Wizards vs. Cavaliers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Washington Wizards (27-32) play against the Cleveland Cavaliers (35-24) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
The Washington Wizards are spending $4,724,135 per win while the Cleveland Cavaliers are spending $3,885,589 per win
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Saturday February 26, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Away TV: NBC Sports Washingto
Home Radio: WTAM/WMMS/WNZN
Away Radio: The Team 980
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@ChaseHughesNBCS
With Tomas Satoransky, the Wizards could now roll out some giant lineups:
PG Satoransky (6-7)
SG Kispert (6-7)
SF Avdija (6-9) or Hachimura (6-8)
PF Kuzma (6-10)
C Porzingis (7-3) – 12:41 PM
@johnhollinger
Satoranksy wasn’t my highest-rated buyout guy but had wondered if a return to Wizards might be in the cards.
theathletic.com/3122682/2022/0… – 12:36 PM
@NeilDalal96
I really liked the idea of Wizards getting Tomas Satoransky at the trade deadline to help develop their young players
They got Ish Smith instead which works in the same vein, but now Tommy Sheppard gets the best of both worlds bringing back his beloved second round pick – 12:31 PM
@WashWizards
Battle on the block!
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/NQV7Ajnx0X – 12:30 PM
@wojespn
ESPN Sources: The San Antonio Spurs and point guard Tomas Satoransky have agreed to a contract buyout, clearing the way for him to sign a free agent deal with the Washington Wizards. – 12:04 PM
@MRidenourABJ
Updated with confirmation of plan to sign Tim Frazier to a 10-day contract: #Cavs‘ guard woes: Rajon Rondo to miss two weeks, Darius Garland has bone bruise in back beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 12:03 PM
@WashWizards
📝 GAME PREVIEW
Everything you need to know ahead of tonight’s matchup in Cleveland.
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 12:00 PM
@NeilDalal96
Unsurprisingly, Kristaps Porzingis (right knee bone bruise) remains out for Wizards tonight at Cavs
Maybe he has a chance to practice with more contact next week on Monday and Wednesday/Thursday to make his debut Friday? – 11:38 AM
@cmillsnbcs
Cavs will be without Garland,LeVert,Rondo, Sexton,Windler tonight vs. Wizards. – 11:10 AM
@WashWizards
Right back at it!
📍 Cleveland
🎙 @Team980
📺 @NBCSWashington
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 11:10 AM
@PaulGarciaNBA
The Heat are favored by 9 tonight against the Spurs.
The Spurs are on the 2nd night of a back-to-back that went to double overtime in Washington. – 11:06 AM
@ChaseHughesNBCS
Daniel Gafford was the Wizards’ starting center, then he wasn’t, but now he is once again. The reasons why and how long it could last: trib.al/kRZaVBY – 11:04 AM