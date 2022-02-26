Raptors vs. Hawks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Toronto Raptors (32-26) play against the Atlanta Hawks (28-31) at State Farm Arena

The Toronto Raptors are spending $4,197,457 per win while the Atlanta Hawks are spending $4,861,158 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Saturday February 26, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports SE-ATL

Away TV: TSN

Home Radio: WZGC 92.9 FM The Gam

Away Radio: TSN Radio 1050

Josh Lewenberg

@JLew1050

OG Anunoby remains out for tonight’s game in Atlanta with the fractured finger. Fred VanVleet (knee soreness) and Pascal Siakam (non-COVID illness) are both questionable. – OG Anunoby remains out for tonight’s game in Atlanta with the fractured finger. Fred VanVleet (knee soreness) and Pascal Siakam (non-COVID illness) are both questionable. – 12:30 PM

Doug Smith

@SmithRaps

Raptors have put Pascal Siakam in the same “questionable” category as Fred VanVleet for tonight in Atlanta

SIakam has non-COVID illness, VanVleet’s knee is still sore

Vivek Jacob

@vivekmjacob

Kevin Chouinard

@KLChouinard

L2M report from Thursday’s game said that Bogdan Bogdanovic didn’t commit a foul on the game-winner. 11:40 AM L2M report from Thursday’s game said that Bogdan Bogdanovic didn’t commit a foul on the game-winner. pic.twitter.com/O3SUrDam5h

Kevin Chouinard

@KLChouinard

Nate McMillan said that John Collins is trying to do a little more each day and the reaction of John’s body to each uptick will determine how soon he is able to return.

Kevin Chouinard

@KLChouinard

Nate McMillan said that John Collins is trying to do a little more each day. Said he did a little running today and the reaction of John’s body to each uptick will determine when he’ll be able to return.

