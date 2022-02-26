Rudy Gobert reacts to Draymond Green throwing shade at him: 'It's just noise'

Speaking with reporters on Friday, the Utah Jazz center was asked about all of the shots that Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has taken at him recently. “It’s just noise to me,” replied Gobert, per Dana Greene of KTVX in Utah. “If anything, when people keep talking about you, targeting you in some way, it means you’re doing something right. I’m just gonna keep trying to be the best Rudy I can be on and off the court and for my team.
Source: Larry Brown Sports
Source: Larry Brown Sports
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Check out the latest episode of the Warriors’ Multiverse podcast. This week I talk about the latest with Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, James Wiseman, and more.
#DubNation
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/war… – 7:09 AM
Check out the latest episode of the Warriors’ Multiverse podcast. This week I talk about the latest with Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, James Wiseman, and more.
#DubNation
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/war… – 7:09 AM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
‘He’s as good as anybody’: How Rudy Gobert got the best of Luka Doncic ksl.com/article/503566… – 2:08 AM
‘He’s as good as anybody’: How Rudy Gobert got the best of Luka Doncic ksl.com/article/503566… – 2:08 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Bogdanovic, Gobert combine for 32 points, Mitchell adds 33 points as Jazz top Mavericks and Doncic (23pts, 11ast, 7reb)
Full European recap
Highlights, results, standings #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 1:52 AM
Bogdanovic, Gobert combine for 32 points, Mitchell adds 33 points as Jazz top Mavericks and Doncic (23pts, 11ast, 7reb)
Full European recap
Highlights, results, standings #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 1:52 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Radio Roulette hotline is LIVE @TwitterSpaces, presented by @UnderdogFantasy.
• Harden & Embiid go off in debut
• Gobert conquers Luka
• Sneaky Pels
• Knicks doom
• Lakers doom
• Elsa Dutton not dying
• Operation Case Green
Taking your calls⬇️ twitter.com/i/spaces/1djGX… – 12:55 AM
Radio Roulette hotline is LIVE @TwitterSpaces, presented by @UnderdogFantasy.
• Harden & Embiid go off in debut
• Gobert conquers Luka
• Sneaky Pels
• Knicks doom
• Lakers doom
• Elsa Dutton not dying
• Operation Case Green
Taking your calls⬇️ twitter.com/i/spaces/1djGX… – 12:55 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic had a couple zingers in his interview after Mavs’ 114-109 loss:
On going 1-on-1 vs. Rudy Gobert: “I like the matchup. I think twice I got fouled, but I know the ref. He won’t call a foul.”
Which ref doesn’t like him?
“I don’t want to get fined.” – 12:17 AM
Luka Doncic had a couple zingers in his interview after Mavs’ 114-109 loss:
On going 1-on-1 vs. Rudy Gobert: “I like the matchup. I think twice I got fouled, but I know the ref. He won’t call a foul.”
Which ref doesn’t like him?
“I don’t want to get fined.” – 12:17 AM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Donovan Mitchell, on tonight being a blueprint for he and Rudy Gobert: “It looked really good, it felt really good. When you narrow it down, we did what we were supposed to do.” – 12:16 AM
Donovan Mitchell, on tonight being a blueprint for he and Rudy Gobert: “It looked really good, it felt really good. When you narrow it down, we did what we were supposed to do.” – 12:16 AM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Donovan Mitchell, on Gobert guarding Doncic: “We just trusted in big fella and we stayed home.” – 12:14 AM
Donovan Mitchell, on Gobert guarding Doncic: “We just trusted in big fella and we stayed home.” – 12:14 AM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Rudy Gobert, on the perception he can’t guard perimeter players: “The numbers have been in my favor, but for some reason … I blame Bleacher Report for that. The perception has never matched the numbers. I hope they can do a better job in the future to show the good plays.” – 12:06 AM
Rudy Gobert, on the perception he can’t guard perimeter players: “The numbers have been in my favor, but for some reason … I blame Bleacher Report for that. The perception has never matched the numbers. I hope they can do a better job in the future to show the good plays.” – 12:06 AM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Rudy Gobert, on Luka Doncic’s assertion that he fouled him: “I’m not a ref. It was a physical game. But Luka always pushes. So if they’re not going to call that, then they shouldn’t call anything else. I didn’t think there was enough contact to call a foul.” – 12:04 AM
Rudy Gobert, on Luka Doncic’s assertion that he fouled him: “I’m not a ref. It was a physical game. But Luka always pushes. So if they’re not going to call that, then they shouldn’t call anything else. I didn’t think there was enough contact to call a foul.” – 12:04 AM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Rudy Gobert is told that Luka Donic said Gobert was fouling him.
