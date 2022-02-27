Celtics vs. Pacers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Boston Celtics (36-26) play against the Indiana Pacers (41-41) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Game Time: 5:00 PM EST on Sunday February 27, 2022
Boston Celtics 30, Indiana Pacers 27 (Q2 12:00)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 30-27 after one
White – 7 points
Brown – 6 points
Pritchard – 6 points
Celtics – 50% shooting
Celtics – 4-10 three-pointers
Brogdon – 10 points
Haliburton – 8 points
Duarte – 4 points
Pacers – 42.1% shooting
Pacers – 4-9 three-pointers – 5:38 PM
Celtics lead 30-27 after one
White – 7 points
Brown – 6 points
Pritchard – 6 points
Celtics – 50% shooting
Celtics – 4-10 three-pointers
Brogdon – 10 points
Haliburton – 8 points
Duarte – 4 points
Pacers – 42.1% shooting
Pacers – 4-9 three-pointers – 5:38 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
End of 1Q: #Celtics 30, #Pacers 27
Malcolm Brogdon leads all scorers with 10 points. – 5:38 PM
End of 1Q: #Celtics 30, #Pacers 27
Malcolm Brogdon leads all scorers with 10 points. – 5:38 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics lead #Pacers 30-27 after 1Q. IND scored 18 points in the first 4:40 of 1Q but BOS stepped up defense. White 7, Pritchard 6; Brogdon 10. – 5:38 PM
#Celtics lead #Pacers 30-27 after 1Q. IND scored 18 points in the first 4:40 of 1Q but BOS stepped up defense. White 7, Pritchard 6; Brogdon 10. – 5:38 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The Clippers’ last game against Houston, a 31-point blowout, was the last time since the trade deadline that Brandon Boston Jr. has played extended minutes. Ty Lue strongly hinted Boston will get more of a look tonight against the Rockets again. – 5:37 PM
The Clippers’ last game against Houston, a 31-point blowout, was the last time since the trade deadline that Brandon Boston Jr. has played extended minutes. Ty Lue strongly hinted Boston will get more of a look tonight against the Rockets again. – 5:37 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
he’s got 10 points in the 1st.🔥
@Malcolm Brogdon | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/heVaOegkgQ – 5:36 PM
he’s got 10 points in the 1st.🔥
@Malcolm Brogdon | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/heVaOegkgQ – 5:36 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Payton Pritchard is up to 44 percent shooting from 3-point range in February. – 5:35 PM
Payton Pritchard is up to 44 percent shooting from 3-point range in February. – 5:35 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
It’s a Dominican thing: Chris Duarte walks up to the #Celtics bench to give Al Horford a handshake as play was about to resume. #Pacers – 5:35 PM
It’s a Dominican thing: Chris Duarte walks up to the #Celtics bench to give Al Horford a handshake as play was about to resume. #Pacers – 5:35 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Pritchard is at it again, back to back threes. #Celtics up 3. – 5:33 PM
Pritchard is at it again, back to back threes. #Celtics up 3. – 5:33 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Grant Williams throw an alley oop to Robert Williams…. except it was Daniel Theis who is on the floor – 5:32 PM
Grant Williams throw an alley oop to Robert Williams…. except it was Daniel Theis who is on the floor – 5:32 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Goga Bitadze checks out after two fouls in three minutes. #Pacers – 5:25 PM
Goga Bitadze checks out after two fouls in three minutes. #Pacers – 5:25 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
BLOCK ➡️ BUCKET
@Isaiah Jackson 🤝 @Malcolm Brogdon pic.twitter.com/b3n97JNWTA – 5:24 PM
BLOCK ➡️ BUCKET
@Isaiah Jackson 🤝 @Malcolm Brogdon pic.twitter.com/b3n97JNWTA – 5:24 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Daniel Theis was the first big off the bench.
Again, Al Horford hasn’t been ruled out, but things seem to be pointing to him getting a rest day. – 5:24 PM
Daniel Theis was the first big off the bench.
Again, Al Horford hasn’t been ruled out, but things seem to be pointing to him getting a rest day. – 5:24 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Jaylen Brown has gone for a couple of pump fakes.. an old bad habit of his.. and it cost him a Brogdon layup and this foul – 5:24 PM
Jaylen Brown has gone for a couple of pump fakes.. an old bad habit of his.. and it cost him a Brogdon layup and this foul – 5:24 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Goga Bitadze and Jalen Smith now on the court together. Terry Taylor hasn’t checked in yet. #Pacers – 5:22 PM
Goga Bitadze and Jalen Smith now on the court together. Terry Taylor hasn’t checked in yet. #Pacers – 5:22 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Not great ball movement from the Celtics so far today. Lots of one and no-pass possessions.
