RJ Barrett on his poor free-throw shooting: It's pissing me off

Fred Katz: RJ Barrett on his free throws: “It’s pissing me off.” Says he concluded practice today making 200 free throws. He went 14-22 from the line yesterday and is shooting 69 percent on the season.
Source: Twitter @FredKatz
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
RJ Barrett has appeared in 20 games in 2022 and is averaging:
23.7 points,
6.0 rebs,
3.2 assists,
2.6 made 3PTs (shooting 41% from downtown).
Only players to match or exceed those averages in 2022:
Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and LeBron James
tommybeer.substack.com/p/rj-scores-ca… – 12:07 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
RJ Barrett last night:
✅ 46 PTS
✅ 9 REB
✅ 6-11 3P
Barrett (21 years, 256 days) is the second-youngest player in @New York Knicks history to record a 40-point game, trailing only Carl Braun (20 years, 72 days). pic.twitter.com/CucggA2jZx – 10:31 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
“We all know he’s capable of that. I don’t think anybody is surprised…. He’s definitely going to be playing in this league for a long time & he’s going to be the face of the Knicks.”
Jimmy Butler on RJ Barrett, who had 46 pts in loss to MIA. More here: on.sny.tv/136fe3N – 10:06 AM
Alan Hahn @alanhahn
RJ Barrett has been emphatically making a strong case to be The Man since New Year’s Eve (23 ppg in 21 games). Free throw reliability has to be his focus all offseason. That should have been a 50-point game! Left money on the table @DrewHanlen! #Knicks – 9:59 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Some highly laudatory comments from Jimmy Butler on RJ Barrett after RJ’s 46-point effort
“He’s gonna be the face of the Knicks”
pic.twitter.com/CclPEm0i9a – 8:52 AM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
“It’s bittersweet”: #Knicks spoil RJ Barrett’s career 46-point night in disastrous loss to Heat as Randle stinks it up #NBA nypost.com/2022/02/25/kni… – 1:15 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
RJ Barrett tonight:
46 PTS
9 REB
13-22 FG
6-11 3P
14-22 FT
That’s the most points by a Knick in a game since Carmelo Anthony in 2014. pic.twitter.com/sM4w8392VX – 11:47 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Jimmy Butler on RJ Barrett:
“He’s going to be the face of the Knicks.” – 11:05 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Bam Adebayo on RJ Barrett:
“You could see it in the body language, you could see it in his face. He wants to be that guy. You could see he wants to take his team to another level. He’s playing free.” – 11:01 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
RJ Barrett’s 46 points not enough to save Knicks as bad news mounts newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 10:54 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Black Friday: #Knicks spoil RJ Barrett’s career 46-point night in disastrous loss to Heat as Grimes goes down, joining Rose nypost.com/2022/02/25/kni… via @nypostsports – 10:47 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
RJ Barrett has career-high 46 as NYK tries to climb back late vs. MIA. NYK trails by 8 with 3:12 to go. Knicks hurt themselves with 4 TOs in 1:24 stretch of 4th. Barrett’s 46 points have come on 21 FGAs and 22 FTAs. Remarkable night for someone who hadn’t played in nearly 3 weeks – 10:08 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
RJ Barrett has 42 points and has actually left a ton on the board. Just 12 of 20 from the foul line. – 10:04 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
The only two Knicks 21 years old or younger to score 40+ points in a game, per @New York Knicks PR:
Carl Braun in 1947
RJ Barrett in 2022 – 9:53 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Knicks say RJ Barrett joins Carl Braun as the only Knicks 21 and under to record a 40 point game. – 9:52 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Meanwhile RJ Barrett looks like T-Mac tonite, with about half of the teams points since halftime. – 9:45 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks down 65-55 at the half
The lone bright spot for NY was RJ Barrett, who exploded for 30 points on 9-of-13 shooting including 6-of-9 from downtown – 9:07 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Halftime: Heat 65, Knicks 55. RJ Barrett has 30 points for the Knicks and the Heat leads by 10. “Let’s Go Heat” chants broke out at MSG a few minutes ago. – 8:54 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
RJ Barrett, back from the sprained ankle, has 27 of the Knicks’ 52 points. – 8:51 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Knick fans wanted youth here you go. Lineup on the court:
Cam Reddish
Obi Toppin
Jericho Sims
Immanuel Quickley
RJ Barrett – 8:14 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Alec Burks is starting for NYK tonight alongside RJ Barrett, Evan Fournier, Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson. When asked about Burks’ impact before the game, Thibodeau cited NYK’s net rating with Burks at lead guard w/starters. That lineup is +27 over 201 minutes, per @NBAcom. – 7:20 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat starters: Bam Adebayo, P.J. Tucker, Jimmy Butler, Duncan Robinson, Kyle Lowry.
Knicks starters: Alec Burks, Evan Fournier, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson. – 7:19 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Both RJ Barrett (ankle) and Nerlens Noel (foot) are available to play tonight vs. Miami – 6:24 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Nerlens Noel and RJ Barrett are both available for the Knicks tonight vs. the Heat. – 5:49 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
RJ Barrett and Nerlens Noel will be available tonight for Knicks vs. Heat. They had been questionable. – 5:49 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
RJ Barrett and Nerlens Noel are available tonight, Tom Thibodeau says. – 5:48 PM