Gobert shrugs… “I’m not a ref.” – 11:59 PM
Rudy Gobert is told that Luka Donic said Gobert was fouling him.
Gobert shrugs… “I’m not a ref.” – 11:59 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Rudy Gobert: we were too indecisive in the drop in the first half. They were getting whatever they wanted. So we switched more in the second half. We wanted to make Luka work. We wanted to trust anyone on Luka – 11:54 PM
Rudy Gobert: we were too indecisive in the drop in the first half. They were getting whatever they wanted. So we switched more in the second half. We wanted to make Luka work. We wanted to trust anyone on Luka – 11:54 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Rudy Gobert on the switching defense on Luka: “Just trying to make him work. It was a team effort.” – 11:54 PM
Rudy Gobert on the switching defense on Luka: “Just trying to make him work. It was a team effort.” – 11:54 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Rudy Gobert said the Jazz were too indecisive playing drop-big, and that they put trust in each other to guard Luka late, regardless of who was on him. – 11:54 PM
Rudy Gobert said the Jazz were too indecisive playing drop-big, and that they put trust in each other to guard Luka late, regardless of who was on him. – 11:54 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Rudy Gobert won’t be 1st team all NBA because he doesn’t score enough vs likes of Jokic or Embiid. But that was a defensive clinic he put on in the 4th quarter, especially when he got switched on to Doncic. 7-1 guys don’t move their feet like that. Reason why he’s 3x DPoY – 11:39 PM
Rudy Gobert won’t be 1st team all NBA because he doesn’t score enough vs likes of Jokic or Embiid. But that was a defensive clinic he put on in the 4th quarter, especially when he got switched on to Doncic. 7-1 guys don’t move their feet like that. Reason why he’s 3x DPoY – 11:39 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Quin said the decision to use Gobert against Doncic late was a read-based one. Felt like the team was a bit too passive early with Rudy in drop-big. He said the team’s whole defensive effort improved as the game went along. – 11:35 PM
Quin said the decision to use Gobert against Doncic late was a read-based one. Felt like the team was a bit too passive early with Rudy in drop-big. He said the team’s whole defensive effort improved as the game went along. – 11:35 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Big, big win for Utah tonight. How about Rudy Gobert the Portable Rim Protector! I’ve often wondered why the Jazz are reluctant to switch him out on big wings.
The fix is to put Brunson and Luka in a 2-man game and park Rudy’s man in the corner, but Dallas only did that once – 11:32 PM
Big, big win for Utah tonight. How about Rudy Gobert the Portable Rim Protector! I’ve often wondered why the Jazz are reluctant to switch him out on big wings.
The fix is to put Brunson and Luka in a 2-man game and park Rudy’s man in the corner, but Dallas only did that once – 11:32 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Gobert’s blocks, Mitchell’s triples deal Mavericks agonizing loss.
mavs.com/jazz-nick-mavs/ – 11:23 PM
Gobert’s blocks, Mitchell’s triples deal Mavericks agonizing loss.
mavs.com/jazz-nick-mavs/ – 11:23 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz beat Mavs 114-109. That was something else.
Rudy Gobert just played dominating defense down the stretch to shut down Luka Doncic and the Mavs. Held Luka to 23 points on 24 FG!
Donovan Mitchell had a very efficient 33 pts on 11-19 FG. Conley/Bogdanovic also big. – 11:19 PM
Jazz beat Mavs 114-109. That was something else.
Rudy Gobert just played dominating defense down the stretch to shut down Luka Doncic and the Mavs. Held Luka to 23 points on 24 FG!