Until that last one…of course. – 5:21 PM
Not great ball movement from the Celtics so far today. Lots of one and no-pass possessions.
Until that last one…of course. – 5:21 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Great defense by Malcolm Brogdon on Jaylen Brown. And then scores on the other end. #Pacers – 5:21 PM
Great defense by Malcolm Brogdon on Jaylen Brown. And then scores on the other end. #Pacers – 5:21 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Goga Bitadze checks in before Jalen Smith. Chris Duarte is in for Tyrese Haliburton. #Pacers – 5:19 PM
Goga Bitadze checks in before Jalen Smith. Chris Duarte is in for Tyrese Haliburton. #Pacers – 5:19 PM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
The Celtics gave up the fewest made 3-pointers per game over their last 15 (9.9/game), but the Pacers have four already. – 5:19 PM
The Celtics gave up the fewest made 3-pointers per game over their last 15 (9.9/game), but the Pacers have four already. – 5:19 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Tatum has 2 early fouls and the Pacers are really dictating the tempo right now, which equals an early 5 point deficit – 5:18 PM
Tatum has 2 early fouls and the Pacers are really dictating the tempo right now, which equals an early 5 point deficit – 5:18 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Three straights 3s. Two by Tyrese Haliburton and the last one by Malcolm Brogdon. #Pacers lead 18-13. – 5:17 PM
Three straights 3s. Two by Tyrese Haliburton and the last one by Malcolm Brogdon. #Pacers lead 18-13. – 5:17 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Marcus Smart is 1-2 from 3 so far, which puts him at 38 for 94, 40.4%, since January 1 – 5:16 PM
Marcus Smart is 1-2 from 3 so far, which puts him at 38 for 94, 40.4%, since January 1 – 5:16 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Tyrese Haliburton with a pull up 3 in transition. Gotta be more aggressive and that’s a good start. #Pacers – 5:15 PM
Tyrese Haliburton with a pull up 3 in transition. Gotta be more aggressive and that’s a good start. #Pacers – 5:15 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Second foul on Tatum 2:47 into the game, White replaces him. #Celtics #Pacers – 5:14 PM
Second foul on Tatum 2:47 into the game, White replaces him. #Celtics #Pacers – 5:14 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Pregame flicks courtesy of yours truly. 📸
#Pacers | #Celtics pic.twitter.com/kQj3vE8mkn – 4:56 PM
Pregame flicks courtesy of yours truly. 📸
#Pacers | #Celtics pic.twitter.com/kQj3vE8mkn – 4:56 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
the face says it all.💙
@Myles Turner | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/oPDmuC7Irh – 4:53 PM
the face says it all.💙
@Myles Turner | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/oPDmuC7Irh – 4:53 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers starters, per @Tony East (😂😂😂):
— Tyrese Haliburton
— Malcolm Brogdon
— Buddy Hield
— Oshae Brissett
— Isaiah Jackson – 4:40 PM
#Pacers starters, per @Tony East (😂😂😂):
— Tyrese Haliburton
— Malcolm Brogdon
— Buddy Hield
— Oshae Brissett
— Isaiah Jackson – 4:40 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Grant Williams is starting tonight in place of Al Horford. #Celtics #Pacers – 4:39 PM
Grant Williams is starting tonight in place of Al Horford. #Celtics #Pacers – 4:39 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
first five to the floor tonight.
@motorolaUS | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/yOJNaL8pFt – 4:39 PM
first five to the floor tonight.
