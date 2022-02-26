Wizards vs. Cavaliers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Washington Wizards (27-32) play against the Cleveland Cavaliers (24-24) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Saturday February 26, 2022
Washington Wizards 70, Cleveland Cavaliers 66 (End Q3)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Kevin Love goes down on a 3-point attempt and no foul called. J.B. Bickerstaff draws a technical. Wizards lead after 3Q 70-66. Kuzma 28p (10-16 FG, 8-10 3s) 9r 2a 2blk 1st. Osman 17p 3r 4a – 9:47 PM
Kevin Love goes down on a 3-point attempt and no foul called. J.B. Bickerstaff draws a technical. Wizards lead after 3Q 70-66. Kuzma 28p (10-16 FG, 8-10 3s) 9r 2a 2blk 1st. Osman 17p 3r 4a – 9:47 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Kyle Kuzma has tied his career-high with 7 threes. He’s 7-for-9 from deep and it’s still the third quarter. The Wizards franchise record for a single game is 10. – 9:45 PM
Kyle Kuzma has tied his career-high with 7 threes. He’s 7-for-9 from deep and it’s still the third quarter. The Wizards franchise record for a single game is 10. – 9:45 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Kyle Kuzma has tied his career-high in 3-pointers with 7 and it is not even the fourth quarter yet – 9:44 PM
Kyle Kuzma has tied his career-high in 3-pointers with 7 and it is not even the fourth quarter yet – 9:44 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
This is a gigantic lineup for #Cavs right now. The shortest player is Cedi Osman, who is listed at 6-foot-7. The others are Wade (6-8), Love (6-8), Mobley (7-0) and Markkanen (7-0). – 9:43 PM
This is a gigantic lineup for #Cavs right now. The shortest player is Cedi Osman, who is listed at 6-foot-7. The others are Wade (6-8), Love (6-8), Mobley (7-0) and Markkanen (7-0). – 9:43 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
#TheFirstCedi flexin’ 💪
19 MIN
17 PTS
6-9 FG
#LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/58z15CEb0g – 9:39 PM
#TheFirstCedi flexin’ 💪
19 MIN
17 PTS
6-9 FG
#LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/58z15CEb0g – 9:39 PM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
This Cavs-Wiz game has been bad. But I enjoy watching Cleveland so much this season. Constant hustle. – 9:38 PM
This Cavs-Wiz game has been bad. But I enjoy watching Cleveland so much this season. Constant hustle. – 9:38 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
I’ve lost track of how many transition chances the Wizards have completely bungled. – 9:37 PM
I’ve lost track of how many transition chances the Wizards have completely bungled. – 9:37 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Isaac Okoro’s defense has been VERY good tonight. But he’s got to give *something* on offense with all these injuries. – 9:36 PM
#Cavs Isaac Okoro’s defense has been VERY good tonight. But he’s got to give *something* on offense with all these injuries. – 9:36 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Sometimes you’ve just got it like that 🤷♂️
And Kuz definitely has got it like that tonight 🔥 pic.twitter.com/84Cgwt6Bqt – 9:34 PM
Sometimes you’ve just got it like that 🤷♂️
And Kuz definitely has got it like that tonight 🔥 pic.twitter.com/84Cgwt6Bqt – 9:34 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
The man is heating up!
🔥 @Kyle Kuzma 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ru1rwlPhmB – 9:29 PM
The man is heating up!
🔥 @Kyle Kuzma 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ru1rwlPhmB – 9:29 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Kyle Kuzma’s current stat line, with 6:57 remaining in the third quarter: 20 points on 7/12 FGAs and 6/8 3PAs. He also has eight rebounds, two assists, two blocks, one steal and four turnovers. – 9:28 PM
Kyle Kuzma’s current stat line, with 6:57 remaining in the third quarter: 20 points on 7/12 FGAs and 6/8 3PAs. He also has eight rebounds, two assists, two blocks, one steal and four turnovers. – 9:28 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs are scoring .85 points per possession tonight. The Wizards are scoring .86 points per possession. Oof. – 9:28 PM
#Cavs are scoring .85 points per possession tonight. The Wizards are scoring .86 points per possession. Oof. – 9:28 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Kyle Kuzma has tied a season-high with 6 threes and it’s not even midway through the 3rd quarter. 20 points on 6-8 3PT. Another big night for him. – 9:27 PM
Kyle Kuzma has tied a season-high with 6 threes and it’s not even midway through the 3rd quarter. 20 points on 6-8 3PT. Another big night for him. – 9:27 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
🦄 comin’ through!
