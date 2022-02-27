Celtics vs. Pacers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Games

February 27, 2022- by

By |

Game streams

The Boston Celtics (36-26) play against the Indiana Pacers (41-41) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Game Time: 5:00 PM EST on Sunday February 27, 2022

Boston Celtics 30, Indiana Pacers 27 (Q2 12:00)

Mark Murphy @Murf56
Payton Pritchard now 5-7 from three in his last five quarters – 5:38 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 30-27 after one
White – 7 points
Brown – 6 points
Pritchard – 6 points
Celtics – 50% shooting
Celtics – 4-10 three-pointers
Brogdon – 10 points
Haliburton – 8 points
Duarte – 4 points
Pacers – 42.1% shooting
Pacers – 4-9 three-pointers – 5:38 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
End of 1Q: #Celtics 30, #Pacers 27
Malcolm Brogdon leads all scorers with 10 points. – 5:38 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics lead #Pacers 30-27 after 1Q. IND scored 18 points in the first 4:40 of 1Q but BOS stepped up defense. White 7, Pritchard 6; Brogdon 10. – 5:38 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Pacers score just 3 points in the final 5:08 of the first quarter and trail the Celtics 30-27 after 1. Brogdon and Haliburton have 18 of the team’s 27 points, other Pacers were 3/13 combined. – 5:37 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The Clippers’ last game against Houston, a 31-point blowout, was the last time since the trade deadline that Brandon Boston Jr. has played extended minutes. Ty Lue strongly hinted Boston will get more of a look tonight against the Rockets again. – 5:37 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
he’s got 10 points in the 1st.🔥
@Malcolm Brogdon | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/heVaOegkgQ5:36 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Payton Pritchard is up to 44 percent shooting from 3-point range in February. – 5:35 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
It’s a Dominican thing: Chris Duarte walks up to the #Celtics bench to give Al Horford a handshake as play was about to resume. #Pacers5:35 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Payton Pritchard in on fire like it’s NBA Jam – 5:34 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Pritchard is at it again, back to back threes. #Celtics up 3. – 5:33 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Payton Pritchard picking up righht where he left off. – 5:33 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
JB ➡️ Theis for the jam pic.twitter.com/zXWupt4eEs5:32 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis
Grant Williams throw an alley oop to Robert Williams…. except it was Daniel Theis who is on the floor – 5:32 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Haliburton, Smith, Duarte, and Jackson all of the floor at the same time for the Pacers right now. Carlisle going young here for a stretch. – 5:25 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Goga Bitadze checks out after two fouls in three minutes. #Pacers5:25 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Daniel Theis was the first big off the bench.
Again, Al Horford hasn’t been ruled out, but things seem to be pointing to him getting a rest day. – 5:24 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
The #Celtics have good Derrick White here tonight – 5:24 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Jaylen Brown has gone for a couple of pump fakes.. an old bad habit of his.. and it cost him a Brogdon layup and this foul – 5:24 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Goga Bitadze and Jalen Smith now on the court together. Terry Taylor hasn’t checked in yet. #Pacers5:22 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Not great ball movement from the Celtics so far today. Lots of one and no-pass possessions.
Until that last one…of course. – 5:21 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Great defense by Malcolm Brogdon on Jaylen Brown. And then scores on the other end. #Pacers5:21 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Goga Bitadze checks in before Jalen Smith. Chris Duarte is in for Tyrese Haliburton. #Pacers5:19 PM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
The Celtics gave up the fewest made 3-pointers per game over their last 15 (9.9/game), but the Pacers have four already. – 5:19 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Tatum has 2 early fouls and the Pacers are really dictating the tempo right now, which equals an early 5 point deficit – 5:18 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Four of Pacers’ last five baskets are 3-pointers. – 5:18 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
The Pacers are hot to start this game – they have 18 points in under 5 minutes. Brogdon and Haliburton have each hit two 3s already. – 5:17 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Three straights 3s. Two by Tyrese Haliburton and the last one by Malcolm Brogdon. #Pacers lead 18-13. – 5:17 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Marcus Smart is 1-2 from 3 so far, which puts him at 38 for 94, 40.4%, since January 1 – 5:16 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Tyrese Haliburton with a pull up 3 in transition. Gotta be more aggressive and that’s a good start. #Pacers5:15 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Robert Williams is the anti-Tristan Thompson with how quickly he’ll look to pass an offensive rebound. – 5:15 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Two early fouls on Jayson Tatum. – 5:14 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Derrick White checks in with 9:13 left after Tatum picks up his second foul, instantly takes a charge. – 5:14 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Second foul on Tatum 2:47 into the game, White replaces him. #Celtics #Pacers5:14 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Isaiah Jackson with a dunk to open the scoring for the #Pacers. – 5:11 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Pregame flicks courtesy of yours truly. 📸
#Pacers | #Celtics
#Pacers | #Celtics pic.twitter.com/kQj3vE8mkn4:56 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers
the face says it all.💙
@Myles Turner | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/oPDmuC7Irh4:53 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers starters, per @Tony East (😂😂😂):
— Tyrese Haliburton
— Malcolm Brogdon
— Buddy Hield
— Oshae Brissett
— Isaiah Jackson – 4:40 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Grant Williams is starting tonight in place of Al Horford. #Celtics #Pacers4:39 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
first five to the floor tonight.
@motorolaUS | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/yOJNaL8pFt4:39 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtic starters tonight:
Robert Williams
Grant Williams
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Pacers starters:
Isaiah Jackson
Oshae Brissett
Buddy Hield
Malcolm Brogdon
Tyrese Haliburton – 4:36 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Tonight's starters ⤵️