@motorolaUS | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/yOJNaL8pFt – 4:39 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtic starters tonight:
Robert Williams
Grant Williams
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Pacers starters:
Isaiah Jackson
Oshae Brissett
Buddy Hield
Malcolm Brogdon
Tyrese Haliburton – 4:36 PM
Celtic starters tonight:
Robert Williams
Grant Williams
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Pacers starters:
Isaiah Jackson
Oshae Brissett
Buddy Hield
Malcolm Brogdon
Tyrese Haliburton – 4:36 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics at Pacers – February 27, 2022 – Starters
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, G. Williams, R. Williams
Indiana – Tyrese Haliburton, Malcolm Brogdon, Buddy Hield, Oshae Brissett, Isaiah Jackson
OUT: Boston: None Indiana: Turner, Warren, McConnell, Stephenson, Rubio pic.twitter.com/kXkGuGGkJ8 – 4:34 PM
Celtics at Pacers – February 27, 2022 – Starters
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, G. Williams, R. Williams
Indiana – Tyrese Haliburton, Malcolm Brogdon, Buddy Hield, Oshae Brissett, Isaiah Jackson
OUT: Boston: None Indiana: Turner, Warren, McConnell, Stephenson, Rubio pic.twitter.com/kXkGuGGkJ8 – 4:34 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers (31-31) were last over .500 on January 3, before losing to the Timberwolves.
Since then, Clippers have lost their last five chances to get over .500 (at Phoenix, at New Orleans, at Miami, at Indiana, vs Bucks)
They get another chance tonight at Houston to end February. – 4:26 PM
Clippers (31-31) were last over .500 on January 3, before losing to the Timberwolves.
Since then, Clippers have lost their last five chances to get over .500 (at Phoenix, at New Orleans, at Miami, at Indiana, vs Bucks)
They get another chance tonight at Houston to end February. – 4:26 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
An injured Myles Turner still making time to sign autographs and chat with young fans pregame: pic.twitter.com/QU7j1QXWrS – 4:16 PM
An injured Myles Turner still making time to sign autographs and chat with young fans pregame: pic.twitter.com/QU7j1QXWrS – 4:16 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for today’s game vs. Boston:
Chris Duarte – Available (left big toe)
Lance Stephenson – Out (left ankle sprain)
Myles Turner – Out (left foot)
T.J. McConnell – Out (right wrist)
T.J. Warren – Out (left foot)
Ricky Rubio – Out (left knee) pic.twitter.com/tk4u7lhKgo – 4:03 PM
Injury Report for today’s game vs. Boston:
Chris Duarte – Available (left big toe)
Lance Stephenson – Out (left ankle sprain)
Myles Turner – Out (left foot)
T.J. McConnell – Out (right wrist)
T.J. Warren – Out (left foot)
Ricky Rubio – Out (left knee) pic.twitter.com/tk4u7lhKgo – 4:03 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Lance Stephenson (left ankle) is OUT and Chris Duarte (left big toe) is IN, per source. #Pacers – 3:55 PM
Lance Stephenson (left ankle) is OUT and Chris Duarte (left big toe) is IN, per source. #Pacers – 3:55 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Chris Duarte will play today vs Celtics. Lance Stephenson is out. – 3:48 PM
Chris Duarte will play today vs Celtics. Lance Stephenson is out. – 3:48 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Get your first bets risk-free up to $2,000 when you sign up with @PointsBetIN using the code 2KINPACERS.
» https://t.co/JePf5a4He2 pic.twitter.com/fLSdLybT31 – 3:47 PM
Get your first bets risk-free up to $2,000 when you sign up with @PointsBetIN using the code 2KINPACERS.
» https://t.co/JePf5a4He2 pic.twitter.com/fLSdLybT31 – 3:47 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Al Horford, coming off a back-to-back, will rest tonight against Indiana. Udoka said that down the stretch, balancing minutes for the Jays will be a challenge heading into the playoffs. – 3:45 PM
Al Horford, coming off a back-to-back, will rest tonight against Indiana. Udoka said that down the stretch, balancing minutes for the Jays will be a challenge heading into the playoffs. – 3:45 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Grant Williams will start for Al Horford today as team manages his minutes. – 3:42 PM
Grant Williams will start for Al Horford today as team manages his minutes. – 3:42 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Remember that Horford/Richardson year when Embiid just looked frustrated and angry all the time? He looks the opposite of that now. – 3:40 PM
Remember that Horford/Richardson year when Embiid just looked frustrated and angry all the time? He looks the opposite of that now. – 3:40 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Al Horford’s minutes will be “managed” tonight after playing 37 yesterday, says Coach Udoka. He adds that everyone is healthy. – 3:38 PM
Al Horford’s minutes will be “managed” tonight after playing 37 yesterday, says Coach Udoka. He adds that everyone is healthy. – 3:38 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Payton Pritchard is looking to build off yesterday’s performance and shares how Jaylen has been serving as a mentor to him. pic.twitter.com/nudL7c12Gj – 3:33 PM
Payton Pritchard is looking to build off yesterday’s performance and shares how Jaylen has been serving as a mentor to him. pic.twitter.com/nudL7c12Gj – 3:33 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Phoenix Suns are the 2nd best team defensively in the NBA when switching the pick and roll. Only Boston is better. Teams have switched against the Jazz on pick and roll more than any team in the NBA. Keep an eye on that today – 3:32 PM
Phoenix Suns are the 2nd best team defensively in the NBA when switching the pick and roll. Only Boston is better. Teams have switched against the Jazz on pick and roll more than any team in the NBA. Keep an eye on that today – 3:32 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Rick Carlisle opting not to provide injury updates pregame. Duarte and Stephenson are both questionable.