📺 #CavsWizards on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/xpd9mF2QiB – 9:26 PM
🦄 comin’ through!
📺 #CavsWizards on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/xpd9mF2QiB – 9:26 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Taking a lead back to the locker room!
Kuzma: 14 PTS, 4-6 3P, 7 REB
Gafford: 8 PTS, 4-4 FG
Hachimura: 8 PTS, 2-2 3P
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 9:14 PM
Taking a lead back to the locker room!
Kuzma: 14 PTS, 4-6 3P, 7 REB
Gafford: 8 PTS, 4-4 FG
Hachimura: 8 PTS, 2-2 3P
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 9:14 PM
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
Shorthanded #Cavs shoot 35%FG, 23% 3ptFG – trail by just a deuce – 42-40; WAS, 44%FG, 13 T.O. (15pts); pts in paint: CLE, 28, WAS, 18: WAS Kuzma, 14pts; Cedi, team-hi 12pt, 4-7FG, game-hi 4asst; Allen, 8pt, 4-5FG, 4reb, 3stl; Mobley, 8pt, 4-9FG, 5reb, blk; Markkanen, 6pts, 5reb. pic.twitter.com/jkFCssZxvo – 9:08 PM
Shorthanded #Cavs shoot 35%FG, 23% 3ptFG – trail by just a deuce – 42-40; WAS, 44%FG, 13 T.O. (15pts); pts in paint: CLE, 28, WAS, 18: WAS Kuzma, 14pts; Cedi, team-hi 12pt, 4-7FG, game-hi 4asst; Allen, 8pt, 4-5FG, 4reb, 3stl; Mobley, 8pt, 4-9FG, 5reb, blk; Markkanen, 6pts, 5reb. pic.twitter.com/jkFCssZxvo – 9:08 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
At the end of the half, Wizards lead #Cavs 42-40. Some more intensity in the Q2, but some of the shooting struggles continued. Cavs shot 17 of 48 (35.4%) from the field and 3 of 13 (23.1%) from 3 in 1st half.
Cavs took advantage of the Wizards’ 13 turnovers, scoring 15 pts. – 9:07 PM
At the end of the half, Wizards lead #Cavs 42-40. Some more intensity in the Q2, but some of the shooting struggles continued. Cavs shot 17 of 48 (35.4%) from the field and 3 of 13 (23.1%) from 3 in 1st half.
Cavs took advantage of the Wizards’ 13 turnovers, scoring 15 pts. – 9:07 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Cavs have 15 points off 13 Wizards turnovers, 28-18 edge in the paint. – 9:06 PM
#Cavs have 15 points off 13 Wizards turnovers, 28-18 edge in the paint. – 9:06 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Half: Wizards lead 42-40. Osman 12p 1r 4a, Mobley 8p 5r 1a 1blk, Allen 8p 4r 3st, Markkanen 6p 5r; Kuzma 14p, Gafford 8p 3r, Hachimura 8p. Cavs shot 35.4%, 3-13 from 3; Wizards 44.4%, 6-13. – 9:05 PM
Half: Wizards lead 42-40. Osman 12p 1r 4a, Mobley 8p 5r 1a 1blk, Allen 8p 4r 3st, Markkanen 6p 5r; Kuzma 14p, Gafford 8p 3r, Hachimura 8p. Cavs shot 35.4%, 3-13 from 3; Wizards 44.4%, 6-13. – 9:05 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Kyle Kuzma hilarious on if he’s tired on NBCSW
“I’ll sleep when I’m dead, that’s my motto.” – 9:05 PM
Kyle Kuzma hilarious on if he’s tired on NBCSW
“I’ll sleep when I’m dead, that’s my motto.” – 9:05 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards lead the Cavs 42-40 at the half. Kuzma has 14 pts (4-6 3PT) and 7 reb. Wiz would have a bigger lead if it weren’t for 13 turnovers. – 9:04 PM
The Wizards lead the Cavs 42-40 at the half. Kuzma has 14 pts (4-6 3PT) and 7 reb. Wiz would have a bigger lead if it weren’t for 13 turnovers. – 9:04 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Double-digit first half for #TheFirstCedi! 🔥
#LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/5wlVIM5o34 – 8:55 PM
Double-digit first half for #TheFirstCedi! 🔥
#LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/5wlVIM5o34 – 8:55 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Got the crowd on their feet! 👏
@Jarrett Allen | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/aCRidvAYD0 – 8:51 PM
Got the crowd on their feet! 👏
