Spurs vs. Heat: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The San Antonio Spurs (24-36) play against the Miami Heat (39-21) at FTX Arena
The San Antonio Spurs are spending $5,314,871 per win while the Miami Heat are spending $3,601,486 per win
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Saturday February 26, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports Sun
Away TV: Bally Sports SW-SA
Home Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710
Away Radio: WOAI/KXTN
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@ChaseHughesNBCS
With Tomas Satoransky, the Wizards could now roll out some giant lineups:
PG Satoransky (6-7)
SG Kispert (6-7)
SF Avdija (6-9) or Hachimura (6-8)
PF Kuzma (6-10)
C Porzingis (7-3) – 12:41 PM
@JandersonSacBee
NBA power rankings: Are Suns No. 1 after All-Star break? Bulls, Heat, 76ers rising in East sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 12:32 PM
@NeilDalal96
I really liked the idea of Wizards getting Tomas Satoransky at the trade deadline to help develop their young players
They got Ish Smith instead which works in the same vein, but now Tommy Sheppard gets the best of both worlds bringing back his beloved second round pick – 12:31 PM
@BillSimmons
So the Spurs trade Forbes (4.5m) for Juancho (6.2m) in mid-January.
A month later they trade Juancho (6.2m) for Satoransky (10m) + Utah’s 2027 2nd round pick.
Today they bought out Satoransky, who was more than 2x as expensive as Forbes.
Just trying to figure this one out. – 12:30 PM
@PaulGarciaNBA
Once Satoransky is waived, the Spurs will have two open roster spots.
22 games left this season – 12:24 PM
@NYPost_Berman
Tom Thibodeau made important remarks after last night’s loss to Miami when asked about playing Jericho Sims over Taj Gibson-Nerlens Noel as backup center. The shift to development has started #NBA #Knicks nypost.com/2022/02/26/jer… – 12:19 PM
@wojespn
ESPN Sources: The San Antonio Spurs and point guard Tomas Satoransky have agreed to a contract buyout, clearing the way for him to sign a free agent deal with the Washington Wizards. – 12:04 PM
@IraHeatBeat
Ira Winderman: Are the Heat who we/they think they are? The upcoming week to confirm or complicate Heat’s standing in East: vs. Bulls, Bucks, Nets, 76ers. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 11:57 AM
@Anthony_Chiang
Heat’s starting lineup of Lowry, Robinson, Butler, Tucker, Adebayo have posted dominant defensive rating of 94.1 points allowed per 100 possessions in 317 minutes. That’s NBA’s second-best DEFRTG among lineups that have played 200-plus minutes.
They are who we thought they were! – 11:53 AM
@ByTimReynolds
The Heat announced this morning that the mask mandate is no more at their home games (except for those in closest proximity to the players). It is now “strongly recommended,” but not required. – 11:45 AM
@Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Heat ends mask mandate for games at FTX Arena. A look at the updated COVID-19 guidelines for Heat home games miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Erik Spoelstra on the “Let’s Go Heat” chants at MSG, and Jimmy Butler on his fine and other stuff – 11:39 AM
@IraHeatBeat
ASK IRA: Whose role and what role does Victor Oladipo claim upon his return to the Heat? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 11:36 AM
@BradyHawk305
This is what is taking Tyler Herro to that next level offensively
– Refuses the screen out of the high pick and roll, throwing his defender to his right
– Pauses for him to recover, gives him the bump, then explodes forward
– Wide open floater is the outcome
Big time stuff pic.twitter.com/ay5gXCLH29 – 11:34 AM
@PaulGarciaNBA
The Heat are favored by 9 tonight against the Spurs.
The Spurs are on the 2nd night of a back-to-back that went to double overtime in Washington. – 11:06 AM