He said nothing changes for Brogdon as they begin a stretch of 3 games in 4 days, including a b2b. I expect for him to remain on a minutes restriction. – 3:30 PM
Rick Carlisle opting not to provide injury updates pregame. Duarte and Stephenson are both questionable.
He said nothing changes for Brogdon as they begin a stretch of 3 games in 4 days, including a b2b. I expect for him to remain on a minutes restriction. – 3:30 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Rick Carlisle says he has no injury updates on Lance Stephenson (left ankle) and Chris Duarte (left big toe), who are both questionable to play.
Lol one of those things where he probably knows but just doesn’t want to say.
We’ll all know anyway in 1.5 hours. #Pacers – 3:26 PM
Rick Carlisle says he has no injury updates on Lance Stephenson (left ankle) and Chris Duarte (left big toe), who are both questionable to play.
Lol one of those things where he probably knows but just doesn’t want to say.
We’ll all know anyway in 1.5 hours. #Pacers – 3:26 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
“They present real challenges with their switching defense. … Shot creation is a real challenge.” — #Pacers coach Rick Carlisle says of the #Celtics. – 3:24 PM
“They present real challenges with their switching defense. … Shot creation is a real challenge.” — #Pacers coach Rick Carlisle says of the #Celtics. – 3:24 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
¡Feliz Día de la Independencia, República Dominicana! 🇩🇴
Happy Independence Day to the Dominican Republic! 🇩🇴 pic.twitter.com/Vl83XpvN2m – 3:24 PM
¡Feliz Día de la Independencia, República Dominicana! 🇩🇴
Happy Independence Day to the Dominican Republic! 🇩🇴 pic.twitter.com/Vl83XpvN2m – 3:24 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Kelan Martin is back in The Fieldhouse, on a 10-day with the Celtics. pic.twitter.com/1q8tKrRdQw – 3:16 PM
Kelan Martin is back in The Fieldhouse, on a 10-day with the Celtics. pic.twitter.com/1q8tKrRdQw – 3:16 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1998, the @Indiana Pacers destroyed the Blazers 124-59, the third-largest margin of victory in NBA history.
The Blazers are one of only six teams in the NBA’s shot-clock era to score 16 or fewer points in all four quarters of a game. pic.twitter.com/h3HmsC1knA – 3:01 PM
📅 On this day in 1998, the @Indiana Pacers destroyed the Blazers 124-59, the third-largest margin of victory in NBA history.
The Blazers are one of only six teams in the NBA’s shot-clock era to score 16 or fewer points in all four quarters of a game. pic.twitter.com/h3HmsC1knA – 3:01 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Hamidou Diallo has been fined $20,000 for making contact with a referee during yesterdays’s game against the Celtics – 2:16 PM
Hamidou Diallo has been fined $20,000 for making contact with a referee during yesterdays’s game against the Celtics – 2:16 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
mix up the MVP Martini with @NewAmsterdam for tonight’s game 🍸 pic.twitter.com/wqWOFb1MzS – 2:10 PM
mix up the MVP Martini with @NewAmsterdam for tonight’s game 🍸 pic.twitter.com/wqWOFb1MzS – 2:10 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
apropos of absolutely nothing the nuggets have a top-5 defense with nikola jokic on the floor. only the warriors, suns, celtics, and cavs are better. carry on! – 2:03 PM
apropos of absolutely nothing the nuggets have a top-5 defense with nikola jokic on the floor. only the warriors, suns, celtics, and cavs are better. carry on! – 2:03 PM
Mark Woods @markbritball
Josh Kerr smashes Peter Elliot’s long-standing British mile record in Boston, clocking 3:48.87.
