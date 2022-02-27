76ers vs. Knicks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Philadelphia 76ers (36-23) play against the New York Knicks (35-35) at Madison Square Garden
Game Time: 1:00 PM EST on Sunday February 27, 2022
Philadelphia 76ers 75, New York Knicks 64 (Q3 08:08)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Great job by ref James Williams there. Tobias Harris was begging for a tech from the moment he missed at the rim and thought he was fouled, but Williams waited until play was stopped at the other end to call it. – 2:35 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Tobias Harris finally gets in the scoring column with two free throws early in the third. He is 0-for-4 from the floor. – 2:33 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Harden now has five steals to go with his 15 points, 10 assists and five rebounds early in the third quarter. – 2:32 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
It’s always astonishing that the reaction when James Harden arrives to a new team is always “Holy crap this guy’s good”.
New York Knicks @nyknicks
RJ wasted zero time getting to work 💪🏾
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
for your halftime viewing pleasure: the @James Harden & @Joel Embiid celebration on loop. pic.twitter.com/JhJ4J4wQSX – 2:21 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
In their first three halves together, Joel Embiid, James Harden and Tyrese Maxey scored 138 combined points on 70 FGAs. – 2:20 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
#Knicks have only 20 games left to play this season.
They are getting beat badly. Again. (NY has NBA’s worst record over last 6 weeks)
And 30-year-old SG Alec Burks logged 18 minutes at PG in the first half. He had zero assists.
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Sixers up 65-56 at the half. Embiid (20), Harden (15) and Maxey (14) have combined for 49 on 16-24 shooting. Harden also has 10 assists and 4 steals at the break. New York has 11 TOs, compared to just 6 for the Sixers. – 2:17 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Joel Embiid sat on the Sixers bench for about a minute before walking slowly back to the locker room. Seems like he’s OK, he’s talking with one of the refs on the way back, but he just went straight into the first row through the Knicks bench. – 2:16 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
After a couple months break, Embiid has me back on ‘just don’t get hurt today’ mode. – 2:16 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Harden has 15 points and 10 assists in the first half. Embiid, who ended the half on the floor behind the Knicks bench after trying to block a Fournier 3, has 20 points. Fournier has 14, Barrett 12, Randle 11. Knicks are losing. – 2:16 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Joel Embiid scored 20 points in the first half.
He got to the line 15 times.
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Halftime: Sixers 65, Knicks 56. Sixers led by as many as 12. Harden already with a double-double with 15 points and 10 assists (and 5 rebounds and 4 steals). Embiid with 20 points including a 12-of-15 mark from the FT line. Maxey with 14 points and 6 rebounds. – 2:16 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
what’s better, the play or the celebration?
RT for basket 🏀
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
The @Philadelphia 76ers lead, 65-56, at halftime.
Embiid: 20 PTS / 3 REB / 2 AST
Harden: 15 PTS / 5 REB / 10 AST
Maxey: 14 PTS / 6 REB / 2 STL
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Halftime: 76ers 65, Knicks 56. After scoring 133 Friday, Philly is on pace for 130 today. Joel Embiid has 20 points and 3 boards, James Harden has 15 points, five boards, 10 assists and four steals, and the two have combined to shoot 20 free throws so far in this game. – 2:15 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Embiid has notched 10 points in the second quarter, while Harden has dished out six assists in the quarter. – 2:14 PM
Philadelphia 76ers PR @SixersStats
The @NBA‘s scoring leader @Philadelphia 76ers @Joel Embiid has 20 first-half points, including 12-15 from the free-throw line.
It’s the 21st time this season Embiid has scored 20-plus in a half.
No other player has done so more than 17 times.
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Harden with a double-double of 13 points and 10 assists in the half. – 2:13 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
With three fouls for Sims and Robinson Thibodeau finishing the half with Randle at center. – 2:12 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Saw a lot of 76ers jerseys and gear in Madison Square Garden before today’s game, and the fact Joel Embiid just got an MVP chant here loud enough to drown out boos from Knicks fans is proof of that. – 2:12 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Cam Reddish looking good.. better get him out of there Thibs before it’s too late – 2:08 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
With all the intel the Knicks have on Kentucky, feels like a miss they didn’t get Tyrese Maxey. – 2:03 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks with three turnovers in the last 31 seconds, hard to do even if you’re trying. – 2:03 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Maxey making his case with the official and still having the speed and effort to get back into the play for a steal was hilarious – 2:03 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Knicks are just a sloppy basketball team as they have 11 turnovers with 4:39 left in half. – 2:02 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Knicks already have 11 turnovers with about five minutes still to play in the first half. – 2:02 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
would you believe us if we told you this is only their second game playing together? pic.twitter.com/IiBZYe94Y0 – 2:02 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2013, the @Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry recorded his first career 50 point game in a loss to the Knicks:
✅ 54 PTS
✅ 6 REB
✅ 7 AST
✅ 11-13 3PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
That was Tobias Harris’ first rebound.
