Wizards vs. Cavaliers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Washington Wizards (27-32) play against the Cleveland Cavaliers (35-24) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

The Washington Wizards are spending $4,724,135 per win while the Cleveland Cavaliers are spending $3,885,589 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Saturday February 26, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports Ohio

Away TV: NBC Sports Washingto

Home Radio: WTAM/WMMS/WNZN

Away Radio: The Team 980

Chase Hughes

@ChaseHughesNBCS

With Tomas Satoransky, the Wizards could now roll out some giant lineups:

PG Satoransky (6-7)

SG Kispert (6-7)

SF Avdija (6-9) or Hachimura (6-8)

PF Kuzma (6-10)

C Porzingis (7-3)

John Hollinger

@johnhollinger

Satoranksy wasn’t my highest-rated buyout guy but had wondered if a return to Wizards might be in the cards.

theathletic.com/3122682/2022/0…

Neil Dalal

@NeilDalal96

I really liked the idea of Wizards getting Tomas Satoransky at the trade deadline to help develop their young players

They got Ish Smith instead which works in the same vein, but now Tommy Sheppard gets the best of both worlds bringing back his beloved second round pick

Adrian Wojnarowski

@wojespn

ESPN Sources: The San Antonio Spurs and point guard Tomas Satoransky have agreed to a contract buyout, clearing the way for him to sign a free agent deal with the Washington Wizards.

Marla Ridenour

@MRidenourABJ

Updated with confirmation of plan to sign Tim Frazier to a 10-day contract:

Washington Wizards

@WashWizards

📝 GAME PREVIEW

Everything you need to know ahead of tonight’s matchup in Cleveland.

#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne

Neil Dalal

@NeilDalal96

Unsurprisingly, Kristaps Porzingis (right knee bone bruise) remains out for Wizards tonight at Cavs

Maybe he has a chance to practice with more contact next week on Monday and Wednesday/Thursday to make his debut Friday?

Paul Garcia

@PaulGarciaNBA