Still waiting for the 1500m split. – 2:02 PM
Josh Kerr smashes Peter Elliot’s long-standing British mile record in Boston, clocking 3:48.87.
Still waiting for the 1500m split. – 2:02 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers injury report: Chris Duarte (left big toe) and Lance Stephenson (left ankle) are questionable.
Malcolm Brogdon isn’t listed for the first time in months, which is a great sign for his right Achilles.
Myles Turner, T.J. Warren, T.J. McConnell and Ricky Rubio are OUT. – 1:08 PM
#Pacers injury report: Chris Duarte (left big toe) and Lance Stephenson (left ankle) are questionable.
Malcolm Brogdon isn’t listed for the first time in months, which is a great sign for his right Achilles.
Myles Turner, T.J. Warren, T.J. McConnell and Ricky Rubio are OUT. – 1:08 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Markelle Fultz on his feelings heading into his return tomorrow vs. Indiana pic.twitter.com/wkrfeFgOn3 – 1:01 PM
Markelle Fultz on his feelings heading into his return tomorrow vs. Indiana pic.twitter.com/wkrfeFgOn3 – 1:01 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1959, the @Boston Celtics Bob Cousy dished out a career-high and franchise-record 28 assists in a 173-139 win over the Lakers.
Cousy also scored 31 points, making him one of only two players in NBA history to record at least 30p/25a in a game (Kevin Porter). pic.twitter.com/hZLhAUPwbR – 1:01 PM
📅 On this day in 1959, the @Boston Celtics Bob Cousy dished out a career-high and franchise-record 28 assists in a 173-139 win over the Lakers.
Cousy also scored 31 points, making him one of only two players in NBA history to record at least 30p/25a in a game (Kevin Porter). pic.twitter.com/hZLhAUPwbR – 1:01 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
TONIGHT ☘️ Celtics at @Indiana Pacers
⏰ 5PM
📺 @NBCSBoston
🎙️ @985TheSportsHub
#BleedGreen pic.twitter.com/yj4Tpblhbm – 12:25 PM
TONIGHT ☘️ Celtics at @Indiana Pacers
⏰ 5PM
📺 @NBCSBoston
🎙️ @985TheSportsHub
#BleedGreen pic.twitter.com/yj4Tpblhbm – 12:25 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics injury report is clean for tonight’s game at the Pacers. No players listed on the report. – 12:17 PM
Celtics injury report is clean for tonight’s game at the Pacers. No players listed on the report. – 12:17 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Jamahl Mosley on Markelle Fultz’s return tomorrow vs. Pacers pic.twitter.com/Yd0wdCG9rp – 12:12 PM
Jamahl Mosley on Markelle Fultz’s return tomorrow vs. Pacers pic.twitter.com/Yd0wdCG9rp – 12:12 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Legendary figures like @RealBillRussell and Muhammad Ali were never afraid to stand up for what was right ✊🏾
@cedricmaxwell81 and Darien Morisset discuss how @Jaylen Brown has become a present-day vocal leader for social justice. pic.twitter.com/On0F2p9535 – 12:02 PM
Legendary figures like @RealBillRussell and Muhammad Ali were never afraid to stand up for what was right ✊🏾
@cedricmaxwell81 and Darien Morisset discuss how @Jaylen Brown has become a present-day vocal leader for social justice. pic.twitter.com/On0F2p9535 – 12:02 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2008, the @Cleveland Cavaliers LeBron James scored 26 points in a loss to the Celtics, surpassing 10,000 career points in the process.
James is the youngest player in NBA history to reach that mark (age in years-days):
23-059 James
24-033 Kevin Durant
24-194 Kobe Bryant pic.twitter.com/wRXGU5lT2o – 12:01 PM
📅 On this day in 2008, the @Cleveland Cavaliers LeBron James scored 26 points in a loss to the Celtics, surpassing 10,000 career points in the process.
James is the youngest player in NBA history to reach that mark (age in years-days):
23-059 James
24-033 Kevin Durant
24-194 Kobe Bryant pic.twitter.com/wRXGU5lT2o – 12:01 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
The Celtics enter tonight’s game against the Pacers just a half-game behind the fifth seed in the East masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 11:11 AM
The Celtics enter tonight’s game against the Pacers just a half-game behind the fifth seed in the East masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 11:11 AM