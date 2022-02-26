Raptors vs. Hawks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Toronto Raptors (32-26) play against the Atlanta Hawks (28-31) at State Farm Arena
The Toronto Raptors are spending $4,197,457 per win while the Atlanta Hawks are spending $4,861,158 per win
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Saturday February 26, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports SE-ATL
Away TV: TSN
Home Radio: WZGC 92.9 FM The Gam
Away Radio: TSN Radio 1050
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@JLew1050
OG Anunoby remains out for tonight’s game in Atlanta with the fractured finger. Fred VanVleet (knee soreness) and Pascal Siakam (non-COVID illness) are both questionable. – 12:30 PM
@SmithRaps
Raptors have put Pascal Siakam in the same “questionable” category as Fred VanVleet for tonight in Atlanta
SIakam has non-COVID illness, VanVleet’s knee is still sore
And OG Anunoby is out again – 12:23 PM
@vivekmjacob
Siakam (non-covid illness) and VanVleet (right knee soreness) are both listed as questionable for tonight at the Hawks. – 12:22 PM
@KLChouinard
L2M report from Thursday’s game said that Bogdan Bogdanovic didn’t commit a foul on the game-winner. pic.twitter.com/O3SUrDam5h – 11:40 AM
@KLChouinard
Nate McMillan said that John Collins is trying to do a little more each day and the reaction of John’s body to each uptick will determine how soon he is able to return.
Collins is clearly doing stuff on the court that involves more movement than he was doing a few days ago. pic.twitter.com/TaJZfFwVVx – 11:16 AM
@KLChouinard
Nate McMillan said that John Collins is trying to do a little more each day. Said he did a little running today and the reaction of John’s body to each uptick will determine when he’ll be able to return.
He’s doing more stuff with movement in the court. pic.twitter.com/NTefFJXFGA – 11:11 AM
@DuaneRankin
Jan. 8 vs. Miami.
Feb. 3 at Atlanta.
And now Feb. 25 vs. New Orleans.
The #Suns lost for only the third time this 2022 calendar year Friday night.
Here are 5 takeaways from rare loss vs. #Pelicans w/o injured Chris Paul (w/videos). https://t.co/rDtbZv8UsZ via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/9O8fjhiZX5 – 10:48 AM
@Raptors
Happy Birthday, Rook!
@davidjohnson13 | #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/3yYlVTXZUV – 10:46 AM