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics at Pacers – February 27, 2022 – Starters
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, G. Williams, R. Williams
Indiana – Tyrese Haliburton, Malcolm Brogdon, Buddy Hield, Oshae Brissett, Isaiah Jackson
OUT: Boston: None Indiana: Turner, Warren, McConnell, Stephenson, Rubio pic.twitter.com/kXkGuGGkJ84:34 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers (31-31) were last over .500 on January 3, before losing to the Timberwolves.
Since then, Clippers have lost their last five chances to get over .500 (at Phoenix, at New Orleans, at Miami, at Indiana, vs Bucks)
They get another chance tonight at Houston to end February. – 4:26 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
An injured Myles Turner still making time to sign autographs and chat with young fans pregame: pic.twitter.com/QU7j1QXWrS4:16 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers
drip drop you don't stop.

Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for today’s game vs. Boston:
Chris Duarte – Available (left big toe)
Lance Stephenson – Out (left ankle sprain)
Myles Turner – Out (left foot)
T.J. McConnell – Out (right wrist)
T.J. Warren – Out (left foot)
Ricky Rubio – Out (left knee) pic.twitter.com/tk4u7lhKgo4:03 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Lance Stephenson (left ankle) is OUT and Chris Duarte (left big toe) is IN, per source. #Pacers3:55 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Chris Duarte will play tonight vs Boston. Lance Stephenson, dealing with an ankle injury, is OUT. – 3:49 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Chris Duarte will play today vs Celtics. Lance Stephenson is out. – 3:48 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Get your first bets risk-free up to $2,000 when you sign up with @PointsBetIN using the code 2KINPACERS.
» https://t.co/JePf5a4He2 pic.twitter.com/fLSdLybT313:47 PM

Mark Murphy @Murf56
Al Horford, coming off a back-to-back, will rest tonight against Indiana. Udoka said that down the stretch, balancing minutes for the Jays will be a challenge heading into the playoffs. – 3:45 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Grant Williams will start for Al Horford today as team manages his minutes. – 3:42 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Ime Udoka said the Celtics will limit Al Horford’s minutes “as much as we can.” Grant Williams will start in his place. – 3:41 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Remember that Horford/Richardson year when Embiid just looked frustrated and angry all the time? He looks the opposite of that now. – 3:40 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Al Horford’s minutes will be “managed” tonight after playing 37 yesterday, says Coach Udoka. He adds that everyone is healthy. – 3:38 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Payton Pritchard is looking to build off yesterday’s performance and shares how Jaylen has been serving as a mentor to him. pic.twitter.com/nudL7c12Gj3:33 PM

