Spurs vs. Heat: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The San Antonio Spurs (24-36) play against the Miami Heat (21-21) at FTX Arena
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Saturday February 26, 2022
San Antonio Spurs 85, Miami Heat 87 (Q3 03:17)
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Fts made right now: Jimmy Butler 11, Spurs 11
Game tied at 82 all – 9:46 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Kyle Lowry just set up that whole possession in the back court
Waving for Duncan and Caleb to cross corners, then calling Dedmon up for the screen
Coach on the floor – 9:42 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Spurs have now had three different players score career highs in the last two nights: Johnson and Poeltl last night, and now Vassell tonight. – 9:41 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
And now it’s the Spurs who have erased the Heat 10 point lead.
Spurs back up by 1 – 9:39 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Career high 22 points for Devin Vassell. Big night for @Josh810 – 9:38 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
20 points for Devin Vassell
9 points from 3PT
6 points in the paint
4 points from mid-range
1 point from the FT line
Spurs cut the Heat 10 point lead down to 2 – 9:36 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Opened the 3rd on a 7-0 run to force a quick Spurs timeout! 68-58 lead on @BallyHEAT 📺 – 9:28 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs enter 3-32 when trailing by 10 points in a game this season.
This is just their 2nd double digit deficit on the Rodeo Road Trip – 9:28 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Your nightly dose of Bam Clamp highlights. #BAMDPOY 💥🖐 pic.twitter.com/ncGxkFkLWg – 9:23 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Fans unfurl a Ukraine flag at half here in Miami. Rest of the crowd turns to applaud. pic.twitter.com/B1ZwlAdVd1 – 9:16 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Halftime stats for the Spurs and Heat.
The Spurs shot 18/22 in the paint during that first half pic.twitter.com/huzsrBaD7C – 9:15 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Miami woke up in the second quarter obviously, but 11 turnovers in the period for the Spurs is really rough. At least they gave themselves the early cushion. – 9:13 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Half: Heat by 3
After allowing 40 points in the 1Q, the Heat defense responds with holding SA to 18 points in the 2Q
Vassell 13 pts | Butler 18 pts
Herro 12 pts
Bam 10 pts
Spurs +10 in paint
Heat +10 from FT line – 9:11 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
What Bam Adebayo is doing since his return is positioning himself for that DPOY trophy quite perfectly
You want defensive impact
Watch this guy – 9:10 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Miami 61, Some of the Spurs 58 at half.
Heat FT: 16 of 21
Spurs: 4 of 5 – 9:10 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler in the 1st half:
18 points
5 of 7 shooting
7 of 9 from the free throw line – 9:09 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Five and-1s in the second quarter for the Heat as well. Just a foul fest going one direction. – 9:08 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
And the Heat lead for the first time tonight, 60-58 with 39 seconds left in the half. Spurs have been up by as many as 16. – 9:07 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Elite level defense from Bam Adebayo
Weak-side defending Bam is just an insane player – 9:07 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Not to belabor the point, but Miami up to 15 foul shots in the second quarter alone. – 9:06 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Such a nice read from Tyler Herro
Swing swing swing
He gets it and attacks to throw off the defensive rotations
Easy left hand layup – 9:05 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
The Heat have gotten free throw attempts on five consecutive possessions now. It’s what’s kept them in the game. – 9:01 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
The early deficit has been cut to 6, HEAT trailing the Spurs 54-48 late in the 1st half.
Herro has 10 off the bench pic.twitter.com/CCGtNvk8Qg – 8:58 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
The Spurs are up four points while shooting 70 percent, mostly, because they can’t keep Miami off the foul line. – 8:54 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
I guess Josh Primo was the one doing the bogarting on that one. – 8:50 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Will we see a new career high for Devin Vassell? Or will he score between 19-21 points for roughly the 50th time? – 8:44 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Noticed this prop on Borgata and really liked it.
You can get +140 that the Nets, Sixers, Celtics or Raptors will face the Warriors, Suns, Lakers or Clippers in the Finals.
Not a sure thing, but if you’re worried about the Bucks or low on the Heat it’s an interesting concept. pic.twitter.com/BPC1OPyc9Y – 8:44 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
11 first half points for Devin Vassell
6 in the paint
3 from outside
2 from mid-range
He helps the Spurs push their lead back to 10 – 8:43 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
And that Spurs 16 point lead is down to 5 with 35 minutes left in the game… – 8:41 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Tyler Herro dissecting inside the lane again tonight
Feel like he’s disguising his floater and lob pass really well over these last two games – 8:40 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Stepback Jimmy 👌
13 points (4-5 FG) in the 1st Quarter pic.twitter.com/eAbxzrfUkQ – 8:39 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
The Spurs are on pace to score 120 points in the paint tonight, which would be something. – 8:37 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
1Q: Spurs by 12
Spurs score 40 in the 1Q.
