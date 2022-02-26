Wizards vs. Cavaliers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Wizards vs. Cavaliers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

Wizards vs. Cavaliers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

February 26, 2022- by

By |

The Washington Wizards (27-32) play against the Cleveland Cavaliers (35-24) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

The Washington Wizards are spending $4,724,135 per win while the Cleveland Cavaliers are spending $3,885,589 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Saturday February 26, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Away TV: NBC Sports Washingto
Home Radio: WTAM/WMMS/WNZN
Away Radio: The Team 980

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Chase Hughes
@ChaseHughesNBCS
With Tomas Satoransky, the Wizards could now roll out some giant lineups:
PG Satoransky (6-7)
SG Kispert (6-7)
SF Avdija (6-9) or Hachimura (6-8)
PF Kuzma (6-10)
C Porzingis (7-3) – 12:41 PM
John Hollinger
@johnhollinger
Satoranksy wasn’t my highest-rated buyout guy but had wondered if a return to Wizards might be in the cards.
theathletic.com/3122682/2022/0…12:36 PM
Neil Dalal
@NeilDalal96
I really liked the idea of Wizards getting Tomas Satoransky at the trade deadline to help develop their young players
They got Ish Smith instead which works in the same vein, but now Tommy Sheppard gets the best of both worlds bringing back his beloved second round pick – 12:31 PM
Washington Wizards
@WashWizards
Battle on the block!
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/NQV7Ajnx0X12:30 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski
@wojespn
ESPN Sources: The San Antonio Spurs and point guard Tomas Satoransky have agreed to a contract buyout, clearing the way for him to sign a free agent deal with the Washington Wizards. – 12:04 PM
Marla Ridenour
@MRidenourABJ
Updated with confirmation of plan to sign Tim Frazier to a 10-day contract: #Cavs‘ guard woes: Rajon Rondo to miss two weeks, Darius Garland has bone bruise in back beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal12:03 PM
Washington Wizards
@WashWizards
📝 GAME PREVIEW
Everything you need to know ahead of tonight’s matchup in Cleveland.
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne12:00 PM
Neil Dalal
@NeilDalal96
Unsurprisingly, Kristaps Porzingis (right knee bone bruise) remains out for Wizards tonight at Cavs
Maybe he has a chance to practice with more contact next week on Monday and Wednesday/Thursday to make his debut Friday? – 11:38 AM
Chris Miller
@cmillsnbcs
Cavs will be without Garland,LeVert,Rondo, Sexton,Windler tonight vs. Wizards. – 11:10 AM
Washington Wizards
@WashWizards
Right back at it!
📍 Cleveland
🎙 @Team980
📺 @NBCSWashington
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne11:10 AM
Paul Garcia
@PaulGarciaNBA
The Heat are favored by 9 tonight against the Spurs.
The Spurs are on the 2nd night of a back-to-back that went to double overtime in Washington. – 11:06 AM
Chase Hughes
@ChaseHughesNBCS
Daniel Gafford was the Wizards’ starting center, then he wasn’t, but now he is once again. The reasons why and how long it could last: trib.al/kRZaVBY11:04 AM

Game previews

, ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home