David Locke @DLocke09
Phoenix Suns are the 2nd best team defensively in the NBA when switching the pick and roll. Only Boston is better. Teams have switched against the Jazz on pick and roll more than any team in the NBA. Keep an eye on that today – 3:32 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Rick Carlisle opting not to provide injury updates pregame. Duarte and Stephenson are both questionable.
He said nothing changes for Brogdon as they begin a stretch of 3 games in 4 days, including a b2b. I expect for him to remain on a minutes restriction. – 3:30 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Rick Carlisle says he has no injury updates on Lance Stephenson (left ankle) and Chris Duarte (left big toe), who are both questionable to play.
Lol one of those things where he probably knows but just doesn’t want to say.
We’ll all know anyway in 1.5 hours. #Pacers3:26 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
“They present real challenges with their switching defense. … Shot creation is a real challenge.” — #Pacers coach Rick Carlisle says of the #Celtics. – 3:24 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
¡Feliz Día de la Independencia, República Dominicana! 🇩🇴
Happy Independence Day to the Dominican Republic! 🇩🇴 pic.twitter.com/Vl83XpvN2m3:24 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Kelan Martin is back in The Fieldhouse, on a 10-day with the Celtics. pic.twitter.com/1q8tKrRdQw3:16 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1998, the @Indiana Pacers destroyed the Blazers 124-59, the third-largest margin of victory in NBA history.
The Blazers are one of only six teams in the NBA’s shot-clock era to score 16 or fewer points in all four quarters of a game. pic.twitter.com/h3HmsC1knA3:01 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Hamidou Diallo has been fined $20,000 for making contact with a referee during yesterdays’s game against the Celtics – 2:16 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
mix up the MVP Martini with @NewAmsterdam for tonight's game 🍸

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
apropos of absolutely nothing the nuggets have a top-5 defense with nikola jokic on the floor. only the warriors, suns, celtics, and cavs are better. carry on! – 2:03 PM
Mark Woods @markbritball
Josh Kerr smashes Peter Elliot’s long-standing British mile record in Boston, clocking 3:48.87.
Still waiting for the 1500m split. – 2:02 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers injury report: Chris Duarte (left big toe) and Lance Stephenson (left ankle) are questionable.
Malcolm Brogdon isn’t listed for the first time in months, which is a great sign for his right Achilles.
Myles Turner, T.J. Warren, T.J. McConnell and Ricky Rubio are OUT. – 1:08 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Markelle Fultz on his feelings heading into his return tomorrow vs. Indiana pic.twitter.com/wkrfeFgOn31:01 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1959, the @Boston Celtics Bob Cousy dished out a career-high and franchise-record 28 assists in a 173-139 win over the Lakers.
Cousy also scored 31 points, making him one of only two players in NBA history to record at least 30p/25a in a game (Kevin Porter). pic.twitter.com/hZLhAUPwbR1:01 PM

Boston Celtics @celtics
TONIGHT ☘️ Celtics at @Indiana Pacers
⏰ 5PM
📺 @NBCSBoston
🎙️ @985TheSportsHub
#BleedGreen pic.twitter.com/yj4Tpblhbm12:25 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics injury report is clean for tonight’s game at the Pacers. No players listed on the report. – 12:17 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Jamahl Mosley on Markelle Fultz’s return tomorrow vs. Pacers pic.twitter.com/Yd0wdCG9rp12:12 PM

Boston Celtics @celtics
Legendary figures like @RealBillRussell and Muhammad Ali were never afraid to stand up for what was right ✊🏾
@cedricmaxwell81 and Darien Morisset discuss how @Jaylen Brown has become a present-day vocal leader for social justice. pic.twitter.com/On0F2p953512:02 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2008, the @Cleveland Cavaliers LeBron James scored 26 points in a loss to the Celtics, surpassing 10,000 career points in the process.
James is the youngest player in NBA history to reach that mark (age in years-days):
23-059 James
24-033 Kevin Durant
24-194 Kobe Bryant pic.twitter.com/wRXGU5lT2o12:01 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
The Celtics enter tonight’s game against the Pacers just a half-game behind the fifth seed in the East masslive.com/celtics/2022/0…11:11 AM

