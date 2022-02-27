Armoni Brooks to G League

Kelly Iko: Free agent sharpshooter Armoni Brooks signing a deal with College Park in the G-League, league sources tell @TheAthletic. Brooks turned down several 2-way offers and the door still remains open for a Rockets reunion, sources said.
Source: Twitter @KellyIkoNBA

Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
Kelly Iko: Since clearing waivers, a handful of teams have inquired about free agent sharpshooter Armoni Brooks, sources tell @TheAthletic — with the door still open for a potential return to Houston. -via Twitter @KellyIkoNBA / February 13, 2022