Every Spur who logged minutes scored in the opening quarter.
Spurs with 30 of their 40 points in the paint. – 8:37 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Some of the Spurs 40, Miami 28 after 1Q. Really good showing for Cube Steaks 2.0 so far. – 8:36 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler really was the offense for Miami in that first quarter, playing all 12 minutes
Pure low block dominance, and side pick and roll savviness
Heat down 40-28 though – 8:36 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
40-28 Spurs after one. A night where the Spurs are sitting a bunch of people and Pop might tie the regular-season record anyway. – 8:35 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
🗣LET ‘EM HAVE IT, DEV!
Keeping this masterpiece on repeat pic.twitter.com/4ZUTzynXDi – 8:31 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs enter 19-4 when leading by 15 points in a game this season. – 8:26 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler getting to the rim with ease so far in this one
Two lay-ins
4 FTA – 8:25 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Two Joshes and a Jock on the floor for the Spurs in the first quarter. – 8:23 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Gabe Vincent and Tyler Herro entering
Feel like the whole team has been waiting for that sub to occur – 8:22 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Lonnie Walker and Josh Richardson are your first Spurs subs tonight – 8:21 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs are finding little resistance at the rim early on with ALL of their 16 points in the paint.
SA matches their largest lead of 11 points from last night.
The Spurs have led by 10 in 10 of their last 14 games. – 8:18 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Some big time defensive miscues to start this one
Obvious they’re willing to switch *every* screen on or off the ball
But not being decisive with it at all
16-5 Spurs – 8:17 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs enter 22-9 when leading by 10 points.
Yikes, that was a dunk by Devin – 8:16 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
It’s not even two minutes into the game and the Miami crowd has started with the “Let’s Go Eat!” chants. You just got here people! – 8:14 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Precious coming back from all-star as Miami Chris Bosh is quite the development – 8:12 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
For Miami ⚓️
Tune in: https://t.co/AGxmQuW6zp pic.twitter.com/Ne12VzJw9w – 8:10 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
This will be Zach Collins’ 13th NBA start, and first with the Spurs. The rotation could get wonky. Pop says Collins is on a minutes limit on the 2nd night of a b2b:
“He can play 15 minutes. Not 10. Not 18. But 15.” – 8:04 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Going back-to-back in the DA! 🔥 Join the Spurs Digital Arena pres. by https://t.co/XBIqcJVztn for a chance to win the Big 3 Prize Pack ➡️ https://t.co/G3ccP3v0rq pic.twitter.com/jL1T1czTuA – 8:00 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Bam Adebayo and Udonis Haslem meeting Josh Richardson at half-court as they begin pre-game warm-ups – 7:51 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Join us in welcoming FAU Owlthon to tonight’s game! Owlthon fundraises money for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. Their ultimate goal is to help children fight illness and injury. To learn more visit https://t.co/G7esbyNxhe pic.twitter.com/8PnYuKvZ9h – 7:47 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Per Heat: Dewayne Dedmon (back) will be available for tonight’s game vs the Spurs. So likely back to Yurtseven late, if at all. – 7:33 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
#SASvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Dewayne Dedmon (back) will be available for tonight’s game vs the Spurs. – 7:31 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Heat Head Coach Erik Spoelstra on Josh Richardson: pic.twitter.com/bpKrbwI1S3 – 7:00 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Follow @DavidFurones_ for your Heat needs tonight (and perhaps a Dolphins nugget or two, as well). – 6:57 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Last night the Wizards shot 57% on wide open 3s. 55% of their attempts from three were wide open.
The Spurs shot 30% on wide open 3s. Only 34% of their attempts from three were wide open.
San Antonio in the end won the double OT game. – 6:24 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Dedmon (back spasms) will warm up for Heat tonight. Spo: “Whether we fully clear him for an NBA game tonight we’ll find out in the next 45 minutes.” If not, Yurtseven the backup of course. Oladipo, Morris out.. Several key Spurs out tonight, including D. Murray and J. Poeltl – 6:20 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra says Dewayne Dedmon (back) will warm up pregame but is making progress. He has missed the past three games. – 6:19 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Last Spurs Watch Party pres. by @MichelobULTRA of the RRT is tonight 🎥🎉
Bundle up and we’ll see y’all at @ChickenNPickle for a night filled with giveaways, games and so much more! pic.twitter.com/gh1Wp1XNWm – 5:19 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Spurs buy out Satoransky, he reportedly will re-sign with Wizards nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/26/spu… – 5:01 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier: Heat remove mask requirement at FTX Arena, but it’s ‘strongly recommended’ sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 4:57 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier: ASK IRA: Whose role and what role does Victor Oladipo claim upon his Heat return? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 4:56 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
So:
— First Heat-Spurs game postponed due to lack of available Heat players (COVID).
— Heat-Spurs make-up game moved up an hour due to San Antonio ice storm.
