Shabazz Napier leaving BC Zenit due to Russia-Ukraine war

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Veteran NBA guard Shabazz Napier is leaving BC Zenit in Saint Petersburg amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, sources tell ESPN. Napier had recently recovered from an ankle injury and neared a return to the EuroLeague team, but the attack has prompted his departure back to the U.S. – 2:12 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Shabazz Napier back in Zenit lineup and ready to play
eurohoops.net/en/euroleague/…5:21 AM