Donovan Mitchell had a very efficient 33 pts on 11-19 FG. Conley/Bogdanovic also big. – 11:19 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz defeat Dallas 114-109. Utah allows just 42 second half points. They move to 37-22 on the season. They have won seven of eight. 33 from Mitchell. Incredible defensive fourth quarter from Gobert. We are on to Phoenix and the Suns on Sunday afternoon – 11:18 PM
The Jazz defeat Dallas 114-109. Utah allows just 42 second half points. They move to 37-22 on the season. They have won seven of eight. 33 from Mitchell. Incredible defensive fourth quarter from Gobert. We are on to Phoenix and the Suns on Sunday afternoon – 11:18 PM
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
This was a helluva game. Gobert closed this one out like a champ. – 11:18 PM
This was a helluva game. Gobert closed this one out like a champ. – 11:18 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Even Draymond Green must have been impressed by Rudy Gobert’s iso defense on Luka Doncic down the stretch. The 3-time DPOY was up for the challenge against one of the league’s most lethal offensive weapons. – 11:16 PM
Even Draymond Green must have been impressed by Rudy Gobert’s iso defense on Luka Doncic down the stretch. The 3-time DPOY was up for the challenge against one of the league’s most lethal offensive weapons. – 11:16 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Best Utah late game execution I’ve seen this season, bar none. They trap Donovan, but Jazz move the ball quickly, Conley attacks the closeout, easy lob to Gobert. Jazz up 5 with 11 sec left, and this *should* be done. – 11:14 PM
Best Utah late game execution I’ve seen this season, bar none. They trap Donovan, but Jazz move the ball quickly, Conley attacks the closeout, easy lob to Gobert. Jazz up 5 with 11 sec left, and this *should* be done. – 11:14 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Gobert is smothering Luka on these switches. Impressive stuff. – 11:10 PM
Gobert is smothering Luka on these switches. Impressive stuff. – 11:10 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
THIS IS SO INTERESTING. So Gobert’s honestly started to lock up every Luka-related action he’s in — truly incredible stuff. Now Dallas just attacking Clarkson… he’s guarding Dinwiddie. But Gobert helped enough on it to counter — great block just now. – 11:05 PM
THIS IS SO INTERESTING. So Gobert’s honestly started to lock up every Luka-related action he’s in — truly incredible stuff. Now Dallas just attacking Clarkson… he’s guarding Dinwiddie. But Gobert helped enough on it to counter — great block just now. – 11:05 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
*terrific* defense from Rudy Gobert on Luka Doncic. Shut him down. – 11:00 PM
*terrific* defense from Rudy Gobert on Luka Doncic. Shut him down. – 11:00 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz down 67-60 at the half.
Mavs: 134 ORtg. Jazz need more inside to prevent Powell from scoring so easily, he has 15. (Gobert not his best defensively so far.)
Jazz offense going well. Mitchell great. Conley was really impressive early, too. – 10:07 PM
Jazz down 67-60 at the half.
Mavs: 134 ORtg. Jazz need more inside to prevent Powell from scoring so easily, he has 15. (Gobert not his best defensively so far.)
Jazz offense going well. Mitchell great. Conley was really impressive early, too. – 10:07 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Dinwiddie’s found himself guarding Gobert in the post several times. Not ideal. Already has two fouls. – 9:41 PM
Dinwiddie’s found himself guarding Gobert in the post several times. Not ideal. Already has two fouls. – 9:41 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Bullock, DFS, Powell, Brunson, Doncic
Utah starters: Bogdanovic, O’Neale, Gobert, Mitchell Conley
8:10 tip @theeagledallas – 8:33 PM
Mavs starters: Bullock, DFS, Powell, Brunson, Doncic
Utah starters: Bogdanovic, O’Neale, Gobert, Mitchell Conley
8:10 tip @theeagledallas – 8:33 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
In the second half of the Wolves-Sixers last matchup, Doc Rivers put Tobias Harris on KAT and Joel Embiid on Vanderbilt. They’re doing that again.
Chris Finch calls this “The Utah Defense” — because it’s what the Jazz do with Gobert, lurking to double team KAT. – 8:16 PM
In the second half of the Wolves-Sixers last matchup, Doc Rivers put Tobias Harris on KAT and Joel Embiid on Vanderbilt. They’re doing that again.
