com/409MUmu9C2 – 8:06 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Two Hands for Safety @Precious Achiuwa pic.twitter.com/LT5wK1sKzl – 8:05 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Really nice stretch for Precious Achiuwa here. He had a rough one last night (although he wasn’t alone in that regard) but this is good way to bounce back. Has made a few great cuts, a couple nice passes, also knocked down a corner-3. He’s got 8-2-2 in 5 minutes off the bench. – 8:03 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Raptors just had a 13-0 run snapped. VanVleet has 14, and missed another two open 3s. – 7:58 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
VanVleet’s got 14 of Toronto’s 30 points, Raptors up 6 with 2:55 left in the first – 7:58 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
With his first rebound of the evening, De’Andre Hunter has secured his 500th career rebound. – 7:58 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Raptors are doing a better job than the Hawks as the aggressors, esp. on POA defense, but the refs are also 0-for-6 on the last six Raptor fouls. Zoinks. – 7:57 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
VanVleet was held to 8 points on 3-12 FG in 29 minutes last night. He’s already got 11 points on 4-5 FG in 8 minutes tonight.
Not bad for a guy who was highly questionable to play in this game an hour ago. – 7:54 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Precious corner 3
Precious contest on Trae at the rim
Precious hit ahead bounce pass to Trent for transition layup
Great sequence for him – 7:53 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hawks are on a 16-4 run and have taken an 18-11 lead vs. the Raptors.
Trae Young has 8 points and 2 assists in his first 5 minutes. – 7:51 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Trae already has more makes in the first six minutes of this game than he did all last game.
He’s 4-of-4 with 8 points, 2 assists and the Hawks up 18-11 over the Raptors. – 7:49 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Hawks on a 12-0 run, Raptors have more energy than last night but about the same success – 7:47 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
So Fred VanVleet is playing, Nick Nurse had said it was ‘looking unlikely’ pre-game. That’s a break for Toronto trying to contain Trae Young and also get some shooting on the floor. – 7:34 PM
Paul Jones @Paul__Jones
Sitting in for my man @Matt__Devlin Courstide @StateFarmArena with my guy @HelloooJack ready to get after it. @Toronto Raptors vs @Jaryd Wilson #rtz #raptors all about the #bounceback pic.twitter.com/2h4oHM95ub – 7:30 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
The Raptors are 8-3 on the second half of back-to-backs this year, and 3-0 when losing the first half. Let’s see if they continue to make no sense. – 7:18 PM
Tim Chisholm @timpchisholm
Hmmm, I don’t know why but the ‘14-‘15 Raptors are suddenly popping into my brain… 😬 – 7:10 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks starters vs. Raptors
Trae Young
Kevin Huerter
De’Andre Hunter
Danilo Gallinari
Clint Capela – 7:04 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hawks starters vs. the Raptors:
Trae Young
Kevin Huerter
De’Andre Hunter
Danilo Gallinari
Clint Capela – 7:04 PM
Mike Ganter @Mike_Ganter
Never bet against Freddy. VanVleet will start tonight in Atlanta. – 7:03 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors just say VanVleet will go and start tonight in Atlanta; Siakam’s in as well with Trent, Barnes and Birch – 7:02 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Per @Raptors_PR, VanVleet will start tonight with Trent, Siakam, Barnes and Birch. – 7:01 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
The Nick Nurse pre-game bullet points:
SIakam will give it a shot
VanVleet seems less likely to go
Anunoby will see hand specialist in NY on Monday, there’s a hospital/medical centre that specializes in hands there that many NBA players have used over the years – 6:55 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
“You merely adopted the dark .. I was born in it .. molded by it ..” @Pascal Siakam pic.twitter.com/l8o1vfrcn0 – 6:45 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Against the Bulls on 2/24, Danilo Gallinari notched 26 points, in addition to nine rebounds. It marked his ninth career outing of 26+ points and 9+ rebounds and the first time doing so since 3/31/19. Gallo’s netted 25+ points in two of his last three outings. – 6:37 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
“We’re really gonna need him with OG out for who knows how long,” — Nurse on Thad Young role, and also hint that Anunoby may be out for a bit? Anunoby scheduled to see specialist on Monday for finger fracture. – 6:25 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Nick Nurse on Thad Young: “He didn’t play very good last night, but then again, who did?” – 6:21 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
For tonight’s game vs. Toronto:
De’Andre Hunter (illness) is available.
Kevin Knox (non-COVID illness) is available. – 6:15 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
For tonight’s game vs. Toronto:
De’Andre Hunter (illness) is available.
Kevin Knox (non-COVID illness) is available.
John Collins (right foot strain) is out.
Lou Williams (left hip discomfort) is out. – 6:15 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Siakam is expected to play; VanVleet (knee) is still questionable. MRI was clear a couple of weeks ago, but knee is still sore, says Nurse. ‘He’s not been ruled out yet, but is unlikely’. – 6:12 PM
Mike Ganter @Mike_Ganter
Siakam will try again tonight but he’s not fully recovered from his non-COVID illness. Fred VanVleet is still questionable. – 6:12 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
In Atlanta’s most recent meeting against Toronto on 2/4, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Delon Wright became the fifth pair of Hawks teammates to each record 4+ steals in the same game off the bench, per @EliasSports. The Hawks swiped a season-high tying 12 steals that contest. – 6:12 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Fred VanVleet (knee soreness) is questionable and Pascal Siakam (non-Covid illness) will play against the Hawks on Saturday. – 6:12 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Pascal Siakam is expected to play tonight. Still not 100% but he’s testing negative for COVID. Fred VanVleet is still questionable – 6:11 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Nurse says Siakam will play, still feeling a bit of the flu symptoms but all his covid testing has been negative. VanVleet still questionable. – 6:11 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Nate McMillan says John Collins did some shooting and a little running this morning and they’ll see how he feels tomorrow. – 5:50 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
“He’s feeling good. He’s ready to go,” Nate McMillan says of De’Andre Hunter – 5:47 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Atlanta enters tonight’s game having won nine of its last 11 games at State Farm Arena. At home this season, the Hawks rank first in the NBA in 3FG% (.381%), and third in FG% (.481%) and PPG (114.6).
Game Notes: nba.com/gamenotes/hawk… – 5:44 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Over the past 24 hours, my twitter mentions have been bombarded with photoshops of Ayo either a) clamping Trae Young or b) serving as some sort of father figure: pic.twitter.com/D96MyP94NI – 3:39 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
It’s been an exciting off-season for FC Dallas. Would love to be working today’s opener vs Toronto FC but too many travel risks to make it there and back for tomorrow’s Mavs game in SF. Be sure to check out @OwenNewkirk & @SteveDavis90 on the TXA21 broadcast today at 4:30. #DTID – 2:49 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
The new East standings…
Celtics just 4 games out of the East lead…1 1/2 games out of 3rd.
(Boston has clinched tiebreakers with Miami and Cleveland. They lead the season series with Milwaukee, Toronto and Brooklyn. 1-1 with Chicago.) pic.twitter.com/PtRyTtSBj7 – 2:42 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Upon arriving in Atlanta, I see that both VanVleet (knee) and Siakam (non-COVID illness) are questionable for tonight’s game vs. the Hawks. Anunoby is out. – 1:49 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Injury report for tonight:
De’Andre Hunter (illness) is probable.
Kevin Knox (non-COVID illness) is questionable.
John Collins and Lou Williams are out.
Hunter did shootaround and Nate said he was better.
When asked who may fill in some tonight, Nate mentioned Knox and TLC. – 1:48 PM