— Now this time no Murray, Johnson, Poeltl for Spurs.
Guess, the Heat next have to turn off the air conditioning. – 4:56 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
The Heat have formally announced extending a second 10-day deal to Haywood Highsmith. Once deal expires, he either must be signed for balance of the season or waived. – 4:31 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
OFFICIAL: The Miami HEAT have signed forward Haywood Highsmith to a 10-day contract. pic.twitter.com/Ei58DKIICC – 4:28 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Knicks say Quentin Grimes will be re-evaluated in two weeks after he injured his right patella last night against Miami. – 4:21 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
menace in the middle 😈💪
Jak was a FORCE in the paint last night with career-bests in points and assists!
28 PTS | 80% FG | 11 REB | 8 AST | 2 BLK
@FrostBank | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/vn1IwjJnqa – 4:00 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Once Tomas Satoransky is fully integrated, I could see Raul Neto sliding to backup shooting guard and either Ish Smith or Sato could start
Wizards may or may not make the play-in tournament, but they should at least have some entertaining lineups and competitive games – 3:58 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Spurs pulling a Popovich and sitting top players tonight at Heat:
Dejounte Murray, Out, Knee
Keldon Johnson, Out, Lower Back
Jakob Poeltl, Out, Back soreness
Romeo Langford, Questionable, Adductor
Josh Primo, Questionable, Wrist
Josh Richardson, Questionable, Shoulder – 3:48 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Watch Lowry this entire possession… 👀
A true floor general at work with moments you won’t find in the stat sheet. That’s our point guard! pic.twitter.com/wmzGh4VtsH – 3:36 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat at Nets dumped Thursday by TNT, in favor of Grizzlies-Celtics. – 3:16 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
nothin we enjoy more than hangin inside The HEAT’s House 🔥🏠 pic.twitter.com/yRRoJgs36V – 3:08 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
craaazy production 😳
was just the sixth time since Feb. of 1994 we’ve had 4+ players with 20+ PTS!
#PorVida pic.twitter.com/6EPeEiMRuq – 3:05 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
The new East standings…
Celtics just 4 games out of the East lead…1 1/2 games out of 3rd.
(Boston has clinched tiebreakers with Miami and Cleveland. They lead the season series with Milwaukee, Toronto and Brooklyn. 1-1 with Chicago.) pic.twitter.com/PtRyTtSBj7 – 2:42 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Spurs injury report submitted to league:
OUT:
Keldon Johnson (back soreness)
Dejounte Murray (left knee contusion)
Jakob Poeltl (back soreness)
QUESTIONABLE:
Romeo Langford (adductor tightness)
Josh Primo (right wrist soreness)
Josh Richardson (right shoulder soreness) – 2:35 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
TNT dumps Heat against Brooklyn Thursday and replaces it with Memphis Boston – 2:33 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Kyle Kuzma feels the responsibility for the Wizards to bounce back after the tough loss against the Spurs. He has confidence in his teammates and expects a dogfight tonight.
Story at @SdnaGr
#DCAboveAll sdna.gr/mpasket/938272… – 2:31 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
The Memphis at Boston game on Thursday has replaced #Nets–#Heat on #TNT. #celtics #grizzlies – 2:25 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Some NBA flex scheduling for next Thursday: TNT is dropping the Nets-Heat game and showing the Grizzlies-Celtics game instead. – 2:22 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
We should have the Spurs’ injury report for tonight shortly. Will be interested to see if anyone is sitting out with an injury or for rest purposes after last night’s game. Fwiw, Dejounte Murray described himself as ‘great’ during postgame availability after twisting his knee. – 2:22 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Ja Morant and rise of Celtics earning a wider audience. TNT has picked up the March 3 Grizzlies at Boston game.
Miami at Brooklyn will no longer be the national broadcast in that 7:30 window. – 2:22 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
The Miami at Brooklyn game this coming Thursday will no longer be televised by #TNT. #Nets #Heat – 2:20 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Heat injury report for tonight vs Spurs:
OUT
Victor Oladipo
Markieff Morris
Questionable
Dewayne Dedmon – 2:13 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
NATIONAL TV UPDATE:
The Memphis Grizzlies vs Boston Celtics game on March 3 is replacing Miami Heat vs Brooklyn Nets
NATIONAL TV UPDATE:
The Memphis Grizzlies vs Boston Celtics game on March 3 is replacing Miami Heat vs Brooklyn Nets
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat ends mask mandate for games at FTX Arena. A look at the updated COVID-19 guidelines for Heat home games miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Erik Spoelstra on the “Let’s Go Heat” chants at MSG, the best of Jimmy Butler, and the latest Heat injury report – 2:12 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs have officially waived Tomas Satoransky.
Once he clears waivers, he’s expected to sign with the Wizards Woj reported. – 2:01 PM