@Jarrett Allen | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/aCRidvAYD0 – 8:51 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Add another ridiculous block to @Evan Mobley‘s resume 🤯 pic.twitter.com/AZjJKlkJtp – 8:49 PM
Add another ridiculous block to @Evan Mobley‘s resume 🤯 pic.twitter.com/AZjJKlkJtp – 8:49 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Cavs have picked up the intensity since that Kevin Love block, trail 32-28. If the shots start falling … Love 1-7, Markkanen 2-8, Mobley 3-7, Goodwin 2-6, Okoro 0-2. – 8:48 PM
#Cavs have picked up the intensity since that Kevin Love block, trail 32-28. If the shots start falling … Love 1-7, Markkanen 2-8, Mobley 3-7, Goodwin 2-6, Okoro 0-2. – 8:48 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Rui Hachimura is 12-for-17 from three in his last 7 G. That’s 70.1%. pic.twitter.com/rbYW5UOxQs – 8:48 PM
Rui Hachimura is 12-for-17 from three in his last 7 G. That’s 70.1%. pic.twitter.com/rbYW5UOxQs – 8:48 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Rui Hachimura is now 21 of 43 from 3-point range this season (48.8 percent). – 8:47 PM
Rui Hachimura is now 21 of 43 from 3-point range this season (48.8 percent). – 8:47 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Are we calling this a poster?
🤔 pic.twitter.com/Iq5Z2s4HQQ – 8:46 PM
Are we calling this a poster?
🤔 pic.twitter.com/Iq5Z2s4HQQ – 8:46 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Can’t ask for better looks than these ones #Cavs Kevin Love is getting early against Washington. Just not hitting them. His Detroit struggles carrying over here early. – 8:45 PM
Can’t ask for better looks than these ones #Cavs Kevin Love is getting early against Washington. Just not hitting them. His Detroit struggles carrying over here early. – 8:45 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Out to a strong start 💪
Kuzma: 8 PTS, 2-3 3P, 4 REB
Hachimura: 5 PTS, 2-2 FG
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 8:38 PM
Out to a strong start 💪
Kuzma: 8 PTS, 2-3 3P, 4 REB
Hachimura: 5 PTS, 2-2 FG
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 8:38 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Rui Hachimura is playing his 20th game of the season tonight. He’s now made 20 of his 42 attempts from 3-point range (47.6 percent). – 8:36 PM
Rui Hachimura is playing his 20th game of the season tonight. He’s now made 20 of his 42 attempts from 3-point range (47.6 percent). – 8:36 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Kevin Love ends the 1st quarter with an impressive block on Wizards C Thomas Bryant. #Cavs trail 23-18. Osman 5p, Mobley 4p 2r, Markkanan 3p 4r. Kuzma 8p 4r 1a for Wizards, Hachimura 5p – 8:36 PM
Kevin Love ends the 1st quarter with an impressive block on Wizards C Thomas Bryant. #Cavs trail 23-18. Osman 5p, Mobley 4p 2r, Markkanan 3p 4r. Kuzma 8p 4r 1a for Wizards, Hachimura 5p – 8:36 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
#DCAboveAll 23
#LetEmKnow 18
After 1.
The wizards played a solid Q1, especially considering they are coming off a 2OT game. – 8:36 PM
#DCAboveAll 23
#LetEmKnow 18
After 1.
The wizards played a solid Q1, especially considering they are coming off a 2OT game. – 8:36 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
It’s 23-18 Wizards over the Cavs at the end of the 1st. Kuzma has 8 pts and 4 reb already. Cavs are shooting just 30.8%. – 8:36 PM
It’s 23-18 Wizards over the Cavs at the end of the 1st. Kuzma has 8 pts and 4 reb already. Cavs are shooting just 30.8%. – 8:36 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Not a great opening quarter on the offensive end for the #Cavs. They shot 8 of 26 (30.8%) from the field and 1 of 5 (20%) from 3.
