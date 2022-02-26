Steve Nash expects Kevin Durant back in the next week

Nets head coach Steve Nash said Kevin Durant is getting closer to returning from his knee sprain. “Every day closer,” Nash said, via ESPN’s Nick Friedell. “We’ll see. I expect in the next week he’ll be back for sure. It could be quick; it could be the whole week barring any setbacks.”
Source: Daniel Chavkin @ Sports Illustrated
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Kevin Durant injury update: Nets star expected to return to lineup next week
cbssports.com/nba/news/kevin… – 3:52 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
Kobe Bryant once sneakily attempted to get Russell Westbrook to beef with Kevin Durant.
#Lakers #LakeShow #NBA
sportscasting.com/kobe-bryant-tr… – 2:08 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Goran Dragic ia available tonight for the Nets
So is Kyrie
No KD, Ben Simmons or Joe Harris – 1:55 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Goran Dragić said he has great comfort level with the Nets’ playbook because it’s very similar to what the Suns ran when he was in Phoenix with Steve Nash. – 12:15 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Goran Dragic makes Nets debut at Bucks tonight. Nash says KD could be back in next week. – 12:11 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nash says Simmons has not started high intensity work yet — just a lot of individual on court stuff. He’s traveling with Nets but still no clarity when he will return. – 12:06 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash has no updates on Joe Harris. Adds Kevin Durant will return within the next week. – 12:05 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash says Ben Simmons has yet to partake in a high intensity workout, which is a big barometer for his return. He’s doing skill work, physio and individual work. – 12:04 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash expects Goran Dragić to play tonight. Plans to watch his minutes given his long layoff. – 12:02 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nash says that KD is out tonight — but he is confident he’ll be back within the next week. Nash says he’s getting better every day. – 11:58 AM
Gery Woelfel @GeryWoelfel
Tonight’s Nets-Bucks game:
No Durant.
No Simmons.
No Harris.
Kind of reminds of an Eastern Conference playoff series last season. – 10:57 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Post Sports+: Kevin Durant’s due date? Kyrie Irving’s eligible games? Inside the biggest #Nets variables nypost.com/2022/02/26/ins… via @nypost – 10:53 AM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“We know there’s urgency. We know that we’re not gonna have half a season to kinda figure this thing out. We’re gonna be up against the clock.”
-After the loss to Celtics Thurs. Steve Nash said his #Nets take a game-by-game approach but also see the ‘urgency’ of the big picture. pic.twitter.com/4U2I4pt55l – 12:21 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Warriors Wire lists the team’s top salary for each season since 1990-91, including Chris Mullin, Baron Davis, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/who-was-… – 10:00 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Cold and gray in Milwaukee (Now that’s an upset.) In other news, Goran Dragić is probable for tomorrow’s Nets game against the Bucks in Milwaukee Kevin Durant, Ben Simmons and Joe Harris are out. – 7:08 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Goran Dragic (return to competition reconditioning) is probable for the #Nets tomorrow. But Kevin Durant (left knee – MCL sprain) is still out vs the #Bucks. #nba – 6:02 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Just landed in Milwaukee to see Goran Dragić is probable for tomorrow’s game against the Bucks. Kevin Durant, Ben Simmons and Joe Harris are out. It will be Kyrie Irving’s first game here since he sprained his ankle in Game 3 of the conference semifinals last season. – 5:59 PM
More on this storyline
“I think with Kevin he’s been a great healer throughout his career,” Nash said. “So the No. 1 thing is to get him back healthy and feeling secure in his health and his body so he can move and be free. When he’s back, obviously he adds a ton to our team on both ends of the floor…one of the greatest scorers of all time. And we also know he helps us defensively; he gives us more size and length. So he’s a big miss for us, and whenever he gets back, he’ll impact our team.” -via Sports Illustrated / February 26, 2022
Brian Lewis: Kevin Durant went through a second high intensity workout today. If he comes through this and then a third OK, he could be cleared to play. #Nets #NBA -via Twitter @NYPost_Lewis / February 26, 2022
It’s impossible to overstate Durant’s importance to the Nets, but he — just like Dragic, Ben Simmons and an injured Joe Harris — must complete three high-intensity workouts before being cleared to play. “They’re all at different stages of that. But that’s kind of the markers we’re looking at, and they’re all, like I said, at various points in that. Some are in the high-intensity bucket already, some are not,” Nash said. “So I think Kevin’s probably the closest, but has some time to make up still. And Ben and Joe trail behind him. “[Durant] has played. He’s playing. I would say he’s had one. So we’ll see. He seems like he’s getting there and we’ll see how he responds [Friday]. And then we’ll try to get him in subsequent workouts.” -via New York Post / February 25, 2022