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The Knicks have missed 10 free throws. It’s the middle of the second quarter. – 1:57 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
James Harden has shrugged now at:
-Tobias for leaving Fournier open for 3
-Korkmaz for attempting + air-balling a 30’ 3
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Knicks have given up several terrible live-ball turnovers in this game, leading to repeated wide open breakaway Sixers layups, including that last one by Shake Milton. Knicks call time with Philly leading 48-40 midway through the second. – 1:55 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Quick trip around the 🌎 for @Cam Reddish pic.twitter.com/wOY6rE3Q24 – 1:53 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
That Harden-Harris stretch was clunky. Harris still has not scored and just misfired on a tough turnaround. Maxey and Embiid about to check back in. – 1:52 PM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
FYI, James Harden has passed Ben Simmons in threes as a Sixer. He did so in five quarters. – 1:48 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
RJ to Obi all day.
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Thibodeau won’t commit to Derrick Rose blooming for March #NBA #Knicks nypost.com/2022/02/27/der… – 1:46 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Sixers up 38-35 after 1 quarter – Harden with 13 points, Embiid has 10. Barrett, after 0-for-4 start, leads Knicks with 7 points. – 1:46 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
The @Philadelphia 76ers lead, 38-35, at the end of Q1.
Harden: 13 PTS / 4 AST / 2 STL
Embiid: 10 PTS / 2 REB / 6-8 FT
Maxey: 7 PTS / 6 REB (!)
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Harden. Step-back. Yowza.
Sixers lead 38-35 at the end of the first. Harden has 13 and 4. Philly is 5-of-9 from 3 and already has 12 fastbreak points. Keeping the Kicks right in this: They have a 4-0 offensive rebounding edge. – 1:45 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Harden up to 13 points after hitting a step-back three with 3.3 left in the first quarter. He made 3 of 4 baskets and all five of his foul shots to go with four assists and two steals as the #Sixers lead 38-35 after one quarter. – 1:45 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Two stepback 3-pointers by James Harden here late in the first quarter, with the second one making it 38-35 after one here in Philly. Harden has 13 points and 4 assists, Joel Embiid has 10 points and they’ve combined for 13 FTs. Foul-heavy game, as there have been 28 total FTs. – 1:45 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Harden already with 13 points and four assists at MSG, where the 76ers lead the Knicks 38-35 after one. Embiid has 10 points. – 1:44 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Reviewed Fournier’s halfcourt shot replay confirms he let it go late. – 1:44 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Harden out there with:
Millsap
Korkmaz
D. Green
Niang (already hit a 3)
Like this look offensively. Also curious to see it with P Reed or WCS for lob threat.
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Not-so-subtle reminder: Obi Toppin has more Slam Dunk titles than Aaron Gordon.
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Rj Barrett is missing a lot but he’s getting to the rim and making James Harden play defense. Feel like that’ll pay off eventually. – 1:42 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Georges Niang’s first 4 minutes today:
6 PTS / 2-2 3fg
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Harden now out there with Korkmaz, Green, Niang and Millsap. We could see Harris again before the first is over, based on how Doc said he wants to stagger the starters. – 1:40 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Quickley sure knows how to get the best of former college teammate Tyrese Maxey. Just got him to make contact for a four-point play. He sent Maxey to the floor on a wicked move earlier this season. – 1:37 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
This lineup without Harden is where Tobias Harris should probably be picking his spots. Doc pedetermining to marry the Tobi-Beard minutes despite Harris’ reluctance to bomb 3s could be a thing. – 1:35 PM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
Sims playing that “why hasn’t this dude been in the rotation consistently?” type defense on Embiid – 1:34 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
We are less than seven minutes into this game, and Joel Embiid already has eight free throws – and he and James Harden have combined for 11. The two of them on the same team are really going to wear on other teams from a foul standpoint. – 1:30 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers keeping with the same rotation pattern early: Niang and Korkmaz in for Harris and Harden. – 1:29 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Embiid went down hard and grabbed his knee on a drive to the basket. The big fella appeared to be fouled. He jumped up, remained in the game and went back on defense. – 1:29 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
That was a little scary. Embiid slipped down on a drive and immediately grabbed at his right knee, but he walked it off and went back on defense. – 1:28 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
That felt like at least an 8 on the Terrifying Embiid Fall scale. Good to see him pop back up. – 1:28 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Scary moment there, as Joel Embiid awkwardly went down and grabbed at his right knee. But he gets up after a brief time on the court and is moving around without issue. – 1:28 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Brief scare there as Joel Embiid goes down and grabs his knee, but he quickly gets up and stays in the game. – 1:28 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
he didn’t even have to look. 🤯
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Matisse Thybulle fitting in pretty well with the starters so far. Maybe less so for Tobias Harris. – 1:25 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Good sign Quentin Grimes walking around, dribbling around, without even a limp – 1:25 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Another catch-and-shoot 3-pointer for Tyrese Maxey. If he can continue developing that into a consistent weapon, to go along with his speed, he’s going to be a huge threat as a third option in this offense with the space he’s going to consistently get. – 1:23 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
A little over 4 minutes into this one and the Knicks are already in the penalty. – 1:23 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
76ers already in bonus after 4.5 minutes.