Chris Finch calls this “The Utah Defense” — because it’s what the Jazz do with Gobert, lurking to double team KAT. – 8:16 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Rudy Gobert, when asked a follow-up about the ongoing Draymond commentary, and, more generally, the perception of him among his peers in the league. pic.twitter.com/hlCR34JNDF – 7:44 PM
Rudy Gobert, when asked a follow-up about the ongoing Draymond commentary, and, more generally, the perception of him among his peers in the league. pic.twitter.com/hlCR34JNDF – 7:44 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, when asked about Draymond Green’s comments about him during the TBS broadcast of the All-Star Game. pic.twitter.com/r5205qlv1I – 7:14 PM
Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, when asked about Draymond Green’s comments about him during the TBS broadcast of the All-Star Game. pic.twitter.com/r5205qlv1I – 7:14 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
All-NBA on Feb 25
1st Team
G: Curry
G: DeRozan
F: Giannis
F: Jokic
C: Embiid
2nd Team
G: Morant
G: Booker
F: LeBron
F: Butler
C: Gobert
3rd Team
G: Luka
G: Trae
F: Tatum
F: Siakam
C: Allen – 6:44 PM
All-NBA on Feb 25
1st Team
G: Curry
G: DeRozan
F: Giannis
F: Jokic
C: Embiid
2nd Team
G: Morant
G: Booker
F: LeBron
F: Butler
C: Gobert
3rd Team
G: Luka
G: Trae
F: Tatum
F: Siakam
C: Allen – 6:44 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Andre Iguodala remains out for the Warriors exiting the All-Star break tomorrow night in Portland. Draymond Green and James Wiseman also out. Wiseman is on the road trip, Green isn’t. – 9:36 PM
Andre Iguodala remains out for the Warriors exiting the All-Star break tomorrow night in Portland. Draymond Green and James Wiseman also out. Wiseman is on the road trip, Green isn’t. – 9:36 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Draymond Green laments suspension costing him 2016 NBA Finals MVP: ‘Good luck leaving me off the NBA 75 if I was Finals MVP’ nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/23/dra… – 3:31 PM
Draymond Green laments suspension costing him 2016 NBA Finals MVP: ‘Good luck leaving me off the NBA 75 if I was Finals MVP’ nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/23/dra… – 3:31 PM
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
My latest NBA Injury Analysis for @RotoWire: When Should Fantasy Managers Expect Draymond, Durant Back? rotowire.com/basketball/art… – 3:30 PM
My latest NBA Injury Analysis for @RotoWire: When Should Fantasy Managers Expect Draymond, Durant Back? rotowire.com/basketball/art… – 3:30 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Excited for sure.” Desmond Bane.
With Chris Paul (thumb) out 6 to 8 weeks and Draymond Green (back) still out, can #Grizzlies catch #Suns #Warriors?
WC Top 6:
PHX 48-10
GSW 42-17 (6.5 games back)
MEM 41-19 (8 back)
UTA 36-22 (12 back)
DAL 35-24 (13.5 back)
DEN 33-25 (15 back) pic.twitter.com/PjZs40hvtC – 10:42 AM
“Excited for sure.” Desmond Bane.
With Chris Paul (thumb) out 6 to 8 weeks and Draymond Green (back) still out, can #Grizzlies catch #Suns #Warriors?
WC Top 6:
PHX 48-10
GSW 42-17 (6.5 games back)
MEM 41-19 (8 back)
UTA 36-22 (12 back)
DAL 35-24 (13.5 back)
DEN 33-25 (15 back) pic.twitter.com/PjZs40hvtC – 10:42 AM
More on this storyline
Dana Greene: Rudy Gobert @rudygobert27 responds to Draymond Green’s @Money23Green multiple negative comments about him saying, “It’s just noise to me.” -via Twitter / February 26, 2022
“You keep mentioning me in the same sentence with him. We are not alike,” asserted the Warriors star. Kenny Smith followed up by asking if he meant Dikembe Mutombo or Rudy Gobert. “Who you just mentioned me with and I ain’t say Mutombo,” Draymond replied. “We ain’t nothing alike.” -via Clutch Points / February 21, 2022