Wizards lead 23-18. – 8:36 PM
Not a great opening quarter on the offensive end for the #Cavs. They shot 8 of 26 (30.8%) from the field and 1 of 5 (20%) from 3.
Wizards lead 23-18. – 8:36 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Rui Hachimura is 20-42 (47.6%) from 3 this season.
His strides from 28.7% and 32.8% his first two NBA seasons are so noticeable. – 8:30 PM
Rui Hachimura is 20-42 (47.6%) from 3 this season.
His strides from 28.7% and 32.8% his first two NBA seasons are so noticeable. – 8:30 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Wizards’ most recent lineup late in the first quarter has been an interesting one: Ish Smith, Deni Avdija, Rui Hachimura, Kyle Kuzma and Thomas Bryant. – 8:30 PM
The Wizards’ most recent lineup late in the first quarter has been an interesting one: Ish Smith, Deni Avdija, Rui Hachimura, Kyle Kuzma and Thomas Bryant. – 8:30 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Instant offense 🔥
@Cedi Osman | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/t9moJbFSS1 – 8:29 PM
Instant offense 🔥
@Cedi Osman | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/t9moJbFSS1 – 8:29 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Cavs open 7 for 20 from the field (Markkanen 1-6, Mobley and Goodwin 2-5), trail Wizards 21-15. – 8:29 PM
#Cavs open 7 for 20 from the field (Markkanen 1-6, Mobley and Goodwin 2-5), trail Wizards 21-15. – 8:29 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Extra smooth, @Corey Kispert!
#DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/e77QQGhkmc – 8:24 PM
Extra smooth, @Corey Kispert!
#DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/e77QQGhkmc – 8:24 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
With authority! 🔨
@Evan Mobley | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/w4XF6UUrr4 – 8:21 PM
With authority! 🔨
@Evan Mobley | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/w4XF6UUrr4 – 8:21 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
BG the PG has us on the board!
📺 #CavsWizards on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/KS0HFMkkIQ – 8:16 PM
BG the PG has us on the board!
📺 #CavsWizards on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/KS0HFMkkIQ – 8:16 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Gaff gets us going!
#DCAboveAll | @DraftKings Daily Fantasy pic.twitter.com/Tf5xsibziC – 8:15 PM
Gaff gets us going!
#DCAboveAll | @DraftKings Daily Fantasy pic.twitter.com/Tf5xsibziC – 8:15 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Daniel Gafford admitted his demotion to the bench frustrated him, but wanted to at least be a good teammate on the bench.
I’m sure he’s motivated to still get playing time even once Kristaps Porzingis makes his debut (although that may be some time away). – 8:15 PM
Daniel Gafford admitted his demotion to the bench frustrated him, but wanted to at least be a good teammate on the bench.
I’m sure he’s motivated to still get playing time even once Kristaps Porzingis makes his debut (although that may be some time away). – 8:15 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Chandler Vaudrin, a prep star at Uniontown Lake High School who played for #Cavs Summer League Team before tearing his ACL, is in the building tonight. Assistant coach Antonio Lang joked about him suiting up to play guard since Cleveland is so thin at that spot. – 8:15 PM
Chandler Vaudrin, a prep star at Uniontown Lake High School who played for #Cavs Summer League Team before tearing his ACL, is in the building tonight. Assistant coach Antonio Lang joked about him suiting up to play guard since Cleveland is so thin at that spot. – 8:15 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Wholesome pregame content 🥰
@Jarrett Allen | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/mIGocOtsu8 – 8:05 PM
Wholesome pregame content 🥰
@Jarrett Allen | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/mIGocOtsu8 – 8:05 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Cavs Darius Garland went through a spot-shooting workout while I ate dinner from my fave Elmore Smith’s barbecue at RMFH. Garland’s shot was not affected by bone bruise in his back. 🔥 – 7:46 PM
#Cavs Darius Garland went through a spot-shooting workout while I ate dinner from my fave Elmore Smith’s barbecue at RMFH. Garland’s shot was not affected by bone bruise in his back. 🔥 – 7:46 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
-R-A-N-G-E-
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/Ksn3IiEndl – 7:45 PM
-R-A-N-G-E-
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/Ksn3IiEndl – 7:45 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Ready for another run!