Doc Rivers’ Clippers once led league in free throw attempt rate in the season before Kawhi Leonard and Paul George arrived, led by Lou Williams and Montrezl Harrell.
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Jericho Sims is the first big off the bench for the second game in a row. Thibodeau said pregame he would rotate the centers, depending on matchups. – 1:21 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
I expected to be annoyed watching the Knicks half-court offense, but their attention to detail defensively has been brutal to start today. – 1:19 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Harden has assisted on three of the Sixers’ first four made basket. He scored a layup on the other one. – 1:19 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
That’s the easiest two dunks Embiid has ever had in his career on back to back plays, both from Harden – 1:17 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
James Harden to Joel Embiid on the fast break for a tomahawk dunk … you’ll be seeing that one on the highlight reels all night. – 1:17 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Embiid and Harden have both earned trips to the FT line, 1:13 into the game. – 1:14 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Embiid at the foul line and overflow Sixers fans chanted MVP on his first foul shot. That led to the Knicks fans to boo on his second attempt to drown them out. – 1:14 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Not surprisingly, James Harden drew the most fervent reaction during starting lineup intro. Mix of boos and cheers from a large Sixers contingent here on a Sunday afternoon. – 1:12 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
76ers and Knicks on national TV right now.
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Sounds like there’s around 15,000 Sixers fans at MSG today. Loud ovations for Harden and Embiid. – 1:07 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#NationalAnthemFlow #Sixers #Knicks #MSG pic.twitter.com/DCUiNLxYyu – 1:05 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Re-watching the Wolves game and it’s staggering how much easier it was for Sixers against the zone. Just having someone make decisive, quick entry passes to Embiid in the middle of the floor should not be a revelation, but for those who watched this team this year, it was. – 12:35 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
this afternoon’s starting five:
• @Matisse Thybulle
• @Tobias Harris
• @Joel Embiid
• @James Harden
• @Tyrese Maxey
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
& good afternoon to you too, @Bball_paul. pic.twitter.com/G1CtVIUpA5 – 12:23 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Tobias Harris had six points on 2-9 shooting on Friday while Joel Embiid (34 pt, 10 rbs), James Harden (27 pts, 12 asts, 8 rbs) and Tyrese Maxey (28 pts) all dominated. Doc Rivers was asked if the #Sixers will consciously try to get Harris more involved. Here’s his response: pic.twitter.com/t3BWfLIx1H – 12:19 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
#StatMuseSunday
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
I asked Thibodeau pregame if expects DRose back in March since it’s a skin-infection procedure: “Yeah, I wish I could answer that, but I can’t. Obviously, he needs some time right now. You just have to sort of let him go through it and be patient with it.” – 12:08 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
a lil pop of color in the big apple. 🔶🍎🔷
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Westchester Knicks are on my sold out delta flight from Milwaukee to LaGuardia. No frills here. – 11:50 AM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Last night’s Wizards loss would’ve tilted me for hours if I cared about the play-in. Instead I can grumble about their stunning lack of attention to detail while hoping it helps them pass the Knicks/Blazers/Pels/etc. in the standings. – 11:47 AM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
The fellas.
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Tom Thibodeau says it was a very positive sign Quentin Grimes doesn’t need surgery after his subluxation of his right patella yesterday. The team said last night he will be re-evaluated in two weeks. – 11:23 AM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Thibodeau says fact Quentin Grimes didn’t need surgery was a big deal. – 11:20 AM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Tom Thibodeau says there’s “no question” Philadelphia’s new-look starting five is now among the NBA’s best after the addition of James Harden. – 11:20 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Paul Reed and Willie Cauley-Stein #PregameFlow #Sixers vs. #Knicks pic.twitter.com/BNvBd1zCk2 – 11:11 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks Sunday column: With season spiraling downward, how will Knicks respond? … Also, Heat on RJ Barrett; Thibs on rookies playing time newsday.com/sports/columni… via @Newsday – 11:05 AM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Brief notes/thoughts before James Harden’s second game as a Sixer:
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Winning an NBA title isn’t all on James Harden; it’s on Harden and his 76ers teammates inquirer.com/sixers/philade… via @phillyinquirer – 10:46 AM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Sunday matinee @TheGarden.
🏀: vs. 76ers
⏰ 1:00 PM ET
📺: ABC
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tale of the tape.
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Over his last 5 games,
RJ Barrett is averaging:
29.2 points,
6.0 rebs,
3.2 made 3PTs
He is just the seventh player in NBA history age 21 or younger to avg at least 29/6/3 over a five-game span
The other six:
LeBron, KD, Tatum, D Book, Trae Young and Luka
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
James Harden is right. He has nothing to prove … individually.
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Winning an #NBA title isn’t all on James Harden; it’s on Harden and his 76ers teammates inquirer.com/sixers/philade… via @phillyinquirer – 7:13 AM
