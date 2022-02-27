Daily statistical milestones: LaMarcus Aldridge moves past Mitch Richmond and more

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.
Kyle Lowry No. 16 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of JR Smith with 1,931 three-pointers. He’s now 19 away from JJ Redick
LaMarcus Aldridge No. 44 in points now
Moved ahead of Mitch Richmond with 20,508 points. He’s now 200 away from George Gervin
Andre Drummond No. 50 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Vlade Divac with 9,327 rebounds. He’s now 56 away from Bailey Howell
DeMar DeRozan No. 57 in points now
Moved ahead of Dwight Howard with 19,366 points. He’s now 53 away from Jamal Crawford
Jrue Holiday No. 84 in steals now
Moved ahead of Brevin Knight and Tyrone Corbin with 1,230 steals. He’s now 18 away from Grant Hill
Khris Middleton No. 88 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Antawn Jamison with 1,166 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Quentin Richardson
Andre Drummond No. 92 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Robert Horry with 1,036 blocks. He’s now 7 away from Paul Millsap
Goran Dragic No. 108 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Rasheed Wallace with 1,087 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Dana Barros
Jimmy Butler No. 128 in steals now
Moved ahead of Sam Perkins with 1,107 steals. He’s now 2 away from Stephen Jackson
Kyle Lowry No. 144 in points now
Moved ahead of Richard Jefferson with 14,914 points. He’s now 2 away from Paul George
Justin Holiday No. 153 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Damon Jones with 945 three-pointers. He’s now 4 away from Michael Adams
Kevin Love No. 178 in points now
Moved ahead of Fred Brown with 14,021 points. He’s now 13 away from David West
Clint Capela No. 179 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Jonas Valanciunas and Jim McIlvaine with 692 blocks. He’s now 4 away from Kurt Nimphius
Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 189 in points now
Moved ahead of Bill Laimbeer with 13,791 points. He’s now 13 away from Deron Williams
Kyrie Irving No. 192 in points now
Moved ahead of Predrag Stojakovic with 13,669 points. He’s now 44 away from Thaddeus Young
Nikola Jokic No. 203 in assists now
Moved ahead of Richard Hamilton and Toni Kukoc with 3,127 assists. He’s now 9 away from Tom Henderson
James Johnson No. 205 in blocks now
Moved ahead of DeSagana Diop, Andre Iguodala and Spencer Haywood with 631 blocks. He’s now 1 away from Mickey Johnson
Jrue Holiday No. 206 in points now
Moved ahead of Jalen Rose with 13,231 points. He’s now 6 away from Al Harrington
Fred VanVleet No. 210 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Marcus Smart and Mario Chalmers with 759 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Jayson Tatum
Jayson Tatum No. 210 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Marcus Smart and Mario Chalmers with 759 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Fred VanVleet
Kelly Olynyk No. 228 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Charlie Villanueva and Tony Snell with 717 three-pointers. He’s now 6 away from Austin Rivers
Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 231 in assists now
Moved ahead of Bob Weiss with 2,934 assists. He’s now tied with Antonio Daniels
Seth Curry No. 239 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Bobby Jackson, Kent Bazemore, Garrett Temple, Mike James and Chandler Parrsons with 690 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Rodney Rogers and Gary Harris
Bogdan Bogdanovic No. 248 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Carlos Delfino, Danny Ferry and Jaylen Brown with 679 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Mickael Pietrus
Jaylen Brown No. 250 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Danny Ferry with 678 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Carlos Delfino
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
“I think if I had the answer, it wouldn’t have happened. I mean, 43 points is way too much for any quarter, but yeah, it’s been happening way too many times in the third. Just gotta find a way to correct it.” – 12:06 AM
Jimmy had a problem with the blocks part:
Just watch
@5ReasonsSports pic.twitter.com/HRljrCvghF – 11:54 PM
17 PTS
12 REB
5 AST
2 STL
And a clutch block on Giannis. pic.twitter.com/ocE0EeKAaX – 11:26 PM
Jimmy stops me to say Bam stole one of his blocks in that way, since they credited Bam when he tipped it
When I asked Bam if that was true:
“He’s JIMVP, so he’s gotta let me be DPOY.” – 11:11 PM
“That’s Jimmy.”
“He’s almost an impossible player to keep out of the paint.”
@5ReasonsSports – 10:53 PM
Jimmy Butler- 27 points
Tyler Herro- 27 points
Kyle Lowry – 10 assists
The Heat’s core are doing things – 10:39 PM
Ja Morant came to play with DeMar DeRozan on the other side. Morant scored a regular season career high 46 points. Grizzlies snap two-game losing streak and end the Bulls’ six-game winning streak. Big win. Lots of big performances. – 10:33 PM
11 — Michael Jordan
10 — DeMar DeRozan pic.twitter.com/UANVgUPvmk – 10:31 PM
Five Takeaways from Heat’s Win Over Spurs
Bam Adebayo: 36 points
Tyler Herro: 27 points
Jimmy Butler: 27 points
@5ReasonsSports fivereasonssports.com/news/five-take… – 10:31 PM
DeMar DeRozan: 31/7/3 (10-28)
Zach LaVine: 28/4/6
Coby White: 15/4/5
Nikola Vučević: 11/13
Javonte Green: 12/2
The Bulls are now 39-22. – 10:31 PM
Drew a tech shortly thereafter. Second of the game for him, so was ejected – 10:29 PM
Keeping them alive through his attack – 9:50 PM
Game tied at 82 all – 9:46 PM
Waving for Duncan and Caleb to cross corners, then calling Dedmon up for the screen
Coach on the floor – 9:42 PM
18 points
5 of 7 shooting
7 of 9 from the free throw line – 9:09 PM
Dude has had a chance. He CHOSE not to – 9:09 PM
DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine: 12 points, 4-for-18 shooting.
Javonte Green: nine points, 4-for-4 shooting. – 9:00 PM
• Steven Adams had 9-11-2 in 9 minutes
• Grizz matched Bulls’ scoring with paint points alone (22)
• DeMar DeRozan (0-5), Zach LaVine (2-7) a combined 2-12 from field, but Nikola Vucevic (8 points, 5 rebounds) stabilized a bit – 8:39 PM
Pure low block dominance, and side pick and roll savviness
Heat down 40-28 though – 8:36 PM
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Justin Holiday
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Maurice Harkless
C – Domantas Sabonis – 8:32 PM
Two lay-ins
4 FTA – 8:25 PM
It’s the Nets’ 34th starting lineup of the season. Yes, that’s a league-high. – 8:03 PM
This is Brooklyn’s league-high 34th starting lineup of the season. – 8:01 PM
Do the Grizzlies hold DeMar under 35 points today? – 6:46 PM
Milestones, Andre Drummond, DeMar DeRozan, Goran Dragic, Jimmy Butler, Jrue Holiday, Justin Holiday, Khris Middleton, Kyle Lowry, LaMarcus Aldridge