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/g9zhlkSIJc – 7:43 PM
Ready for another run!
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/g9zhlkSIJc – 7:43 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Opportunity to get right at home 👏
#LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/2smtCX5G1k – 7:30 PM
Opportunity to get right at home 👏
#LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/2smtCX5G1k – 7:30 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Saturday night starters 👇 #DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/X94USwFVGE – 7:30 PM
Saturday night starters 👇 #DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/X94USwFVGE – 7:30 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Saturday in The Land.
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/Y3dDiB2L0k – 7:27 PM
Saturday in The Land.
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/Y3dDiB2L0k – 7:27 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs starting lineup tonight against the Wizards: Brandon Goodwin, Isaac Okoro, Lauri Markkanen, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen – 7:08 PM
#Cavs starting lineup tonight against the Wizards: Brandon Goodwin, Isaac Okoro, Lauri Markkanen, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen – 7:08 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Tonight’s #CavsWizards five! #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/5lvroVOScl – 7:02 PM
Tonight’s #CavsWizards five! #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/5lvroVOScl – 7:02 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs will start Brandon Goodwin at point guard tonight in place of injured Darius Garland (back) and Rajon Rondo (big toe), sources tell @clevelanddotcom. – 7:00 PM
#Cavs will start Brandon Goodwin at point guard tonight in place of injured Darius Garland (back) and Rajon Rondo (big toe), sources tell @clevelanddotcom. – 7:00 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Game time in 1️⃣ hour!
📍 Cleveland
🎙 @Team980
📺 @NBCSWashington
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 7:00 PM
Game time in 1️⃣ hour!
📍 Cleveland
🎙 @Team980
📺 @NBCSWashington
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 7:00 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Is South Bend Washington the best team in any class? Serious question, though I haven’t seen many Class 4A teams this year. – 6:51 PM
Is South Bend Washington the best team in any class? Serious question, though I haven’t seen many Class 4A teams this year. – 6:51 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Spending your Saturday night with us?
Swing by our Social Zone outside Portal 11 to vote on Ice’s Top Drive driven by @Goodyear and score a FREE shirt while supplies last!
#LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/otSevp8Q2I – 6:49 PM
Spending your Saturday night with us?
Swing by our Social Zone outside Portal 11 to vote on Ice’s Top Drive driven by @Goodyear and score a FREE shirt while supplies last!
#LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/otSevp8Q2I – 6:49 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Wizards’ starters tonight in Cleveland: Raul Neto, Corey Kispert, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma and Daniel Gafford. – 6:31 PM
The Wizards’ starters tonight in Cleveland: Raul Neto, Corey Kispert, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma and Daniel Gafford. – 6:31 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Last night the Wizards shot 57% on wide open 3s. 55% of their attempts from three were wide open.
The Spurs shot 30% on wide open 3s. Only 34% of their attempts from three were wide open.
San Antonio in the end won the double OT game. – 6:24 PM
Last night the Wizards shot 57% on wide open 3s. 55% of their attempts from three were wide open.
The Spurs shot 30% on wide open 3s. Only 34% of their attempts from three were wide open.
San Antonio in the end won the double OT game. – 6:24 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Spurs buy out Satoransky, he reportedly will re-sign with Wizards nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/26/spu… – 5:01 PM
Spurs buy out Satoransky, he reportedly will re-sign with Wizards nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/26/spu… – 5:01 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Austin Reaves says most of his rookie hazing came from Rajon Rondo and that there’s been a steep drop-off since Rondo left. Rondo would often make Reaves get things for him on the road. When asked for an example, Reaves said Rondo often made him get him candles. – 4:32 PM
Austin Reaves says most of his rookie hazing came from Rajon Rondo and that there’s been a steep drop-off since Rondo left. Rondo would often make Reaves get things for him on the road. When asked for an example, Reaves said Rondo often made him get him candles. – 4:32 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
This family thought they were playing a game during a timeout last night, only to find their dad waiting for them! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/vg0GChHEYC – 4:30 PM
This family thought they were playing a game during a timeout last night, only to find their dad waiting for them! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/vg0GChHEYC – 4:30 PM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
TyTy Washington with the Kentucky spread winner +2.5…never get those. ‘Cats cost themselves the win with sloppy final minute but Hogs made big play all day – 4:22 PM
TyTy Washington with the Kentucky spread winner +2.5…never get those. ‘Cats cost themselves the win with sloppy final minute but Hogs made big play all day – 4:22 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
#NBACast returns on Monday for MIN/CLE at 7 ET!
