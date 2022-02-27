Celtics vs. Pacers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

February 27, 2022

By |

The Boston Celtics (36-26) play against the Indiana Pacers (20-41) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

The Boston Celtics are spending $3,806,495 per win while the Indiana Pacers are spending $6,825,055 per win

Game Time: 5:00 PM EST on Sunday February 27, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports Indiana
Away TV: NBC Sports Boston
Home Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan
Away Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Dave Early
@DavidEarly
Going off Woj, if Kevin Durant’s return is imminent but won’t be vs. Tor, that points to 3/3 Mia for KD.
If Simmons’ return is not this week but ‘on the heels’ of KD & his 1st game won’t be 3/10 Phi, that leaves for Simmons #nets debut:
3/6 Bos
3/8 Cha
3/13 nyk
3/15 orl
3/16 Dal – 2:01 AM