Join me and @Danny Leroux live on League Pass. Will be taking your questions throughout the evening, send yours in using #NBACast – 4:00 PM
#NBACast returns on Monday for MIN/CLE at 7 ET!
Join me and @Danny Leroux live on League Pass. Will be taking your questions throughout the evening, send yours in using #NBACast – 4:00 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Close out Black History Month by picking up a book at @MahoganyBooks 📚
Hear the story behind this Black Owned DMV Business, presented by @CapitalOne, and shop their locations in Anacostia, National Harbor, and online ⤵️ – 4:00 PM
Close out Black History Month by picking up a book at @MahoganyBooks 📚
Hear the story behind this Black Owned DMV Business, presented by @CapitalOne, and shop their locations in Anacostia, National Harbor, and online ⤵️ – 4:00 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Wizards have listed Kristaps Porzingis as out for tonight’s game in Cleveland. The only other player on the conventional roster listed on Washington’s injury report is Bradley Beal, so Daniel Gafford should be good to go tonight after he tweaked an ankle last night. – 3:58 PM
The Wizards have listed Kristaps Porzingis as out for tonight’s game in Cleveland. The only other player on the conventional roster listed on Washington’s injury report is Bradley Beal, so Daniel Gafford should be good to go tonight after he tweaked an ankle last night. – 3:58 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Once Tomas Satoransky is fully integrated, I could see Raul Neto sliding to backup shooting guard and either Ish Smith or Sato could start
Wizards may or may not make the play-in tournament, but they should at least have some entertaining lineups and competitive games – 3:58 PM
Once Tomas Satoransky is fully integrated, I could see Raul Neto sliding to backup shooting guard and either Ish Smith or Sato could start
Wizards may or may not make the play-in tournament, but they should at least have some entertaining lineups and competitive games – 3:58 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Excited for a home crowd!
🆚 @Washington Wizards
🕗 8:00PM ET
📺 @BallySportsCLE
@betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/m4uYJfEPzI – 3:30 PM
Excited for a home crowd!
🆚 @Washington Wizards
🕗 8:00PM ET
📺 @BallySportsCLE
@betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/m4uYJfEPzI – 3:30 PM
Chris Miller @cmillsnbcs
Kristaps Porzingis ruled OUT (right knee bone bruise) tonight vs. Cavs. – 3:17 PM
Kristaps Porzingis ruled OUT (right knee bone bruise) tonight vs. Cavs. – 3:17 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
The new East standings…
Celtics just 4 games out of the East lead…1 1/2 games out of 3rd.
(Boston has clinched tiebreakers with Miami and Cleveland. They lead the season series with Milwaukee, Toronto and Brooklyn. 1-1 with Chicago.) pic.twitter.com/PtRyTtSBj7 – 2:42 PM
The new East standings…
Celtics just 4 games out of the East lead…1 1/2 games out of 3rd.
(Boston has clinched tiebreakers with Miami and Cleveland. They lead the season series with Milwaukee, Toronto and Brooklyn. 1-1 with Chicago.) pic.twitter.com/PtRyTtSBj7 – 2:42 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Kyle Kuzma feels the responsibility for the Wizards to bounce back after the tough loss against the Spurs. He has confidence in his teammates and expects a dogfight tonight.
Story at @SdnaGr
#DCAboveAll sdna.gr/mpasket/938272… – 2:31 PM
Kyle Kuzma feels the responsibility for the Wizards to bounce back after the tough loss against the Spurs. He has confidence in his teammates and expects a dogfight tonight.
Story at @SdnaGr
#DCAboveAll sdna.gr/mpasket/938272… – 2:31 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs have officially waived Tomas Satoransky.
Once he clears waivers, he’s expected to sign with the Wizards Woj reported. – 2:01 PM
The Spurs have officially waived Tomas Satoransky.
Once he clears waivers, he’s expected to sign with the Wizards Woj reported. – 2:01 PM